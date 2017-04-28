Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 115 Del Rio Court; from Kenneth L. Lieb & Shirley J. Lieb to Jennifer S. Pletcher & Anthony M. Pletcher; $145,000.
- 819 Plankway Drive; from Justin N. Jarrett & Kayla J. Jarrett to Patrick Plahuta & Laura Plahuta; $150,000.
- 1208 Eiler Road; from Lonnis D. Cook & Sally A. Cook to Darryl G. Malin & Cindy R. Malin; $155,000.
- 419 Oliver Lee Drive; from Michael R. Lash & Charlotte M. Lash to Terry Hawthorne; $126,000.
- 309 Country Meadow Lane; from Brandon & Lauren Ellis to Lauren & Jeffrey Flye; $93,000.
- 21 Beau Gon Avenue; from Ramon & Sara Paulino to Nicolas Rolla & Victoria Allen; $137,000.
- 44 Pebble Hill Drive; from Hsueh-Fang Ma & Tai-Yuan Sun to Matthew P. Nikola; $218,000.
- 7 Marlo Drive; from Wayne N. Gibson & Jessica Gibson to Theodore W. Correll; $65,000.
- 1720 Mascoutah Road; from BDS Management LP to Jacob W. Fishbein & Sara L. Fishbein; $345,000.
- 109 Green Oaks Drive; from Daniel K. Upton to Andrew Drummond; $28,000.
- 1004 Brentmoor Drive; from Michael J. Alborn & Andrew J. Alborn to Samantha E. Dickens; $77,000.
- 412 North 74th Street; from Kevin D. Dietz to Andrae B. Neal & Roland Neal; $84,500.
- 1532 North Church Street; from Kenneth L. Sherland to Shalathiel Sharp; $56,500.
- 11 Dennis Dr.; from Edna M. Hoffarth to Jonathan M. Reeves; $63,000.
- 718 Gleeson Lane; from MTMC Property Management Inc to Madalyn Darden & Christopher Roumpos; $118,000.
CAHOKIA
- 2016 Louise Lane; from AZA Properties LLC to Eric Knaust; $20,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 421 Hollywood Heights Road; from Dorothy M. Thomas By Poa John Thomas Jr. to Benjamin Bautista; $65,000.
- 200 Belleville Rd.; from Brad Sullivan & Theresa M. Sullivan to S. Shafer Excavating Inc; $75,000.
- 23 Lucinda Court; from Heirs and/pr Legatees of Betty J. Littlefield to Hophouses LLC; $14,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 903 Thornly Lane; from Kari L. Massengill to Wendy Raynor; $130,000.
COLUMBIA
- 1436 Mule Rd.; from Joseph G. Koppeis & Patricia A. Koppeis to Glenn E. Miller & Deborah Miller; $225,000.
DUPO
- 1424 Columbia Road; from Johnny Hearty to Brian A. Nichols & Megan K. Nichols; $120,000.
EAST CARONDELET
- 7823 Bohnemeier Church Rd.; from Donald A. Dittmaier to Mary Jo Clendening; $55,000.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 3403 Cookson Road; from Downtown Deals LLC to Denise Bravo; $43,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 18 Del Ray Drive; from Retail Place LLC to C.A. Jones Inc; $22,000.
- 5 Del Ray Drive; from Retail Place LLC to C.A. Jones Inc; $22,000.
- 103 Oxford Avenue; from Christopher Broeckling to William J. Fraker Sr.; $150,000.
- 14 Hampton Drive; from William J. Fraker & Deborah L. Fraker to Diana Stewart; $109,000.
FREEBURG
- 8 N Edison Street; from James D. Huffman, Jr. to Tristate Real Estate Inc; $35,000.
LEBANON
- 127 McKendree Park; from Kenneth Watson to Travis & Jennifer Knox; $274,000.
- 749 N Pearl St.; from Mitzi& Robert Plocher to Nicholas Lovelace; $130,000.
- 524 North Hunter Street; from Heirs and/or Legatees of Ella R. Doty to Carl B. Gregory; $85,000.
MASCOUTAH
- 787 Moorland Circle; from Catherine Battas to Jennifer M. Hicks; $219,000.
