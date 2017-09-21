Area police calls for service

The following calls for service were listed among the official reports of the Belleville, O’Fallon, Shiloh and Swansea police departments as well as the Metro Public Safety Dispatch Center. Readers are reminded that a call, arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Belleville police calls for service
Aug. 26, 2017
- 12:16 a.m. Disorderly conduct — 4500 block of W. Main St.
- 1:13 a.m. Barking dog — 200 block of N. 8th St.
- 1:41 a.m. Drug activity — On N. 11th St.
- 2:18 a.m. Reckless driver — Intersection of Lebanon Ave. and N. Belt East.
- 4:46 a.m. Dog-at-large — 500 block of S. 17th St.
- 7:50 a.m. Damage to property — 600 block of E. Main St.
- 8:37 a.m. Animal complaint — 700 block of S. Belt West.
- 9:19 a.m. Burglary to vehicle — On Garnette Drive.
- 9:57 a.m. Keeping the peace — 200 block of S. 16th St.
- 10:26 a.m. Keeping the peace — 800 block of N. Charles St.
- 12:38 p.m. Illegal burn — 900 block of N. 1st St.
- 12:48 p.m. Loud music — On S. 19th St. and W. Washington St.
- 12:57 p.m. Keeping the peace — 400 block of S. 14th St.
- 2:27 p.m. Retail theft — 2600 block of Green Mount Commons Drive.
- 3:16 p.m. Damage to vehicle — 3600 block of W. A St.
- 3:25 p.m. Reckless driver — On Garnette Drive.
- 4:45 p.m. Threats — 100 block of N. 30th St.
- 5:36 p.m. Animal complaint — 700 block of Wabash Ave.
- 6:02 p.m. Burglary — 1000 block of S. Church St.
- 6:18 p.m. Harassment — 4200 block of N. Belt West.
- 6:51 p.m. Reckless driver — On Mascoutah Ave. and S. Green Mount Road.
- 8:40 p.m. Loud music — 300 block of S. Church St.
- 8:58 p.m. Burglary — 100 block of Chestnut Grove Circle.
- 9:28 p.m. Burglary to vehicle — On Garnette Drive.
- 10:57 p.m. Shots fired — On Dublin Blvd.
Aug. 27, 2017
- 12:24 a.m. Burglary to vehicle — On S. 1st St. and W. Cleveland Ave.
- 2:37 a.m. Reckless driver — On W. State Route 161 and Sullivan Drive.
- 8:10 a.m. Barking dog — 3300 block of W. A St.
- 10:26 a.m. Violation of order of protection — 300 block of S. 3rd St.
- 11:16 a.m. Burglary — 500 block of S. Missouri Ave.
- 11:20 a.m. Burglary — 300 block of N. 44th St.
- 12:23 p.m. Burglary to vehicle — On Garnette Drive.
- 1:53 p.m. Theft — 700 block of S. Belt West.
- 3:01 p.m. Hit and run — 400 block of S. DeMazenod Drive.
- 3:14 p.m. Stolen vehicle — 700 block of E. Main St.
- 4:02 p.m. Reckless driver — On S. 74th St. and W. Main St.
- 4:57 p.m. Battery — On S. 97th St.
- 5 p.m. Hit and run — On Old Lincoln Trail and W. State Route 161.
- 5:02 p.m. Fraud — 800 block of Carlyle Ave.
- 6:18 p.m. Threats — 200 block of S. 16th St.
- 7 p.m. Illegal dumping — 7100 block of W. A St.
- 7:06 p.m. Loud music — On Dale Allen Drive and Mariknoll Drive.
- 8:05 p.m. Loud music — 3700 block of S. Park Drive.
- 8:37 p.m. Battery — 7300 block of Old St. Louis Road.
- 9:45 p.m. Disorderly conduct — 1700 block of Mascoutah Ave.
Aug. 28, 2017
- 5:55 a.m. Stolen vehicle — 1700 block of N. Church St.
- 7:48 a.m. Stolen vehicle — 1200 block of Dawn Drive.
- 10:10 a.m. Illegal dumping — 100 block of S. 34th St.
- 10:13 a.m. Overdose — 600 block of N. Charles St.
- 10:18 a.m. Theft — 200 block of Freedom Drive.
- 10:41 a.m. Hit and run — On Buckingham Road.
- 12:39 p.m. Keeping the peace — On Dale Allen Drive.
- 12:58 p.m. Animal complaint — 9400 block of W. Main St.
- 2:44 p.m. Illegal dumping — On Catawba Ave.
- 2:59 p.m. Theft — 1200 block of Lebanon Ave.
- 3:08 p.m. Trespassing — 4500 block of N. Belt West.
- 4:14 p.m. Animal complaint — On N. Indiana Ave.
