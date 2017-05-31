Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- S 16th Green Court; from Gary & Virginia Williamson to Terri & Robert Skipper; $424,000.
- 419 E Garfield Street; from Virginia Lebouef to Tygracon Properties, Inc; $41,000.
- 713-715 Ganim Dr.; from Dunnell, Inc. to Herbst Properties, LLC; $238,000.
- 29 North 40th Street; from Michael J. Scheller & Rebecca L. Scheller to Terri L. Dambacher; $90,000.
- 132 N 40th St.; from Jon Andrade to Jacquez Gonzalez and Donna A. Gonzalez; $71,000.
- 1008 Brookshire Court Unit 12; from Terri Lee Dambacher and Richard Michael Dambacher to Bouse Properties, LLC; $33,500.
- 417 East “B” Street; from David Sheppard & Sara Newton to Judith M. Johnson; $98,000.
- 1242 Preswyck Drive; from Joseph R. Meyer and Brandy Meyer to Mark B. Johnson and Theresa Anne Johnson; $269,000.
- 1036 Five Forks Drive; from Steven Wright and Mary Wright to Bryan Brown; $120,000.
- 1509 Westhampton Trace; from Willie E. Green and Charlotte L. Green to Keith L. Taylor; $213,000.
- 101 Green Oaks; from Ronald V. Buss and Mary H. Buss to Helen M. Campbell; $90,000.
- 4300 N Illinois Street; from Joanne Kocot to Amit Patel and Nitesh Patel; $90,000.
- 48 Signal Hill Boulevard; from Sedou & Natalie Kelsey to Samantha Unsell; $257,000.
- 2142 Southern Oak Circle; from Keleher Development Co to CA Jones, Inc; $18,000.
- 4411 Maple Brook Drive; from Keleher Development Co. to CA Jones, Inc; $17,000.
- 2707 Frank Scott Parkway West; from Wilmington Savings Fund Society to ZC Realty LLC; $19,500.
CAHOKIA
- 1205 St Michael Drive; from JMR Holdings, LLC to Henry V. Sagar; $27,500.
- 1205 St Michael Drive; from Darryl Williams to JMR Holdings, LLC; $17,000.
- 208 Nadine Blvd., 820 Otto Street, 4 St. Columbia Drive, 12222 Richard Drive, 26 E Adams Drive; from JMR Holdings LLC to Henry V. Sagar; $187,500.
COLLINSVILLE
- 2905 Harvard Pl.; from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Sandra Vazquez; $0.
- 17 Woodbine Court; from Anita Davis to Anthony Womack; $157,000.
DUPO
- 1907 Mound Drive; from Betty Hood, Verna Humnchouse, Jay Hood, Cynthia DeRouse, Craig Hoos to Joshua R. Hood; $120,000.
EAST CARONDELET
- 60 Dowin Avenue; from Archie E. Hirsch to Donald H. Williams III; $15,000.
- 73 Godin; from Brenda Morgan to Robert Little Eagle / Robert Cate; $5,000.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 2715 N 37th St.; from Olvera HVAC & Construction Inc. to Jose Huerta; $22,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 9959 South Road; from Phyllis A. Crader to Brenton & Angela Hammond; $70,000.
- 412 Lake Stratford Court; from Dennis Mares & Emily Blackburn to Joseph & Lola Miles; $222,000.
- 9123 Summit Drive; from Wanda Jean Martin to R. J. Forehand, Trustee of St. Clair 9123 Summit Drive Trust; $40,000.
FREEBURG
- 715 North Kristie Lynn Street; from Jon & Kelly Mohr to Michael G. Limberg Jr.; $187,000.
- 106 North State Street; from Shawn Bruehl and Hannah Bruehl to Leslie Wottowa; $120,000.
LEBANON
- 10908 Upland Terrace Drive; from Barbara J. Cleaton to Alan Davies & Lynda Davies; $101,000.
- 302 East Dee Street; from Melissa Tinzmann to James S. Boswell and Rebecca Boswell; $120,000.
MILLSTADT
- 4027 Saxony Lane; from Robert & Bettye Doughty to Kristian Bertelsman; $253,000.
- 411 S Lafayette St.; from Lynn N. Rohwedder to Paige E. O’Donnell and Kelly A. O’Donnell; $96,000.