- 9592 Mallard Drive; from Innovation Construction Services LLC to Jack L. George & Jill B. George; $297,500.
- 732 Dere Bere; from Marie A. Blanchard to Morgan Hemker; $146,000.
MILLSTADT
- 204 East Laurel Street; from Phyllis D. Hoepfinger to Michael & Dawn Gastro; $37,000.
- 105 Regency Place; from Dianne S. Holeman to Helen S. Rinehart; $125,000.
- Etling Road; from Norman W. Kirleis & Deborah J. Kirleis to Michael L. McGuire & Mary Ann McGuire; $40,000.
O’FALLON
- 1325 Stone Hill Dr.; from McBride Stone Bridge LLC to Margurite A. English & Tristin J. English; $223,500.
- 1074 Richland Park Drive, #10D; from Stone Bridge Villas LLC to Null Family Revoc Trust; $319,500.
- 913 Holliday; from Kyle Dickinson & Tara Dickinson to Joseph Blanco & Anitra Blanco; $156,500.
- 515 Parkview Drive; from Carlos Mora & Carmen Mora to Aaron J. Walters & Stephanie D. Walters; $123,500.
- 702 Donna Drive; from Riverside Property Invest LLC to James L. Alexander & Valene Alexander; $219,000.
- 210 Meadowbrook Drive; from Brad Martini to Kimberly Roehrkasse; $8,000.
- 10 Deer Run; from Carl Griffin Trotter & Candyce C. Trotter to Kenneth A. Roberts, II & Dawn M. Roberts; $260,000.
SHILOH
- 2609 Greystone Estates Parkway; from Lee Ann Weeks-Boyer & Christopher Boyer to Mariah Baltzell; $203,000.
- 2727 London Lane; from TTW LLC to Michael O'Neill & Casey O'Neill; $232,000.
- 112 Shiloh Ridge Drive; from Ashley Hilliard to Kelvin & Lashawna Long; $119,500.
- 2669 Pipers Court; from Timothy J. Jackson & Tami L. Jackson to Amanda Irwin & Christopher Walker; $188,000.
- 3271 Stonebridge Drive; from Nathaniel Kullmann to Jordan Peterson & Angela Peterson; $190,000.
SMITHTON
- 4537 Elk Meadows Lane; from Sharon Carney to Donna Peppers; $122,000.
- 4814 Red Canyon Court; from Smithton Construction Inc to Michael Renneker & Sara Renneker; $229,000.
- 4912 Lone Rock Lane; from Smithton Construction Inc to Janice Krallman; $258,500.
SUMMERFIELD
- 206 E Kavanaugh St.; from Delmar G. Siegel & Cheryl J. Siegel to Darren W. Durbin & Amanda J. Lance; $105,000.
SWANSEA
- 4210 Bassen Drive; from Sean A. McCauley & Glenda McCauley to Scott A. Trainer & Ashley N. Trainer; $187,500.
- 1806 Baxton Court; from Byron K. Allen & Nichol Allen to Leonard K. Tyler; $161,000.
- 3917 Red Bird Lane; from C A Jones Inc to Constance F. Mueller; $170,500.
Madison County
ALTON
- 533 E 10th St.; from Gregory Leavey, Andrew J. Roberts Van Alstyne, Andres J. Roberts Van Alstyne, Andrew J. Roberts, Bryce Leavey, Yvonne Leavey to Barbara J. Harner; $81,500.
- 3314 Sherman St.; from Donald D. Butler, Elaine F. Butler to Michael N. Gallops Jr.; $65,000.
BETHALTO
- 124 Gabrielle Circle; from C A Jones Inc, CA Jones Inc to Christopher Fair, Casey Fair; $203,600.
COLLINSVILLE
- 406 Wadsworth; from Mary K. Vick, Steven L. Vick to Norman Knolhoff; $30,000.
- 36 Rickhaven Dr.; from Gary W. Pugh, Cathy L. Pugh to Harold D. Schwarz; $175,000.
- 1976 Dogwood Trail; from Randall G. Barnes, Cathy J. Barnes to James Bates, Natasha Bates; $206.500.
