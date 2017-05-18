Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 2065 Celebration Park Circle; from Amanda J. Bruehl & Justin Bruehl to Jacob Pryor; $77,500.
- 1740 West Belle Street; from Roger R. Rakers & Crystal Rakers to Jennifer Hall; $78,000.
- 613 S Douglas Avenue; from Joan F. Swanson to Jason Mertzlufft; $74,000.
- 4525 N Belt W; from Rita Sue Freidman, Trustee to Equitas Carmel LLc; $220,000.
- 409 N Belt East; from William R. Wuebbels to Anthony Brittingham & Marian Brittingham; $65,000.
- 223 A & B North Virginia Avenue; from Myma Voellinger to GK3 Realty LLC; $79,000.
- 10 Locust Drive; from Harold Clinton to Trevor C. Lovell; $122,000.
- 315 Lucinda Avenue; from Randy & Susan Hoffman to Jennifer Schmittling; $89,500.
- 2178 Southern Oak Circle; from Keleher Development Co to CA Jones Inc; $18,000.
- 723 County Meadow Lane; from Phillips Tuker Investments to Jonathan Severin & Kimberly Severin; $105,000.
- 3312 Cedar Mountain Road; from Patricia J. Koch to Lena M. Jones; $122,000.
- 1447 Thunderbird Lane; from James R. Little, III & Melissa J. Little to Matthew A. Glass & Mikala E. Glass; $155,000.
- 315 Portland Avenue; from Michael P. Seibel & Patricia Seibel to Thomas C. Capehart; $85,000.
- 313 Grant; from Elisa Jolis to Tawni N. Robinette; $32,500.
- 101 Southgate Drive; from David D. Strom to Donald Rockwell III & Melissa J. Rockwell; $31,500.
- 17 Fourscore Drive; from Patricia Fitzwater to Roselyn Hendricks; $104,500.
- 137 Freedom Dr.; from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development 133-010929 to Li Yu Feng; $0.
- 105 Dorchester Drive; from Jerry J. Trent Jr. to Tracey Randall; $105,000.
- 55 Magnolia Drive; from William & Mary Wolfenbarger to Cecile Smothers; $60,000.
- 2014 Killarney Drive; from Randy Blecha & Darla Blecha to Angela R. Johnson & Michelle A. Hughes; $165,000.
- 705 Devonshire Drive; from Neighbors for Renewal in Belleville to Andrew Croker; $66,000.
- 6301 Old St. Louis Road; from Backues Trust #200 to Cullen Properties LLC; $132,500.
- 9 Morrison Drive; from Quinn E. Scott to Cesaron White & Delva White; $112,000.
- 2210 Arnold Palmer Drive; from Mark & Martha Stipsits to Kenneth & Surang Gettinger; $264,500.
- 1236 Shiloh Station Road; from Arlis & Rachel Williams to Amber D. Lee; $47,500.
- 4503 N Illinois St.; from Jeffrey & Loraine Bedard to Buy Sell Action LLC; $241,000.
- 33 Lakewood Drive; from Marc E. Gehlhausen & Kelly A. Gehlhausen to Robert N. Runge; $69,000.
CAHOKIA
- 21 St Gregory Drive; from JMR Holdings LLC to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $23,500.
- 510 St James Lane; from R. Bryce Rowley to JMR Holdings LLC; $28,000.
- 862 Saint Benedict Drive; from Stephen Lancaster to JCS Estates LLC; $18,000.
- 225 W Second St.; from JMR Holdings LLC to VSI LLC; $45,000.
- 45 Dora Drive; from JMR Holdings LLC to Paul Lundgren & Carol Shiptika-Lundgren Ira; $25,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 790 Laurel Flats Drive; from Forest Lakes Acquisition LLC to CA Jones, Inc; $36,000.
- 7965 Laurel Flats Drive; from Forest Lakes Acquisition LLC to CA Jones, Inc; $36,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 805 Birch Dr.; from Wesley A. Huff to Janice Yvonne Burns & Arik Burns; $93,000.
- 568 Carl St.; from Kelly S. Amerson & Wesley Amerson to Cathy Malta; $115,500.
