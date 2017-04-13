Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 616 E Garfield St.; from Angela J. Kempfer to Wayne E. Wolf & Elizabeth M. Wolf; $32,500.
- 608 & 610 Westfield Court; from Michael Agyei & Irene Agyei to Keith L. Taylor & Daivd J. Henry; $120,000.
- 14 N 41st Street; from Robert Campbell to Johnathan T. Loesche & Lisa Loesche; $45,000.
- 14 Elizabeth Drive; from Jane Miller Jaczinski to Walter & Gloria Ewert; $95,000.
- 2608 Fairway Drive; from Douglas Peters & Julianna Peters to Will & Christine Clark; $315,000.
- 2004 N Belt East; from Gary Kuper, Debra Kuper & Cheryl Hoffer to Robert & Joyce Goodetter; $40,000.
- 817 Blue Ridge Drive; from Victoria Vasileff to Patricia A. Parker; $92,000.
- 910 E McKinley St.; from JCS Acquisitions LLC & Homefront Properties to Adrienne L. Ware; $67,000.
- 220 North 3rd Street; from Wells Fargo Bank to George Smith II; $11,000.
- 3217 Millbrook Drive; from Matthew J. Leaper to Juan C. Fuentes; $152,000.
- Concordia Church Road; from Clayton Bertelsman & Meagan Bertelsman to Keith E. Stinson & Katy B. Stinson; $220,000.
- 23 Garrettsen Drive; from Timothy & Sandra Deppe to William & Luarinda Simoson; $235,000.
- 1920 North 16th Street; from Tanya & Kevin Schnarre to Richard & Andrea Adams; $89,500.
- 421 Sain Sabre Drive; from Karlene M. Bader & Suzanne J. Bernardo to Benjamin S. Burris; $167,500.
- 810 Winslow Road; from Bernd W. Gogol to Jerry L. Leehy, Sr; $7,000.
- 1408 Orchard Lakes Circle; from Golden Orchard LLc to McGolden Inc; $39,000.
- 2424 Heather Hill Ct.; from Ruben Castillo & Ismelda Castillo to Ronald S. Bellue & Jessica Bellue; $219,000.
- 1001 Shepherd Drive; from James F. Williams & Sarah L. Williams to St. Matthew United Methodist Church; $117,500.
- 6 Creston Drive; from A & H Mechanical Contracting Inc. to Philip A. DeVore; $124,500.
- 2146 Southern Oak Circle; from Keleher Development Company Inc to Homes By Design; $20,000.
- 2312 Cotswold Circle; from Colvent Properties LLC to Robert Crunk; $161,500.
- 2609 Commons Parkway; from Joel & Jennifer Gherardini to Ida Luz & Corey S. Chester; $206,000.
- 1014-1016 Lebanon Ave.; from Brian P. Wetzler & Dawn A. Wetzler to Crystal Dixon; $15,000.
- 313 Todd Lane; from Owen Seibel to Megan V. Dove; $105,000.
- 5 Oxford Court; from Cass & Carmen Coughlin to Christie & Eugene Smith; $115,000.
- 13 Parkridge; from Carrie Friederich to Paul M & Louann Glasco; $78,500.
CAHOKIA
- 713 St. Barbara Lane; from Jodie Weatherford & Pamela Weatherford to Crystal Dixon; $8,000.
- 71 W Adams Drive; from Stephen Lancaster & Latoya Lancastert to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $9,000.
- 736 St Nicholas Drive; from Stephen Lancaster to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $25,000.
- 2327 Jerome Ln.; from Lauise Manor to Michael K. Brown; $2,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 405 South Long Street; from Fred W. Dingerson to 6200 Nagel LLC; $55,000.
- 379 Old Collinsville; from Joshua T. Ferrell & Sara C. Ferrell to James F. Clark & Teresa M. Clark; $285,000.
- 419 Sammy Ln.; from E.J.S. Custom Homes Inc to Cierra M. Sherrod; $183,000.
CENTREVILLE
- 706 Mousette Lane; from Lillian Washington to Shirley Sanders; $7,500.
COLLINSVILLE
- 406 Greenwood Place; from Brad A. Norman to Richard Norman II; $47,000.
- 117 Echo Ridge; from Jason M. Casbourne to Anthony Gorman & Elizabeth Gorman; $150,000.
- 28 Woodland Drive; from Clinton W. Phelps & Rebecca Phelps to William Lane & George Lane; $110,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 50 Concord Drive; from Kenya Hawkins Branch to Charmel Smith; $100,000.
- 7335 Stonewolf Lake Pass; from Sandra L. Lewis & Larry L. Lewis to Joanne Carden; $146,000.
- 6 Crossroad Drive; from Anthony Laugen to Troy & Priscilla Wagner; $85,000.
- 5905 N Illinois Street; from Sprint MT Fairview Heights ILL LLC to Lincoln Place SC Owner LLC; $35,400,000.
