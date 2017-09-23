Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 713 Southgate Drive; from Michael H. Eckert & Mark W. Eckert to Thomas J. Zinkan Trust; $62,500.
- 305 St. Sabre Drive; from Luke & Brianne Henry to Garrick & Kristen Pitts; $170,500.
- 408 Brittany Lane; from Gregory F. St. Clair to Angela Banks; $73,000.
- 7328 Foley Drive; from Thomas and Barbara Brandmeyer to Larry A. Rodgers; $24,000.
- Shiloh Station Road; from Ambrosia Land Investments, LLC to David Mitchell; $201,000.
- 3928 Centreville Avenue; from Roger B. Campbell and Loretta E. Campbell to Amanda K. Schein and Michael Schein; $150,000.
- 525 Shiloh Station Road; from Marilyn Jo Haselroth, as Trustee of the Trust Agreement dated July 3, 2012 to Douglas Klein and Laura Klein; $400,000.
- 3017 Rentchler Road; from Fred M. Hannan and Nancy B. Hannan to Michael A. Giroux and Donna J. Giroux; $48,000.
- 123 Blue Ridge Drive; from Kelly Wyatt-Bisciotti to Mark Anthony Weatherspoon; $120,000.
- 105 Kirby Lane; from Joyce Blankenship to Melissa Blankenship; $68,000.
- 703 Hampton Court; from Michael and Deborah Cerkoski to Edward L. Mullins; $80,000.
- 103 Woodcrest Dr.; from Homefront Properties, LLC to Roger Smith; $11,000.
- 1920 E Belle Ave.; from Jennie K. Prenzel to Trio Home Investments, LLC; $15,000.
- 204 Harmony Ridge Drive; from GS-RE Holding, LLC to Fulford Homes, LLC, an Illinois limited liability company; $11,000.
- 1929 Plantation Lane; from $GS-RE Holding, LLC to Fulford Homes, LLC, an Illinois limited liability company; $11,000.
- 1909 Plantation Lane; from GS-RE Holding, LLC, a Missouri limited liability company to Fulford Homes, LLC, an Illinois limited liability company; $11,000.
- 1921 Plantation Lane; from GS-RE Holding, LLC, A Missouri limited liability company to Fulford Homes, LLC, an Illinois limited liability company; $11,000.
- 608 Union Avenue; from Margaret Emke to Jordan Castiller; $75,000.
- 515 Villa Drive; from Adam and Lindsay Romeo to Jon E. Rosenstengal Declaration of Trust; $460,000.
- 316 North Church Street; from Sandy Feet LLC to Associated Holdings III, LLC; $39,000.
- 319 Shannon Lane; from Reynaldo L. Mendoza to Rebecca Morin; $177,000.
- 1724 North 17th Street; from Robert & Georgia Huelsman to Tarryn Walsh; $70,000.
- 409 Rosewood Drive; from James D. Morris to Matthew J. Allison; $65,000.
- 8 Garrettsen Drive; from Todd & Parveen Murray to Shirley M. Gray; $185,000.
- 100 Portland Avenue; from Matthew Beaston to Izach H. Axelsen; $129,000.
- 1806 E. D Street; from Anthony Klotz and Jacqueline Wiegert N/K/A JA to Jaime Lamphear; $70,000.
- 40 Shady Lane; from Michael Joffray to Keith R. Wall and Melody K. Wall; $107;000.
- 25 Steeplechase Lane, and Nottingham Lane; from Jerome S. Pankey and Deborah S. Pankey to Daniel L. Kallal and Samantha J. Kallal; $174,000.
CAHOKIA
- 71 W Adams Drive; from Saint Louis Investments, LLC to IR Holdings 2, LLC; $51,000.
- 506 St. Barbara Lane; from JMR Holdings, LLC to Shellown Persaud; $37,500.
- 1615 Doris Avenue; from Derrick L. Courtland to Saint Louis Investments, LLC; $31,000.
- 1156 Kutz Street; from JCS Acquistions, LLC to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $11,000.
- 414 Range Lane; from Richard B. Smith to Albert D. Orelt; $80,000.
