Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 1124 Winged Foot; from Southside Development, LLC to Terry Atwood; $19,000.
- 708 Fort Henry Road; from Victoria A. Smith to Maurene Miller; $56,000.
- 38 Meadowview Drive; from Mack and Monica Peterson to Sandra and Joshua Watts; $172,000.
- 2301 Wendy Way; from Epilepsy Foundation of Greater Southern Illinois; $120,000.
- 1411 Raab; from Shawn M. Miller and Eun Kyung Choi to American Goldfinch Preservation Trust; $44,500.
- 4508 W Main St.; from Perri Ritter to Karen Karvee; $132,500.
- 1270 Shiloh Station Road; from Rodney Eckhardt to Alan Lee Talbert and Paula Jo Talbert; $265,000.
- 2743 Cheyenne Wells Drive; from Melissa Mcmullen Fair to Honghoa Li; $225,000.
- 116 North 12th Street; from State bank of Waterloo to William Grey Harvie and Sandra D. Harvie; $30,000.
- 1905 Plantation Lane; from Fulford Homes, LLC to DeShela Scarvers; $150,000.
CAHOKIA
- 1726 Parklane Drive; from Keith Holman to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $18,000.
- 216 St. John; from Wayne Dixon and Tanya Dixon to William Dixon and Dina Elaine Shepherd; $40,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 336 Forest Oaks Drive; from Douglas L. Schutzenhofer to Jeffrey Mings and Stacey Mings; $112,000.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 8904 Woestboul Drive; from Cheryl D. Bell to Teayr N. Vickers; $89,500.
- 624 Post Place; from Jacqueline L. Nave to Sally Page; $40,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 108 Linda; from Rebecca Christ to Jared R. Deputy and Laura K. Price; $92,000.
- 208 Hall Point; from Nathaniel Rose and Abigail Rose to William A. Church and Morgan J. Church; $165,000.
- 822 Sybrooks Falls Drive; from James and Tamatha Taylor to Zachary and Nicole Noles; $188,000.
- 9500 Mary Ann Drive; from Angela L. Webb to Anthony M. Braswell and Synthia M. Braswell; $87,500.
- 201 Crystal Lane; from Jeremiah K. Love to Thomas P. Curtis; $207,500.
- 10419 Lincoln Trail, IL 62208; from Schildknecht Funeral Home, Inc. to The Teat Group, PC; $310,000.
- 823 Foxgrove; from Lindsay Ryan to Mahmood Investor LLC; $155,000.
LEBANON
- 710 Leann Drive; from Angela L. Mitchell to Roberto Sanabria and Susan E. Sanabria; $137,500.
- 810 Belleville Street; from Martini Properties, Inc. to Raymond Carr; $145,000.
- 43 Harmon Drive; from James E. Meier to Sandra L. Trapp & Daniel R. Trapp; $177,500.
- 803 O’Fallon Troy Road; from William D. Creasy and Cheryl M. Creasy to James Sperry and Amy Sperry; $398,500.
MASCOUTAH
- 1171 Larkspur Drive; from Jennifer Coverdell to Daniel and Cherry-Ann Laird; $231,000.
- 7013 Clinton County Line Road; from James & Mary Johnson to Clint Schwab; $475,000.
- 405 Summit Oaks Circle; from Benjamin J. Simmons and Jolene Simmons to Danel Stockon and Tammy Stockon; $167,500.
- 412 Falling Leaf Way; from Lee William Thul and Laura Fromm Thul to Derrer F. Jenkins, Sr. and Latoya A. Jenkins; $179,500.
- 408 Falling Leaf Way; from William E. Twaddell, III and Lauren R. Twaddell to Cole J. Snyder and Nicole R. Snyder; $185,000.
MILLSTADT
- 543 Valley View Drive; from George W. Touchette Jr. and Amanda K. Touchette to Christopher Buhr; $140,000.