- 26 Grandview Dr.; from Andrew J. Sidwell & Sarah Sidwell to William Pagan, III & Hannah Stroh; $90,000.
- 26 Woodland Dr.; from Andrew J. Hellrich to Antoinette White; $66,000.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 800 North 75th Street; from Patti L. Mountain & Alan F. Johnson to Willie J. Rush III & Jewel D. Rush; $28,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 1300 Leona Dr.; from Wells Fargo Financial Illinois Inc. to Kindra Bell; $19,000.
- 9711 West State Route 161; from John Bernreuter to Jacob Five Properties LLC; $26,000.
- 6901 Arbor Cove Drive; from David Kidd & Megan Koch to Taylor Buettner & Caitlin Thompson; $196,500.
- 34 Brown Drive; from Alex F. Blair & Katelyn K. Blair to James M. Byers & Jessica B. Byers; $100,000.
- 9771 North Holy Cross Road; from Andrew & Carolyn Douglas to Noah & Marta Cooperstein; $114,500.
FREEBURG
- State Route 13; from Flyod & Carol Schlueter to Marlana & Brian Blomenkamp; $40,000.
LEBANON
- 131 Northtowne Street; from PHB Capital LLC to Kristen & Aaron Lands; $73,000.
MARISSA
- 511 S Euclid Avenue; from First National Bank of Sparta to Tyler R. Lynch; $90,000.
MASCOUTAH
- 617 Fallen Timber Lane; from Michael J. Holt & Andrea Holt to Erin N.Watson; $183,000.
- 1204 Gulfstream Way; from Crystal N. Palacios & Jaysun to Jason K. Burns & Tara R. Burns; $225,000.
- 113 East South Street; from Brian & Cathy Luncinski to Jerad Schilte & Danielle Moke; $131,000.
- 9629 Pheasant Bend; from Carla McDowell to Jared & Jeanette Stultz; $255,000.
- 502 N Independence Street; from Jacob Knipp & Kathryn Knipp to Nicholas J. Hausmann; $91,000.
- 1141 Hackberry Drive; from Nikki K. Renth to Jacob Knipp & Kathryn Knipp; $168,000.
O’FALLON
- 1511 North Parc Grove Court; from New Tradition Homes LLC to Daniel J. Hartman & Katie Hartman; $230,000.
- 9 Shallowbrook Drive; from Jason K. Dennis & Linda J. Dennis to Daniel J. Eisenberg & Tamara J. Eisenberg; $293,000.
- 914 Reiss Road; from Gregory D. Schmidt & Tami L. Schmidt to Melissa Little & James Little, III; $192,000.
- 1509 St Andrews Drive; from Lucas J. Gehrs to Bradley McDonald; $161,000.
- 405 North Lincoln Avenue; from Miles Hartmen to Kyria A. Konieczny; $150,000.
- 513 Westfield Drive; from Diane Carnes to Susanne Woods; $325,000.
- 613 Portsmith Place Drive; from Milburn Road LLC to PBBF LLC; $32,000.
- 757 Michael Street; from Kimberly Schutzenhoffer to Paul White; $100,000.
- 1242 Ruppel Lane; from Timothy W. Hurst and Mary S. Hurst to James W. Mason and Christina A. Mason; $282,000.
- 1011 West Nixon Drive; from Shaun M. Simmons to Orlando Rivera-Torres; $98,500.
- 248 Peoria Lane; from Fulford Homes LLC to Shelley Person; $255,500.
- 1309 Crown Lane; from Justin M. Hemann to Robert Broncy & Roxzanna Ponce De Leon; $149,500.
- 1524 Round Top Ridge; from Rederick & Sarah Sarten to Eric & Da'Nisea Burress; $223,000.
- 420 Bandmour Place; from Barnes Properties Inc to Barbara E. Zid & Joann C. Zid; $246,500.
SHILOH
- 100 Eden Park Blvd.; from Joseph P. Geaney, III & Amanda E. Geaney to Ryan Crosby & Cassandra Crosby; $245,000.