- 1724 Mullens Avenue; from JMR Holdings, LLC to Susan Oram; $30,000.
- 601 Falling Springs Road; from Larry R. and Pamela L. McPhail to CAC Investments, LLC, by Cindy A Cannon, Managing Member; $133,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 450 Hollywood Heights Road; from Heirs of Miriam S. Frederick, deceased to Wise Choice Properties Inc., an Illinois Corporation; $40,000.
- 7964 Laurel Flats Drive; from Metro Homes, LLC to Larry and Jennifer Runk; $200,000.
- 7927 Sonora Ridge; from Metro Homes, LLC to Gregory N. Nunn; $258,000.
DUPO
- 210 North 2nd Street; from Clyde F. Satterfield, Sr. to Tracy Bradshaw; $65,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 952 Northwestern Avenue; from Ron L. Woods to Beth D. Graboritz; $196,000.
- 11-12 Ram Court; from Federal National Mortgage Association to Herbst Properties, LLC; $0.
- 9907 North Road; from Clarice Sternberg, by Sharon Kistler, her Attorney-in-Fact to Pam Wineinger, Tee of North Road Land Trust dated June 28, 2017; $32,500.
- 7421 Timberpoint Court; from Mary K. O’Hara to Janna Hall; $200,000.
- 9914 North Road; from George and Shelia McKown to Ronald and Debra Gildehaus; $43,000.
- 206 Vale Drive; from B & K Properties, LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company to James Edwards; $76,000.
- 506 Judith Ann Place; from Milton D. Huling Jr. to Howard E. Vogt Jr. and Patricia Vogt; $69,000.
- 215 Vale Drive; from Charlotte N. Miller to Misty D. Hahn; $80,000.
- 4608-4660 North Illinois St.; from Winchester Real Estate, LLC to Winchester Plaza Group, LLC; $4,897,000.
FREEBURG
- 8325 Peabody Road; from Ralph & Donna Zurheide to Mark & Amy Beimfohr; $271,000.
LEBANON
- 10910 Kentfield Drive; from James M. Carmody to Victoria P. Wait; $97,000.
MASCOUTAH
- 544 Falling Leaf Way; from Michael Clark and Erin Clark to Kenneth D. Kinsch and Michelle M. Kinsch; $174,000.
- 107 West Green Street; from Dustin Battas and Lance Lane to Tyler C. and Julia K. Newport; $160,000.
- 35 & 39 West Church Street; from Bonnie J. Condon to Triune Properties, LLC, By Triune Management; $54,000.
- 9711 Weatherby Street; from Leontyne H. Fields and Stacy L. Fields to Bryan W. Pierce and Katherine K. Pierce; $295;000.
- 6100 State Route 15; from Deborah L. Schneidewind to Charles S. Camerer and Lori H. Camerer; $30,000.
- 4951 Hummert Lane; from Lawrence P. Bowers to Jody Diehl; $80,000.
- 1254 Larkspur; from Steven Bennett to Joshua D. McCoy and Christa McCoy; $196,000.
- 711 West Church Street; from Lonnie G. and Diane Casey to Brian P. Elliott; $89,000.
MILLSTADT
- 121 Regency Place; from Linda Mehrtens to Corey, Sandra & Doris Radesky; $123,000.
- XXX Otten Road; from Henry Lee and Nelda K. Dockins to Michael T. and Krista A. Siddall; $50,000.
- 23 Rhineland Place; from Allen R. Farnsworth and Marilyn Farnsworth to Kristi Jo Beyer; $44,000.
- 432 East Laurel Street; from Amanda K. Chein and Michael Schein to Michael R. Skaer and Debra J. Skaer, and Kristen Skaer; $150,000.
O’FALLON
- 608 South Augusta Street; from Ronald Biggerstaff, Trustee of the RB Trust 2016 dated October 12, 2016 to Stephen Blake Diehl and Rachael Diehl; $118,000.
- 315 Edna Drive; from Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for the registered holder of Morgan to CR Holland Construction LLC, and Illinois limited liability company; $84,000.
