April 29, 2017 11:25 PM

Marriage Licenses

St. Clair County

  • Adams, Howard Lloyd of East Carondelet to Adams, Leslie Jo of East Carondelet.
  • Alexander, Courtney A. of East St. Louis to Hyde, Monique J. of East St. Louis.
  • Archer, Ramon Lamont of Cahokia to Hunter, Marquita Patrice of Collinsville.
  • Bark, Kendra Mae of Waterloo to Phillips, Mary Amanda of Waterloo.
  • Barnard, David Neal of SAFB to Arnold, Jessica Kathryn Ann of SAFB.
  • Beetz, Bradley Bruce of SAFB to Posos, Karla Veronica of SAFB.
  • Black, Lawrence Ashley of East St. Louis to Roberson, Carrie Shawan of East St. Louis.
  • Blazo, Tyler L. of Altus, Oklahoma to Alvarez, Melanie N. of Belleville.
  • Booker, Zohn E. of Madison to Westbrook, Candice N. of Madison.
  • Boyer, Marc Gilles of Belleville to Maddox, Tiffany Lynn of Belleville.
  • Brown Jr., Michael Lamont of East St. Louis to Dixon, Latrecia Sheppelle of Washington Park.
  • Brown, Michael Junior of Belleville to Kandle, Kim Ann of Belleville.
  • Calahan, Patrick L. of New Athens to Mell, Amber R. of New Athens.
  • Campbell, Roy L. of East St. Louis to Dent, Tiama L. of East St. Louis.
  • Casey Jr., Jerry W. of East Carondelet to Paquet, Olivia I. of East Carondelet.
  • Chandler, Jalen T. of Collinsville to Owens, Aliya G. of Collinsville.
  • Cheatham, Zachary M. of Marissa to Files, Brittany D. of Marissa.
  • Clark Sr., Maurice Evans of Belleville to Green, Stacey Daleno of Belleville.
  • Cotton, Stanley T. of Lebanon to Hill, Valencia Michelle of Lebanon.
  • Crochrell, Delarry Henderson of Madison to Williams, Emeral Dorane of Madison.
  • Cummins, Dylan James of Belleville to Carr, Denise Marie of Belleville.
  • Dale, Frederick of East St. Louis to Jones, Martenia L. of Belleville.
  • Dixon, Jarome N. of Belleville to Davis, Stacie C. of Belleville.
  • Dixon, Stephen Michael of Centreville to Drake, Mary C. of O’Fallon.
  • Douglas, Russell of Centreville to Harton, Nedra Minette of Centreville.
  • Dunn, Jeffrey Wayne of Tampa, Florida to Widman, April Starr of Belleville.
  • Dunn, Michael William of O’Fallon to Pittel, Catherine Elva of O’Fallon.
  • Effinger, Water H. of Alton to Godard, Hollie Christine of Millstadt.
  • Eiland Jr., Cornell Johnathan of Cahokia to Morning, Jasmine Renee of Cahokia.
  • Gaspar Hernandez, Manuel D. of Collinsville to Cox, Mackenzie Anne of Pontoon Beach.
  • Gehrs II, James Lee of Belleville to Choate, Lauren Renee of St. Louis.
  • Gensel, Daniel Scott of Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Lampert, Kiera Kaylyn of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
  • Glen, Ashley N. of Belleville to Williams, Valencia L. of Alorton.
  • Goodman, Aaron Robert of Mascoutah to Murdock, Catrina Elaine of Mascoutah.
  • Guldner Jr., Frank of Belleville to Ratay, Dalenna Marie of Belleville.
  • Hall, Keith A. of Swansea to Buck, Alicia D. of Swansea.
  • Hannah III, George H. of East St. Louis to Williams, Kimashea R. of Washington Park.
  • Hill, Vincent John of O’Fallon to Carson, Rachel Anne of O’Fallon.
  • Hogan Sr., Jesse James of Belleville to Akins, Deborah Ann of Belleville.
  • Holbrook, Erik M. of Mascoutah to Hogan, Ashley R. of Mascoutah.
  • Jackson Jr., Byron Walter of Belleville to Humphreys, Robin Lynn of Swansea.
  • Jenkins III, James Alfred of Belleville to Truong, Jade Linh of Belleville.
  • Johnson Jr., John Calvent of East St. Louis to Milton, Hilda Marie of Belleville.
  • Jones, Anthony J. of Belleville to Cary, Mary J. of Belleville.
  • Jones, Jemon Fredderick of Belleville to Willis, Alexis Verline of Belleville.
  • Kitson, Kenneth Aaron of Belleville to Mathews, Karin Beth of Belleville.
  • Klinefelter, Jordan Dennis Lane of Belleville to Smith, Rebecca Christine of Belleville.
  • Knaup, Kelly Raymond of Belleville to Huber, Crystal Lee of Belleville.
  • Lementino, Jason Thomas of Belleville to Broadfield, Travis Gene of Belleville.
  • Liddell, Terrence M. of Collinsville to Searcy, Lekeisah Renee of Collinsville.
