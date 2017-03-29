Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 100 South Charles Street; from Peoples National Bank to Catherine & Laurence Shurtleff; $12,000.
- 732 Gass Avenue; from The Estate of Daniel John Schmidt to Michael Osborne; $39,000.
- 4007 W Main Street; from John G. Schmierbach & Joan M. Plank to Johnathan T. Loesche & Lisa Loesche; $35,000.
- 120 Country Club Acres; from TIG Investments LLC to Madeline Nesbit; $98,500.
- 229 Ladue Road; from Tanner Icenogle to Nathan Jones; $124,000.
- 2733 Turkey Hill Lane; from Robert Eggman to Thomas & Patricia Range; $140,000.
- 249 Longridge Cr.; from McBride Green Mount Manor LLC to Carenso J. Ivy & Saraia S. Ivy; $224,000.
- 20 N. 78th Street; from Jesse Trent to Rebecca Demond; $25,000.
- 804 Brentmoor Drive; from Dale & Lisa Kurrus to Joshua & Janna Owens; $134,000.
- 21 Willowbrook Drive; from Chateau Plaza Inc to Andrew R. McCarty; $126,000.
- 15 South 72nd Street; from FA B Zhou & Elaine Wu to Crystal L. Durham-Austin; $95,500.
- 910 Moreland; from Andrea Haistead & Blake Haistead to John T. Davis; $135,000.
- 506 South 74th Street; from Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC to Joshua & Alyson Rose; $50,500.
- 420 South Jackson Street; from Collective Development Corporation to Monica Hildebrand; $60,000.
- 44 Cheshire Drive; from Edna Nienhaus & James Polarine to Yetzenia Arauz; $77,000.
- 3814 North Belt West; from Ronald J. Sroka & Karen D. Sroka to Royalty Tech LLC; $85,000.
- 1027 N Charles Street; from Shaun Downs to Robert W. Casner & Chena R. Casner; $110,000.
- 309 River Laurel Drive; from Judith A. Jorns & John P. Jorns to Jeffrey McCullough & Joy M. McCullough; $161,000.
CAHOKIA
- 108 Walnut Street; from Randell Batson & Beth Batson to James S. Batson; $22,000.
- 1517 Andrews Drive; from Terrell Harris to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $25,000.
- 140 St. Paul Drive, 705 E 5th Street; from JCS Acquisitions LLC & Homefront Properties LLC to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $26,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 31 W Washington St.; from Thomas J. Buckley to Jason Schanuel; $35,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 24 Heatherwood; from James Delkus to Stacey L. Welker; $161,500.
COLUMBIA
- 6008 Braddock Lane; from WH Properties Inc to Jeffrey A. Kempf; $76,000.
DUPO
- 2123 Sugarloaf Drive; from Douglas M. Caraway & Tracy Caraway to Cory J. Crowe; $169,000.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 2525 & 2521 Natalie Ave.; from Lansdowne LLC to Juan McCoy; $1,000.
FAIRMONT CITY
- 4210 Collinsville Road; from Susan Sternkoph & Allen J. C. Corben to Daniel Rafalowski & Amanda Rafalowski; $85,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 851 Harbor Woods Drive; from Christopher Arnett & Nicole Arnett to Tonde Aboroson & Dominique D. DeVastey; $157,000.
- 528 Saint Clair Road; from Andrea Kronenberger to Derek P. Imming; $62,000.
- 1158 Stonewolf Trail; from Sandra & Jonathan Stein to Kevin & Emily Culliney; $159,000.
- 12 Pleasant Lane; from Nicholas J. Correale to Gregory Piasecki; $95,500.
FREEBURG
- 4849 Shangnia Road; from Estate of Dorothy M. Herzog, Nanette S. Gough & Claudette K. Wangelin to Samantha Parker; $57,000.
- 3251 Sugar Lake Drive; from Richard W. Sieben & Dianne P. Sieben to Warren L. Harris & Barbara G. Harris; $50,000.