- 203 Weber Drive; from Joshua M. Wille & Kelli M. Wille f/k/a Kelli M. Murray to Ryan D. Ollie & Rachel S. Ollie; $151,000.
- 412 South Oak Street; from Dorothy M. Macknight to Paul and Jeanne Rentals, LLC; $16,500.
- 1246 Illini Drive; from Roger A. Illari and Julie M. Illari to Rick E. Vermillion and Christine R. Vermillion; $262,000.
- 108 E Jefferson Street; from Brian Gass to Michael L. Horsey; $135,000.
- 1328 Merriam Parkway; from Innovation Construction Services, LLC to Robert and Britni Spriggel; $323,500.
- 1689 Lancaster Drive; from Martin and Teresa Ledington to Terry R. Grimm and Kimberly D. Grimm; $410,000.
- 648 Longfellow; from Dalian A. Washington, Sr. and Lakeesha L. Washington to William Nelson Hyde and Erika Michelle Hyde; $350,000.
- 28 Ravenwood Circle; from LF & Son Construction, LLC to Scott Kuhl and Kendra Kuhl; $494,500.
- 8509 Armsleigh Place; from Randolph S. Anglin and Lori Anglin to William Vargo and Tucomi Vargo; $373,500.
- 7032 Bellingham Circle; from Paul A. Roan and Jennifer L. Roan to Steven Bleymaier and Wendy Bleymaier; $275,000.
- 884 Allenbrook Avenue; from Christopher R. Carson & Sara K. Carson to Jeffrey L. Morin & Kelly R. Morin; $240,000.
- 422 Bandmour Place; from Barnes Properties, INC to Anita T. Bevill; $251,000.
- 407 South Oak Street; from Wendy Harter Hofer to Tyler J. Hambidge; $120,500.
- 621 East Wesley Drive; from Samuel Baker and Mun Suk Baker to Hyeon Joo Kim and Hye Young Kim; $205,000.
- 1419 Arbor Green Trail; from Sameep & Rema Sanghavi to Mark & Eileen Ruane; $383,000.
- 405 Fairwood Hills Road; from Robert L. Moran and Myriam M. Moran to Otis Pressley; $255,000.
- Granite Drive; from H & L Builders, LLC to DMSSS, LLC; $444,000.
- 1306 Timber Ridge Trace Drive; from Reserves of Timber Ridge, LLC to PBBF, LLC; $58,000.
- 209 Birch Creek Court; from Wanda McKean to James Waren Morford II and Ming Morford; $255,000.
- 8418 Braeswood Estates Drive; from Jeffrey Ackerson to Bruce B. Guthrie; $510,000.
- 664 Royal Crest Way; from Ryan Doubrava and Megan Doubrava to Ryan M. Blaha; $255,000.
- 107 Knob Creek Lane; from Matthew C. Getty and Angela H. Getty to Henry Hall Triplett III and Casey Anne Dutton; $318,000.
- 1428 Arley Hill Drive; from Kappert Construction CO., Inc. to Jenna M. Beckmann; $267,000.
- 901 Rowe Lane; from Richard & Nancy Schmisseur to Kevin & Sherry Turner; $292,500.
- 1082 Richland Park Drive, #17D; from Stone Bridge Villas, L.L.C. to Marilyn Jo Haselroth; $300,000.
SHILOH
- 2630 London Lane; from Robert J. Andree and Maureen A. Trujillo-Andr; $321,500.
- 3512 Middlebury Drive; from Dhan & Uma Chettri to Thomas Riley; $232,000.
- 850 Bluff Ridge Lane; from Fulford Homes, LLC, an Illinois limited liability company to Alexander M. Sidawi and Liset Sidawi; $217,000.
- 1004 Simeon Drive; from Joseph Weston to Justin and Carrie Price; $198,000.
SMITHTON
- 816 Lunch Road; from Kelly A. Foster to Samantha Bauer; $140,000.
- 305 S Julia St.; from Fern E. Quirin & Jane E. Looney to William Smith & Faith Smith; $55,000.
