Public Records

April 11, 2017 4:21 PM

Marriage Licenses

Madison County

  • Alexander, Christopher Patrick of Alton to Schrumpf, Theresa Louise of Godfrey.
  • Anderson, Andrew John of Alton to Barrett, Emily Jane of Alton.
  • Arnold, Michael Christopher of South Roxana to Rodgers, Amy Lynn of East Alton.
  • Baker, Nicholas Richard of Troy to Kueker, Samantha Nicole of Troy.
  • Bellemey, Brian Edward of Centralia to Deitz, Jada Rachelle of Centralia.
  • Brinson, Brian Nicolas of Granite City to Wisnasky, Ashley Marie of Godfrey.
  • Brooks, Ian Scott of Collinsville to Toothman, Rachael Ann of Collinsville.
  • Brotherton, Robert Edward of Glen Carbon to Benker, Tricia Kaye of Glen Carbon.
  • Burgess, Joseph Wayne of Troy to Frey, Nicole Louren of Troy.
  • Burns, John Patrick of Livington to Bahr, Gloria Jean of Livington.
  • Castillo Fonseca, Eduardo of Fairmont City to Salazar, Kassandra of Fairmont City.
  • Coleman, Arsenio Tyler of Alton to Bacon, Tiffany Lashaun of Alton.
  • Copeland, Michael Lee of Godfrey to Carrigan, Kimberly Ann of Godfrey.
  • Crisel, Jon Lawrence of Granite City to Coffman, Brittany Daniel of Granite City.
  • Curry Jr, Michael Anthony of Alton to Walters, Lamyia Shyniece of Alton.
  • Deatherage Jr, Barry Wayne of Highland to Schultz, Kelley Denise of Highland.
  • Devlin, Thomas Ethan of Granite City to Daily, Eve Marie of Granite City.
  • Doherty, Timothy William of Glen Carbon to Ridgway, Bethany Sharon of Glen Carbon.
  • Fuhler, Steven Heath of Godfrey to Pugh, Kristina Morgan of Godfrey.
  • Gagen, Thomas Emmanuel of Edwardsville to Liu, Mengting of Edwardsville.
  • Glenn, Sean Thomas of Granite City to Brown, Brittany Kay of Granite City.
  • Hanna, Christopher Allan of Highland to Huelsebusch, Lorie Anne of Highland.
  • Harszy, Jonathon Earl of Roxana to Frost, Autumn Suzanne of Roxana.
  • Hartman, Eric Joseph of Collinsville to Birkner, Cari Lynn of Collinsville.
  • Hartsoe, Jeffrey Scott of Collinsville to Loucks, Jillian Loretta of Collinsville.
  • Herrin, Donald Eugene of Wood River to Abbott, Trudy Lanette of Wood River.
  • Holloway, Mark Eldon of Highland to Beeler, Susan Marie of Highland.
  • Hood, Bradford Lee of Highland to Grapperhaus, Marjorie Ann of Highland.
  • Huels, Marc Anthony of St. Charles, Missouri to Ssekimpi, Shadrah of St. Charles, Missouri.
  • Huff, Christopher Franklin of Caseyville to Ritchie, Meghan Leigh of Caseyville.
  • Hughes, Brett Dakota of Collinsville to Boelke, Ashlyn Grace of Collinsville.
  • Isringhausen, David Maurice of Jerseyville to Egelhoff, Ann Morgan of Jerseyville.
  • Matkins, Delshon Uselfe of Granite City to Chapman, Miriam Kristine of Granite City.
  • Mattison, Travis of Collinsville to Holmes, Knyree Idita of Collinsville.
  • May, Darron Alyn of Greenville to Coble, Candace Fay of Greenville.
  • Mayer, Christopher Allen of Granite City to Porter, Sandra Renee of Granite City.
  • McDowell II, Charles Alfred of Spanish Lake, Missouri to Gingery, India Monique of Edwardsville.
  • Ott, Scott Lewis of Granite City to Conrad, Tiffany Marie of Granite City.
  • Pikey, Terry Lee of Granite City to Coffey, Melinda Marie of Granite City.
  • Pinckard, Ronald William of Highland to Brooks, Stacia Jeannine of Highland.
  • Robertson, Charles Eugene of Mitchell to Hall, Jody Darlyn of Mitchell.
  • Rhoades, John Michael of Wood River to Ramsey, Dawn Michelle of Wood River.
  • Rhoades, Michael Paul of Godfrey to Casey, Victoria Lynn of Godfrey.
  • Ruiz, Cole Brandon of St. Jacob to Ganschinietz, Ashley Michelle of St. Charles, Missouri.
  • Schrader, David Henry of Granite City to Morthland, Melissa Renee of Granite City.
  • Scott, Aric Ryan of Grafton to Perrine, Elizabeth Christine of Grafton.
  • Scott, Kyle Jeffrey of East Alton to Grieve, Lindsay Rene of Wood River.
  • Speers, Robert Gerard of St. Louis, Missouri to Toussaint, Chelsea Marie Louise of St. Louis, Missouri.
  • Stewart, Kenneth Keon of Alton to Buscemi, Sarah Beth of Alton.
  • Twombly, Clinton Joseph of Edwardsville to Couprie, Marion Anne Chloe Maud of Edwardsville.
  • Van Dyke, Craig Jay of Worden to Meinhardt, Lindsay Rene of Worden.
  • Vazquez Ceja, Isaac Bernardo of Cottage Hills to Espindola, Daysi Judith of Yucca Valley, California.
  • Walker, Marcus Anthony of Madison to Thomas, Clarista Latrice of Belleville.
  • Walker, Thomas Andrew of Troy to McMahan, Lynae Dawn of Troy.
  • White, Taylor John of East Alton to Kramer, Kayla Marie of East Alton.
  • Whitsell, Mark Spann of East Alton to Rivera Ortiz, Ivonne Sandra of East Alton.
  • Wilmsmeyer, Matthew Douglas of Granite City to Baker, Amanda Nicole of Edwardsville.
  • Wolff, Alexander Richard of Ferguson, Missouri to Hill, Kristen Mae of Ferguson, Missouri.
  • Wood, Mark Sheridan of O’Fallon to Jones, Ashley Christine of O’Fallon.
  • Wood, Paul Thomas of Alton to Davidson, Cynthia Jean of Alton.
  • Zoller, Jacob Daniel of Glen Carbon to Scaggs, Kathleen Gail of Glen Carbon.

