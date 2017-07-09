Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 1013 Shepherd Drive; from Brian Thomas Howard to Karen Allen and Stephen Allen; $75,000.
- 6 Maple Drive; from Joan C. Geolat Trust to David & Kimberly Iberg; $148,000.
- 8 Martin Street; from Michael O. McKenna & Janell Dumont to Joshua Wuebbles; $71,000.
- 1920 Heritage Green Place; from Emmanuel B. Ocampo and Elaine F. Ocampo to Andrew Williams Jr.; $173,000.
- 53 Rugby Drive; from Thomas W. Siddall and Karen L. Siddall to Derek David Lewis and Chelsea Lewis; $115,000.
- 5003 West Main Street; from Diamante Capital, LLC to Under the Wood Property LLC; $25,000.
- 525 Longview Drive; from Kimberly Forgione to Andrew Miller and Lori Miller; $117,500.
- 128 South 17th Street; from Valeria S. Rodgers to Marvin McIntyre; $56,000.
- 728 Foster Drive; from David M. Winkeler to Clarence Ellis; $125,000.
- 3 Lenel Drive; from Robyn J. Williams-Martin to Jerrid Scholten and Samantha Singer; $139,000.
- 2891 Smokehouse Way; from Eric N. Dorsey and Tiffany L Dorsey to Carson Parker; $185,000.
- 2755 East B Street Road; from Trevor Friedman and Samantha Friedman to Glenn E. Badtorff and Jeannette M. Badtorff; $155,000.
- 13 Forest Gate Drive; from Brian & Tara Garcia to Jennifer A. Chenault; $147,500.
- 1805 N Belt West; from Chester Dairy Company to Shlok Enterprises, LLC; $255,000.
- 811 E Main Street; from Jean Marie Conrad and Carolyn Yoch to William S. Casear; $51,000.
- 2728 Cedar Grove Dr.; from McBride Green Mount Manor, LLC to Keyon Maurice Hutchinson & Melanie Renee Hutchison; $341,000.
CAHOKIA
- 2308 Jerome Ln.; from Empire Tax Corp. to Anne Brown & Dwain Dickerson; $18,500.
- 136 St Thomas, 1153 Kutz, 2012 Florence, 503 St. Nicholas, 508 St. Nichoals, 409 Mildred; from Betty Chai Chu and Dun Chao Lin to D2M LLC; $126,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 8802 New Bunkum Road; from The Estates of Stephen T. Larose to Shill Investments, LLC; $33,000.
- 205 Twin Dr.; from Melvin Fowler and Barbara Fowler to Larry J. Simpson; $62,000.
- 138 Forest Oaks Dr.; from McBride & Son Residential Illinois, LLC to Sean Cornelius Box & Samantha Box; $328,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 112 Shadow Crossing; from Tony C. Burke to Madalan E. Hoguet and Thomas L. O’Leary; $160,000.
- 1 Lavadna Ct.; from Nicole Jenkins to David McGinnis; $158,500.
- 108 Oakwood Drive.; from Gary P. McNelly Jr. and Lyndi McNelly to Gustavo Orozco; $96,500.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 839 N. 79th Street; from Lakeisha M. White to Lafloria Foster; $50,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 1304 Marie Drive; from Theresa & Anthony Zillen to Brian Westerheide; $165,000.
- 418 Wilson Lane; from Sharon Wecker and Sydney A. Hagen to Alison M. Anderson; $88,500.
- 808 Old Dominion Court; from Amy K. Graham to Patrick J. Smith & Keia L. Shipp-Smith; $247,000.
MASCOUTAH
- 621 East Church Street; from Patricia K. Warner to Andrew Kern & Tamyra Kern; $120,000.
- 9914 Fuesser Road; from Katie & Jared Day to Joseph & Tammy Kieffer; $163,500.
MILLSTADT
- 6157 Saxtown Road; from Kenneth and Sherry Brown to Casey Palvak; $210,000.
- 16 Sunset Drive; from Charlie & Anna Dixon to Scott W. Latinette; $95,000.
- 7731 Hertel Rd.; from Curt Hoppes to Brain Rakers and Marlo Rakers; $56,000.
- 8025 Wagner Rd.; from Ronald T. Leonard and Mary L. Leonard to Jeremy J. Hustedde; $156,000.
O’FALLON
- 400 Larkway Drive; from Jon D. Faver and Carey L. Faver to John T. Field and Helen E. Field; $250,00.
- 1568 Sinking Springs Drive; from Christopher & Caroline Menold to David & Paula Winters; $300,000.
- 114 St Ellen & 1116 St. Ellen; from Brad Martini to WS and GS Properties, LLC; $15,000.