- 4:17 p.m. Reckless driver — On N. 17th St. and N. Belt West.
- 4:43 p.m. Battery — 100 block of E. Washington St.
- 6:12 p.m. Road rage — 900 block of S. Illinois St.
- 7:18 p.m. Battery — 1500 block of Bel Aire Drive.
- 7:22 p.m. Damage to property — 200 block of Columbus Drive.
- 8:21 p.m. Hit and run — 300 block of N. 43rd St.
- 8:54 p.m. Keeping the peace — 2200 block of E. A St.
Aug. 29, 2017
- 3:16 a.m. Scavenging — 3700 block of N. Belt West.
- 7:20 a.m. Hit and run — On N. 38th St.
- 7:54 a.m. Damage to property — 200 block of Brentmoor Drive.
- 7:58 a.m. Threats — 3200 block of Roan Hill Drive.
- 8:09 a.m. Neighbor dispute — 200 block of Wabash Ave.
- 9:26 a.m. Fraud — On Wade Square.
- 12:39 p.m. Reckless driver — 1200 block of S. Illinois St.
- 1:51 p.m. Keeping the peace — 8500 block of W. Main St.
- 2:27 p.m. Panhandler — On N. Green Mount Road and Carlyle Ave.
- 3:14 p.m. Animal complaint — 4100 block of W. Main St.
- 3:59 p.m. Debris in roadway — On W. State Route 15 and S. 74th St.
- 4:04 p.m. Theft — 700 block of S. 1st St.
- 4:28 p.m. Damage to vehicle — On W. Main St. and S. 74th St.
- 4:43 p.m. Keeping the peace — 4500 block of N. Belt West.
- 4:50 p.m. Burglary — 600 block of Vicksburg Drive.
- 5:14 p.m. Panhandler — 2600 block of Green Mount Commons Drive.
- 5:35 p.m. Overdose — 500 block of Court St.
- 5:51 p.m. Keeping the peace — 1800 block of Lasalle St.
- 6:50 p.m. Animal complaint — 5700 block of Belleville Crossing St.
- 7:31 p.m. Damage to property — 1800 block of E. Belle Ave.
- 7:43 p.m. Reckless driver — On St. Clair Ave. and Affleck St.
- 8:03 p.m. Assault — 700 block of N. 17th St.
- 8:35 p.m. Reckless driver — On E. State Route 15 and S. Green Mount Road.
- 9:21 p.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol — 3600 block of W. Main St.
- 11:17 p.m. Retail theft — 2600 block of Green Mount Commons Drive.
Aug. 30, 2017
- 12:23 a.m. Damage to vehicle — 200 block of S. Church St.
- 1:35 a.m. Barking dog — On E. A St. and Iowa Ave.
- 8:46 a.m. Trespassing — 3200 block of W. Main St.
- 8:50 a.m. Neighbor dispute — 2700 block of Autumn Harvest Lane.
- 9:06 a.m. Battery — 200 block of Gettysburg Road.
- 10:16 a.m. Hit and run — 200 block of Columbus Drive.
- 11:17 a.m. Theft — 700 block of Southgate Drive.
- 1:35 p.m. Hit and run — 4800 block of Bier St.
- 2:51 p.m. Phone harassment — On Kniepkamp Place.
- 3:19 p.m. Neighbor dispute — 8100 block of N. 39th St.
- 4:17 p.m. Reckless driver — 4000 block of Memorial Drive.
- 4:19 p.m. Burglary to vehicle — 2000 block of E. Monroe St.
- 4:27 p.m. Phone harassment — 1800 block of Page Ave.
- 4:41 p.m. Burglary — 400 block of S. 1st St.
- 4:55 p.m. Battery — 800 block of S. 6th St.
- 4:56 p.m. Reckless driver — On W. State Route 15 and Allsup Place.
- 5:17 p.m. Burglary — 8500 block of W. Main St.
- 5:31 p.m. Armed robbery — 4900 block of W. Main St.
- 5:34 p.m. Reckless driver — Belleville Crossing St.
- 5:43 p.m. Panhandler — 6900 block of W. Main St.
- 5:45 p.m. Juvenile disturbance — 500 block of N. 16th St.
- 6:34 p.m. Fight — 400 block of N. 3rd St.
- 8:01 p.m. Pedestrian on roadway — 200 block of N. 8th St.
- 8:37 p.m. Reckless driver — 5700 block of N. Belt West.
- 8:49 p.m. Road obstruction — 900 block of S. Belt West.
Aug. 31, 2017
- 12:43 a.m. Disturbance — On Pheasantwood Drive.
- 5:54 a.m. Damage to vehicle — On N. Douglas Ave.