ST. LIBORY
- 7340 State Route 15; from Joseph G. Rutter, Jane F. Rutter Land Trust & Dorothy M. Roesel 1997 Rev Living Trust to Falcon Realty, LTD; $110,000.
SWANSEA
- 306 Barrett Lake Drive; from Dennis F. Sembenotti and Susan M. Sembenotti to Scott Michael Westbrook and Kimberly Kay Westbrook; $255,000.
- 15 Meta Drive; from Joan C. Hasenstab to Christopher Driscoll; $139,000.
- 1795 Ambrose Terrace Drive; from John A. Huffman to Properties 4 Rent, LLC 1795; $72,000.
- 3921 Red Bird Lane; from Cobblestone Park, LLC to C. A. Jones, Inc.; $23,000.
- 37 BEttina Drive; from Kristopher M. Slaten and Courtney L. Slaten to Kristopher G. Graul; $116,000.
- 23 Barrett Court; from Joseph Hillebrand and Sarah Hillebrand to Matthew Beaston and Lindsay Beaston; $230,000.
Madison County
ALTON
- 1638 Jersey St.; from Ruster Properties LLC to Miranda K. Cox; $78,000.
- 3840 Berkeley Ave.; from Leslie Smith, Leslie A. Massey to Daisy Gibbons; $78,500.
- 2204 Norside Dr.; from Patricia J. Leamon to Ryan M. Long, Melissa A. Long; $11,330.
- 2927 Main St.; from Erin Pebbles, Erin Wright, John Peebles to Holli Snider, Steven Shor; $130,000.
BETHALTO
- 801 W Sherman St.; from Jeffery P. Armstrong, Peggy W. Armstrong to Michael E. Brooks, Kathie L. Brooks; $130,000.
- 109 Garrettford Dr.; from Schreiber Farm LLC to C A Jones Inc.; $30,000.
- 170 Gabrielle Circle; from Schreiber Farm LLC to C A Jones Inc.; $30,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 5 Holiday Dr.; from Stephen Wilfong to Mark T. Zies; $170,000.
- 1108 Cleveland St.; from Joseph C. Rakers to Herbert D. Lands; $48,000.
- 1015 Lafayette Ct.; from Jonathan M. Hipp to Philip M. Sills; $72,000.
- 908 Vivian St.; from Vanessa Badgett to Nicole M. Wainwright; $88,500.
- 314 Strong Ave.; from Patricia J. Jones to Wise Choice Properties Inc.; $25,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 6925 Marine Rd.; from Dennis Potthast to The Key Keeper LLC; $71,500.
- 8 Dunlap Cove Ct IV; from Joan S. Evers to Jac Kern King, Rita A. King; $195,500.
- 8 Sugar Creek Ln.; from Jeffery V. Noll, Tamara L. Noll to Timothy J. Blaha, Erin B. Blaha; $623,000.
- 55 Boxwood Ct.; from George Carpenter, Christina E. Carpenter to Ashley Brown; $166,000.
- 1560 Grand Ave.; from Matthew Babor, Nora Barbor to Johnathan Wahrman, Samantha Waharman; $128,000.
- 0 Old Carpenter Rd.; from Dixie J. Harr to Andrea Hester, Aaron Specht; $90,000.
- 11 Dunlap Cove; from Dave Hodge III to Heather Mahassek; $215,000.
- 2204th Ave.; from Robert K. Rohrkaste, Robert K. Rohrkaste Living Trust to M N Investment Group LLC; $85,000.
- 5961 Staunton Rd.; from Matthew D. Redenius, Andrea M. Redenius to Jaime Jedlicka, Matthew Jedlicka; $607,500.
- 1448 Ladd; from Linda Malone to Kelli Moss, Andrew Hubbard; $128,000.
- 6 Hickory Knold Dr.; from Samuel Gallant to Suzanne Garrison; $365,000.
- 2829 Falcon Crest Dr.; from Daryl L. Meyenburg, Dawn M. Meyenburg to Michael Jones, Melanie Jones; $240,000.
- 567 E Lake Dr.; from David M. Mindrup, Mindrup Revocable Living Trust to Richard L. Walker, Melissa Walker; $384,000.