- 505 W Elm St.; from Ronald P. Zimmer & Becky Zimmer to Morgan Lake LLC; $40,000.
NEW ATHENS
- 403 North Jackson Street; from William Lyons to David Broadway; $15,000.
- Lot 9 of “Hentzel Acres Subdivision part of Section 3”, Baldwin Road; from Diane C. Warnecke to Andrew G. Bergmann & Deann M. Bergmann; $45,000.
O’FALLON
- 728 Bassett Street; from Timothy Sterling Logan and Stephanie Logan to Justin L. Jarrell; $252,000.
- 1218 Affirm Drive; from Wayne Michael Ockovic and Patricia Yvonne Ockovic to Nathaniel W. Rose and Abigail M. Rose; $175,000.
- 360 Kings Ridge Boulevard; from Jennifer L. Dickerson to Samir Salah & Rebecca Salah; $395,000.
- 300 Pierce Boulevard; from William E. Crocker to Jeffrey D. Hintz & Amanda J. Hintz; $193,500.
- 1225 Illini Drive; from Daniel J. Hollenkamp and Emily Hollenkamp to Robert V. Nowak and Heather D. Nowak; $218,500.
- 1329 Merriam Parkway; from Innovation Construction Services, LLC to Robin L. Foster; $286,500.
- 925 Pacific Crossing Road; from Philip F. Fiudo to Jared C. Ippolito; $180,000.
- 1309 Merriam Parkway; from Innovation Construction Services, LLC to David J. Dixon; $296,500.
- 1025 Woods Way; from Samuel F. Hurtt and Admanda L. Hurtt to David Krenkel; $191,000.
- 416 Wolfpass Drive; from Mark A. Guerrero and Linda A. Guerrero to Luis F. Barberena and Marwenna B. Barberena; $327,500.
- 821 Bridgeway Drive; from James Ward and Christine Ward to Richard V. Smith and Starla J. Smith; $245,000.
- 1408 Princeton Drive; from Benjamin J. Atwood and Leanne N. Atwood to Benjamin Stear; $145,000.
- 740 Bassett Drive; from Benjamin T. Heidenreich and Pearl J. Heidenreich to Jason Janaros and Leslie Janaros; $285,000.
- 1206 Hamlin Court; from Heath Floray and Amanda Floray to Jared D. Thompson and Amanda C. Thompson; $295,000.
- 313 Agnes Drive; from Bradley W. Haywood and Asha M. Haywood to Kruep Construction Inc.; $18,000.
SHILOH
- 892 Calista Ridge Drive; from Jeffrey Beatty to Frederick R. Willis; $330,000.
- 2618 Cascade Lake Drive; from Richard Lewis to Patricia K. Warner; $261,500.
- 2722 Geneva Lake Drive; from James M. Jenkins and Gwyneth J. Jenkins to Phrezell Bratton and Michelle Bratton; $243,000.
- 310 Edbrooke Drive; from Michael McBride and Kelly McBride to John T. Holman and Jody L. Holman; $205,000.
- 205 Bentley Place; from Michael J. Shearon to Lance M. Mabee and Sara M. Mabee; $190,000.
- 520 Maranda Est.; from Charles & Jacqueline Meadows to Geoffrey & Suzanne Whitmer; $350,000.
SMITHTON
- 421 Fieldview Dr.; from Donna Mercuno to Christy L. Beaston; $175,000.
- 216 Ridge Drive; from Jeffry A. Arndt and Sally I. Arndt to Brian J. Stoops; $150,000.
ST. LIBORY
- 1043 Sparta Street; from Maxwell & Elyse Sallman to Daniel Randle; $97,000.
SUMMERFIELD
- 405 North Main Street; from Jesse Staton to William & Brandi Foxworthy; $103,500.
SWANSEA
- 517 Homestead Avenue; from Donald W. Biver and Kathy S. Biver to Joshua D. Johnson and Dawn M. Johnson; $175,000.
