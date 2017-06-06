Here’s why police were called to your neighborhood recently

Belleville
Sunday, May 7
- 12:44 a.m. Burglary from motor vehicle on the 200 block of S. Jackson St.
- 1:10 p.m. Criminal defacement on Queensway Drive.
- 3:28 p.m. Hit and run on the 6900 block of W. Main St.
- 3:42 p.m. Theft $500 and under on the 200 block of South Belt East.
- 8:25 p.m. Home invasion on the 500 block of S. 22nd St.
- 11:28 p.m. Burglary from motor vehicle on the 3100 block of Canyon Creek Drive.
- 10:50 p.m. Domestic battery on S. Michigan Ave.
Monday, May 8
- 7:11 a.m. Burglary from motor vehicle on the 800 block of E. Garfield St.
- 9:02 a.m. Domestic battery on the 1000 block of S. 5th St.
- 9:52 a.m. Theft $500 and under on the 600 block of Carlyle Ave.
- 10:51 a.m. Theft $500 and under on the 1000 block of W. E St.
- 11:38 a.m. Theft $500 and under on the 2600 block of Green Mount Commons Drive.
- 11:20 a.m. Burglary on the 900 block of N. 38th St.
- 3:21 p.m. Disorderly conduct on the 9900 block of W. Main St.
- 5:27 p.m. Disturbance on N. 14th St.
- 5:26 p.m. Burglary on W. J St.
- 6:44 p.m. Disturbance on the 1900 block of Muren Blvd.
- 6:53 p.m. Battery on the 1100 block of Mascoutah Ave.
- 7:55 p.m. Disorderly conduct on the 300 block of W. C St.
- 8:38 p.m. Battery on the 1200 block of Lebanon Ave.
Tuesday, May 9
- 10:36 a.m. Retail theft on the 100 block of Carlyle Plaza Drive.
- 11:28 a.m. Criminal damage to property on the 200 block of N. 13th St.
- 11:53 a.m. Criminal damage to property on S. Michigan Ave.
- 12:17 p.m. Disturbance on the 100 block of S. 8th St.
- 12:55 p.m. Aggravated assault on the 400 block of W. Main St.
- 4:23 p.m. Theft $500 and under on the 5800 block of Belleville Crossing St.
- 5:57 p.m. Theft $500 and under on the 100 block of N. 40th St.
- 8:10 p.m. Burglary on the 2000 block of Celebration Park Circle.
Wednesday, May 10
- 6:42 a.m. Motor vehicle theft on the 500 block of W. C St.
- 8:09 a.m. Criminal damage to vehicle on the 700 block of Union Ave.
- 8:45 a.m. Burglary on the 3000 block of W. Main St.
- 12:11 p.m. Criminal damage to vehicle on the 2200 block of N. 17th St.
- 1:21 p.m. Disorderly conduct on the intersection of S. 8th St. and W. Main St.
- 7:05 p.m. Burglary on the 1900 block of E. D St.
Thursday, May 11
- 10:46 a.m. Burglary on the 1000 block of S. High St.
- 11:43 a.m. Disturbance on the 1300 block of Union Ave.
- 12:59 p.m. Disorderly conduct on the 200 block of N. 13th St.
- 2:21 p.m. Assault on S. 2nd St.
- 6:29 p.m. Retail theft on the 2600 block of Green Mount Commons Drive.
- 11:11 p.m. Battery on the 100 block of N. 81st St.
Friday, May 12
- 7:50 a.m. Theft $500 and under on the 700 block of South Belt West.
- 11:47 a.m. Unlawful possession of weapon on the 300 block of Susann Court.
- 11:57 a.m. Battery on the 600 block of E. Garfield St.
- 1:27 p.m. Burglary on the 1000 block of Forest Ave.
- 3:37 p.m. Criminal damage to property on the 700 block of Ann St.
- 4:36 p.m. Unlawful use of credit or debit card on the 500 block of S. 44th St.
- 6:08 p.m. Robbery on the 200 block of Freedom Drive.
Saturday, May 13
- 3:32 a.m. Criminal damage to property on N. 75th St.
- 5:47 a.m. Theft $500 and under on the 3200 block of Roland Ave.
- 10:05 a.m. Possession of marijuana over 30 grams on the 1300 block of Maiden Lane.
- 10:55 a.m. Hit and run on the 2600 block of Green Mount Commons Drive.
- 11:41 a.m. Battery on the 3800 block of North Belt West.
- 1:37 p.m. Disturbance on N. 96th St.