EAST ALTON
- 60 Sullivan St.; from Larry W. Garrett Sr., Sandra Garrett to Larry W. Garrett Jr., Jessel Garrett; $110,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 3655 Wanda Rd.; from Joseph Hedger, Jerri Gaither to Joseph Hedger, Robert Hedger, Nelda Hedger; $11,330.
- 417 Notre Dame Ave.; from Anthony J. Bobrowski III, Susan K. Bobrowski, Kelsey Gooden, Kelsey Bobrowski to Susan E. Leitner; $139,000.
- 507 Franklin Ave.; from Chad T. Schaefer to Alex W. Tidbill, Carolyn E. Tidbill; $153,000.
- 2 Northbridge Circle; from Patrick S. Lay to Ronald Lacy, Anne Lacy; $497,500.
- 112 Dunleigh Park Ln.; from Cory Wenzel, Crystal Wenzel to Ryan W. White, Laura White; $675,000.
- 3313 Snider Dr.; from Vicksburg Development Inc to Premier Homes by Jones LLCV; $85,500.
GLEN CARBON
- 123 Hillcrest Dr.; from Kathleen M. Lundak, Timothy W. Lundak to Janko Mirkovic, Sherry Mirkovic; $83,500.
- 18 Cottonwood Trace; from Taulant Skenderi, Klorida Skenderi to Jacob T. McRae, Kari McRae; $184,000.
GODFREY
- 5209 River Aire Dr.; from Douglas A. Taylor, Phyllis J. Taylor to Douglas A. Taylor, Amy L. Taylor, Taylor Revocable Living Trust; $86,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 556 Newhart Dr.; Michael A. Reeves, Lis J. Reeves to Kathrine Sale; $192,000.
HIGHLAND
- 13031 US Highway 40; from Roger Fuehne to Patrick C. Meyer; $99,000.
- 2820 Aster Ct.; from Victoria Krug to Stephanie K. Bellm; $90,000.
- 11854 Highland Rd.; from Michael R. Tebbe to Benjamin J. Popkess; $180,000.
- 240 Sunflower Dr.; from Christopher J. Conrad, Amy N. Conrad to Corey S. Gall, Taylor G. Tiller; $165,000.
TROY
- 610 Sherbourne Ave.; from Heather Klueter, Heather Schmalz to Brian Lueter, Cathy Brown; $86,500.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 559 Wilson Drive; from Daniel E. Zimmerman to David B. & Denise L. Wiese; $192,000.
- 1151 Marien Drive; from Joseph Taylor Pickett to Jed & Kristina Davis; $237,000.
- 1223 N Rapp Avenue; from Douglas C. & Norma M. Feldman to Jessica Augustine & Nick Lutker; $143,000.
FULTS
- 3467 Brandt Road; from Paul M. Faus to Charles T. Birk; $1,247.
- 4133 LL Road; from Joseph Davis (Dec) & Ruth & Terri Davis (Heir) to Jennifer N. Presley to Jason T. Spencer; $300,000.
HECKER
- 251 E Back Street; from Glenda G. & John W. Miller to Amanda L. & Kyle L. Lewis; $149,000.
VALMEYER
- XXX Harris Road; from Ellen L. & Robert R. & Spencer J. Kipping to Dennis S. Kipping; $350,000.
- 508 Bluff Meadows Drive; from Jason P. & Lisa S. Niebruegge to Amy Akin & Colton N Massie; $160,000.
- 333 W Woodland Ridge; from Craig M. & Nicole S. Fisher to Gregory A. & Sherry L. Rogers; $315,000.
WATERLOO
- 113 Roosevelt Drive; Elizabeth K. & Scott A. Kohl to Maya Investments LLC; $155,000.
- 3805 State Route 156; from Eric P. Brinkmann to Jacob Paterson; $100,000.
- 1235 Castle Green Drive; from Southern IL Development LLC to CA Jones INC; $36,500.
- 3247 State Route 156; from Lori A. Doerr & David J. & Dennis S. & Edward A. & Robert R. Kipping to Calen C. Moore; $172,500.
- 117 Jefferson Drive; from Joann & Robert E. Lunk Sr. to Sabrina Drone & Joshua Staub; $157,500.
- 121 Jefferson Drive; from William L. Dow & Lori L. Lawrenz to Brandy M. & Thomas J. Clements; $230,000.
Comments