- 316 Derbyshire Drive; from James S. Smith Jr. to Brittany Smith; $175,000.
Madison County
ALTON
- 1515 Jersey St.; from Andrew J. Stafford, Kelly C. Osborn, Kelly C. Stafford to Mackland M. Mcaninchh, Katherine M. Mcaninch; $153,000.
- 211 E 7th St.; from Ryan C. Schuler, Diana L. Roberts, Diana L. Schuler to Dominique C. charters, Ashlea A. Dick; $115,000.
- 4607 Camellia Place; from Stephen T. Kortz, Janice K. Kortz to Carolyn M. Klasner; $182,000.
- 1946 N Rodgers Ave.; from Christine R. Velloff to James A. Velloff, Christine R. Velloff, Mark S. Adams, Diana D. Adams; $11,330.
BETHALTO
- 9 Willow Run Ct.; from Patrick W. Bryan, Elaine R. Bryan to Natl Residential Nominee Services Inc., National Residential Nominee Serbices Inc.; $160,000.
- 223 Mill St.; from Coty Heineman, Lacey Heineman to D.E. Cummins LLC; $55,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 14 Pine Valley Dr.; from Gregory E. Lowell, Denise R. Lowell to Jessica Darden, Roger Darden; $212,500.
- 205 Beidler St.; from Kay A. Kettler to Richard J. Stehman; $75,000.
- 600 N Bluff Rd.; from Bob Evans LLC to Ber Real Estate Investmentd I LLC; $696,000.
EAST ALTON
- 700 Willoway Ave.; from Ruth V. Volz, Raymond F. Volz to Christopher J. Friedel; $92,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 720 N Kansas St.; from Joe L. McGowan, Kathy McGowan to Stephen Raben, Nancy Raben; $145,000.
- 1433 Grand Ave.; from Melissa A. Ray, Melissa A. Hughes to Andrew Yontz; $158,000.
- 326 S Kansas St.; from Robert Wigton to Douglas J. Smith, Megan R. Smith; $200,000.
- 1917 Esic Dr.; from Robert S. Reid; Jean M. Reid, Scott Reid to Michael J. Bereski, Debra L. Berske; $125,000.
- 656 Orchard St.; from Ryan C. Hentz, Dyana L. Hentz to Nancy L. Koski; $113,500.
- 808 Meade Ave.; from Shawn S. Catron, Jessica Catron to Cartus Financial Corp; $271,500.
GLEN CARBON
- 34 Rose Ct.; from Matthew E. Johnson, Lara A. Johnson to Brian Chin, Brenda Chin; $333,000.
- 19 Trailridge Ln.; from Ryan P.J. Donohue to Kemberly Garver; $163,500.
- 416 Westchester; from Wesley F. Eder, Wesley F. Eder Trust to Thomas Guarino, Jemeliah Guarino; $365,500.
- 209 Glen Carbon Rd.; from Josephine Wolfe, Robert G. Wolfe to Tory L. Doerr, Mary R. Golfkamp; $155,000.
- 151 Ginger Hill Ct.; from Bruce O. Wright Jr., Catherine M. Wright to Ryan M. Focht, Allison Focht; $349,000.
- 106 Ridgemoor Dr.; from Jeremy K. Smick, Kent Wayne Smick to Richard Davenport; $115,000.
GODFREY
- 7717 Meadowlark Dr.; from Jon M. Rossmann, Amy Rossmann to David M. Roberts; $115,000.
GRANITE CITY
- Lot 2, Windsor Ave.; from Two Fifty Five LLC, I 255 LLC to CBH Properties LLC; $345,000.
- 3728 Joyce St.; from Secretary of Urban Development, US Dept. Housing Urban Development; SEC Housing Urban Development to Alex L. Boker; $5,330.
- 4025 Park Ln.; from Arcadio Figueroa Torres, Beatriz Santana Rojas to Felipe Osorio Jr.; $63,000.
