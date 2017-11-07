Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 218 S 74th Street; from Anthony Mellone, Executor of the Estate of Marcia Mellone, deceased to Temmee Susann Christ; $95,500.
- 56 Dale Allen Drive; from Susan F. Stubblefield to Roland L. Daesch; $74,000.
- 508 Longview Drive; from Victoria L. Douglas and Montgomery Douglas to Corey A. Rodriguez; $110,000.
- 652 N 38th St.; from Carolyn J. Mora and Martin S. Mora to Jeffrey Null and Tammy Null; $68,000.
- 4411 Maple Brook Drive; from CA Jones to Jeffery Hanewinkel and Kimberlee Mezyk; $206,000.
- 3237 Hunters Way; from Fabian Quintero and Sabrina Rincon to Rick Hornbuckle and Vickie Hornbuckle; $159,000.
- 249 South 27th Street; from Tara L. Wilkin N/K/A Tara L. Renneke and Michael Renneke to Candy Jo Aguirre; $94,000.
- 800 Edenburgh Way; from Jason Castillo and Sharon Castillo to Keith Dickerson and Maranda Dickerson; $170,000.
- 42 Southern Drive; from Lance A. Engle and Amy Engle to Ryan J. Cummins and Laurin K. Cummins; $88,500.
- 215 S 19th Street; from Clint Forsythe and Lindsay Forsythe to BBM Investments LLC; $7,500.
- 23, 25, 27 S 13th St.; from End Poverty Now, Inc. to John C. Gerding; $5,500.
- 11 South 51st Street; from RDS Development Corporation to Sydney Jones; $60,000.
- 2758 London Lane; from Jamie Doyle to Dawn Dima; $191,000.
- 1100 North Church Street; from Hannah M. Neumeyer to 6200 Nagel LLC, a Missouri Limited Liability Company; $47,000.
CAHOKIA
- 7 Lazarcheff Dr.; from Saint Louis Investments, LLC to Happy Home, REI, LLC; $46,500.
- 730 St. Norbert; from Saint Louis Investments, LLC to North Castle Investments, LLC; $45,500.
CASEYVILLE
- 1024 Hollow Valley Court; from Derrick & Candace Grant to Chamnongsak Chanthamontri & Nawaporn Sanguantrakun; $290,000.
- 16 S Oakland Dr.; from William Clark, Robert Clark and Shawn Paul Routt to Shawn Paul Routt and Misty Routt; $60,000.
- 406 S 6th St.; from Judy Ella Beasley and Clyde Donald Beasley to Richard L. Kindle and Douglas E. Childerson; $27,500.
- 7901 Laurel Flats Drive; from Metro Homes, LLC to Anthony Grantham, Jr. and Judith Grantham; $259,000.
- 7971 Matterhorn Canyon Road; from Forest Lakes Acquisition LLC, also known as Forest Lakes Acquisition, LLC, an Illinois limited liability company to Homes By Design, Inc., an Illinois corporation; $44,000.
- 1253 Pebble Beach Drive; from Holland & Lerch Development, LLC, an Illinois limited liability company to O’Fallon Development Group, LLC; $41,500.
- 1253 Pebble Beach Drive; from O’Fallon Development Group, LLC to H & L Builders, LLC; $73,000.
- 1201 Pebble Beach Drive; from Holland & Lerch Development, LLC, an Illinois limited liability company to O’Fallon Development Group, LLC; $41,500.
- 1201 Pebble Beach Drive; from O’Fallon Development Group, LLC to H & L Builders, LLC; $73,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 916 Dina; from Anthony Grantham, Jr. and Judith L. Grantham to Demian Farnworth and Angie Farnworth; $145,000.
- 922 Southwind Court; from Marc Anthony Crawford and Tomoko Jo to Judith A. Tudor; $165,000.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 713 St Barbara; from Saint Louis Investments, LLC to Gregory Makowski; $74,500.
- 148 St. James; from Saint Louis Investments, LLC to Homevision, LLC; $43,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 22 Del Ray Dr.; from CA Jones, Inc.; $25,000.
LEBANON
- 511 Monica Dr.; from Amon R. Seabaugh and Javier a Seabaugh to Brenda J. Harris; $113,000.
- 120 Merrill Street; from Britt W. Sowle to Eleanor Blystone and Matthew Blystone; $264,500.
MASCOUTAH
- 608 East SOuth Street; from Roger A. Harris to Michael A. Hill; $23,000.
- 332 Falling Leaf Way; from Jason Foster and Haylee Foster to Christopher M. Trusnik and Amanda L. Trusnik; $181,500.
- 612 West State Street; from Norbert V. Rakers and Deborah J. Rakers to Andrew M. Roberts and Morgan A. Roberts; $2,500.