SMITHTON
- 5236 Wild Oak Lane; from Dustin Brueggemann & Lindsay Brueggeman to Michael A. Muehlhauser & Cynthia D. Muehlhauser; $39,000.
- 7 South High Street; from Patricia Schomber to Judy Dill; $45,000.
- 4232 English Lane; from Curtis T. Dezeeuw & Patricia A. Dezeeuw to John Coyne; $41,000.
- 421 South Hickory Street; from Clave LLc to Stephanie Bechard; $130,000.
SWANSEA
- 42 Bettina Drive; from Jessica McCalla & Ryan McCalla to Andrea Maue; $115,000.
- 1788 Old Park Lane; from Cobblestone Park LLC to CA Jones Inc; $23,000.
- 321 Gilbert Street; from James & Anna Hampton to MRO Properties LLC; $5,000.
Madison County
COLLINSVILLE
- 710 Osborn Dr.; from Matthew J. Smith, Kenny Lee Smith, Tammy Faye Smith to Michael A. Neislein; $15,000.
- 129 Pine Hollow Ln.; from Stephen, Jamie Stephen to Stephen M. Stack; $11,330.
- 1109 Ridge Ave.; from Debra L. Nelson to Jacob C. Wright, Chelsea L. Herpstreith; $140,000.
EAST ALTON
- 817 Willoway Ave.; from Sandra L. Ozee to Craig J. Kinder; $83,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 43 Country Club View; from Nagaraju Sankuratri, Geetha Sanduratri to National Residential Nominee Services Inc; $504,500.
GLEN CARBON
- 3108 Birmingham Dr.; from Patrick A. Harriss, Crystal L. Harriss to Chad Lankford, Jennifer; $255,000.
GODFREY
- 4914 Paris Dr.; from Bryant Holdings LLC to Michael V. Favilla; $168,000.
- 2017 Winter Ln.; from David V. Wilkinson, Lisa R. Wilkinson, Albert Wilkinson, Albert J. Wilkinson Trust, Marie Schickedanz, Theresa Britts, Rita Hillman to Zachary John Eberlin, Jamie Beth Nicole Eberlin; $144,500.
GRANITE CITY
- 75 Maurene Ct.; from Patricia A. Thomas to Edward R. Knox III, Anrienne E. Knox; $80,000.
MARYVILLE
- 2812 Woodfield Dr.; from Eric W. Kruzan, Loretta A. Kruzan to Brad W. Korte, Elizabeth Korte; $287,000.
- 2064 Briarbend Ct.; from Remington Place LLC to David R. Feconcini, Carol L. Deconcini; $179,000.
TROY
- 237 Harbor Mill Rd Dr.; from Julia Whitehead to Dustin W. Little, Katherine Little; $265,000.
- 304 Arrowhead Dr.; from Dustin Little, Katherine Little to Rodney L. Zobrist, Roxanne Zobrist $173,500.
- 402 Oakwood Dr.; from Charity A. Nevins to Michael Zuhr; $148,000.
- 8730 State Rt 162; from Frank Stillwagon, Dawn Stillwagon to Matthew G. Pace; $210,000.
- 123 forest Ct.; from Troy Real Estate LLC to Jeffery Hoenig, Jennifer Hoenig; $165,000.
- 417 Briar Creek Rd.; from Lindow contracting Inc to Ryan McCalla, Jessica McCalla; $299,000.
WOOD RIVER
- 770 Berry Rd.; from Stacey Perjak to Linda S. Palen; $118,000.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 1042 N Main Street; from Gladys Ruth & Lonny L. Ludwig to Robert P. Koniak; $112,500.
WATERLOO
- 206 Yukon Court; from D & F Contracting INC to Matthew T. & Terri S. Holtman; $285,500.
- 10 Shady Oak Lane; from Jay R. & Karen K. Krump to Lisa Ann Hink & Robert J. Leifeld Jr.; $363,000.
- 1346 Stonefield Drive; from Robert J. Leifeld to Andrew & Jennifer Mercer; $200,000.
- 813 Cheshire Drive; from CA Jones INC to Kandi M. Goodman-Severs & Alexander K. Severs; $222,000.