- 405 Plum St.; from Rita Eads, Ruth C. Eads to Reilly Patton; $30,000.
- 1300 Gloucester Dr.; from Wilson McCaskill III, Felits McCaskilll; $205,000.
- 300 Willoew Creek Dr.; from John D. Mackie Iii, Amy Mackie to Kyle Betts, Andrea C. Betts; $280,000.
- 3417 Antietam Ct.; from Michael W. Wong, Jara E. Wong to Brian T. Barone, Moira M. Barone; $305,000.
GLEN CARBON
- 2 Carolyn St.; from Secretary Housing Urban Development, SEC Housing Urban Development, US Dept Housing Urban Development to Frances X. Gremaud III; $5,330.
- 15 Rose Ct.; from Dana M. Kerns, Dana M. Kerns Trust to Christian Green, Nicole Green; $365,000.
- 3119 Birmingham Dr.; from Melissa Degroot to Nadeem Ejaz, Samra Nadeem; $340,000.
- 7120 Augusta Dr.; from Savannah Crossing Development Inc to Andrew L. Nehrt, Jodie S. Nehrt; $57,000.
- 129 Meridian Oaks Dr.; from Brian T. Mollet, Julie Mollet, Julie E. Droste to Trevor D. Beal; $320,000.
- 104 Crystal Gate; from Scott A. Stump, Shelly A. Stump to Dave V. Hodge II; $300,000.
- 110 Ginger Creek Pkwy Apt 9; from Ashley Niebur to Stephen Hagopian; $115,000.
- 177 S Main St.; from Phillip D. Conreaux, Patricia H. Conreaux, Conreaux Revocable Living Trust to Jason Fillingim; $82,500.
GODFREY
- 5907 Vollmer Ln.; from Edward E. Webster, Lenora J. Webster to Philip J. Stumpf, Jennifer Stumpf; $87,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 2457 State St.; from Bi-State Construction Services Inc., Bi State Construction Services Inc. to Charles H. Keller; $68,000.
- 2601 State St.; from HWS Real Estate Series, HWS Investments Series LLC to Jorge Medina; $67,000.
- 2828 Dogwood Dr.; from Adam K. Delp, Amanda M. Delp to Mark W. Baugh, Debra L. Baugh; $82,500.
- 2659 State St.; from JMR Holdings LLC to James R. Bass, Mary A. Bass; $105,000.
- 3003 Marshall Ave.; from Richard Moss to Dorothy M. Nyhoff, Joseph Nyhoff; $68,000.
- 2644 Grand Ave.; from Edna L. Counts, Harry W. Counts, Harry Edna counts Revocable Family trust, Harry Edna Counts Revocable Family Declaration of Trust to Jesse T. Trent; $18,500.
- 2557 State St.; from Jeffery S. Haney, Victoria R. Haney to Craig Smith; $79,000.
HAMEL
- 278 Stetson Dr.; from Jason T. Daube, Rosemary Daube to Lauren N. Bulcher; $234,000.
- 416 Marty Graten Ct.; from Matthew R. Carney, Casandra O. Carney to Robert J. Gable, Mallory A. Gable; $253,000.
HIGHLAND
- 705 Pine St.; from Scott E. Borror, Melissa L. Borror to Joshua S. Frye, Patricia B. Goforth; $113,000.
- 12053 Highland Rd.; from Jerome Kuhl, Karen Kuhl to Justin Lowe; $210,000.
- 275 Baneberry Dr.; from Mettler Development LLC to Sherri Geiger; $220,000.
- 904 12th St.; from Gregory S. Hawley to Angela Goodall, Dee Anne Goodall; $115,000.
- 15 Arbor Crest Dr.; from Jody A. Jakel to Cindy M. Toennies; $154,000.
- 712 Laurel St.; from Michael Brown, Michelle L. Brown to Michelle L. Claro, Holly A. Hernandez; $11,330.
- 1904 Olive St.; from Keith A. Horn, Patricia Holland, Patricia Horn to Joshua Buck; $115,000.