- 211 North Main Street; from Estate of Donald O. Shain to Archie J. Coonrod & Madelynn F. Robbs; $15,000.
LEBANON
- 519 Shadow Rock Court; from SMR LLC to Brian D. Price & Trisha L. Price; $464,000.
MILLSTADT
- 300 Traver Tine Circle; from JL Schaefer Construction Inc to Brent Russell; $322,500.
NEW ATHENS
- 305 South Benton Street; from Andrew Pfeil & Ashley Pfeil to Thomas P. Lamborn; $81,500.
O’FALLON
- 409 Magnolia Drive; from Woodrow Sullivan to Dick L. Donley & Geraldine N. Donley; $171,500.
- 1877 Bethel Ridge Farms Blvd.; from Bethel Ridge Farms LLc to Bobak John Rafati & Jennifer Brave Rafati; $110,000.
- 7017 Bellingham Circle; from Dennis W. Langston & Leigh M. Langston to Gabriel M. Stone & Shelly M. Stone; $225,000.
- 1103 Princeton Drive; from Sarah Smith to Chelsie A. Schoenborn; $153,000.
- 921 Jordan Drive; from Christopher Bowen & Ashley Bowen to Christopher T. Arnett & Nicole L. Arnett; $198,000.
- 211 Pierce Boulevard; from Dennis H. Dumstorff & Darlene E. Dumstorff to Tracy J. Goodman; $173,000.
- 305 Orange Jewel Court; from Wendell E. Crumb & Trudy M. Crumb to Judith Dusman & Kenneth Dusman; $310,000.
- 283 Cloverdale Drive; from Melissa C. Lipe to The Davis Living Trust; $175,000.
- 118 Elm Street; from Danny S. Lane, II & Amy J. Lane to Marques T. Jacobson & Elizabeth A. Jacobson; $167,000.
- 1401 Winchester Grove Court; from Jerry Copeland & Rea Copeland to Laura E. Nicol; $282,500.
SHILOH
- 2631 Welsch Drive; from TTW LLC to CNR Inc; $38,000.
- 101 Archview Drive; from Philip & Brin Pennington to Lance & Cassandra Power; $180,000.
- 2 & 4 Ramona Drive; from Dennis Prindabel & Laura Prindable to Jacob Oser; $155,000.
- 797 Cedar Mill Drive; from Jocelyn Yanagisawa to Wesley Kennedy & Crystal Harris; $189,500.
SMITHTON
- 4239 English Oak Lane; from Dallas Plastering Company to Jeffrey S. Guffey; $70,000.
SWANSEA
- 1240 North 17th Street; from Venassa Nolte to Michael W. Velazquez; $70,000.
- 4024 Gentry Lane; from Tina M. Stajkowski to Trevor Flota; $83,500.
Madison County
ALTON
- 1925 N Rodgers Ave.; from CT Rentals, C T Rentals to Gurteen Properties LLC; $112,500.
BETHALTO
- 5126 State Rt 140; Diplomat Property Manager LLC to Dennis L. Johnson Sr., Michelle R. Johnson; $59,500.
COLLINSVILLE
- 628 Highschool St.; from Cara Fischer to Mary Frances Pracht; $140,000.
- 545 Pennsylvania St.; from Osborn Osborn LLC to Reginald L. Garder Jr., Latrisha Garder, $135,000.
- 57 Odom Dr.; Thomas E. Blez to Tracy S. Davidson; $146,500.
- 2311 Keebler Rd.; from Kevin Kahig, Catharine to John Smith, Melinda Smith; $398,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 3317 Drysdale Ct.; from Carrington Homes Inc to Chakravarthy Girda, Hima Bindhu Mekala; $445,000.
- 606N Fillmore St.; from Jeffery O. Overy to Matthew Miller; $147,500.
- 965 Hawk Island Ct.; Eric J. Johnson, Lynne M. Johnson to Claire Johnson, Aaron Johnson; $150,000.
GLEN CARBON
- 70703 Augusta Dr.; from Spencer Homes LLC to Aaron Gibbons, Amy Gibbons; $396,000.
