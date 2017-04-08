Marriage Licenses

Madison County
- Abegg, Herbert Frank of Arcadia, Missouri to Burns, Mary Darlene of Godfrey.
- Amschler, Aaron Matthew of Collinsville to Ross, Tiffany Kaye of O’Fallon.
- Barrios Pacheco, Salvador of Granite City to Juarez Mendez, Magda Karina of Granite City.
- Bautista-Juarez, J. Piedad of Highland to Sanchez Doan, Isolina Maria of Highland.
- Becker Jr., Donald Allen of Alton to Pinnon, Brittany Sue of Alton.
- Berry, Kenderick Devon of Madison to Williams, Danielle Shantrice of Madison.
- Boerner, Billy Floyd of Cottage Hills to Howard, Aine Marie of Cottage Hills.
- Breuklander, Cole Daniel of Wood River to Baldwin, Paige Elizabeth of Roxana.
- Brinker, Bryan Scott of Granite City to Frank, Sherry Marie of Granite City.
- Burnett, Bryan John of Edwardsville to Doszkewycz, Arlyn Anne of Edwardsville.
- Campbell, Kyle Mathew of Collinsville to Gibbs, Kimberly Ann of Collinsville.
- Carter, Jason Demont of Milwaukee, Wisconsin to McCoy, Kelli Christina of Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Castelli, Joshua Steven of Collinsville to Collins, Danielle Nichole of Collinsville.
- Chocolate-Sanchez, Rey of St. Louis to Reyes-Marquez, Patricia of St. Louis.
- Copple, Donald Lee of Farmington to Powers, Gail Diane of Glen Carbon.
- Davison Jr., Alan Dale of Pontoon Beach to Gordon, Brittany Michelle of Pontoon Beach.
- Dirkers, Alexander Joseph of Godfrey to Shafiq, Ayla of Godfrey.
- Ejidike, Chinonso Kenenna of Swansea to Aboagye, Mavis Forkuo of Glen Carbon.
- Ellis III, James Hershel of Wood River to Lyons, Kimberly Sue of South Roxana.
- Fenton, Zachary Joseph of Troy to Finney, Colleen Elizabeth Rose of Troy.
- Ferrel, Daniel Lawrence of East Alton to Sims, Megan Nicole of East Alton.
- Foster, Doyltess Lavase of Wood River to Hill, Sonja Renee of Wood River.
- Harmon, Michelle Lynn of Godfrey to Oller, Brandi Michele of Godfrey.
- Harrison Jr., Willie Arthur of Wood River to Kelly, Rosemary Susan of Wood River.
- Henderson, John-Tay Lamar of Granite City to Samuels, Bryan-Nicole Kelise of Granite City.
- Horman Jr., James William of Hardin to Hess, Lauren Marie of Moro.
- Hoskins, Alexander Lee of Granite City to Ferritez, Andrea Estrella of Granite City.
- Hyden, Scott Travis of Edwardsville to Berry, Kimberli Ann of Edwardsville.
- Joiner II, Anthony LeRoi of Alton to Webb, Antonia Shari of Alton.
- Jones, Corey Eugene of Granite City to Mikolaszuk, Michelle Christine of Granite City.
- Khajehdehi, Rouzbeh of Lawrence, Kansas to Mohammadebrahim, Mehrsa of Edwardsville.
- Kimbrel Sr., Edward Allen of Glen Carbon to Arrietta, Venus Valerie of East Alton.
- Koberna, Gregory Allen of Granite City to Novacich, Kristen Lynn of Granite City.
- Kritis, Kipling Page of Edwardsville to Scarborough, Anne Katherine of Edwardsville.
- Leitschuh, John Michael of St. Jacob to Stephens, Jennifer Kathryn of St. Jacob.
- Lucht, Justin David of Edwardsville to Ferguson, Jordan Starr Thomas of Edwardsville.
- McNeish, Dane Joseph of Collinsville to Griel, Astri Elizabeth of Springfield, Virginia.
- Moore, Glenn Dale of Alton to Reed, Joyce Ann of Alton.
- Mueller, Donald Richard of Granite City to Bruss, Bridget Kathleen of Granite City.
- Muller, Aaron Gene of Collinsville to Arnold, Sarah Marie of Collinsville.
- Payne, Blaine David of Granite City to Baugh, Vanessa Raye of Granite City.
- Prestito, Michael John of Granite City to Leisgang, Kendra Leigh of Granite City.
- Proctor Jr., Brian Lee of Madison to Goheen, Patricia Lynn of Madison.
- Prosise, Timmathy Eugene of Alton to Elvidge, Lisa Kay of Alton.
- Quiller, Marques Ray of Godfrey to McEuen, Jessica Lynn of Godfrey.
- Raines, Travis Dwayne of Granite City to Fox, Kelly Renee of Granite City.
- Rainey, Jason Lynn of Alton to Alexander, Katherine Elizabeth of Alton.
- Redman, Dylan James of South Roxana to Brendel, Amie Irene of Wood River.
- Schon, Lucas Randy of Edwardsville to Coppersmith, Eden Rae of Edwardsville.
- Smith, Brandon Dale of Moro to Fay, Marisa Renee of Bethalto.
- Smith, John Paul of South Roxana to Laney, Nicole Marie of South Roxana.
- Smith Jr., Kenneth Wayne of Collinsville to Smith, Brittany Nicole of Collinsville.
- Sparks, Patrick Shawn of Granite City to Janek, Danielle Marie of Granite City.
- Tate, James Ronald of Alton to Roland, Jessica Lee of Alton.
- Thiel, Scott Anthony of Collinsville to Helms, Kristina Lynn of Collinsville.
- Tomso, Michael Alan of Troy to Price, Vicki Lynn of Troy.
- Vazquez Rebollar, Joaquin of Arnold, Missouri to Villegas, Natjelli Valencia of Arnold, Missouri.
- Webb II, William Warren of Granite City to Kohn, Christina Rose of Granite City.
- Wilborn Sr., Christopher of Granite City to Trevino, Orfa of Granite City.
- Young, Shaun Matthew of Godfrey to Bumbacher, Anna Mae of Godfrey.
Suggested for you
Comments