MARYVILLE
- 18 Ashford Oaks Ct.; from David A. Penrod, Kathleen A. Penrod to Wilson McCaskill, Felita McCaskill; $305,000.
- 600 Andra Dr.; from Craig A. Bauer, Krista G. Bauer to Richard James; $192.50.
- 100 Ridge Dr.; from Tyler B. Wilke, Jamie M. Wilke to Brian Dossett, Melanie A. Scaturro; $173,000.
- 93 Stonebridge Bluff Dr.; from Retail Place LLC to Lerch Homes LLC; $50,000.
- 1916 Crimson Oak Dr.; from Musec Homes LLC to Danielle Fries, Aaron Fries; $271,500.
TROY
- 109 Brookfield Ct.; from Allen R. Ellington, Patricia T. Ellington to Jason A. Oglesby, Abigail N. Oglesby; $530,000.
- 526 Zenk Rd.; from Raymond K. Taylor, Suzanne Taylor to Bryan Fricke, Katie Fricke; $128,000.
- 125 Windsor Dr.; from Dean Fortner, Kelli Fortner to Erin M. Dunn, Shawn T. Dunn II; $305,000.
- 53 Cedarbrooke; from Gregory S. Bell, Altadawn Bell I to Timothy York, Bonnie Sue York; $166,000.
- 333 Orchard Ct.; from Wells Fargo Bank to CBH Holdings LLC; $84,000.
WOOD RIVER
- 3422 Maple Ridge Dr.; from Fulford Homes RHT LLC to Sara B. Aumend, Adam D. Aumend; $204,000.
- 41 Indian Dr.; from William Sinclair, Richard W. Sinclair, Leigh Ann R. St. Peters to Mark E. Diveley, Barbara R. Diveley; $160,000.
- 461 Pershing Ave.; from Rakesh N. Patel, Mital R. Patel to Michael Brenton Street; $116,000.
WORDEN
- 433 Pheasant Ct.; from Wildwood cove Development Inc. to Jacob Caldwell, Rossella Caldwell; $219,000.
- 137 W Bond; from Delore Daube, Allen Daube, Wallace Daube to Charles William Secret, Billie Yvonne Lovsey Secrest, Billie Yvonne Lovsey, Billie Yvonne Lovsey; $42,000.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 1647 Ghent Road; from Donald D. Hess Living Trust dated 9/5/2001, Donald Hess Trust, Jerilyn Hess Living Trust Dated 09/5/2001 to Ashley Cates, Daniel Cates; $222,000.
- 9109 Wiltshire Drive; from Daniel Spickard Trust, Daniel Spickard Trust Agreement dated 9/20/2010, The Stonehenge Land Trust II Dated 9/20/2010 to Jessica Swenson, Michael Swenson; $44,000.
- 736 Briar Lake Place; from Barry G. Rabin, Sandra K. Rabin to Eric C. Schaeffler, Janet K. Schaeffler; $403,000.
- 616 S Columbia Avenue; from Daniel J. Row Trust, Debra S. Row Trust, Debra S. Row Trust dated 10/09/2013, Donald J. Row Trust Dated 10/09/2013 to Joshua J. Schmidt Construction LLC; $70,000.
VALMEYER
- 120 W Harrisonville Drive; from Shanna D. Kennedy to Charles Robinson & Theresa Robinson; $135,000.
- 117 W Hunters Ridge; from Daivd M. Oulvey, Kristi L. Oulvey to Christopher D. Whittington Sr., Katina M. Whittington; $150,000.
WATERLOO
- 208 & 210 S Main; from Merril W. Dawson, Phyillis M. Dawson; $226,000.
- 330 W 3rd Street; from David Keeney, Kayla Keeney, Sharon K Kenney, Kayla Siedle to Scott Pelch; $113,000.
- 424 S Library Street; from Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association to Eric Miller; $70,000.
- 444 Mockingbird Lane; from Glennon M. Becker, Kimberly Becker to Bonnie S. Ramsey, Dean A. Ramsey; $225,000.
- 917 Gall Road; from Bruce Posey Dec, Michelle Posey to Amber Edler, Jon T. Edler; $73,000.
