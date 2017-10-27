Public Records

Births

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

October 27, 2017 4:17 PM

Memorial Hospital

  • Shannell and Herbert Harris, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 17.
  • Labertha Patterson, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 17.
  • Artresa Jones and Demetrius Williams, Centreville, a girl, Oct. 17.
  • Fredricka Edmonds and Prestin Anderson, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 18.
  • Terrie Harris and Monterius Thomas, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 21.
  • Sarah Gordon-Malloy and Jonathan Belfield, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 21.
  • Janeece Robinson and Andre McGill, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 23.
  • Jazzmine Cotton, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 24.
  • Ana Gregoria-Juarez and Fabian Ibarrai-Suarez, Collinsville, a boy, Oct. 24.
  • Victoria Leonard and Mason Meggs, Freeburg, a girl, Oct. 25.

Memorial Hospital East

  • Lacey and Shannon Horn, Shiloh, a boy, Sept. 13.
  • Kinyotta and Leeuonies Williams, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 18.
  • Brittney and Jonathan Williams, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 20.
  • Cynthia Lehr and Ryan Dills, Albers, a girl, Oct. 22.
  • Lindsey and Paul Richter, Granite City, a boy, Oct. 23.
  • Sydney Fallon and James Monttell Betts III, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 24.
  • Lindsay and Aaron Mitchell, Sparta, a boy, Oct. 24.
  • Kristen and Brent Fish, O’Fallon, a girl, Oct. 24.
  • Alyssa and Leland Waight, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 25.
  • Stacey and Brian Ripperda, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 25.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

  • Autumn and Joseph T. Johnson, Sparta, a boy, Oct. 2.
  • Carol and Chris Dodson, Freeburg, a girl, Oct. 5.
  • Lillian Kenton-Thomas and Lavelle Thomas, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 5.
  • Betty Kelly and Corey P. Brinkley, Caseyville, a boy, Oct. 6.
  • MacKenzie and Kendall Dane, SAFB, a girl, Oct. 8.
  • Alexa and Kevin Piotrowski, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 8.
  • Sara Boettcher, Highland, a girl, Oct. 8.
  • Lindsay and Hans-Ryan Hiltl, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 11.
  • Samantha and Jeff Wilson, Red Bud, a boy, Oct. 14.
  • Hope Jennings, Columbia, a boy, Oct. 16.
  • Yasmin Gunn and Ausrian Williams, Collinsville, a girl, Oct. 17.
  • Monique and Timothy Lowe, SAFB, a girl, Oct. 18.
  • Autumn and Richard Taylor, Maryville, a boy, Oct. 19.
  • Samantha and Zachary Wilkinson, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 20.
  • Kristen and Alex Holliday, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 20.

