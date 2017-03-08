Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 2789 Cedar Grove Dr.; from McBridge Green Mount Manor LLC to Charles W. McLean; $217,000.
- 228 Egret Court; from Jason D. Shelton & Theresa E. Shelton to National Residential Nominee Services; $195,000.
- 1803 W Adams St.; from JCS Acquisitions LLC & Homefront Properties to Johnathan T. Loesche; $30,000.
- 2633 Old Caseyville Road; from Dorothy J. Prindable to Gregory A. Powers; $95,000.
- 512 Park Avenue; from Betty B. Wiecking to Daniel D. Hamilton; $6,000.
- 602 Saint John Drive; from First County Bank to GMW Investing LLC; $65,000.
- 24-26 South 17th Street; from First County Bank to Robert Underhill; $13,500.
- 121 Westhaven Meadows Drive; from Amy Skaggs & Amanda Skaggs to Jeffrey B. Riess II; $167,000.
- 404 Weatherstone Drive; from Kristie Majeski to Mary E. Ramsey; $125,000.
- 141 Lake Forest Drive; from Jesse Trent & Avarie Waldrop to Gregory A. Powers; $62,500.
- 7210 W Main St.; from Southside Development LLC to Ronald T. Casey; Olde Lantern Lane, $75,000.
- 1533 Bountiful Lane; from John F. McHale & Sara A. McHale to Crystal Carmicheal; $175,000.
- 1124 Forest Hilld Drive; from Mildred L. Lebkuecher to Brett Boxwell; $45,000.
- 107 Lake Hickory Circle; from US Bank National Association to Jeff Schempp & Rita Schempp; $150,000.
CAHOKIA
- 3612 Falling Springs Road; from Teresa M. Deflurin to Freddis M. Brown; $35,000.
- 3610 Falling Springs Road; from Teresa M. Deflurin to Denice Sigh; $25,000.
- 136 St Robert Drive; from Lady DL LLc to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $20,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 341 Brookside Drive; from Renee S. Avett & Michael D. Avett to Hannah Forester; $73,000.
- 7922 Sonora Ridge; from JLP Homes LLC to Richard J. Lapolice Jr. & Marcie Lapolice; $198,500.
DUPO
- 2010 Charles Young Road; from Teery & Diane Breckenridge to Eric & Kelly Roberts; $246,000.
- 411 Tranpoint Drive, Suite A; from JTM Holdings LLC to PBJR Holdings LLC; $305,000.
- 104 North 3rd Street; from Geraldine E. Weber to Larry R. Dudley & Sandra I. Dudley; $40,500.
- 1617 Alvina Drive; from June Wittenborn Kamm to Steven L. Wall; $38,000.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 1404-1406 North 55th Street; from Barbara J. Edmonds to Christi Hendricks-Liddell; $27,500.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 144 Frey Lane; from AEB Properties LLC to Farhad Ataiyan; $107,000.
- 513 Joseph Drive; from Laura Sylvester to Darryl L. Baker & Donna M. Baker; $86,000.
- 9208 Rivindale Court; from Alma Davis to DME Construction Inc; $19,000.
- 6224 Old Collinsville Road; from Son Thanh Diep & Carla J. Diep to Christopher M. Diep; $60,000.
LEBANON
- 522 W. Center St.; from Sabre Investments LLC to Jeremy & Leah Corbitt; $13,500.
- 712 North Monroe Street; from Nicole M. Lugge to Nicholas Schulte; $138,500.
MARISSA
- 201 East Glenn St.; from Matthew W. Peters to Roderick . Harthorne & Angela L. Harthorne; $22,500.
MASCOUTAH
- Bee Hollow Road; from Charles Dressler to Dressler Joint Tenancy Revocable Trust; $57,000.
- Kaskaskia River; from Charles Dressler to Kurtis Wilke, Dainel Wilke Nicholas Dressler; $87,500.
- 410 Turquoise Court; from Tiffany Begler-Jenkins & Brian Jenkins to Christopher & Johnna Mossor; $237,500.
MILLSTADT
- 512 W Oak Street; from Emily Grannis to Harvey VanBuren; $84,000.
O’FALLON
- 320 N Oak Street; from Derek Averick & Carol Averick to Kendra N. Bilbrey; $99,000.
- 503 Westfield Drive; from Ronald Harper & Vicki Harper to Gregory E. Tallian & Mitzi G. Tallian; $176,500.
- 516 W Washginton St.; from Charles W. Harris & David A. Harris to Michael Stock Jr.; $100,000.
- 427 Colleen Dr.; from Patrick Cardon to JB Realty Investment Inc; $49,000.
- 1555 North Parc Grove Court; from Definitive Home & Design Inc to Cesar & Martinez & Mattison Perez; $235,000.
- 714 Wheatfield Road; from Kelley Meinkoth & Justin Meinkoth to Ramanatha Palaniappan; $198,000.
- 510 Rebecca Dr.; from L. Gary Gass to Leonard L. Schmidt; $147,500.
- 252 Jeffrey Pine Ct.; from Federal National Mortgage Association to Kevin Sluss & Emma Sluss; $137,500.
- 301 South Smiley Street; from Brad Buhrman & Candice Buhrman to Angela N. Boyd; $134,000.
- 110 E Jefferson; from Karen K. Noble to Brian J. O'Donnell & Danny W. O'Donnell; $28,500.
SHILOH
- 5 Tribe Court; from Garrett E. Johnson to Kyle B. Puckett & Michell M. Puckett; $256,000.
- 3469 Chippewa Drive; from New Tradition Homes LLC to Michael Brenner & Lindsay Morgan; $250,000.
SMITHTON
- 710 South Main Street; from D&F Contracting INC to Gary Bearden Jr.; $120,000.
SWANSEA
- 3917 Beechmount Circle; from Fulford Homes LLC to Jennifer L. Burgos & Frederick C. Burgos; $220,000.
- 3915 Appaloosa Drive; from Patsy A. Iturrian to Makishia L. Beasley; $223,000.
- 1854-1856 Carrington Way; from Dallas Plastering Company to Tamikico Hibbler; $339,000.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 2618 Deercreek Ct.; from Asset-Backed Certificates Series 2005-HE1 & HSBC Bank USA National Association & Nomura Home Equity Loan INC to Kenneth J. Spisak Jr; $130,500.
- 308 S Ferkel; from Lori K. Colbert & Edith L. & Wilbur G. Ludwig to Jason A. & Stacey L. Glaenzer; $166,000.
- 7 Ritter Road, Columbia IL 62236; from Nicholas & Tiffany Lundholm to Joshua M. & Samantha Hurst; $185,000.
- 1116 Franke Drive; from Monroe Homes INC to Michelle E. & Samuel L. Harris; $267,000.
WATERLOO
- 325 Leah Drive; from Kimberly A. & Scott L. O’Daniell to Adam J. & Brittany Battaglia; $309,000.
- 1300 Rachael Lane; from Joshua Snyder to Salvatore M. Munaco Jr; $113,000.
- 3120 Cedar Ridge Lane; from Deborah A. & Robert W. Heal to Amanda L. Chase and Joshua W. Heal; $312,500.
- 5714 Kaskaskia Road; from Chalmas Williams to Faith & Jonathan Grogan; $230,000.
- 815 Sheridan Lane; from CA Jones INC to William A. Coyner; $220,500.
- 707 Morrison Avenue; from Kevin & Patricia Steepig to Glenda R. & John J. Kurtz; $135,000.
