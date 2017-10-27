Marriage licenses

Madison County
- Nichols, Anthony Raye of Dupo to Kemp, Kindra Virginia of Dupo.
- Deeyah, Kenneth Fullpower of St. Louis to Watts, Requal Chaunte of Alton.
- Youngbauer Jr., Paul James of Madison to Campbell, Melissa Louise of Madison.
- Dewrock Jr., Donald Wayne of St. Louis to Robinson, Christina Rae of Fairmont City.
- Davis, Chad Allen of Cottage Hills to Zinkan, Maria Elizabeth of Cottage Hills.
- Mead, Samuel Robert of Edwardsville to Bauer, Jacqueline Kay of Edwardsville.
- Smith, Zachary Alan of Troy to Goetter, Danielle Elizabeth of Troy.
- White, Charles Louis of Pontoon Beach to Richardson, April Dawn of Pontoon Beach.
- Darr, Ian Thomas of Cottage Hills to Cummings, Whitney Danielle of Cottage Hills.
- Paterson, Seth David of Granite City to Dillard, Amanda Ann of Granite City.
- Suarez, Michael Scott of Glen Carbon to Boyd, Theresa Lynn of Glen Carbon.
- Romoser, Josiah David of Edwardsville to Taylor, Karagan Renae of Hillsboro.
- Hedger, Cletus Anthony of Maryville to Heigert, Melindajoe Violet of Maryville.
- Hargis, John Anthony of Alton to Dale, Michelle Lee of Alton.
- Burcham Jr., Thomas Odell of New Douglas to Biggs, Mary Beth of New Douglas.
- Clark III, Donald Lee Howard of Troy to McMullen, Jennifer Mary Joy of Troy.
- Runde, Jerald James of Hartford to Kaylor, Tiffany Lynn of Hartford.
- Tenberge, Jake of Alton to Miller, Karla Marie of Alton.
- Davis, Richard Donald of Godfrey to Cox, Isa Donnetta of Godfrey.
- Dame, Keith Warden of St. Jacob to Osborne, Jacqueline Helen of St. Jacob.
- Jordan, Grant Thomas of Glen Carbon to Weissman, Amanda Nicole of Glen Carbon.
- Rice, Steven Lavell of Cottage Hills to Roam, Kylie Christine of Cottage Hills.
- Merrell, Christopher Dwayne of Alton to Edmiston, Tiffani Danielle of Alton.
- Sampson, Michael James of Troy to Geromiller, Ciara Marie of Troy.
- Martinez, Robert Allen of Caseyville to Huelsmann, Brandi Jean of Edwardsville.
- Trask, Roy Leon of Godfrey to Huffman, Cathy Sue of Godfrey.
- Jones Jr., Dale Lee of Highland to Valentine, Brandy Kay of Highland.
- Stevanus, James Dalton of Granite City to Hinojosa, Destiny Veronica of Granite City.
- Shaw, Scott Edward of Wood River to Hamby, Kayla Marie of Wood River.
- Carrigan, Daniel Bryce of Auburn to Alewelt, Rylee Marie of Rochester.
- Dunlap, Brian Edward of Granite City to Passig, Andrea Micaela of Bunker Hill.
- Reynolds, Chad Allen of Gillespie to Ehlers, Alyssa Marie of Gillespie.
- Longo, Anthony Francis of Godfrey to Longo, Lisa Ann of Godfrey.
- Faulkner, John David of Brighton to Thomas, Ellie Nicole of Brighton.
- Oxford, James Randall of Battle Creek, Michigan, to Roniss, Cathy Jean of Granite City.
- Plunkett, Andrew Mark of Alton to Robertson, Kara Lynn of Alton.
- Blockley, Bradley Orvel of Troy to Blockley, Jennifer Kay of Troy.
- Lewis, Jason Edward of Bethalto to Kupinski, Stacey Lynn of Bethalto.
- Turcott, Kenneth James of Caseyville to Narup, Nicolette Marie of Caseyville.
- Chrestman, Derek Austin of Granite City to Harlan, Destinee Fawn Gale of Granite City.
- Corby, James Alvin of Wood River to Smith, Ginny Lynn of Wood River.
- Studebaker, Matthew Elmer of Maryville to Sharrard, Cassandra Ann of Maryville.
- Biver, Skyler James of Granite City to Ballew, Brittany Nicole of Granite City.
- Mast, Steven Charles of Edwardsville to Neely, Vicky Jo of Edwardsville.
- Kicielinski, Michael Robert of Troy to Knopik, Jennifer Ann of Troy.
- Schiber, Stephen Christopher of East Alton to Lovell, Alicia Kay of East Alton.
- Steinman, Jennifer Dian of Granite City to Torres, Mary Elizabeth of Granite City.
- Bisch, Camela Jill of St. Louis to Horton, Brandi Lynn of St. Louis.
- McLaughlin, Michael Sean of Alton to Ansell, Kimberly Elizabeth of Alton.
- Walker, Aubon Ray of Granite City to Babb, Elizabeth Marie of Granite City.
- White Jr., Harold Dean of East St. Louis to Borders, Delicia Eugena of East St. Louis.
- Taylor, Johnny of East St. Louis to Stephens, Crystal Kaye of Livingston.
- DeBoer, Kyle Thomas of Portage, Michigan, to Myers, Jordan Emily of Edwardsville.
- Bellamy, Brian Allen of Roxana to Ventimiglia, Sheri Lyn of Roxana.
- Kriegel, Matthew Sage of Pontoon Beach to Aldana, Elizabeth Michelle of Pontoon Beach.
- Healey, Shane Steven of Bethalto to Powley, Maria Catherine of Edwardsville.
- Williams, Nathan of Moro to Thomas, Jessica Lynn of Moro.
- Clifford, Ryan Jeffery of Granite City to Weber, Lena Nicole of Granite City.
- Amos, Jordan Ray of Collinsville to Meyer, Alaina Elizabeth of Collinsville.
- Culkin Jr., Robert Eugene of Moro to Runion, Crystal Jean of Moro.
St. Clair County
- Arterbridge Jr., Vinson Dale of Cahokia to Sumrall, Aigner Rasha of Cahokia.
- Baker Jr., Keith Allen of Cahokia to Grinston, Jovonna Shara of Alorton.
- Barton, Dennis J. of Belleville to Richardson, Annie L. of Belleville.
- Basler, Dustin Michael of St. Louis to Winger, Caitlin Elise of St. Louis.
- Bayer, Thomas Andrew of Collinsville to Dewar, Kyla Adriana of Collinsville.
- Becker, Gregory Alan of Belleville to Bray, Jovanna Marie of Belleville.
- Bozeman, Samuel Thomas of Fairview Heights to Johnson, Alysia M. of Fairview Heights.
- Bubbers II, Verdayne Peter of Lake City, Minnesota to Johnson, Jennifer June of Mascoutah.
- Burbul, Daniel M. of SAFB to Dean, Michela K. of SAFB.
- Bynum, Oashan K. of Belleville to Granger, Ashlei E. of Belleville.
- Calvert, Dale Alan of Belleville to Hatridge, Rhonda Lee of Belleville.
- Carpenter Jr., Frederick B. of Fairview Heights to Wilson, Deon C. of Fairview Heights.
- Chartrau II, Greg Brian of Mascoutah to Summers, Kara Michelle of Mascoutah.
- Clark, Bryan Thomas of Belleville to Bach, Samantha Sue of Belleville.
- Conder, Samuel Murray of Caseyville to Duncan, Donna Maria of Caseyville.
- Crothers, Russell D. of Mascoutah to Justus, Eden C. of Mascoutah.
