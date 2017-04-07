Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 25 Rio Verde Drive; from Jack A. Kettler & Jacquelyn A. Kettler to Joseph I. Collins & Donna M. Collins; $147,000.
- 1804 E Belle Ave.; from Daniel J. Jokisch to Leroy Harris; $50,000.
- 519 S McKinley Drive; from Louise M. Headen to Catherine M. Stoltz; $83,000.
- 210 Wabash Avenue; Vanessa Eden to Ellen Thieleman; $72,000.
- 1110 Olive Street; from Ellsworth Properties LLC to Paul & Jessica Manfredi; $123,000.
- 1110 Wabash Avenue; from Jerry Trent, Jr. to Hung S. Nguyen & Eryka R. Nguyen; $77,500.
- 912 & 611 Centreville Avenue & 1601 N Illinois; from LA Capital Partners LLC to Ellen C. Thieleman; $177,500.
- 105 Friendly Drive; from Andrew R. Hendrian to Ronald Wodarczyk; $44,000.
- 2121 East B Street; from Castle 2016 LLC to Gregory A. Powers; $25,000.
- 4005 North Park Drive; from Michael W. Sisson & Michelle Sisson Moore to Sheena Grover; $61,500.
- 6210 Warren Drive; from The Farmers Bank of Liberty to Agatha K. Hodgson; $8,000.
CAHOKIA
- 1415 Richard Drive; from JMR Holdings LLC to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $26,000.
- 730 St Norbert Drive; from JMR Holdings LLC to Saint Louis Investments LLS; $27,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 415 Sammy Lane; from J E S Custom Homes Inc to Mana Estrada; $22,000.
- 7909 Laurel Flats Drive; from Metro Homes LLC to Davion Wallace & Nicole Wallace; $201,500.
- 100 Blackwolf Run Court; from Diamanta Capital Inc to Keith & Kimberly Rice; $117,500.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 724 North 13th Street; from Catherine Duke to Jason P. Boyd & Kristi D. Boyd; $58,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 9024 Crest Drive; from Cynthia L. Friebaugh to Sherry Firebaugh; $27,500.
- 129 Lakeland Hills Drive; from Mack J. Schmitt, Sr. & Janet Schmitt to Bart Bergkoetter; $62,000.
- 920 Auburn Court; from Dawn Hillmand to Eric & Karen Reyes; $235,000.
- 336 Pleasant Ridge Road; from David & Krista Douin to Jay & Danielle Dunlap; $119,000.
- 111 Stacy Drive; from Kenneth Allen Mink & Kenneth Alexander Mink to Jarrette Hudson; $114,000.
- 7024 Connor Pointe Drive; from Candace J. Caveny to Brent G. Haar; $167,000.
FREEBURG
- 4849 Shangnia Road; from Estate of Dorothy M. Herzog, Nanette S. Gough & Claudette K. Wangelin to Nicholas Parker; $300,000.
- Kraft Road & Holcomb School Rd.; from Clifford R. Newlin to Dwight D. Espenschied; $752,500.
MASCOUTAH
- 10 N Country Road; from Stanely Schubert & Wayne Schubert to A & E Midwest Investments LLC; $127,500.
- 9706 Winnebago Way; from Kappert Construction Co Inc to Dale Arnold & Jaclyn Arnold; $341,500.
- 318 North Jefferson Street; from Richard & Phillis Johnson to Michelle Gardner; $75,000.
- 531 Falling Leaf Way; from Samer Fanous & Alana R. Fanous to Jacob Fenster & Carrie Belleville; $155,000.
- 371 Falling Leaf Way; from Todd F. McPeak & Danielle M. McPeak to David C. Monson, Jr. & Tanya Monson; $165,000.
MILLSTADT
- 41 Rhineland Place; from Rebecca Aman & Michael Amann to Mark Gehlhausen, Kelly A. Gehlhausen & Nancy C. Keck; $265,000.
- 725 Admiral Wendt Parkway; from JL Schaefer Construction Inc to Gary Mueth & Maureen Mueth; $345,000.
- 4905 Rita Ann Place; from Booker Management LLC to Joseph T. Pickett; $281,000.
- 6665 Oakdale School Road; from Michael R. Schremp to Andrew T. Junck & Dawn M. Junck; $136,000.
- 3506 Dori Lane; from Daniel Dori, Gary Dori & Sandra Steppig to Anthony Dori; $265,000.
O’FALLON
- 913 Jenna Lee Lane; from A&B Property Management LLC to Rebecca Amann; $164,000.
- 1504 Keck Ridge Drive; from William B. Maloney & Maria V. Maloney to Samantha A. Burgess; $208,000.