- 1329 Haps Lane; from Scott E. Nelson and Danielle N. Nelson to David Crawford; $260,000.
- 1216 Clarendon Drive; from Scott Borchers and Karen Borchers to Anthony E. Erdelac and Micki D. Erdelac; $265,000.
- 1221 River Birch Drive; from Jimmy Scott and Myra T. Scott to Waylon V. Mays and Sue E. Mays; $250,000.
- 1154 Hearthstone Drive; from SMR, LLC to Patrick L. Masching and Michelle L. Masching; $574,000.
SHILOH
- 4006 Stonewall Lane; from Glenn E. Badtorff and Jeanette M. Badtorff to Shanon Xanders; $235,000.
- 1188 Cromwell Lane; from Michael Zilinskas to Ryan & Angela Dickerson; $238,000.
ST. LIBORY
- 7206 Illinois Route 15; from Rhonda L. Trentman-Schmitz & Brad J. Schmitz to Hubbard Enterprises LLC; $75,000.
SWANSEA
- 608 Deerfield Dr.; from Gary L. Bozeman and Patricia J. Bozeman to Rodney Fourez, II; $176,500.
- 612 Green Haven Drive; from Mathew J. Seely & Nicole C. Seely to Casey M. Gold & Brianna C. Gold; $160,000.
- 517 Thrush Lane; from Jill E. Baer to Gary Wegner and Svetlana Wegner; $172,000.
- 1705 Creekside Dr.; from Lawrence & Teresa Hoff to Catherine Jakes; $189,000.
TROY
- 8756 Old Lebanon Troy Road; from Bryan E. Chasteen to John Warren and Tina Warren; $237,000.
Madison County
ALTON
- 2409 Sanford Ave.; from Dorothy Jean Womack, Mary Ellen Losch to Mark Anthony Graham, Tasha Marie Graham; $83,500.
- 1930 N Rodgers Ave.; from Deborah K. Gibbons to Erica F. Jones; $56,000.
- 1522 Henry St.; from Charles E. Wilcoxen Jr., Hilary Harper Wilcoxen, Hilary Harper, Hilary Wilcoxen to Jeffrey Wyman, Breanna Wyman; $165,000.
- 2511 Donald Ave.; from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Christiana Trust, Pretium Mtg Acquisition Trust to Ashley A. Lobos; $35,000.
- 2660 Seiler Rd.; from Cynthia A. Inman, Estate Melvin A. Unterbrink to Cynthia L. Horn, Dana L. Horn; $11,330.
BETHALTO
- 3120 Seiler Rd.; from Karen K. Bowman, Karen K. Brannan to Jordan Bowman, Abbey Turigliatto; $110,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 1211 B State St.; from Christopher P. Votava to Joyce E. Votava; $111,000.
- 40 Deer Trail Dr.; from George A. Randolph III, Kristie Randolph, Carlene E. Randolph to Keith A. Layton, Ruth A. Layton; $266,000.
- 134 W Lincoln St.; from James L. Dziewik, Beverly S. Arnotti to Casey E. Utz; $147,0100.
EAST ALTON
- 220 Grand Ave.; from Christopher Lee Bailey, Julie Kay Bailey to Joshua Hicks; $82,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 3722 N Arbor Lake Dr.; from Christopher Drake, Debra Drake to Matthew Johnson, Lara Johnson; $780,000.
- 2776 Cabernet Ln.; from Arbor Lake Development Co. LLC to Brian D. Fleming, Bridget Fleming; $84,500.
GLEN CARBON
- 6054 State Route 162; from Investcon LLC to Justin L. Schneider; $11,330.
- 182 S Main St.; from William W. Hatley, Rose V. Hatley to MSO Properties LLC; $70,000.
- 237 Oakshire Dr E; from Richard A. Byers, Melissa A. Tomeczek to Jared S. Peno, Ashlee N. Peno; $390,000.
- 2246 S State 157; from Meridian One Partners LLC to Meridian One Holdings LLC; $3,500,000.
- 4 N Equestrian Ct.; from Robert A. Best to Richard A. Byers, Melissa A. Tomeczek; $250,000.
GODFREY
- 2270 Winter Ln.; from Clyde A. Trucks II, Nancy K. Trucks to James D. Weiss, Mary Ann Weiss; $380,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 25 Meadowlark Ct.; from James A. Welch Revocable Living Trust; $70,000.
- 3806 Franklin Ave.; from Nancy Freibutghaus to Mark R. Dittman; $11,330.
- 125 Big 4 Pl.; from Joshua Ray Dickerson to Stacy Higgins; $124,000.
- 4915 Maryville Rd.; from Robert C. Dittmann to Clothier Enterprises LLC; $160,000.