- 6:03 a.m. Stolen bicycle — 100 block of N. 41st St.
- 6:30 a.m. Threats — On N. Douglas Ave.
- 6:34 a.m. Damage to vehicle — 600 block of N. Charles St.
- 6:59 a.m. Keeping the peace — 300 block of River Laurel Drive.
- 8:10 a.m. Damage to vehicle — On N. 11th St.
- 9:29 a.m. Fire —1700 Freeburg Ave.
- 9:34 a.m. Stolen vehicle — 900 block of N. 39th St.
- 10:44 a.m. Dog-at-large — 200 block of N. 8th St.
- 11:21 a.m. Burglary — 200 block of N. 44th St.
- 12:19 p.m. Animal complaint — On S. 10th St.
- 12:48 p.m. Hit and run — 6900 block of W. Main St.
- 2:56 p.m. Solicitor complaint — 200 block of S. Belt West.
- 3:23 p.m. Damage to vehicle — 2000 block of N. 11th St.
- 3:30 p.m. Burglary — 700 block of S. 1st St.
- 4:01 p.m. Hit and run — On Lebanon Ave. and Dewey St.
- 5:54 p.m. Fight — On Mascoutah Ave. and Plum Hill School Road.
- 5:55 p.m. Fraud — 5300 block of W. Main St.
- 6 p.m. Keeping the peace — 6200 block of W. Main St.
- 6:27 p.m. Solicitor complaint — On N. 45th St.
- 7:21 p.m. Harassment — 1500 block of Westhampton Trace.
- 8:17 p.m. Theft — 300 block of W. C St.
- 9:17 p.m. Barking dog — 100 block of Sabre Drive.
Sept. 1, 2017
- 12:23 a.m. Barking dog — 200 block of N. 8th St.
- 12:34 a.m. Shots fired — 4200 block of Oak Lane.
- 9:13 a.m. Threats — 1700 block of N. Illinois St.
- 11:51 a.m. Hit and run — On Lebanon Ave. and N. Belt East.
- 12:35 p.m. Keeping the peace — 3400 block of W. A St.
- 12:40 p.m. Damage to property — 8000 block of W. Main St.
- 12:59 p.m. Damage to vehicle — 4100 block of Amber Court.
- 1:05 p.m. Counterfeit currency — 7700 block of W. Main St.
- 1:12 p.m. Animal complaint — 300 block of W. H St.
- 1:45 p.m. Overdose — 700 block of W. Main St.
- 2:37 p.m. Reckless driver — On Carson Drive.
- 4:19 p.m. Theft — 4000 block of W. Main St.
- 4:38 p.m. Burglary to vehicle — 9300 block of Carbon St.
- 6:24 p.m. Counterfeit currency — 7700 block of W. Main St.
- 6:50 p.m. Animal complaint — 8000 block of W. Main St.
- 6:59 p.m. Pedestrian on roadway — 600 block of Bornman St.
- 7:51 p.m. Fight — 2600 block of Carlyle Ave.
- 10:13 p.m. Animal complaint — On Hidden Valley Drive.
- 11:21 p.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol — On W. State Route 161 and Frank Scott Parkway West.
The full listing of the latest Belleville police calls for service may be viewed on their website.
Fairview Heights police calls for service
Aug. 29, 2017
- 8:44 a.m. Traffic hazard — On N. Ruby Lane and Lincoln Trail.
- 7:36 p.m. Traffic complaint — On Frey Lane.
Aug. 30, 2017
- 11:35 a.m. Traffic hazard — On N. Illinois St. and Longacre Drive.
Aug. 31, 2017
- 7:30 a.m. Animal complaint — On Stites Ave. and Bonita Blvd.
Sept. 1, 2017
- 3:43 p.m. Noise complaint — On Fairfield Drive.
Sept. 2, 2017
- 3:02 p.m. Disorderly conduct — On N. Greenmount Road and Lebanon Ave.
MetroLink activity log
Sept. 3, 2017
- 4:27 p.m. MetroLink: Fairview Heights, 9290 Highway 161 — Disturbance.
- 5:01 p.m. MetroLink: Fairview Heights, 9290 Highway 161 — Disturbance.
Sept. 4, 2017
- 8:32 a.m. MetroLink: Belleville, 700 Scheel St. — Disturbance.
Sept. 8, 2017
- 8:52 a.m. MetroLink: Shiloh/Scott, 880 Metro Plaza Lane, O’Fallon. — Smoking on property.
These are Metro-east incidents only. A full listing of the latest Metro Public Safety Department activity logs can be found on their website.
O’Fallon police calls for service
Sept. 12, 2017
- 5:25 p.m. Solicitor permit required — 900 block of St. Clair St.
- 8:40 p.m. Burglary to motor vehicle — 700 block of Juniper Drive.