- 149 Hodgens Mill Lane; from Mary Heitman to Lauro & Julie Rienton; $223,000.
- 308 South Hillgard; from Heirs & Legatees of Dan Morgan to Jeremich N. Accola, Lauren E. Accola & Mary K. Carroll; $90,000.
- 252 Peoria Lane; from Fulford Homes LLC to Christina Hardin-Weiss & Cynthia Hardin-Weiss; $257,500.
- 408 Flagstone Pass Drive; from Huntington Chase Homes Corporation; Justin Gough & Jamie Gough; $366,500.
- 204 Eagle Ridge; from Cyril Prikazky to PHB Capital LLC; $45,000.
- 701 Oak Hollow Court; from Jason P. Shubirg & Frances A. Dodson to Mildred A. Aleman; $75,000.
SHILOH
- 3560 Harbor Way; from Tim Borkowski & Jayme Borkowski to Michael Strope & Kathryn Jenks; $222,500.
- 44 Christine Boulevard; from Dwain C. Hill to Tim Borkowski & Jayme Borkowski; $130,000.
SMITHTON
- 521 Stonefield Drive; from Bonita Stokes to Kyle M. Wendling & Kelsey A. Wendling; $226,000.
SWANSEA
- 5 Saint Clair Lake Drive; from Denise Mayer to Gregory A. Powers; $55,500.
- 1735 Naughton Way; from Daniel & Thanda Meehan to Nicholas Schnarre; $238,000.
Madison County
COLLINSVILLE
- 1002 Pine Lake Rd.; from Lisa Calvert, Chad Calvert to Logan R. McGarrity, Stephanie J. McGarrity; $145,500.
- 2 Delta Dr.; from Bruce L. Harding, Abby L. Harding to Ann Galabtuomini; $232,000.
COTTAGE HILLS
- 501 WE Dr.; from Vanderbilt Mtg Finance Inc to Jeremy Anderson, Angela Hall Anderson; $41,00.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 3469 Vicksburg Dr.; from Brian Therien, Jessica R. Therin to Ashley Marie Thompson, Alexandrer W. Schickling; $357,000.
- 3703 Sand Rd.; from Brandon Schneider to Jacob Schneider; $218,500.
- 3849 N Arbor Lake Dr.; from KJ Development LLC to Premier Homes By Jones LLC; $83,500.
GODFREY
- 520 Pearl St.; from Michael D. Brewer, Suzanne Brewer to Dustin A. Isenhart, Emile Isenhart; $141,000.
- 1709 Vinca Dr.; from Stephens M. Batchelor, Melissa A. Batchlor to Steve A. Kloessner, Lisa Klucka; $243,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 1626 Wilson Ave.; from US Bank, MASTR Asset Back Securities Trust, MTG Pass Through Certificates to Marylin Browning to Bradley Browning; $31,000.
- 2837 Fortune Dr.; from Carol R. Nelson to Zackary Dittamore; $47.500.
NEW DOUGLAS
- 8700 Deer Crossing Ln.; from Derek S. Spudich, Heather A. Spudich to Clinton Miller, Jessica Heuiser; $39,000.
TROY
- 1944 Gliddon Blvd.; from Villas of Windsor Way LLC to Resource Construction Co LLC; $80,000.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 204 W Gundlach; from John T. Cooper to Lauren C. Nobbe; $79,500.
- 1105 N Rapp Avenue; from Debra Karrasch & Karen Vernum & Michael & Mildred Zavadil to Maggie Distler & Sheldon T. Johns; $135,000.
- 4 Newburg Court; from David & Teresa A. Matteson to Chelci N. & Nathan Kremmel; $184,000.
- 385 Carr Creek Drive; from Monroe Homes INC to Carrie & Steven Brumm; $317,500.
- 952 D Road; Gerald J. & Patricia A. Weilbacher to James R. & Kimberly D. Vogt; $390,000.
- 1146 White Pine Circle; from Christopher L. Lax & Patricia A. Roth to Joel M. & Kelly P. Sommer; $345,500.
- 528 S Breidecker Street; from Russell Services INC to Ashley & Brad Franke; $138,000.
- 2859 Steppig Road; from Doris J. & Martin R. Brown to Laura H. & Lee G. Rinella; $265,000.
VALMEYER
- 136 E Hunters Ridge; from Herbert A. Riechmann Jr. to Kyle G. Andres & Kaitlyn S. Scheibe; $124,000.
WATERLOO
- 6406 North Brook Drive; from Andra M. & Peter A. Dehn to Douglas M. & Tracy A. Caraway; $240,000.
- 4705 Vanderbrook Drive; from John & Kristie L. Moore to James A. Noyes & Mischelle C. Talley; $187,000.