FREEBURG
- 329 Glenrock Lane; from Andrew Drysdale to William & Mary Bauer; $240,000.
LEBANON
- 9924 Tad Street; from Christopher S. Gottschall & Erin A. Gottschall to Jesse Witkowski & Jonell Witkowski; $130,000.
- 438 West Main Street; from RDS Development Corporation to Scott Roberts & Elizabeth Hammond; $95,000.
LOVEJOY
- 130 N 5th Street; from Shelby Patterson to Kimberly Patterson-Bey; $1,000.
MARISSA
- 102 S Grace Ave.; from Herschel L. Lea to Rhonda L. Clutter; $6,500.
MASCOUTAH
- 800 Tanzanite Lane; from CNR Inc to Todd S. Wilmes & Kristi N. Wilmes; $290,500.
- 636 Mooland Circle; from Richard Goodale & Amanda Goodale to Arthur W. Silvia, Jr. & Jessica A. Silvia; $217,000.
- 417 W Oak Street; from Dreaux C. Barnes & Becky B. Barnes to Cameron L. Christensen & Amy L. Christensen; $165,000.
MILLSTADT
- 118 Regency Place; from Conor & Courtney Keeley to Ralph Weilbacher; $92,000.
- 105 Gladwyn Drive; from Gary Hart to Sara Kay Lewis Klappert; $230,000.
- 108 Benham Drive; from Christopher M. Kirby & Cheryl L. Kirby to Blake Keck & Melanie Keck; $203,000.
- 4924 Barnwood Lane; from Billy & Irene Dixon to Christopher & Cheryl Kirby; $367,500.
- 12 Executive Drive; from Robert & Roxanne Lanfersieck to Paul & Jennifer Raetz; $263,000.
- 2719 IMBS Station Road; from Robert M. Trust to Jeffrey A. Craig & Laurie L. Craig; $382,000.
- 18 Blackburn Manor; from Robert & Susan Hucke to Timothy Higgins; $85,000.
NEW ATHENS
- 2412 Bladwin Road; from Myron M. Thompson & Charlene V. Lippert to William P. Petri & Ladonna J. Petri; $160,000.
O’FALLON
- 320 Wellesley Drive; from Properties Ltd to John Pilackas; $140,000.
- 903 North Lincoln Avenue; from William H. Streif to Terri Vest; $135,000.
- 710 Saint Nicholas Drive; from Innovation Counstruction Services LLC to Sharron McClain; $278,000.
- 1137 Hearthstone Drive; from SMR LLC to David P. Pfeiffer & Jill F. Pheiffer; $600,000.
- 111 W State St., 115 W State St.; from Francis X. Buckingham & Deanna Ducomb Buckingham to Alex James & Natalie James; $195,000.
- 1234 Illinois Drive; from Curan L. Clonch & Kristen N. Clonch to Kenneth J. Pinkerton; $230,000.
- 304 Fountainbleau; from Scott T. Vitek & Kristina Vitek to Theo D. Cronan & Candice N. Cronan; $152,500.
- 1148 Shadow Ridge; from Larry E. Schmidt & Carol L. Schmidt to Paul Hartmire & Allison Hartmire; $198,000.
- 301 Emily Drive; from Harry O. Dunmire, Jr. to Weston M. Horner; $212,500.
- 18 Laurel Heights Court; from Matthew & Laura Middleton to Tony R. Gould & Emily L. Gould; $296,500.
- 190 Azalea Ct.; from Paul W. Saylor Sr. & Rhonda D. Saylor to Marshall J. Kelley II & Leslie T. Kelley; $285,000.
- 806 Sunflower Court; from Scott Brennan to Scott T. Vitek & Kristina A. Vitek; $248,000.
- 216 Cottage Hill Drive; from Brian M. Huffman to SMZ Corporation; $40,000.
- 1006 Caroline Street; from Mister Residential LLC to Kenneth D. Bass & Lisa M. Bass; $130,000.
- 333 Aladar Drive; from Ronald F. Ferranti & Marcia A. Ferranti to Troy J. Hazelton; $192,000.
- 741 Erics Run Drive; from Mark A. Keller & Charity H. Keller to Kathryn Watchha & Homiyar Watchha; $267,500.
- 128 Homestead Street; from Tina L. Marlow to Jeffery W. Cranford; $83,500.
- 424 Flagstone Pass Drive (Lot 29 RTR-P2); from Reserves of Timber Ridge LLC to Huntington Chase Homes Corporation; $64,500.
- 409 Flagstone Pass Drive (Lot 21 RTR-P2); from Reserves of Timber Ridge LLC to Huntington Chase Homes Corporation; $66,500.
SHILOH
- 944 Calista Ridge Drive; from Shiloh Building Group LLC to New Tradition Homes LLC; $51,000.
- 3413 Magena Court; from Shiloh Building Group LLC to New Tradition Homes LLC; $51,000.
