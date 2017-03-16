Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 1401 East B Street; from Barbara A. Wittenauer to Gregory A. Powers; $52,500.
- 3721 West Main Street; from Jane Edgar to Sylvia Schad; $40,000.
- 551 Forest Avenue; from Kaitlin Betz-Edstrom to Michael T. Cox & Mary A. O'Leary-Cox; $68,000.
- 1021 Cool Valley Drive; from Nesrin Mendy to Lassandra McAfee-Acquaye; $56,000.
- 2693 Cedar Grove Drive; from McBride Green Mount LLC to Arlington Homes LLC; $173,500.
- 2685 Cedar Grove Drive; from McBride Green Mount Manor LLC to Arlington Homes LLC; $172,000.
- 2681 Cedar Grove Drive; from McBride Green Mount Manor LLC to Arlington Homes LLC; $169,000.
- 3800 Rolling Meadows Drive; from Howard T. Zimmerman & Carol A. Zimmerman to Kevin T. Duitsman; $139,000.
- 114 North Michigan Avenue; from Sharon A. Calhoun to Mary B. Berkbuegler; $98,000.
- 704 Wabash Avenue; from Barbara R. Simmons & Patricia A. Faith to Justin M. Bauer; $64,000.
- 4036 High Paririe School Road; from Hugh L. Weisenstein & Linda Weisenstein to Grain AKRZ LLC; $160,000.
- 2437 Larchmont Drive; from Thomas J. Koshak to Kaydian Graham-Richards & Terrence Richards; $182,500.
- 40 Windsor Drive; from John Vollmer & Eilenn vollmer to Alison Vinson; $67,000.
- 511 Belvedere Drive; from Leo B. Baumgarner to Belleville Homes LLC; $25,000.
- 10 Rio Verde Drive; from Daniel P. Martinez to Jimmie L. Scott & Tamekie Scott; $145,000.
- Olde Lantern Lane, 8804 Prestwick; from Southside Development LLC to Richard Ramirez; $90,000.
- Fullerton Road & Highway 161; from Christine Reiff to 161 Fullerton LLC; $75,000.
- 725 East Washington Street; from Patricia L. Vinyard to Ryan M. Burden & Katee J. Stahl; $98,500.
- 6 Marlo Drive; from Kenneth H. Shock & Lindsay Shock to Pappim Thanalerkchai & Ryan Stevenson; $68,500.
- 20 Mandalay Drive; from Robert B. Leonard to Ted Williams & Neela Williams; $62,500.
- 404 North Pennsylvania Avenue; from Dortha L. Cocker to Mary E. Cayton; $60,000.
CAHOKIA
- 1615 Andrews Drive; from Metro Property Partners LLC to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $25,000.
- 116 Saint Barbara Lane; from Michael P. & Robert L. Acup to Michelle Maldonado; $8,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 1943 South Morrison Avenue; from Christine A. Yovandich to Koby Frost & Julie A. Staats; $90,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 314 Laurel Drive; from Joshua R. Wahlman & Kimberly J. Helbig to Matthew Ray; $77,500.
- 128 Stacy Drive; from Dennis Doyle to Brennan Holdings LLC; $90,500.
- 27 Montclair Drive; from Mary S. Wrenn to J2 Real Estate Holdings LLC; $25,000.
- 113 Brittany Drive; from Andrew J. Sloan & Holly M. Sloan to Kimberly R. Murphy; $138,000.
FREEBURG
- 308 Lake Drive; from Michael R. Crowne to Randy L. Vasquez & Raven N. Vasquez; $68,500.
MASCOUTAH
- 9650 Quapaw Court; from Kappert Construction Co Inc to Nicholal Walter & Elizabeth Walter; $423,500.
MILLSTADT
- 80 East Adams Street; from Toni A. Glaenzer, Jason A. Glaenxer & Arthur to Alex H. Pellmann; $141,000.
NEW ATHENS
- 307 South Elizabeth; from Laura MacDougall & Melanie Gaubatz to Christopher Baker; $35,000.
O’FALLON
- 318 East Highway 50; from Richard, Kevon, Morton Eric & Twyla J. Naumann & Kathleen Kummanomido to Anwar H. Bhutto & Rukhasana Bhutto; $280,000.
- 204 Annice Drive; from John S. Burger & Heather M. Burger; $124,000.
- 1513 Princeton Drive; from Walter T. Worthington & Carol A. Worthington to Dexter Rea; $139,000.
- 1433 Winchester Grove Court; from D & F Contractin Inc to Ramona L. Gardner; $248,000.
SHILOH
- 617 Westbrook Court; from Jean L. Hohm to Kevin S. Badgett & Michelle Badgett; $90,000.
- 2225 Birmingham Drive; from Nasr & Yamin Khan to Teera Puribhat; $225,000.
SMITHTON
- 5534 South Woods Manor Drive; from JCS Acqusitions LLC & Homefront Properties to Blake R. Arnold; $182,000.
