Marriage Licenses

Madison County
- Alexander, Christopher Patrick of Alton to Schrumpf, Theresa Louise of Godfrey.
- Anderson, Andrew John of Alton to Barrett, Emily Jane of Alton.
- Arnold, Michael Christopher of South Roxana to Rodgers, Amy Lynn of East Alton.
- Baker, Nicholas Richard of Troy to Kueker, Samantha Nicole of Troy.
- Bellemey, Brian Edward of Centralia to Deitz, Jada Rachelle of Centralia.
- Brinson, Brian Nicolas of Granite City to Wisnasky, Ashley Marie of Godfrey.
- Brooks, Ian Scott of Collinsville to Toothman, Rachael Ann of Collinsville.
- Brotherton, Robert Edward of Glen Carbon to Benker, Tricia Kaye of Glen Carbon.
- Burgess, Joseph Wayne of Troy to Frey, Nicole Louren of Troy.
- Burns, John Patrick of Livington to Bahr, Gloria Jean of Livington.
- Castillo Fonseca, Eduardo of Fairmont City to Salazar, Kassandra of Fairmont City.
- Coleman, Arsenio Tyler of Alton to Bacon, Tiffany Lashaun of Alton.
- Copeland, Michael Lee of Godfrey to Carrigan, Kimberly Ann of Godfrey.
- Crisel, Jon Lawrence of Granite City to Coffman, Brittany Daniel of Granite City.
- Curry Jr, Michael Anthony of Alton to Walters, Lamyia Shyniece of Alton.
- Deatherage Jr, Barry Wayne of Highland to Schultz, Kelley Denise of Highland.
- Devlin, Thomas Ethan of Granite City to Daily, Eve Marie of Granite City.
- Doherty, Timothy William of Glen Carbon to Ridgway, Bethany Sharon of Glen Carbon.
- Fuhler, Steven Heath of Godfrey to Pugh, Kristina Morgan of Godfrey.
- Gagen, Thomas Emmanuel of Edwardsville to Liu, Mengting of Edwardsville.
- Glenn, Sean Thomas of Granite City to Brown, Brittany Kay of Granite City.
- Hanna, Christopher Allan of Highland to Huelsebusch, Lorie Anne of Highland.
- Harszy, Jonathon Earl of Roxana to Frost, Autumn Suzanne of Roxana.
- Hartman, Eric Joseph of Collinsville to Birkner, Cari Lynn of Collinsville.
- Hartsoe, Jeffrey Scott of Collinsville to Loucks, Jillian Loretta of Collinsville.
- Herrin, Donald Eugene of Wood River to Abbott, Trudy Lanette of Wood River.
- Holloway, Mark Eldon of Highland to Beeler, Susan Marie of Highland.
- Hood, Bradford Lee of Highland to Grapperhaus, Marjorie Ann of Highland.
- Huels, Marc Anthony of St. Charles, Missouri to Ssekimpi, Shadrah of St. Charles, Missouri.
- Huff, Christopher Franklin of Caseyville to Ritchie, Meghan Leigh of Caseyville.
- Hughes, Brett Dakota of Collinsville to Boelke, Ashlyn Grace of Collinsville.
- Isringhausen, David Maurice of Jerseyville to Egelhoff, Ann Morgan of Jerseyville.
- Matkins, Delshon Uselfe of Granite City to Chapman, Miriam Kristine of Granite City.
- Mattison, Travis of Collinsville to Holmes, Knyree Idita of Collinsville.
- May, Darron Alyn of Greenville to Coble, Candace Fay of Greenville.
- Mayer, Christopher Allen of Granite City to Porter, Sandra Renee of Granite City.
- McDowell II, Charles Alfred of Spanish Lake, Missouri to Gingery, India Monique of Edwardsville.
- Ott, Scott Lewis of Granite City to Conrad, Tiffany Marie of Granite City.
- Pikey, Terry Lee of Granite City to Coffey, Melinda Marie of Granite City.
- Pinckard, Ronald William of Highland to Brooks, Stacia Jeannine of Highland.
- Robertson, Charles Eugene of Mitchell to Hall, Jody Darlyn of Mitchell.
- Rhoades, John Michael of Wood River to Ramsey, Dawn Michelle of Wood River.
- Rhoades, Michael Paul of Godfrey to Casey, Victoria Lynn of Godfrey.
- Ruiz, Cole Brandon of St. Jacob to Ganschinietz, Ashley Michelle of St. Charles, Missouri.
- Schrader, David Henry of Granite City to Morthland, Melissa Renee of Granite City.
- Scott, Aric Ryan of Grafton to Perrine, Elizabeth Christine of Grafton.
- Scott, Kyle Jeffrey of East Alton to Grieve, Lindsay Rene of Wood River.
- Speers, Robert Gerard of St. Louis, Missouri to Toussaint, Chelsea Marie Louise of St. Louis, Missouri.
- Stewart, Kenneth Keon of Alton to Buscemi, Sarah Beth of Alton.
- Twombly, Clinton Joseph of Edwardsville to Couprie, Marion Anne Chloe Maud of Edwardsville.
- Van Dyke, Craig Jay of Worden to Meinhardt, Lindsay Rene of Worden.
- Vazquez Ceja, Isaac Bernardo of Cottage Hills to Espindola, Daysi Judith of Yucca Valley, California.
- Walker, Marcus Anthony of Madison to Thomas, Clarista Latrice of Belleville.
- Walker, Thomas Andrew of Troy to McMahan, Lynae Dawn of Troy.
- White, Taylor John of East Alton to Kramer, Kayla Marie of East Alton.
- Whitsell, Mark Spann of East Alton to Rivera Ortiz, Ivonne Sandra of East Alton.
- Wilmsmeyer, Matthew Douglas of Granite City to Baker, Amanda Nicole of Edwardsville.
- Wolff, Alexander Richard of Ferguson, Missouri to Hill, Kristen Mae of Ferguson, Missouri.
- Wood, Mark Sheridan of O’Fallon to Jones, Ashley Christine of O’Fallon.
- Wood, Paul Thomas of Alton to Davidson, Cynthia Jean of Alton.
- Zoller, Jacob Daniel of Glen Carbon to Scaggs, Kathleen Gail of Glen Carbon.
