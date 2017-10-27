Memorial Hospital
- Shannell and Herbert Harris, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 17.
- Labertha Patterson, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 17.
- Artresa Jones and Demetrius Williams, Centreville, a girl, Oct. 17.
- Fredricka Edmonds and Prestin Anderson, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 18.
- Terrie Harris and Monterius Thomas, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 21.
- Sarah Gordon-Malloy and Jonathan Belfield, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 21.
- Janeece Robinson and Andre McGill, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 23.
- Jazzmine Cotton, Cahokia, a girl, Oct. 24.
- Ana Gregoria-Juarez and Fabian Ibarrai-Suarez, Collinsville, a boy, Oct. 24.
- Victoria Leonard and Mason Meggs, Freeburg, a girl, Oct. 25.
Memorial Hospital East
- Lacey and Shannon Horn, Shiloh, a boy, Sept. 13.
- Kinyotta and Leeuonies Williams, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 18.
- Brittney and Jonathan Williams, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 20.
- Cynthia Lehr and Ryan Dills, Albers, a girl, Oct. 22.
- Lindsey and Paul Richter, Granite City, a boy, Oct. 23.
- Sydney Fallon and James Monttell Betts III, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 24.
- Lindsay and Aaron Mitchell, Sparta, a boy, Oct. 24.
- Kristen and Brent Fish, O’Fallon, a girl, Oct. 24.
- Alyssa and Leland Waight, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 25.
- Stacey and Brian Ripperda, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 25.
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
- Autumn and Joseph T. Johnson, Sparta, a boy, Oct. 2.
- Carol and Chris Dodson, Freeburg, a girl, Oct. 5.
- Lillian Kenton-Thomas and Lavelle Thomas, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 5.
- Betty Kelly and Corey P. Brinkley, Caseyville, a boy, Oct. 6.
- MacKenzie and Kendall Dane, SAFB, a girl, Oct. 8.
- Alexa and Kevin Piotrowski, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 8.
- Sara Boettcher, Highland, a girl, Oct. 8.
- Lindsay and Hans-Ryan Hiltl, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 11.
- Samantha and Jeff Wilson, Red Bud, a boy, Oct. 14.
- Hope Jennings, Columbia, a boy, Oct. 16.
- Yasmin Gunn and Ausrian Williams, Collinsville, a girl, Oct. 17.
- Monique and Timothy Lowe, SAFB, a girl, Oct. 18.
- Autumn and Richard Taylor, Maryville, a boy, Oct. 19.
- Samantha and Zachary Wilkinson, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 20.
- Kristen and Alex Holliday, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 20.
