April 8, 2017 4:43 PM

Marriage Licenses

Madison County

  • Abegg, Herbert Frank of Arcadia, Missouri to Burns, Mary Darlene of Godfrey.
  • Amschler, Aaron Matthew of Collinsville to Ross, Tiffany Kaye of O’Fallon.
  • Barrios Pacheco, Salvador of Granite City to Juarez Mendez, Magda Karina of Granite City.
  • Bautista-Juarez, J. Piedad of Highland to Sanchez Doan, Isolina Maria of Highland.
  • Becker Jr., Donald Allen of Alton to Pinnon, Brittany Sue of Alton.
  • Berry, Kenderick Devon of Madison to Williams, Danielle Shantrice of Madison.
  • Boerner, Billy Floyd of Cottage Hills to Howard, Aine Marie of Cottage Hills.
  • Breuklander, Cole Daniel of Wood River to Baldwin, Paige Elizabeth of Roxana.
  • Brinker, Bryan Scott of Granite City to Frank, Sherry Marie of Granite City.
  • Burnett, Bryan John of Edwardsville to Doszkewycz, Arlyn Anne of Edwardsville.
  • Campbell, Kyle Mathew of Collinsville to Gibbs, Kimberly Ann of Collinsville.
  • Carter, Jason Demont of Milwaukee, Wisconsin to McCoy, Kelli Christina of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Castelli, Joshua Steven of Collinsville to Collins, Danielle Nichole of Collinsville.
  • Chocolate-Sanchez, Rey of St. Louis to Reyes-Marquez, Patricia of St. Louis.
  • Copple, Donald Lee of Farmington to Powers, Gail Diane of Glen Carbon.
  • Davison Jr., Alan Dale of Pontoon Beach to Gordon, Brittany Michelle of Pontoon Beach.
  • Dirkers, Alexander Joseph of Godfrey to Shafiq, Ayla of Godfrey.
  • Ejidike, Chinonso Kenenna of Swansea to Aboagye, Mavis Forkuo of Glen Carbon.
  • Ellis III, James Hershel of Wood River to Lyons, Kimberly Sue of South Roxana.
  • Fenton, Zachary Joseph of Troy to Finney, Colleen Elizabeth Rose of Troy.
  • Ferrel, Daniel Lawrence of East Alton to Sims, Megan Nicole of East Alton.
  • Foster, Doyltess Lavase of Wood River to Hill, Sonja Renee of Wood River.
  • Harmon, Michelle Lynn of Godfrey to Oller, Brandi Michele of Godfrey.
  • Harrison Jr., Willie Arthur of Wood River to Kelly, Rosemary Susan of Wood River.
  • Henderson, John-Tay Lamar of Granite City to Samuels, Bryan-Nicole Kelise of Granite City.
  • Horman Jr., James William of Hardin to Hess, Lauren Marie of Moro.
  • Hoskins, Alexander Lee of Granite City to Ferritez, Andrea Estrella of Granite City.
  • Hyden, Scott Travis of Edwardsville to Berry, Kimberli Ann of Edwardsville.
  • Joiner II, Anthony LeRoi of Alton to Webb, Antonia Shari of Alton.
  • Jones, Corey Eugene of Granite City to Mikolaszuk, Michelle Christine of Granite City.
  • Khajehdehi, Rouzbeh of Lawrence, Kansas to Mohammadebrahim, Mehrsa of Edwardsville.
  • Kimbrel Sr., Edward Allen of Glen Carbon to Arrietta, Venus Valerie of East Alton.
  • Koberna, Gregory Allen of Granite City to Novacich, Kristen Lynn of Granite City.
  • Kritis, Kipling Page of Edwardsville to Scarborough, Anne Katherine of Edwardsville.
  • Leitschuh, John Michael of St. Jacob to Stephens, Jennifer Kathryn of St. Jacob.
  • Lucht, Justin David of Edwardsville to Ferguson, Jordan Starr Thomas of Edwardsville.
  • McNeish, Dane Joseph of Collinsville to Griel, Astri Elizabeth of Springfield, Virginia.
  • Moore, Glenn Dale of Alton to Reed, Joyce Ann of Alton.
  • Mueller, Donald Richard of Granite City to Bruss, Bridget Kathleen of Granite City.
  • Muller, Aaron Gene of Collinsville to Arnold, Sarah Marie of Collinsville.
  • Payne, Blaine David of Granite City to Baugh, Vanessa Raye of Granite City.
  • Prestito, Michael John of Granite City to Leisgang, Kendra Leigh of Granite City.
  • Proctor Jr., Brian Lee of Madison to Goheen, Patricia Lynn of Madison.
  • Prosise, Timmathy Eugene of Alton to Elvidge, Lisa Kay of Alton.
  • Quiller, Marques Ray of Godfrey to McEuen, Jessica Lynn of Godfrey.
  • Raines, Travis Dwayne of Granite City to Fox, Kelly Renee of Granite City.
  • Rainey, Jason Lynn of Alton to Alexander, Katherine Elizabeth of Alton.
  • Redman, Dylan James of South Roxana to Brendel, Amie Irene of Wood River.
  • Schon, Lucas Randy of Edwardsville to Coppersmith, Eden Rae of Edwardsville.
  • Smith, Brandon Dale of Moro to Fay, Marisa Renee of Bethalto.
  • Smith, John Paul of South Roxana to Laney, Nicole Marie of South Roxana.
  • Smith Jr., Kenneth Wayne of Collinsville to Smith, Brittany Nicole of Collinsville.
  • Sparks, Patrick Shawn of Granite City to Janek, Danielle Marie of Granite City.
  • Tate, James Ronald of Alton to Roland, Jessica Lee of Alton.
  • Thiel, Scott Anthony of Collinsville to Helms, Kristina Lynn of Collinsville.
  • Tomso, Michael Alan of Troy to Price, Vicki Lynn of Troy.
  • Vazquez Rebollar, Joaquin of Arnold, Missouri to Villegas, Natjelli Valencia of Arnold, Missouri.
  • Webb II, William Warren of Granite City to Kohn, Christina Rose of Granite City.
  • Wilborn Sr., Christopher of Granite City to Trevino, Orfa of Granite City.
  • Young, Shaun Matthew of Godfrey to Bumbacher, Anna Mae of Godfrey.

