Marriage Licenses

St. Clair County
- Adams, Howard Lloyd of East Carondelet to Adams, Leslie Jo of East Carondelet.
- Alexander, Courtney A. of East St. Louis to Hyde, Monique J. of East St. Louis.
- Archer, Ramon Lamont of Cahokia to Hunter, Marquita Patrice of Collinsville.
- Bark, Kendra Mae of Waterloo to Phillips, Mary Amanda of Waterloo.
- Barnard, David Neal of SAFB to Arnold, Jessica Kathryn Ann of SAFB.
- Beetz, Bradley Bruce of SAFB to Posos, Karla Veronica of SAFB.
- Black, Lawrence Ashley of East St. Louis to Roberson, Carrie Shawan of East St. Louis.
- Blazo, Tyler L. of Altus, Oklahoma to Alvarez, Melanie N. of Belleville.
- Booker, Zohn E. of Madison to Westbrook, Candice N. of Madison.
- Boyer, Marc Gilles of Belleville to Maddox, Tiffany Lynn of Belleville.
- Brown Jr., Michael Lamont of East St. Louis to Dixon, Latrecia Sheppelle of Washington Park.
- Brown, Michael Junior of Belleville to Kandle, Kim Ann of Belleville.
- Calahan, Patrick L. of New Athens to Mell, Amber R. of New Athens.
- Campbell, Roy L. of East St. Louis to Dent, Tiama L. of East St. Louis.
- Casey Jr., Jerry W. of East Carondelet to Paquet, Olivia I. of East Carondelet.
- Chandler, Jalen T. of Collinsville to Owens, Aliya G. of Collinsville.
- Cheatham, Zachary M. of Marissa to Files, Brittany D. of Marissa.
- Clark Sr., Maurice Evans of Belleville to Green, Stacey Daleno of Belleville.
- Cotton, Stanley T. of Lebanon to Hill, Valencia Michelle of Lebanon.
- Crochrell, Delarry Henderson of Madison to Williams, Emeral Dorane of Madison.
- Cummins, Dylan James of Belleville to Carr, Denise Marie of Belleville.
- Dale, Frederick of East St. Louis to Jones, Martenia L. of Belleville.
- Dixon, Jarome N. of Belleville to Davis, Stacie C. of Belleville.
- Dixon, Stephen Michael of Centreville to Drake, Mary C. of O’Fallon.
- Douglas, Russell of Centreville to Harton, Nedra Minette of Centreville.
- Dunn, Jeffrey Wayne of Tampa, Florida to Widman, April Starr of Belleville.
- Dunn, Michael William of O’Fallon to Pittel, Catherine Elva of O’Fallon.
- Effinger, Water H. of Alton to Godard, Hollie Christine of Millstadt.
- Eiland Jr., Cornell Johnathan of Cahokia to Morning, Jasmine Renee of Cahokia.
- Gaspar Hernandez, Manuel D. of Collinsville to Cox, Mackenzie Anne of Pontoon Beach.
- Gehrs II, James Lee of Belleville to Choate, Lauren Renee of St. Louis.
- Gensel, Daniel Scott of Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Lampert, Kiera Kaylyn of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
- Glen, Ashley N. of Belleville to Williams, Valencia L. of Alorton.
- Goodman, Aaron Robert of Mascoutah to Murdock, Catrina Elaine of Mascoutah.
- Guldner Jr., Frank of Belleville to Ratay, Dalenna Marie of Belleville.
- Hall, Keith A. of Swansea to Buck, Alicia D. of Swansea.
- Hannah III, George H. of East St. Louis to Williams, Kimashea R. of Washington Park.
- Hill, Vincent John of O’Fallon to Carson, Rachel Anne of O’Fallon.
- Hogan Sr., Jesse James of Belleville to Akins, Deborah Ann of Belleville.
- Holbrook, Erik M. of Mascoutah to Hogan, Ashley R. of Mascoutah.
- Jackson Jr., Byron Walter of Belleville to Humphreys, Robin Lynn of Swansea.
- Jenkins III, James Alfred of Belleville to Truong, Jade Linh of Belleville.
- Johnson Jr., John Calvent of East St. Louis to Milton, Hilda Marie of Belleville.
- Jones, Anthony J. of Belleville to Cary, Mary J. of Belleville.
- Jones, Jemon Fredderick of Belleville to Willis, Alexis Verline of Belleville.
- Kitson, Kenneth Aaron of Belleville to Mathews, Karin Beth of Belleville.
- Klinefelter, Jordan Dennis Lane of Belleville to Smith, Rebecca Christine of Belleville.
- Knaup, Kelly Raymond of Belleville to Huber, Crystal Lee of Belleville.
- Lementino, Jason Thomas of Belleville to Broadfield, Travis Gene of Belleville.
- Liddell, Terrence M. of Collinsville to Searcy, Lekeisah Renee of Collinsville.
- Luebbers, Aaron Edmund of Caseyville to Feigl III, James Joseph of Caseyville.