- 5:43 p.m. Credit card fraud on the 5700 block of North Belt West.
- 11:43 p.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol on the 6400 block of W. State Route 15.
Sunday, May 14
- 9:08 a.m. Theft $500 and under on the 3600 block of W. A St.
- 9:52 a.m. Battery on the 900 block of Carlyle Ave.
- 9:56 a.m. Disorderly conduct on N. 96th St.
- 5:16 p.m. Burglary on the 200 block of Freedom Drive.
- 6:33 p.m. Theft $500 and under on the 5500 block of North Belt West.
- 8:01 p.m. Burglary on the 3600 block of W. A St.
- 8:40 p.m. Battery on the 4500 block of Memorial Drive.
Monday, May 15
- 11:53 a.m. Suspicious incident on the 100 block of Halsted Drive.
- 12:52 p.m. Suspicious incident on the 100 block of S. Illinois St.
- 2:09 p.m. Hit and run on the intersection of Green Mount Commons Drive and N. Green Mount Road.
- 5:38 p.m. Retail theft on the 400 block of South Belt East.
- 6:34 p.m. Deceptive practices on the 8600 block of W. Main St.
- 7:41 p.m. Unlawful use of credit or debit card on the 700 block of W. Main St.
- 9:23 p.m. Robbery on the 3800 block of North Belt West.
- 10:25 p.m. Possession of controlled substance on the 1900 block of Royal Heights Road.
Metro Public Safety Dispatch Center
Sunday, May 7
- 8:13 p.m. MetroLink Union Station — Disturbance at 300 S. 18th St., St. Louis.
- 9:28 p.m. MetroLink Rock Road — Gambling at 7019 St. Charles Rock Road, Pagedale.
- 9:30 p.m. MetroLink Forest Park — Fight at 274 Debaliviere Ave., St. Louis.
Monday, May 8
- 6:50 a.m. MetroLink Grand — Disturbance at 3560 Scott Ave., St. Louis.
- 11:48 a.m. MetroLink Delmar Loop — Trespasser at 660 Rosedale Ave., St. Louis.
- 11:50 a.m. MetroLink Belleville — Disturbance at 700 Scheel St., Belleville.
- 6:53 p.m. MetroLink Washington Park — Intoxicated subject at 867 N. 54th St., Washington Park.
- 8:32 p.m. MetroLink Grand — Trespasser at 3560 Scott Ave., St. Louis.
Tuesday, May 9
- 9:38 a.m. MetroLink Forsyth — Fire at 7411 Forsyth Blvd., University City.
- 11:46 a.m. MetroLink Central West End — Disturbance at 410 S. Euclid St., St. Louis.
- 2:09 p.m. MetroLink Maplewood — Intoxicated subject at 7911 Manchester Road, Maplewood.
- 2:50 p.m. MetroLink Grand — Gambling at 3560 Scott Ave., St. Louis.
- 2:55 p.m. MetroLink Central West End — Fight at 410 S. Euclid St., St. Louis.
- 3:16 p.m. Metrolink Wellston — Fight at 6402 Plymouth Ave., Wellston.
- 8:37 p.m. Metrolink Civic Center — Disturbance at 1414 Spruce St., St. Louis.
- 9:38 p.m. Metrolink Brentwood — Disturbance at 8398 Eager Road, Brentwood.
Wednesday, May 10
- 12:27 p.m. Metrolink North Hanley — Drug violation at 4398 N. Hanley Drive, Berkeley.
- 12:44 p.m. MetroLink Central West End — Theft at 410 S. Euclid St., St. Louis.
- 6:03 p.m. MetroLink Sunnen — Fire at 21 Sunnen Drive, Maplewood.
Thursday, May 11
- 11:40 a.m. MetroLink Union Station — Trespasser at 300 S. 18th St., St. Louis.
- 3:22 p.m. MetroLink Rock Road — Intoxicated subject at 7019 St. Charles Rock Road, Pagedale.
- 10:42 p.m. MetroLink Rock Road — Disturbance at 7019 St. Charles Rock Road, Pagedale.
Friday, May 12
- 12:19 p.m. MetroLink Forest Park — Disturbance at 274 Debaliviere Ave., St. Louis.
- 2:35 p.m. MetroLink Forest Park — Disturbance at 274 Debaliviere Ave., St. Louis.
- 4:20 p.m. MetroLink Union Station — Trespasser at 300 S. 18th St., St. Louis.
- 5:37 p.m. MetroLink Forest Park — Disturbance at 274 Debaliviere Ave., St. Louis.