NEW ATHENS
- 713 Mari Lane; from Bryan & Leigh-Ann White to Ryan & Brittany Beck; $141.50.
O’FALLON
- 117 Fairwood Hills Road; from AKM Abdul Mannan and Sayeeda Mannan to Jaamaul Little and Tiffany Little; $263,500.
- 1429 Thouvenot Lane; from Kay Werner to Med Plaza LLC; $124,000.
- 512 East Jefferson Street; from Tobin G. Hutton and Pamela A. Hutton to Rebecca McCoy; $112,000.
- 716 Merrifields Dr.; from H & L Builders, LLC to Lawrence & Ali Cuculic; $320,000.
SHILOH
- 2759 Cascade Lake Drive; from Ryan Dickerson and Angela Dickerson to Timothy Peter George; $172,500.
SMITHTON
- 5326 Wild Oak Lane; from David and Joyce Birk to Christina Hill; $80,000.
SWANSEA
- 629 Deerfield Drive; from Wasabie Real Estate Development LLC to Randy A. Flach and Dawn M. Flach; $154,000.
- 3906 Benington; from Vaughn Miguel Pangelinan and Remedlo Pangelman to Tyler J. Ellis and Katryn S. Ellis; $183,500.
- 13 Hilda Ann Drive; from Jill Marie Diesman to Kelsey N. Panzau; $78,000.
- 1609 Pin Oak Lane; from Patrick D. Kellmeyer to Riverside Property Invest, LLC; $45,500.
- 1620 Morgan Street; from Katina M. Bradley to Trio Home Investments, LLC; $37,000.
Madison County
ALTON
- 1202 Rock Springs Dr.; from Bradley A. Spann, Jenny Span, Jennifer Brummell to Brain Gotschall, Susie Gotschall; $102,000.
- 7237 Harris Ln.; from Melvin R. Harris to Melvin R. Harris, Sue A. Harris; $11,330.
BEHTALTO
- 108 Garrettford Dr.; from C A Jones Inc, CA Jones Inc to Jan Vanveen; $216,000.
- 527 N Praire St.; from Ryan Parker, Megan Parker to Debora Miller; $11,330.
- 229 Gabrielle Circle; from Schreiber Farm LLC to C A Jones Inc, CA Jones Inc; $27,500.
COLLINSVILLE
- 706 Autumn; from James M. Stack; Donna L. Stack to Paul Henry; $72,500.
- 1205 W Main St.; from Jodie L. Shipley, Jodie L. King, John M. Shipley to Jennifer Toje, Jason Gulledge; $111,000.
- 1101 Vandalia St.; from Jesse J. Tourville, Maxine Tourville to Reyna Diego; $95,000.
COTTAGE HILLS
- 199 Neunaber St.; from Darrel J. Price, Sherran L. Price to Myranda Lyerla; $64,000.
EAST ALTON
- 313 Grand Ave.; from Larry L. Duckworth, Shirley D. Duckworth to Cohl Lane, Lauren Lane; $42,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 30 Meadow Rue Dr.; from David Howard Schwind, Diane Marie Schwind, D D Family Trust to Peter L. Fusaro, Angela K. Fusaro; $312,500.
- 232 S Buchanan St.; from Kern Rental Properties LLC to Ridrick T. May, Laura L. May; $174,000.
- 520 Chapman St.; from Dustin Heuchert to Adam Martin; $100,000.
- 819 Highland St.; from Jill Farmer, Daniel Farmer to 2DiC, Two D One C; $55,000.
- 3340 Drysdale Ct.; from Natl Residential Nomine Services Inc, National Residential Nominee Services Inc to Andrew M. Krieger; Drin M. Krieger; $570,000.
- 766 Bordeaux Dr.; from Arbor Lake Development Co LLC to Jordan Dorsey; Erin Dorsey; $85,000.
- 163 E High St.; from Thomas P. Foley to Blake Wilson, Kassidy Wilson; $117,000.
GLEN CARBON
- 21 Grainey Dr.; from Bobby Onken, Diane Onken to Stacie Watson; $112,000.
GODFREY
- 34 Barbra Dr.; from Allen L. Bedwell, Norma Yvonne Bedwell to Mari Anne Luckert, John Sundberg; $147.500.