- 212 North High Street; from Carey L. Qualls to James & Diane Bailey; $20,000.
SWANSEA
- 272 Melinda Court; from Robert & Christine Cole to Bradley & Malinda Roe; $172,000.
- 116 Adam Drive; from Harold R. Lynd & Jean E. Lynd to Jenneth Shock & Lindsay Harris; $144,000.
- 3816 Winward Way Drive; from Steven J. Clark to George McDonald; $158,500.
- 26 Castle Court; from Saint Louis Investments LLC to Michael Perniciaro; $65,000.
- 159 Papillon Drive; from Michael & Mary Fitzgerald to Willard & Susan Geiger; $195,000.
- 1764 Shade Tree Court; from Rhonda L. Daniels to Ksana Bialick & Anastacia E. Bialick; $173,000.
Madison County
ALTON
- 2660 Seiler Rd.; from Cynthia A. Inmann, Melvin A. Unterbrink to Cynthia A. Inmann, Dana L. Horn; $11,330.
- 610 Liberty St.; from Christine R. Velloff, James A. Velloff, Christine R. Velloff to Mark S. Adams, Diana D. Adams; $11,330.
BEHTALTO
- 104 Hampton; from Dennis W. Cory, Cathy J. Prough, Kenneth W. Cory, Mary E. Cory to Nicholas P. O’Dell; $110,000.
- 303 Cross Creek Dr.; from Timothy D. Gwillim, Jennifer L. Gwillim, Kathryn A. Gwillim, Kathryn A. Bivens to Laura A. Cambell, David A. Cambell; $280,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 1079 Collinsville Crossing; from Kennedy Crause Inc to RFR Properties LLC; $2,010,000.
- 1145 Formosa Rd.; from Glenn E. Henninger, Jennifer A. Henniger to Kenneth Ryan Cissell, Michelle Lynn Cissell; $250,000.
EAST ALTON
- 327 Oak St.; from Greg A. Bauer, Lauren M. Bauer to Jamie Cornelius Lynn Dapper; $92,500.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 1150 Bermuda; from Sue Johnson to Danielle Rae Robinette, Michael Dennis Robinette; $267,5000.
- 7023 Hodges Ct.; from Stone Financing LLC to Yadong Wang, Lin Tang; $378,000.
- 18 Dogwood Ln.; from Rory Schneider, Rita Schneider to Brad L. James; $194,000.
- 1397 Britnay Ct.; from Andrew C. Stair, Michael E. Ouglise to Stacy L. Zemke, Jason M. Zemke; $265,000.
GLEN CARBON
- 119 Northlane Dr.; from Matthew J. Bradford to Wade A. Sumner, Ana L. Sumner; $194,500.
- 24 Alta St.; from Michael Doty to Michael Doty; $11,330.
- 214 Edwards St.; from Remington Porperties LLC to Brian Johnson, Carol Johnson; $378,000.
- 9 Huntington Dr.; from Dorothy O. Buescher, Andrea Lynn Buescher Roberts, Andrea Lynn Buescher, Andrea Lynn Roberts to Dale J. Shearer, Donna Shearer; $192,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 2487 Wterman Ave.; from Mark Dinsmore II, Laura B. Kitzmiller Dinsmore, Laura B. Litzmiller, Laura B. Dinsmore to Keagan Mouradian; $100,000.
- 2523 Lynch Ave.; from Jason Pursell, Kathlyn Pursell to Steven M. Joyce, Kristen W. Gulliams; $97,500.
HIGHLAND
- 93 Stonebrook Dr.; from Carolyn J. Dorn to Raymond Edward Schultz; $157,000.
- 1924 Steinkoenig School Rd.; from Edward J. Spengler, Sherry M. Spengler to Tata Hanvey; $149,000.
- 2126 St Michael Ct S; from Bruce A. Capelle, Michele L. Capelle, Michele Korte to Matthew Gelly, Cara Gelly; $145,000.
MARYVILLE
- 36 Blair Ct.; from Sara J. Bennett, Sarah J. Bennett, Timothy Bennet to Darien L. Weeks, Brandon M. Frerker; $124,000.
ST. JACOB
- 160 Jessica Dr.; from Ryan Reilman, Elizabeth Reilman to Nicole Davis; $163,000.
TROY
- 221 McClelland Dr.; from Doug Hartmann Jr. to Mark W. Dinsmore II, Laura B. Dinsmore; $259,000.
WOOD RIVER
- 82 W Jennings Ave.; from Federal Loan Mtg Corp to Mark A. Haluch; $66,500.
- 401 Roosevelt Ave.; from Lee E. Williams, Sheila D. Williams to David W. Spencer Jr.; $100,000.
- 268 10th St.; from Jerome Joseph Jacobs to Catherine L. Willis, Gilbert Walmsley; $80,500.
WORDEN
- 5585 Hoxey Dr.; from NRZ REO Inventory Corp to Donald Ferrari; $126,000.