- 7:20 p.m. MetroLink Emerson Park — Trespasser at 929 N. 15th St., East St. Louis.
- 7:25 p.m. MetroLink Rock Road — Disturbance at 7019 St. Charles Rock Road, Pagedale.
- 9:14 p.m. MetroLink Forest Park — Disturbance at 274 Debaliviere Ave., St. Louis.
- 9:17 p.m. MetroLink Central West End — Intoxicated subject at 410 S. Euclid St., St. Louis.
- 9:34 p.m. MetroLink Maplewood — Disturbance at 7911 Manchester Road, Maplewood.
- 10:05 p.m. MetroLink Grand — Disturbance at 3560 Scott Ave., St. Louis.
- 10:40 p.m. MetroLink Forest Park — Trespasser at 274 Debaliviere Ave., St. Louis.
Saturday, May 13
- 2:14 a.m. MetroLink Fairview Heights — Trespasser at 9320 Highway 161, Fairview Heights.
- 7:15 a.m. MetroLink Convention Center — Indecent exposure at 600 N. 6th St., St. Louis.
- 7:36 a.m. MetroLink North Hanley — Disturbance at 4398 N. Hanley Drive, Berkeley.
- 3:28 p.m. MetroLink Union Station — Theft at 300 S. 18th St., St. Louis.
- 7:31 p.m. MetroLink Forest Park — Trespasser at 274 Debaliviere Ave., St. Louis.
- 8:59 p.m. MetroLink Central West End — Suspicious person at 410 S. Euclid St., St. Louis.
- 9:41 p.m. MetroLink Wellston — Robbery at 6402 Plymouth Ave., Wellston.
- 10:02 p.m. MetroLink Union Station — Disturbance at 300 S. 18th St., St. Louis.
Sunday, May 14
- 3:13 p.m. MetroLink Civic Center — Disturbance at 1414 Spruce St., St. Louis.
- 8:45 p.m. MetroLink Rock Road — Fight at 7019 St. Charles Rock Road, Pagedale.
- 9:44 p.m. MetroLink Forest Park — Disturbance at 274 Debaliviere Ave., St. Louis.
- 10:03 p.m. MetroLink Fairview Heights — Arrest at 9320 Highway 161, Fairview Heights.
- 11:02 p.m. MetroLink Central West End — Disturbance at 410 S. Euclid St., St. Louis.
Monday, May 15
- 6:30 a.m. MetroLink North Hanley — Suspicious or unattended package at 4398 N. Hanley Drive, Berkeley.
- 1:31 p.m. MetroLink Memorial Hospital — Assault at 1351 Frank Scott Parkway, Belleville.
- 8:04 p.m. MetroLink Central West End — Trespasser at 410 S. Euclid St., St. Louis.
- 9:49 p.m. MetroLink Wellston — Disturbance at 6402 Plymouth Ave., Wellston.
- 10:29 p.m. MetroLink Central West End — Robbery at 410 S. Euclid St., St. Louis.
O’Fallon
Monday, May 8
- 3:15 p.m. Battery on the 100 block of E. Highway 50.
- 11:45 p.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol on the 100 block of Hartman Lane.
Tuesday, May 9
- 6:28 p.m. Battery on the 1700 block of W. Highway 50.
Wednesday, May 10
- 9:07 a.m. Criminal damage to property on the 700 block of Weber Road.
Thursday, May 11
- 11:13 a.m. Possession of marijuana on the 600 block of S. Smiley St.
- 11:47 a.m. Battery on the 600 block of S. Smiley St.
- 12:58 p.m. Retail theft on the 1500 block of W. Highway 50.
- 2:53 p.m. Theft on the 2000 block of W. Highway 50.
- 3:56 p.m. Counterfeit money on the 1300 block of N. Green Mount Road.
- 4:14 p.m. Disorderly conduct on the 400 block of E. 4th St.
- 5:30 p.m. Driving under the influence on the 1400 block of E. Highway 50.
- 5:46 p.m. Retail theft on the 1500 block of W. Highway 50.
Friday, May 12
- 7:38 a.m. Burglary to motor vehicle on the 1200 block of River Birch Drive.
- 10:07 a.m. Fraud on the 1100 block of Central Park Drive.
- 10:34 a.m. Possession of drug paraphernalia on the 600 block of S. Smiley St.
- 5:44 p.m. Burglary to motor vehicle on the 100 block of Regency Park.
Saturday, May 13
- 6:00 p.m. Retail theft on the 1500 block of W. Highway 50.
- 10:56 p.m. Battery on the 100 block of E. State St.