- 2807 Francis Dr.; from Andrew J. Funk, Farrah Funk to Godfrie A. Myers, Crystal L. Sams; $85,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 2652 Iowa St.; from Donald Woolen, Amber Woolen to Theodore George Biermann IV; $64,000.
- 2245 Woodlawn Ave.; from Russell Goodman, Kourtney Goodman to Melinda Watson; $89,500.
HIGHLAND
- 280 Courtland Dr.; from Anthony J. Italiano, Lorelel K. Saunders to Steven M. Barr, Kimberly S. Barr; $205,000.
- 125 Tamarack Ln.; from Allen Faust to Arlene L. Baker, Barbara Baker; $229,600.
- 1806 Main St.; from Stephen A. Cox, Kristy A. Cox to Quentin A. Ramsey, Stacy L. Ramsey; $165,000.
- 6 Mackinac Ct.; from Kerry Sloan, Rachel Sloan to Scott Seidl, Mona Seidl; $580,000.
MARINE
- 118 Koala Cove; from Amanda C. Zeller, Amanda C. Mason to Amanda C. Mason, Jared J. Mason; $11,330.
MARYVILLE
- 1900 Crimson Oak Dr.; from Hartmann Homes LLC to David Rosson, Finessa Rosson; $257,000.
- 1851 Robins Mill Ct.; from Remington Place LLC to Hartmann Homes LLC; $51,000.
- 1852 Wellington Ln.; from Remington Place LLC to Hartman Homes LLC; $51,000.
NEW DOUGLAS
- 8476 Heinz Rd.; from David Rosson, Finessa Rosson to Kevin Roesch; $285,000.
SOUTH ROXANA
- 207 Poag Ave.; from Kenneth D. Herrin St, Lori L. Herrin to Ivins Sams, Linda Sama; $73,000.
TRENTON
- 205 Sate Rt 160; from Imogene Dickhaut to Gary Olliges, Kevin Olliges; $25,000.
- 12 Primrose Ln.; from Mark A. Nagel, Kristina L. Nagel to William E. Morris, Valerine J. Morris; $295,000.
TROY
- 921 Carla Dr.; from Brenda S. Kemper, Brenda Keck to Thomas R. Price, Teresa R. Price; $178,500.
- 108 Country Aire Dr.; from David F. Daniel, Vicky K. Daniel to Matthew Shryock, Tammy Shryock; $152,000.
- 132 Oakshire Sr.; from Stonebriar Homes LLC to Paul P. Herandez; $307,000.
WOOD RIVER
- 902 E Action Ave.; from Toller Holdings LLC to Alisha Richardson, Michael J. Miller; $86,500.
- 208 Tamaroa; from Cynthia K. Perry to Timothy J. Conkling; $154,000.
WORDEN
- 161 Brook Rd.; from Boyd D. Lance, Tracy M. Lance to Brian Lankow, Lori Lankow; $275,000.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 228 S Ferkel Street; from Sandra Kay & William E. Pretto to Billie Jo & Justin Roberts; $75,000.
- 167 Vella E Lane; from Carla C. Chishom-Honold & John A. Honold to Old Heritage INC; $160,000.
- 643 Pines Way; from Kerri Kay & Lawrence Joseph White to Craig M. & Julie Dohm; $312,000.
- 1339 Palmer Creek; from George J. & Patricia D. Weber to Christopher & Donna Videmschek; $345,000.
- 808 N Metter Ave.; from Patricia & Ronald G. Hanewinkel to Lisa Milson; $150,000.
- 328 W Legion Ave.; from Brent Darr & Jessica Smith-Darr to Teresa L. & Timothy M. Barbee; $163,500.
- 201 Heritage St.; Kimberly A. & Stephen E. Sullivan to Patricia & Ronald Hanewinkel; $210,000.
WATERLOO
- 210 W 4th Street; from Matthew Hesterberg to Kate & Molly Flanagan; $152,000.
- 811 Foxglove Drive; from Kathryn A. & Ronald Spielman to Amy & Larry Cornett; $207,000.
- 6431 Deerfield Court; from Darlene B. & Edward J. Kane to Roger & Shirley J. McNalley; $240,000.