- Luong, Sang Ha of Belleville to Townsend, Xuyen T. of Belleville.
- Mack, Tristan Lee Manwar of Cahokia to Young, Stephanie Denise of East St. Louis.
- McHenry, Ryan Patrick of Belleville to Brownfield, Chloe Jane of Belleville.
- McNaughton, Eugene L. of Belleville to Morrison, Rise K. of Belleville.
- McIntyre, Clifford of Belleville to Bufkin, Henrietta of Belleville.
- McLester, Daris L. of Jacksonville, Florida to Marius, Chaney W. of SAFB.
- Minor, Ricardo Deon of Cahokia to Jones, Tayah N. of Kantoul.
- Mitchell, Nathanial Jermaine of Florissant, Missouri to Taylor, Chandria Dejamerial of Belleville.
- Mitchell, Ronald of Belleville to House, Shay Crystal of Belleville.
- Moses Sr., Chaz Shavon of Belleville to Lewis, Donteleshia Renee of Belleville.
- Nash, Chad Michael of Swansea to Beasley, Jennifer Ann of Swansea.
- Neuf, Jason R. of Fairview Heights to Forrest, Jason D. of Fairview Heights.
- Nixon, Jeffrey Lee of Belleville to Meyer, Chelsea Breann of Belleville.
- Ostendorf, Anthony Joseph of Caseyville to Bateman, Amanda Dawn of Caseyville.
- Oyler, Steven Lee of Millstadt to Farnick, Sherri Kay of Millstadt.
- Parker-Williams, Percival Charles of Belleville to Waldron, Brittini Lillyann of Belleville.
- Peters, Evangeline Lynn of Augusta, Georgia to Peters, Sherri Lynn of Belleville.
- Phillips, Bradley Wayne of Belleville to Garner, Patricia Ann of Belleville.
- Prude, Jarad Raymond of East St. Louis to Manuel, Shyniece Lanae of Cahokia.
- Rabinowitz, Shalom A. of O’Fallon to Wright, Melissa J. of O’Fallon.
- Ratley Jr., Michiel Lee of East Carondelet to Banks, Annette Marie of East Carondelet.
- Richmond, Eugene Neal of Belleville to Hutchinson, Janekka Valentina of Belleville.
- Rongey, Benjamin Matthew of Waterloo to Eitzenhefer, Brittany Lynn of Waterloo.
- Saboorizadeh, Jalal J. of Overland Park, Kansas to Creasy, Trisha L. of Overland Park, Kansas.
- Saulsberry, Jeremy of Pagedale, Missouri to Vaughn, Miesha Sharnae of East St. Louis.
- Scalf, Brandon Matthew of Dupo to Owensby, Jenna Marie of Dupo.
- Schlattweiler, Jayson R. of Caseyville to Cruz, Mercedes of Caseyville.
- Schmittling, Ryan Anthony of Belleville to Skurat, Samantha Ann of Belleville.
- Schuhardt, John Michael of Belleville to Bent, Victoria Nicole of Belleville.
- Sonsoucie, Todd J. of East St. Louis to Miller, Kristina R. of East St. Louis.
- Swanson, Matthew Scott of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia to Kim, Tatiana of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia.
- Sysenkham, Khamphanh Johnny of Murfreesboro, Tennessee to Nguyen, Kim Yen Thi of Swansea.
- Thomas, Cortez Lamont of Belleville to Dunn, Rachel Lynn of Belleville.
- Turner, Anthony C. of Washington Park to Lloyd, Torranna T. of Fairview Heights.
- Turner, Kurt Ryan of Collinsville to Chamness, Tiara Elizabeth of Collinsville.
- Vasquez Guevara, Raul A. of East St. Louis to Perez, Erica of East St. Louis.
- Verduzco Gil, Jonathan of Fairview Heights to Adams, Katherine K. of Belleville.
- Vernier, Kevin G. of Shiloh to Key, Lori A. of Shiloh.
- Walker, Romell T. of Cahokia to Stiff, Mamie K’yreader of Belleville.
- Washington Jr., Lawrence A. of Fairview Heights to Mosley, Karina A.L. of Swansea.
- White, Artrez J. of Belleville to Thomas, Chefon J. of Belleville.
- White, Tilton Woodrow of Belleville to Ball, Barbara Odell of Ferguson, Missouri.
- Williams, Klassic T. of East St. Louis to Smith, Ariah J. of East St. Louis.
- Wilson, Carolyne Jacqueline of Venice to Amison, Joshlynne Doran of Alorton.
- Woelke, Thomas of O’Fallon to Sriphaengmoon, Nutnaree of O’Fallon.
- Wurtz, Robert Dale of Belleville to Utterback, Kim Ann of Belleville.
- Young, Aaron Darnell of Cahokia to Paris, Tanisha of Cahokia.
- Zapp, Nicholas A. of Addieville to Lang, Lisa M. of Mascoutah.