Sunday, May 14
- 4:55 p.m. Retail theft on the 900 block of E. Highway 50.
Shiloh
Wednesday, May 10
- 3:23 a.m. Driving on suspended or revoked license on the 1100 block of N. Green Mount Road.
- 8:04 a.m. Burglary to motor vehicle on the 1100 block of Fortune Blvd.
Friday, May 12
- 3:57 a.m. Criminal trespass to vehicle on the 2600 block of Sierra Drive.
Saturday, May 13
- 9:19 a.m. Retail theft on the 4000 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive.
- 1:15 p.m. Theft on the 3300 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive.
Sunday, May 14
- 10:13 a.m. Disorderly conduct on the 100 block of Sir Lawrence Drive.
Swansea
Monday, May 8
- 11:35 a.m. Suspicious person on the 2400 block of N. Illinois St.
- 12:12 p.m. Fraudulent activity on Catherine Court.
- 1:50 p.m. Suspicious activity on the 100 block of Timber Drive.
- 4:02 p.m. Animal cruelty on the 100 block of Twin Lake Drive.
- 4:16 p.m. Theft on the 2600 block of N. Illinois St.
Tuesday, May 9
- 2:04 a.m. Suspicious activity on the 700 block of N. Belt West.
- 4:49 a.m. Suspicious activity on the 200 block of Gilbert St.
- 7:35 a.m. Residential burglary on the 1900 block of Llewellyn Road.
- 8:12 a.m. Identity theft on the 3600 block of Wood Duck.
- 9:17 a.m. Criminal damage on the 4500 block of N. Illinois St.
- 11:56 a.m. Criminal damage on the 1500 block of Renoir Ave.
Wednesday, May 10
- 2:28 a.m. Battery on the 300 block of Old Fullerton Road.
- 6:30 a.m. Suspicious person on the intersection of 17th St. and Morgan.
- 7:53 p.m. Criminal trespassing on the 100 block of Alexa.
- 8:03 p.m. Reckless driver on the 100 block of Wolf Creek Drive.
- 9:37 p.m. Suspicious vehicle on the intersection of Shoveler Court and Sarah Lane.
Thursday, May 11
- 1:34 a.m. Suspicious activity on the 3600 block of Scotsdale Drive.
- 9:53 a.m. Suspicious activity on the 400 block of Fullerton Road.
- 11:32 a.m. Suspicious person on the intersection of Kinsella and Morgan.
- 5:52 p.m. Reckless driver on the intersection of Route 159 and Route 161.
- 9:55 p.m. Suspicious drug activity on Jamestown Road.
Friday, May 12
- 12:49 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on the 1800 block of Kinsella Ave.
- 1:45 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on the 2800 block N. Illinois St.
- 2:55 a.m. Suspicious activity on the 1400 block of N. Illinois St.
- 9:53 p.m. Criminal trespass on the 300 block of N. Belt East.
- 11:25 p.m. Suspicious vehicle on the 2900 block of Polo Court.
Saturday, May 13
- 2:17 a.m. Criminal trespass on the 300 block of Honeysuckle Lane.
- 10:35 a.m. Fraudulent activity on the 1700 block of N. Illinois St.
- 10:45 a.m. Fraudulent activity on the 1800 block N. Illinois St.
- 4:58 p.m. Intoxicated pedestrian on N. Belt E.
- 6:43 p.m. Disturbance on the 1700 block of Anna Rose.
- 7:07 p.m. Disturbance on the 100 block of Grimmig Road.
- 8:37 p.m. Suspicious person on the intersection of Westgate and Kingsbury.
- 8:39 p.m. Disturbance on the 1400 block of N. 1st St.
- 8:53 p.m. Stolen vehicle on the 300 block of Baron Drive.
- 10:24 p.m. Suspicious activity on the 300 block of Fullerton Road.
- 11:44 p.m. Suspicious vehicle on Moorgate Court.
Sunday, May 14
- 3:22 p.m. Battery on the 1500 block of N. Belt West.
- 10:19 p.m. Suspicious drug activity on the 1300 block of N. Illinois.
Monday, May 15
- 8:35 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on the intersection of N. Illinois and N. 1st St.
- 1:15 p.m. Reckless driver on the intersection of Cunningham and Deerfield.
- 5:29 p.m. Suspicious activity on the 1300 block of N. 17th St.
- 9:55 p.m. Suspicious person on the 1400 block of Cantwell Lane.
- 11:31 p.m. Suspicious vehicle on the 3200 block of Rand Lane.