  • Luebbers, Aaron Edmund of Caseyville to Feigl III, James Joseph of Caseyville.
  • Luong, Sang Ha of Belleville to Townsend, Xuyen T. of Belleville.
  • Mack, Tristan Lee Manwar of Cahokia to Young, Stephanie Denise of East St. Louis.
  • McHenry, Ryan Patrick of Belleville to Brownfield, Chloe Jane of Belleville.
  • McNaughton, Eugene L. of Belleville to Morrison, Rise K. of Belleville.
  • McIntyre, Clifford of Belleville to Bufkin, Henrietta of Belleville.
  • McLester, Daris L. of Jacksonville, Florida to Marius, Chaney W. of SAFB.
  • Minor, Ricardo Deon of Cahokia to Jones, Tayah N. of Kantoul.
  • Mitchell, Nathanial Jermaine of Florissant, Missouri to Taylor, Chandria Dejamerial of Belleville.
  • Mitchell, Ronald of Belleville to House, Shay Crystal of Belleville.
  • Moses Sr., Chaz Shavon of Belleville to Lewis, Donteleshia Renee of Belleville.
  • Nash, Chad Michael of Swansea to Beasley, Jennifer Ann of Swansea.
  • Neuf, Jason R. of Fairview Heights to Forrest, Jason D. of Fairview Heights.
  • Nixon, Jeffrey Lee of Belleville to Meyer, Chelsea Breann of Belleville.
  • Ostendorf, Anthony Joseph of Caseyville to Bateman, Amanda Dawn of Caseyville.
  • Oyler, Steven Lee of Millstadt to Farnick, Sherri Kay of Millstadt.
  • Parker-Williams, Percival Charles of Belleville to Waldron, Brittini Lillyann of Belleville.
  • Peters, Evangeline Lynn of Augusta, Georgia to Peters, Sherri Lynn of Belleville.
  • Phillips, Bradley Wayne of Belleville to Garner, Patricia Ann of Belleville.
  • Prude, Jarad Raymond of East St. Louis to Manuel, Shyniece Lanae of Cahokia.
  • Rabinowitz, Shalom A. of O’Fallon to Wright, Melissa J. of O’Fallon.
  • Ratley Jr., Michiel Lee of East Carondelet to Banks, Annette Marie of East Carondelet.
  • Richmond, Eugene Neal of Belleville to Hutchinson, Janekka Valentina of Belleville.
  • Rongey, Benjamin Matthew of Waterloo to Eitzenhefer, Brittany Lynn of Waterloo.
  • Saboorizadeh, Jalal J. of Overland Park, Kansas to Creasy, Trisha L. of Overland Park, Kansas.
  • Saulsberry, Jeremy of Pagedale, Missouri to Vaughn, Miesha Sharnae of East St. Louis.
  • Scalf, Brandon Matthew of Dupo to Owensby, Jenna Marie of Dupo.
  • Schlattweiler, Jayson R. of Caseyville to Cruz, Mercedes of Caseyville.
  • Schmittling, Ryan Anthony of Belleville to Skurat, Samantha Ann of Belleville.
  • Schuhardt, John Michael of Belleville to Bent, Victoria Nicole of Belleville.
  • Sonsoucie, Todd J. of East St. Louis to Miller, Kristina R. of East St. Louis.
  • Swanson, Matthew Scott of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia to Kim, Tatiana of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia.
  • Sysenkham, Khamphanh Johnny of Murfreesboro, Tennessee to Nguyen, Kim Yen Thi of Swansea.
  • Thomas, Cortez Lamont of Belleville to Dunn, Rachel Lynn of Belleville.
  • Turner, Anthony C. of Washington Park to Lloyd, Torranna T. of Fairview Heights.
  • Turner, Kurt Ryan of Collinsville to Chamness, Tiara Elizabeth of Collinsville.
  • Vasquez Guevara, Raul A. of East St. Louis to Perez, Erica of East St. Louis.
  • Verduzco Gil, Jonathan of Fairview Heights to Adams, Katherine K. of Belleville.
  • Vernier, Kevin G. of Shiloh to Key, Lori A. of Shiloh.
  • Walker, Romell T. of Cahokia to Stiff, Mamie K’yreader of Belleville.
  • Washington Jr., Lawrence A. of Fairview Heights to Mosley, Karina A.L. of Swansea.
  • White, Artrez J. of Belleville to Thomas, Chefon J. of Belleville.
  • White, Tilton Woodrow of Belleville to Ball, Barbara Odell of Ferguson, Missouri.
  • Williams, Klassic T. of East St. Louis to Smith, Ariah J. of East St. Louis.
  • Wilson, Carolyne Jacqueline of Venice to Amison, Joshlynne Doran of Alorton.
  • Woelke, Thomas of O’Fallon to Sriphaengmoon, Nutnaree of O’Fallon.
  • Wurtz, Robert Dale of Belleville to Utterback, Kim Ann of Belleville.
  • Young, Aaron Darnell of Cahokia to Paris, Tanisha of Cahokia.
  • Zapp, Nicholas A. of Addieville to Lang, Lisa M. of Mascoutah.