- 39 Ramona Drive; from Jeanine Rozycke to American Goldfinch Preservation Trust; $30,000.
SMITHTON
- 5760, 576, 5776 Sand Rock Road; from James E. Shay & Debra A. Shay to D & F Contracting Inc; $115,000.
- 4730 Rockledge Trail; from Russell & Amanda Parke to Haley & John Gill; $185,000.
SWANSEA
- 127 Papillon Drive; from Pearl French-Manley to William & Lana Kovacs; $177,500.
- 4785 Katrina; from Thomas R. Gillum, Donald E. Gillum, Kenneth E. Gillum & Judith Gillum Fihn to J. David Shannahan & Sandra S. Shannahan; $190,000.
- 15 Roclare Drive; from Jane A. Alberter to Kevin Noerper; $107,000.
- 3801 Appaloosa Drive; from KM Joint Ventures Inc to Kenji & Chelsy Kajiwara; $240,000.
Madison County
ALTON
- 3115 Clay St.; from Gabriel A. Bowden, Melinda K. Dowden to Elisabeth Martin; $92,000.
- 4 Avon Place; from Irene M. Mormino, Sam A. Mormino to Scotty R. Mitchell; $80,000.
- 3625 E Doerr; from Michael O. Pohlman, Katharine E. Pohlman to Daniel J. Pohlman, Deborah A. Pohlman; $80,000.
- 2621 Sanford Ave.; from Eula Hatton to Dawne P. Gibbons; $52,000.
BETHALTO
- 804 Homm St.; from Stephanie K. Edwards to Kelly Pickell, Christopher Pickell; $104,500.
- 449 Sanders St.; from Harry A. Logan to Angelique Dorris; $94,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 605 St. Clair Ave.; from Lisa Hughes to Alexander Porter; $144,500.
- 515 N Center St.; from Joel H. Albers, Kelsey A. Springer, Kelsey A. Albers to Brandon Calvin; $116,000.
- 912 Edwards St.; from Ursula W. Murray, Andi K. Dwyer, Susan Dwyer to Nikolaus L. Pijut; $65,000.
- 120 Sycamore St.; from Elizabeth Asbrook, Rodney, Asbrock to Randy C. Acker, Kimberly E. Acker; $109,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 746 Hale Ave.; from William E. Warren, Toni J. Warren to Rahul Bansel, Tulika Bansal; $94,000.
- 7694 Grove Rd.; from Thomas A. Donaldson, Kristin E. Donaldson to Caleb Fifer, Faith M. Fifer; $270,660.
GLEN CARBON
- 7026 Gable Ct.; from Ninya A. Ybarra to Ryan J. Wilderman, Kimber L. Wilderman; $260,830.
- 11 Autumn Glen Dr.; from Jeffery P. Grimaud, Mary E. Grimaud to Matthew V. Streeton, Emily J. Streeton; $237,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 3006 Marshall; from Christian Youth Center fund Trust to Dalton Halm, Bayle Halm; $89,000.
- 5 Middlesex Circle; from Scott R. Hillmer, Sandra L. Hillmer to Cheryl McBride; $65,000.
- 72 Mimosa Dr.; from Wayne E. Hubbard, Nancy E. Hubbard to Steve Odell, Steve O Dell; $177,500.
- 3009 Wayne Ave.; from Nadine J. Harrison, Janet S. Johnson to Joshua Moore; $63,500.
- 2116 Dawn Place; from David Traiche II to Jacob Kevin Williams; $69,500.
- 3321 Preston Dr.; from Shane Medlin, Stephanie A. Medlin to Blake Mills, Alexandria; $193,500.
- 19 Wilson Park Dr.; from Douglas E. Justus to John Justus, Lindsey Justus; $91,000.
HAMEL
- 312 S Old US Rt 66; from Matthew S. Bartels, Tammy A. Martin, Tammy A. Bartels to Alex R. Tolle; $140,000.
HIGHLAND
- 1222 Mulberry; from Thomas J. Mannion to Anupa Singh, Christopher Capalupo; $55,000.
MARYVILLE
- 1916 Arlington Ct.; from Edwards E. Mueller to James B. Dean, Julie M. Dean; $195,000.
SOUTH ROXANA
- 928 Sinclair Ave.; from Sheila Williams, Lee Williams to Justin D. Ackerman, $95,000.
ST. JACOB
- 940 Keck Rd.; from Juanita M. Wesemann, Gary R. Wesemann, Gary R. Wesemann Juanita M. Wesemann Trust to David Mears, Julie Mears, David Mears Julie Mears Joint Revocable Trust; $300,000.
- 506 Fern St.; from James D. Lenggenhager, Barbara J. Lenggenhager to Brett A. Korves, Alexandra K. Korves; $145,000.
- 1843 Marine Rd.; from Keith Smuder to Sean Lehne; $171,000.
Comments