- 8 Fox Run; from Carol S. Feder to Garrett Hay and Jacqueline Bassler; $185,000.
- 126 E Main St.; from Wilma C. Groves to Illinois Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy LLC; $67,000.
NEW ATHENS
- 1501 Old State Route 13; from Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Larry Houghlan Sr. & Pamela Houghlan; $110,000.
O’FALLON
- 7036 Bellingham Circle; from Randy Snoots and Susan Snoots to Paresh D. Darji and Meera P. Darji; $231,000.
- 521 Jeffrey Pine; from Chong O. Missey and Bernard Missey to Elaine Pultman; $155,000.
- 1508 Royal Oak Court; from Judith Macintyre to Jennifer LaRue; $138,000.
- 540 Highland View Drive; from Daniel L. Becherer and Kathy A. Becherer to Jude M. Sorg; $223,500.
- 1216 Shadow Ridge Crossing; from Josh Henry and Keri Henry to Kyle Kohlberg; $246.50.
- 276 Eagle Ridge; from John & Penny Masur to PHB Capital, LLC; $67,000.
- 1401 Huntingdon Ridge Court; from Anthony E. Hagerty and Thelma Hagerty to Scott A. Heitmann and Shani L. Heitmann; $275,000.
- 1815 East Belle Street; from Sarah Day to Marcel Frye; $59,000.
- 8408 Armsleigh Place; from Shyamali and Christopher Hauth to Kenneth and Veece Ford; $358,500.
- 1805 Bethel Ridge Farms Blvd.; from Bethel Ridge Farms LLC to Kevin M. Causey and Doris A Causey; $497,500.
ST. LIBORY
- 7217 State Route 15; from Michael S. Juenger to Darwin L. Turley and Judith Turley; $130,000.
SWANSEA
- 1784 Old Park Lane; from CA Jones, Inc. to Charles M. Halusan and Mary Ann Brauer Trust; $179,500.
Madison County
BETHALTO
- 154 Gabrielle Circle; from CA Jones Inc., C A Jones LLC to Kenneth M. Hay, Deborah E. Hay; $202,000.
- 112 Gabriella Circle; from CA Jones, C A Jones Inc. to Scott E. Hale, Erica N. Hale; $202,500,
COLLINSVILLE
- 29 Sugar Ln.; from Terry W. King, Terry W. King Declaration Trust to Eddie L. Paulk; $300,000.
- 109 3rd St.; from Stephen Wilfong to Michael Dudley; $137,000.
- 1107 Ridge St.; from Vicki Lynn Jackson to Elizabeth A. Green; $132.500.
- 611 Burroughs Ave.; from Shelly L. Winsor, Jamie M. Vogel, Amanda M. Vogel, Patrick S. Doyle; $86,500.
- 120 Lou Rosa Dr.; from Brandy Hodges, Tamara Bowman to Christopher W. Crunk, Toni N. Crunk; $154,000.
- 34 Briarcliffe Dr.; from Deutche Bank National Trust Co, Argent Securities Inc., Asset Backed Pass through Certificates to Robert Beck; $94,000.
- 2019 Raintree Trail; from James E. Wilshire, Linda M. Wilshire to Danny P. Keeton, Robin L. Keeton; $178,000.
- 651 Lasalle St.; from Carrie Ann Stowers to Raymond Georg; $112,000.
- 510 N Morrison Ave.; from James Stinchfield to Jeffrey Wilkinson; $140,500.
- 109 Dale Ave.; from Premier Property Holdings LLC to Ronald Cobb III; $128,500.
- 1027 Lafayette Ct.; from James L. Shewmaker, Nicole M. Porter to Jared Fernandez; $57,000.
EAST ALTON
- 377 W Rosedale Dr.; from Jerome Jacobs to Dennis H. Emmons, Brenda S. Emmons; $179,500.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 13 Nickel Plate Dr.; from Elite Development LLC to Phillip Wayne Carnell, Kathryn Marie Carnell; $325,000.
- 725 Yale Ave.; from Ginger K. McClain to Catherine Merkel; $175,000.
- 6802 Quail Walk; from Danielle D. Kipling, Phillip Pender to Richard E. Schulz, Young Ja Schultz; $218,000.
- 516 Montclaire Ave.; from SMS Homes LLC to Benjamin G. Richey, Thomas Richey; $114,000.
- 521 Elsie Ave.; from Todd B. Jones, Tiana J. Berry, Tiana J. Jones, Tiana J. Berry Jones to Brian W. Popp, Margaret E. Popp; $215,000.