- 20 Central Industrial Dr.; from Gateway Central Industrial LLC to James F. Haug; $6,100,000.
- 2329 Delta Ave.; from David Brewer, Jo Ann Brewer, Jo Ann Stout to Joseph J. Brewer; $70,000.
HAMEL
- 133 Allen Ave.; from Bradley C. Searcy, Rebecca S. Searcy to Trey S. Klette, Jessica Klette; $150,000.
HIGHLAND
- 802 9th St.; from Highland Foodies LLC to Michel J. Finley, Carrie A. Finley; $98,500.
- 3322 Buch Dr.; from Joellen Vollman, Donald D. Bollman to Clay Snyder, Kayla Snyder; $220,000.
LIVINGSTON
- 766 Wall St.; from Engelke Brothers Inc. to CJD Real Estate Inc; $80,000.
MADISON
- 940 Alton Ave.; from Adam Ryterski, Sarah Kuhn, Sarah Ryterski to Vincent Lowell Mason; $64,000.
MARYVILLE
- 2615 Iron Horse Dr.; from Jeffery Spagna, Amber Spagna to Jeremy M. Hearn, Jennifer N. Hearn; $245,000.
- 6811 Hampshire Ct.; from Kate A. Sollberger to Melissa Ray; $159,500.
NEW DOUGLAS
- 208 N 6th St.; from Daniel M. Durborow, Ellen K. Christopher, Marilyn J. Durborow, Michael Qualls, Annette Qualls to Tammy A. Hopkins; $116,000.
ROXANA
- 136 E Tydeman Ave.; from Jonathan B. Walker, Allyssa S. Walker to Mers/MTG Electronic Registration SY. Leaderone Financial Corp; $62,500.
ST. JACOB
- 303 W 5th St.; from Paul L. Kusterman, Marlene M. Kusterman to Julie A. Kulage; $84,500.
TROY
- 427 Franklin Ave.; from Jerome Wildhaber Jr., Jennifer Wildhaber to David Reeves Jr.; $198,000.
- 542 Franklin Ave.; from Dustin Coleman to Joshua A. Carter, Caitlin Carter; $210,000.
- 8832 Wheat Dr.; from Remington Properties LLC to Matthew Kitzmiller, Mandy Kitzmiller; $350,000.
- 49 Ashbrooke; from Matthew Kitzmiller, Mandy M. Kitzmiller to Damon Sleeper; $208,000.
- 462 Tyler Dr.; from Spencer Homes LLC to Nina Miller, David Willis; $626,000.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 8654 Huch Lane; from Julie & Merl Gummersheimer to Kaitlyn Gummersheimer; $200,000.
- 1626 Shadow Ridge; from Joshua & Sarah Cindrell to Leslie & Michael Smith; $415,000.
- Lot 46+ of Columbia Hills Subdivision; from Mark Blair & Blair Family Trust to Austen & Grace Ries; $149,500.
- 111 N Rebelling Street; from Laura Hunter-Johnson & John Johnson to Kathryn & Ryan Henson; $250,000.
- Unit No 3 Phase 1 Plat a in Eagle Crest Condominiums; from Joann Axe & Joann Baker to Taylor Young; $120,000.
- 2330 Lake Shore Drive; from Robert Prosise to Joshua Evans; $112,000.
- 4 Old Stone Road; from Anya & Floyd Farris to James & Tracy Maul; $282,000.
WATERLOO
- 709 & 711 Mahala Drive; from Douglas & Joann Byers to Can Properties Inc; $177,000.
- xxx Robert Lane; from Steven Stoker & Clayton Meadows Inc. to JLP Homes LLC; $67,500.
- 705 Ridge Road; from Roby & Debra Mitchem to Jeremiah & Lori Roberts; $295,000.
- 5741 Deer Hill Road; from Christopher Connor & Timothy Taylor to Dominick & Erin Juliano; $415,000.
- 1146 Castle Green Drive; from Southern Illinois Development LLC to CA Jones Inc; $36,500.
- 835 Sheridan Lane; from Southern Illinois Development LLC to CA Jones Inc; $36,500.
- 1523 Dannehold Farms Drive; from Frances Connor & POA Scott Connor to Katherine & Matthew Buettner; $235,000.
- 305 S Market Street; from April & Joseph Frisch to Adam & Amber Schimmelpfenning; $151,000.
- 307 Independence Ave.; from Catherine & James Coy to JLP Homes LLC; $35,500.
- 704 Park Street; from Taylor Young to Kyle Koerber; $115,000.
- 731 Pheasant Run; from JLP Homes LLC to Gonzalo Jr. & Tania Cano; $233,500.
- 744 Lake Lucille Drive; from Lisa McIntyre, Lisa & Scott Werner to Robert Prosise; $135,000.