- 48 Glendale Dr.; from James C. Staten, Amy S. Staten to Kindsee Myer, Benjanin R. Welle; $227,000.
GODFREY
- 8586 N Schiller St.; from Dane A. Walkington, Paula J. Walkington to Dane P. Walkington; $96,500.
HIGHLAND
- 10660 Hickory Flat Rd.; from Richard Rea, Deidre L. Rea to Mark S. Kabureck Jr.; $335,000.
- 1418 Zschokke St.; from Deutsche Bank National Trust Co; Morgan Stanley ABS Captial 1 Inc to Maurice Lamarr, Penny Lamarr; $30,000.
MARYVILLE
- 6016 Keebler Oaks Dr.; from Michael S. Brady, Pamela L. Brady to David B. Stevens, Dianne J. Stevens; $280,00.
- 124 Oak Hill; from Sectary Housing Urban Development, Sec Housing Urban Development, U.S. Dept Housing Urban Development to Shelly R. Pryor, Alan D. Pryor; $5,330.
TROY
- 8421 Herrick Park Dr.; from Joshua R. Talley, Jill M. Talley to Dawn Lopinot; $11,330.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 843 W Bottom Ave.; from Patresa A. Kish & Dorothy E. & Raymond L. Walker to Timothy Kish; $124,500.
- 325 Fox Run Drive; from K C Construction INC to Lauren K. Stoner; $259,000.
- 121 E Jefferson Street; from Michelle E. & Samuel L. Harris to Margaret E. Herring; $150,500.
- 119 N Rapp Avenue; from BLSH INC to Elizabeth K. & Stephen P. Tepen; $144,000.
- 342 Elizabeth Drive; from Ryan M. Toenies to Barbara A. & Michael E. Wagner; $232,000.
- 506 N Main Street; from Brian G. & Todd L. Nobbe to Jai Ma Ambe INC; $425,000.
- 845 Eckert Lane; from Leroy H. & Marilyn R. Kisro to Kathryn A. & Kyle N. Chandler; $318,000.
- 2620 Lakeshore Drive; from Brett & Lindsay M. Rippelmeyer to James & Rebecca Toon; $215,000.
WATERLOO
- 503 & 507 Park Street; Waterloo Apt Partners LLC to Purcell Properties LLC & Purcell Waterloo Apartments LLC; $955,000.
- 113 Westview Acres Phase 1; from Michael A. Carte to Jeffrey S. & Shannon M. Stiening; $165,000.
- 123 Cottonwood Lane; from Brittany & Corey Ford to Adam M. & Mariellen Campo; $188,000.
- 3006 Ahne Road; from Cari & Carl Pierce to Lori Harmon; $210,000.
- 1220 Sherwood Lane; from Southern Illinois Development LLC to C A Jones INC; $36,500.
- 1365 N Illinois Route 3; from R & D Gantt Inc to Bootsies Bakery LLC; $200,000.
- 606 Evansville Avenue; from Ruth A. Buettner & Dale G. & Darryl G. Rodenberg to Ben L. & Mitchell D. Boyer; $133,500.
- 217 Hamacher Street; from Courtney E. Hunter (Executor) & Lyn Hunter-Moore (Deceased) to Emma L. & Michael A. Hosfeld; $126,500.
- 851 Victorian Avenue; from C A Jones INC to Pamela N. & Philip L. Bunk; $296,500.
- 424 Hartman Lane; from Norma & William E. Boyd to Melissa Mueller; $190,000.
- 136 Links Lane; from David L. & Helen A. Siebenberger to Elizabeth A. & Thomas W. Hermann; $255,000.
- 6 Carol Drive; from James Robert & Ronda Joyce Kipp to Lauren N. Sendelbeck & John C. Wuertz; $139,500.
- 112 Warren Drive; from Super 8 Motel of Waterloo & Waterloo Inn Inc. to Waterloo Hospitality Inc; $1,000,000.