- 2633 Buenger Blvd.; from M Scott Homes Inc., MScott Homes Inc. to Michael G. Scott; $11,330.
HIGHLAND
- 1205 Paradise Dr.; from Charles R. Tidwell III, Michelle Tidwell to Michael Van, Kelly Van; $116,500.
- 1609 Paradise Dr.; from Kathlenn E. Miller to Nicole Flamm, Scott E. Flann, Robynn A. Flann; $121,000.
- 35 Jardin Circle; from Laurence Yung, Laura Foerster to Steven Carey, Christina Carey; $233,500.
MARYVILLE
- 2509 Gecko Dr.; from Aldermaro, Ana Romero to Christopher P. Votava, Joyce E. Votava; $252,000.
TROY
- 28 Meadowbrooke Dr.; from Kathryn D. Cruz to Christopher L. Vandever; $182,000.
- 1968 Gliddon Blvd Unit A; from Resource Construction Co LLC to Alton Davis, Patricia Davis; $242.500.
- 1972 Gilddon Blvd.; from Resourse Construction Co LLC to Larelei K. Saunders, Anthony J. Italiano; $322,000.
- 115 Weston St.; from Lea A. Long to Jeffery A. Robbers, Jennifer D. Robbers; $139,000.
WOOD RIVER
- 35 Orchard Hill Dr.; from Brian Schoeneck, Amanda Schorneck, Amanda Dunne to Linda D. Snyder; $116.
WORDEN
- 414 Fillmore; from Kerry Sue Miller, Kelly Ann Arbuthnot Kyle Marie Cornish, Richard Francis Miller to Alexander Robert Sloan; $107,000.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- FF Road; from Cedar Creek and Company to Gail & Timothy Frierdich & Merl Gummersheimer; $830,000.
- 702 Esther Avenue; from Dawn & Richard Delaria Trust to Nathan Sunderman; $159,000.
- 472 Wernings Drive; from Monroe Homes Inc. to Rick & Sonya Leppo; $287,000.
- 322 Fox Run Drive; from Admiral Parkway Inc. to Nathan McVicker & ASAP Development Group INC; $53,000.
- 1716 Clover Ridge; from James Weber Trust to Aaron & Deanna Stanley; $359,000.
- 337 Elizabeth Drive; from Monroe Homes Inc. to JLP Homes LLC; $40,000.
- 520 Micahs Way; from JLP Homes LLC to Donna & Robert Stine, Jr.; $245,000.
- 454 Charlotte Avenue; from Lori Doerr Trust & Forrest Dean & Marian Keim Family Trust to Dustin Menner; $155,000.
PRAIRIE DU ROCHER
- 1742 Ames Road; from Fred & Rebecca Madden to Jaclyn & Kevin Meehan; $70,000.
VALMEYER
- 503 Cliff View Place; from Bluff Meadows LLC to Kathleen L. & Todd Hildreth; $33,500.
WATERLOO
- 212 Thomas Lane; from Adam & Sarah Calloway to Jessica & Tyler Rueter; $324,900.
- 611 S Church Street; from Janine Brown to Amanda & Jeremy Klein; $155,000.
- 102 Hoener Street; from Verllyn & Irene Proctor Trustee to Casey & Rachel Proctor; $107,000.
- 27 Country Lakes Lane; from Patricia & William Hugg; $265,000.
- 210 Park Street; from Sara Armbrecht, Tricia Becker, Clarence Jaenke (Deceased), Dorothy, Robert, Ronald Jaenke, Lisa Storm to Richard & Sandra McCarthy; $105,000.
- 113 Moore Street; from Rachel Applewhite to Gregory Morris; $124,500.
- 6508 Lake Forest Drive; from Charles & Stacey Schaefer to Kenneth Biekert; $284,000.
- Kyle & Samantha White; 319 W Third Street; from Dawn Wahling & Angela Schewe; $145,000.
