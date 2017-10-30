Public Records

Marriage licenses

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

October 30, 2017 4:23 PM

St. Clair County

  • Davis, Isaac Jamaal of New Baden to Williams, Jeniffer of New Baden.
  • Davis, Lenardo G. of Belleville to Howard, Wendy L. of Belleville.
  • Demoulin, Bradley Matthew of Waterloo to Thombleson, Leah Kehaulani of Belleville.
  • Donnelly, Robert Vincent of Jasper, Indiana, to Reitzell, Marie Elizabeth of Freeburg.
  • Doolin, Charles Nicholaus of Belleville to Clark, Kimberlee Danielle of Moro.
  • Downey, Justin Michael of Fayetteville, Georgia, to Fink, Rebecca Marie of Fayetteville, Georgia.
  • Drolet, Stewart Ernest of O’Fallon to Pingleton, Catherine Carole of O’Fallon.
  • Duck, Randy Allen of East Carondelet to Stevens, Lori Rochelle of East Carondelet.
  • Dukes, Mark Allen of Lebanon to Hastings, Amanda Marie of Lebanon.
  • Dunahee, Carl J. of Fairview Heights to Beshears, Josephine Katherine of House Springs, Missouri.
  • Dunigan, Gregory Eugene of East St. Louis to Mosley, Vanicia Lynette of East St. Louis.
  • Durrani, Shahzada Shahjehan of Glen Carbon to Naser, Rana Akram of Swansea.
  • Elafros, Michael William of O’Fallon to Goodman, Jamie Christine of O’Fallon.
  • Elliott, Gregory Donavan of Cahokia to Farley, Nicollette Leigh of Cahokia.
  • Falconer, Barry L. of Washington Park to McGee, Patricia A. of St. Louis.
  • Fields, Justin Thomas of Brooklyn, New York, to Storment, Emily Michele of Brooklyn, New York.
  • Fitzgerald, Donald L. of Belleville to Simon, Melissa M. of Belleville.
  • Flynn, Jordan K. of Caseyville to Hicks, Crystal D. of Caseyville.
  • Ford, Christopher Michael of Freeburg to Peart, Kelly Louise of Freeburg.
  • Friend, Andrew Joseph of Centralia to Skibinski, Sara Jo of Centralia.
  • Ganske, Timothy William of Belleville to Townsend, Jessie Rae of Belleville.
  • Garner, Joseph John of O’Fallon to Villines, Bethany Jordon of O’Fallon.
  • Geralds, Patrick A. of Marissa to George, Sydney R. of Marissa.
  • Gober, Todd Gerard of Mascoutah to Murphy, Breanna Eve of Mascoutah.
  • Gonzalez, Hector Manuel of O’Fallon to Campbell, Yvonne Marie of O’Fallon.
  • Gonzalez-Gutierrez, Manuel of Collinsville to Martinez-Cervantes, Maria Edith of Collinsville.
  • Greenshields, James L. of SAFB to Robins, Samantha R. of Maryville.
  • Grice, Dustin Thomas of Collinsville to Walla, Lindsey Ann of Collinsville.
  • Griffin, Robert Charles of East St. Louis to Milton, Tatyania Jamese of East St. Louis.
  • Gutierrez, Alfonso of Collinsville to Gonzalez-Gutierrez, Evangelina of Caseyville.
  • Haas, Jeffrey Edwin of Mascoutah to Cappello, Kristin Lauretta of Mascoutah.
  • Hall, Travon Dominic of Belleville to Ganaway, Mariah Denise of Belleville.
  • Hausmann, Michael Ryan of Belleville to Deckard, Pamela Nicole of Belleville.
  • Hinkelman, Steven M. of Swansea to Averbeck, Janell M. of Swansea.
  • Hoffmann, Matthew Allen of Mascoutah to Carver, Cassandra Lee of Mascoutah.
  • Ingham, Tyler J. of Belleville to Snyder, Kimberley J. of Belleville.
  • Johnson, Brandon Oneal of St. Johns/Overland, Missouri, to Ware, Jeaneartte Latrece of Abilene, Texas.
  • Juenger, Michael Scott of St. Libory to Wahlig, Dawn Marie of St. Libory.
  • Leatherwood, Jarrett Angelo of Belleville to Robertson, Alexandra Ann of Belleville.
  • Lee, Joshua Antwon of East St. Louis to Davis, Cierra Antionette of Cahokia.
  • Mackey, Tyrone Anderson of O’Fallon to May, Brittany Ann Jean of Belleville.
  • Madlock Jr. Ronald N. of East St. Louis to Fomengia, Anyiamin Y. of Silver Spring, Maryland.
  • Marshall, Steven E. of Swansea to Shultz, Sharon K. of O’Fallon.
  • Martin Sr., Doriun L. of Belleville to Bills, Shannon L. of Belleville.
  • McAulay, Robert Alexander of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada, to Patton, Linda Sue of Fairview Heights.
  • Meredith, Donmonick Martez of Belleville to Briggs, Tracy Yvette of Belleville.
  • Mike, Francis J. of Granite City to Ensor, Jami L. of Granite City.
  • Moore Sr., Keith of Fairview Heights to Rivali, Shannon L. of Fairview Heights.
  • Nguyen, Vi C. of Arnold, Missouri, to Dummerth, Elisabeth N. of Arnold, Missouri.
  • Nichols Jr., Calvert of Collinsville to Jones, Kiera Tameka of Collinsville.
  • Pawloski, John Francis of Belleville to Bremer, Tracey Elizabeth of Belleville.
  • Pickett, Christopher R. of Alorton to Bradley, Patrice N. of Belleville.
  • Proffitt, Clayton Levi of Mascoutah to Martin, Stefanie Kay of Belleville.
  • Prothro, Johnathan Jarel of Caseyville to Baxton, Billie J.N. of Caseyville.
  • Quinn, Samuel L. of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, to Davis, Analysia J. of St. Louis Park, Minnesota.
  • Raymond, Christopher M. of East St. Louis to Hopson, Shena M. of East St. Louis.
  • Reardon, Robert W. of Belleville to Hogan, Linda L. of Belleville.
  • Redwood, Rodger N. of Longville Park, Jamaica, to Samuels, Sotoya S. of Longville Park, Jamaica.
  • Reed, Philip Allen of Edwardsville to Robinson, Casey Lynn of Edwardsville.
  • Richardson, Austin Dane of Madison, Alabama, to Wisely, Victoria Layne of O’Fallon.
  • Robinson, Cody Lynn of Quincy to Hinckley, Tara Michelle of Quincy.
  • Rogers, Timothy S. of Freeburg to Mullen, Dina R. of Freeburg.
  • Romero, Joseph Alejandro of Arlington, Texas, to Valenzuela, Christian Ruby of Fairmont City.
  • Russell, Donell of Fairview Heights to Babcock, Stephanie A. of Fairview Heights.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This food truck serves sweets

    A look inside of Jeff Green's food truck and catering company The Sweet Tooth.

This food truck serves sweets

This food truck serves sweets 1:09

This food truck serves sweets
Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game 0:21

Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game
Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional 0:25

Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional

View More Video