- 11:36 p.m. Theft — 1000 block of Oriole Drive.
Sept. 13, 2017
- 3:19 p.m. Driving with suspended or revoked license — 900 block of W. Highway 50.
Sept. 14, 2017
- 1:06 a.m. No valid driver’s license — 100 block of Regency Park.
- 9:48 a.m. Theft — 900 block of Old Vincennes Trail.
- 12:57 p.m. Theft — 900 block of St. Clair St.
- 2:44 p.m. Possession marijuana — 400 block of E. 5th St.
- 4:09 p.m. Theft — 1800 block of Crestview Drive.
- 7:33 p.m. Retail theft — 1500 block of W. Highway 50.
- 10:43 p.m. Aggravated assault — 200 block of Estate Drive.
Sept. 15, 2017
- 1:03 p.m. Forgery — 1100 block of Central Park Drive.
Sept. 16, 2017
- 10:38 p.m. Retail theft — 300 block of E. Highway 50.
Sept. 17, 2017
- 1:20 a.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol — On Interstate 64.
- 5:18 a.m. Possession of marijuana — 1600 block of Witte Road.
- 9:16 a.m. Theft — 100 block of Homestead Ave.
Shiloh police calls for service
Sept. 11, 2017
- 3:52 p.m. Burglary — 100 block of Cindy Lane.
- 6:42 p.m. Retail theft — 3400 block of Green Mount Crossing Drive.
Sept. 13, 2017
- 2:10 p.m. Burglary — On Lebanon Ave. and Valleyview Farm Lane.
Sept. 15, 2017
- 11:20 p.m. No valid driver’s license — On N. Green Mount Road and Frank Scott Parkway East.
- 10:39 p.m. Possession of marijuana — 100 block of N. Main St.
Swansea police calls for service
Sept. 10, 2017
- 7:34 a.m. Property damage — 2700 block of N. Illinois St.
- 10:26 a.m. Fire — 300 block of Radcliff Road.
- 10:56 a.m. Fire — On Brackett St.
- 2:50 p.m. Solicitor Complaint — 1800 block of Kinsella Ave.
- 4:53 p.m. Disorderly Conduct — 1500 block of Caseyville Ave.
- 7:44 p.m. Shots Fired — 3400 block of Wood Duck Drive.
Sept. 11, 2017
- 12:48 p.m. Theft — 100 block of Brackett St.
- 5:20 p.m. Fire — 100 block of Huntwood Road.
Sept. 12, 2017
- 1:21 p.m. Fight — 2500 block of N. Illinois St.
- 7:26 p.m. Hit and Run — 300 block of N. Belt East.
- 11:58 p.m. Fight — 2300 block of E. Main St.
Sept. 13, 2017
- 9:40 a.m. Theft — 2600 block of N. Illinois St.
- 9:59 a.m. Residential burglary — 1700 block of Baxston Court.
- 11:04 a.m. Theft — 1800 block of Carrington Way.
- 12:45 p.m. Theft — 1500 block of Caseyville Ave.
- 12:50 p.m. Fire — 200 block of Castellano Drive.
- 1:46 p.m. Retail theft — 2600 block of N. Illinois St.
- 5:10 p.m. Animal complaint — 1200 block of N. 2nd St.
- 7:04 p.m. Property damage — Mary Jo Drive.
- 7:48 p.m. Animal complaint — 1600 block of Schobert Drive.
- 11:58 p.m. Fire — On Gilbert St. and N. 1st St.
Sept. 14, 2017
- 9:10 a.m. Animal complaint — 3700 block of Round Hill Road.
- 9:55 a.m. Fire — On Jupiter Drive.
- 10:44 a.m. Animal complaint — 2800 block of N. Illinois St.
- 1:17 p.m. Damage to vehicle — 100 block of McDonald Blvd.
- 2:27 p.m. Reckless driver — N. Illinois St. and Frank Scott Parkway.
- 2:31 p.m. Aggravated battery — 500 block of Thrush Lane.
- 2:49 p.m. Fire — 400 block of Huntwood Road.
- 5:09 p.m. Harassment — 1700 block of Lombardi Court.
- 5:18 p.m. Drug activity — 1300 block of N. Illinois St.
- 6:59 p.m. Fire — 700 block of N. Belt West.
Sept. 15, 2017
- 2:35 p.m. Debris in roadway — On Ednick Drive and N. Illinois St.
- 4:11 p.m. Fraud — 1600 block of N. Belt West.
- 6:13 p.m. Drug activity — 2600 block of N. Illinois St.
Sept. 16, 2017
- 2:36 a.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol — 100 block of N. Belt East.
The full listing of the latest Swansea police calls for service can be found on their website.
