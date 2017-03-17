Marriage Licenses

St. Clair County
- Austin, Jeffrey Daniel of O’Fallon to Swedo, Brittany Marie of O’Fallon.
- Barclay, Geshur Nahshon of Anniston, Alabama to Myles, Dymond Raymal of Belleville.
- Battas, Walter John of Mascoutah to Hyde, Dawn Shelda of Mascoutah.
- Bean, Anthony D. of Belleville to Savage, Sandra J. of Belleville.
- Bergman, Nevern D. of East St. Louis to Wilbourn, Aretha A. of East St. Louis.
- Berry, Brooke Patrick of Lebanon to Harrison, Tanya Renee of Lebanon.
- Boyle, Kenneth L. of Shiloh to Boyle, Christine M. of Shiloh.
- Brock, Bryant Lamont of Belleville to Pargo, Deneshia Mikayla of Belleville.
- Buffkins, Pamela Yvette of Florissant, Missouri to Thompson, Latasha Sherice of East St. Louis.
- Chester, John Michael of Fairview Heights to Huber, Jessica Lyn of Fairview Heights.
- Cozart, Antonio Montez of Cahokia to Weaver, Mary Louise of Cahokia.
- Crawford, Apreal K. of Scott AFB to Woods, Saquisha M. of Scott AFB.
- Davis, Reginald Darell of Belleville to Ford, Denise of Belleville.
- Dolle, Stephen Paul of St. Louis to Ambrosino, Abbigail Joy of St. Louis.
- Dressel, David Lee of Highland to Helfrich, Heather Michelle of Trenton.
- Dupree Sr., Anthony Cartez of Granite City to Love, Melody Michel of Granite City.
- Fassbinder, Erich Jakob of Freeburg to Cook, Anna Greer to Fairview Heights.
- Fleming Jr., Willis Edward of University City, Missouri to Rodriguez, Sheen Ann of St. Louis.
- Fowler, Steven Ray of O’Fallon to Zimbelman, Kristen Rene of O’Fallon.
- Geminiano, Javier of Belleville to Hudgins, Michelle Ann of Belleville.
- Genin, Jesse M. of O’Fallon to McKellar, Lucy L. of O’Fallon.
- Hall, Jerell Cortez of Belleville to Owens, Toni Michele of Belleville.
- Harris, Adriel Ernest of St. Johns/Overland, Missouri to Jones, Barbara Denise of Belleville.
- Harris, Mark Jason of Fairview Heights to Bean, Laurie Ann of Collinsville.
- Herberts, Brenden Jacob of Ladson, South Carolina to Bartlett, Rachel Anna of Ladson, South Carolina.
- Heskett, John Martin of Belleville to Marler, Shane Renne of Belleville.
- Holden, Kevin Douglas Luke of Belleville to Montgomery, Meghan Elizabeth of Belleville.
- Hughes, Spencer Lamont of Swansea to Garrett, Jamekah Andrea of Swansea.
- Hughlett Jr., William Jerome of Swansea to Johnson, Tenisha Anye’a of Swansea.
- Hutchinson, Clayton Nathaniel of Mascoutah to Williams, Rebecca Ann of Mascoutah.
- Jackson Jr., Michael L. of Swansea to Pasnokot, Jodi L. of Swansea.
- Jadvani, Bret Stewart of Belleville to Martin, Courtney Marie of Belleville.
- Jones, Edwin Marquis of Belleville to Townsend, J’ara Trunetta of Cahokia.
- Latif, Omar of Belleville to Mahmood, Fatena N. of Belleville.
- Lerch, Matthew Carl or Columbia to Betts, Nicole E. of Greenville.
- Logan, Wesley James, of Mascoutah to Greenlee, Jennifer Ann of O’Fallon.
- McCamish, Matthew C. of O’Fallon to Solarz, Justyna M. of O’Fallon.
- McClatchery, Darius Shonteze of Belleville to Slayton, Stephanie Alexis of Belleville.
- Moore, George A. of East St. Louis to Jones, Mary L. of East St. Louis.
- Moore, Melvin Ray of East St. Louis to Warrior, Tashina Rae of East St. Louis.
- Murphy, Gene Patrick of O’Fallon to Bagwell, Tanya Lynn of East Carondelet.
- Nash Jr., Larry L. of Cahokia to Jones, Kadisha Re’nee of Cahokia.
- Neher, Kenneth R. of Edwardsville to Greenwood, Dawn D. of Edwardsville.
- O’Bannon II, Joseph Edward of East St. Louis to Toney, Marquita Antoinette of East St. Louis.
- Ortiz Hernandez, Oscar of Fairmont City to Ricano, Tiffany Christine of Fairmont City.
- Outlaw II, Murphy of Cahokia to Woods, Shanetria D. of Cahokia.
- Patsaros, Michael Todd of O’Fallon to Getz, Laurie Michelle of O’Fallon.
- Phipps, Tiama L. of Washington Park to Ewing, Jimesha L. of Alton.
- Ragsdale, Kenneth C. of Mascoutah to Thomas, Tia F. of Mascoutah.
- Reaka, Steven A. of Belleville to Richart, Jennifer L. of Belleville.
- Renth, Dale A. of Mascoutah to Battas, Gayle M. of Mascoutah.
- Reynolds, Travion Vermond of Swansea to Pitts, Ashley Mikole of Swansea.
- Rhoades, Leandra D. of Belleville to Ruffin, Catrina S. of Belleville.
- Riddle, Juston Tyree of O’Fallon to Jones, April Glory of O’Fallon.
- Rooks, Justin Neil of Shiloh to Duvall, Krysta Lynne of Shiloh.
- Sabrah, Aamer M. of Belleville to Alajarmeh, Ayat I. of Belleville.
- Scott, Michael Eric of Florissant, Missouri to Daniel, Celia Lucretia of Florissant, Missouri.
- Shelby III, Tommie Lee of Washington Park to Jones, Rosie Delle of Washington Park.
- Shephard Sr., William Ernest of Sparta to Edwards, Barbara Jean of Belleville.
- Smith, Ernest of Washington Park to Goodwin, Lynne Denise of Washington Park.
- Solomon, Tedros T. of Belleville to Lewis, Chloe R. of Belleville.
- Spencer III, Will of Belleville to Collie, Crystal N. of Belleville.
- Stennis Jr., Frank Carlos of Cahokia to Beison, Latanya J. of Cahokia.
- Thomas, Adam R. of Millstadt to Thomas, Pamela J. of Belleville.
- Thomas, Brian James of Belleville to Oakley, Jemorra Lynn of Belleville.
- Valentine, Kyle John of Belleville to Foutch, Danielle Rene of Belleville.
- Valentine, Ronnell D. of East St. Louis to Straub, Bianca A. of St. Louis.
- Vancil, Darrell E. of Lake St. Louis, Missouri to Hatcher, Connie S. of Belleville.
- Vinyard II, William Matthew of Millstadt to Vargas, Yessenia of Cahokia.
- Weaver, Connie L. of O’Fallon to Meddows, Angela M. of O’Fallon.
- Witherspoon, Bobby L. of Belleville to Witherspoon, Meishel R. of Belleville.
- Wolf, Jason M. of New Athens to Logan, Marissa Y. of New Athens.
- Yates, Benito Anthony of Swansea to Garner, Alison Elizabeth of Swansea.
- Young, Edgar M. of Collinsville to Cromer, Geneva of Collinsville.
