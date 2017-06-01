Marriage Licenses

Madison County
- Arnett, Scott Don of Worden to Arnett, Jodi Lee of Worden.
- Boeser, Kyle Alan of St. Jacob Reilley, Brooke Erin of St. Jacob.
- Boyd, Colby Lee of Bethalto to Haller, Rebekah Danielle of Bethalto.
- Brewster, Demarcus David of East St. Louis to Haywood, Alicia Shontay of East St. Louis.
- Burnett, Tonee Aaron of Alton to Cooley, Andrika Sha nice of Alton.
- Butts, Michael Patrick of Highland to Morris, Earlena Mae of Highland.
- Capps, Gary Lee of Pittsfield to Opitz, Hannah Evangeline of Pittsfield.
- Clark, Nicholas Ryan of Alton to Raines, Alyssa Marie of Alton.
- Cook Jr., Donald Lee of Granite City to Srygler, Janet Sue of Granite City.
- Cross, Carolan Antonia of Edwardsville to Vonnahme, Stephanie Michelle of Edwardsville.
- Dalton II, Kenneth Dale of Collinsville to Saul, Jessica Leanna of Granite City.
- Daneshyar, Yusuf Jamal of St. Louis to Melloy, Bridget Therese of St. Louis.
- Dannels, Nathan Joseph of Staunton to Schoeber, Chloe Amelia of Staunton.
- Davis, Tommie Gene of Granite City to Bonoan Bueron, Criselda of Granite City.
- Elkins, Ronald Edward of Collinsville to Williams, Jill Ann of Livingston.
- Eller, Jesse William of Highland to Knackstedt, Briana Rachelle of Highland.
- Eugea, Timothy John of Granite City to Anello, Brittany Elizabeth of Granite City.
- Fleming, Matthew Scott of Granite City to Pratt, Justine Alicia of Granite City.
- Flora, Jerry Wayne of Granite City to Snider, Connie Diane of Granite City.
- Frerker, Brandon Michael of Maryville to Weeks, Darien Leigh of Maryville.
- Green, Joseph Michael of Glen Carbon to Martychenko, Elizabeth Ann of Glen Carbon.
- Hintz, Michael Duane of Granite City to Romero, Christina Louise of Granite City.
- Hosto, Robert Ray of Alhambra to Olliges, Breanna Lichelle of Alhambra.
- Jankowski, John Scott of Moro to Franke, Tricia Diane of Moro.
- Keener, Thomas Elliot of Edwardsville to Harmon, Leslie Nicole of Edwardsville.
- Lamar, Zachary Ryan of Arnold, Missouri to Hayes, Madeline Adelle of Arnold, Missouri.
- Liley, Kevin Alan of Alton to Lafferty, Sandy Ann of Alton.
- Lowenstein, Michael Lee of East Alton to Hancock, Katelin Marie of East Alton.
- Luster, Jarrett of Glen Carbon to McMillian, Carissa Amber of Glen Carbon.
- McRae, Michael Desmond of Bethalto to Arview, Samantha Michelle of Bethalto.
- Miller, Raymond Deon of Granite City to Smith, Callie Mae of Granite City.
- Nash, Jeffrey Steven of Marine to Wildhaber, Emily Mae of Marine.
- Nellis, Bruce James of Kirkwood, Missouri to Bonnell, Dale Lind of Kirkwood, Missouri.
- Ostrenga, Daniel Ryan of Wood River to Russell, Samantha Glyn of Wood River.
- Petee, Troy Matthew of Kennesaw, Georgia to Eagan, Amy Diane of Waterloo.
- Peter, Adam Levi of Waterloo to Walton, Emily Catherine of Waterloo.
- Pruitt, Timothy Richard of Cedartown, Georgia to Sprayberry, Amanda Gail of Cedartown, Georgia.
- Sahab, Ashraf Mokhtar Fikry of Cairo, Egypt to Arnold, Lauri Kae of Fort Worth, Texas.
- Schardan, Michael Brian of Collinsville Rodawald, Jaime Sue of Collinsville.
- Stinchfield, James Wesley of Collinsville to Harms, Brianne Lee of Fairview Heights.
- Taylor, Clifford Lee of Granite City to Boubacar, Vicki Lynn of Granite City.
- Vaughn, Charles Dale Michael of Granite City Moore, Amanda Jane of Granite City.
- Ward, Johnathan Wayne of East Alton to Coates, Kristen Esperanza of East Alton.
- Welser, Bryan Allen of Granite City to Nguyen, Thi Thuy An of Granite City.
- Werner, Brian Douglas of Troy to Sedlacek, Dana Lynn of Troy.
- Westbrook, Terrence Christopher of Florissant, Missouri to Littlejohn, Laura Renee of Granite City.
- Whitt, Ethan Patrick of Granite City to Arnold, Mariah Colleen of Granite City.
- Wilkinson, Mark Allen of Alton to Elliott, Danielle Renee of Alton.
- Winkelmann, Jeffery Wayne of Maryville to Wells, Amber Nicole of Maryville.
- Woodson, Kevin Wayne of Sorento to Brennan, Keisha Marie of Sorento.
- Yanick, Darrian Lee of Wood River to Swiecicki, Brittany Nichol of Wood River.
- York, Matthew Vernon of Godfrey to Westendorf, Abigail Rose of Godfrey.
Comments