- 5308 Lake Estates Ln.; from Gregory B. Smith, Mary D. Smith to Robert Brandon, April Brandon; $355,000.
- 1033 W High; from Walter S. Lauchner, Jill M. Lauchner to Derek D. Twesten; $113,500.
GLEN CARBON
- 30 Wolfe Creek Ct.; from John G. Ratcliff, Lucinda J. Ratcliff to Frank J. Tracy, Shauna M. Tracy; $400,000.
- 58 S Meadow Ln.; from Henry Darnell Harris, Hazel D. Harris Griggs, Hazel D. Harris, Hazel D. Griggs to Jordin J. Lebonick; $188,500.
- 132 Oakshire Dr W; from Joseph Downs, Megan Downs to William Francis Boyle III, Nicole Cathleen Boyle, The Boyle Living Trust; $315,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 2844 Grand Ave.; from Timothy Elliot, Carol Elliot to Kathy A. Orgel, Cathy Sanchez; $92,000.
- 4542 Maryville Rd.; from Terrance Anthony Alfaro to Stan C. Wania II, Cassandra Lofink; $135,000.
HIGHLAND
- 5 Sunfish Dr.; from Davis Bauguss to Amy Niemerg; $130,000.
- 1700 Olive St.; from Billie C. Schantz to Danny R. Moore; $130,000.
- 24 Red Oak Dr.; from Shari Eiles, Shari Meyer, Austin Meyer to Terry L. Johnson, Deborah S. Johnson; $130,000.
- 1901 Cypress St.; from Debra J. McGrath to Paula Addis, Steven Agad; $80,000.
- 312 Sycamore St.; from Nikole A. Robles to Joshua W. Robles, Cody J. Fields; $95,000.
- 70 Sunfish Dr.; from Jerod A. Kampwerth, Lindsey R. Kampwerth to Blake Heatherly, Alex Durham; $156,500.
- 1908 Poplar St.; from DK7 Properties LLC to Gretchen I Stenger; $95,500.
- 6 Shadywoods Ln.; from Thomas A. McCubbins, Mary Alice McCubbins to Dre G. Kamp, Brittney A. Kamp; $160,000.
- 2203 Motel Rd.; from Mark M. Massey to Mark M. Massey, Nichole Massey; $11,330.
- 140 Keeven Dr.; from Brian K. Poor, Sandra K. Poor to Debra J. McGrath; $157,000.
- 1100 Tulip Ln.; from John D. Scott, Teri Scott to Matthew R. Knox, Ashley N. Knox; $248,000.
MADISON
- 715 McCambridge Ave.; from FD Madison Illinois McCambridge Ave. Skeen Street LLC to En Madison LLC; $1,765,000.
MARINE
- 909 country Pointe Ln.; from Jeffrey Cavins, Jeffrey Cavins, Brenda S. Vacins to Jason Govreau, Sarah Govreau; $270,000.
MARYVILLE
- 303 Nepute St.; from Wells Fargo Bank to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $44,500.
- 2028 Pinehurst Way; from Kenneth Lewis to Mark Churchwell, Jennifer Churchwell; $210,000.
ST. JACOB
- 8936 Indian Creek; from Penn Builders LLC to Sean P. Carlisle, Rebecca M. Carlisie; $364,000.
- 8801 Wendell Creek Dr.; from Daniel Blackeley, Kimberly A. Blackeley to Adam Billingsley, Julia Billingsley; $333,000.
TRENTON
- 365 Rinderer Rd.; from Brent A. Trame, Dana L. Trame to Travis Knebel, Amy Knebel; $197,000.
TROY
- 107 N Main St.; from Steven D. Schmitt to John Wesley Flatt; $119,000.
- 207 E High St.; from Cheryl Oakley, Robert Oakley to Shauna Keck; $121,500.
- 503 Patton Dr.; from Charles L. Fulford, Jean M. Fulford to Ryan Andrew Burling, Stephanie Stacey Burling; $208,000.
- 4 Pin Oak Dr.; from Donald D. Conway, Charlotte I. Conway to Nicholas J. Miller to Jennifer L. Miller; $227,000.
- 561 Berkshire Dr.; from Bruce Crutcher, Alicia Crutcher to Douglas Amundson, Jeanne Amundson; $380,000.
- 612 Goldflinch Ln.; from Joseph Alan Schaeffer to Julie Ann Schaeffer to Brandon Handegan, Jessica Handegan; $237,000.
- 110 Stevens Dr.; from Robert J. Sheroky, Maudie L. Sheroky to Mark A. Green, Michelle A. Green; $260,000.
- 278 Shadowbrooke; from Craig Koehler, Amy Koehler to Ryan Eberhart, Megan Eberhart; $284,500.
WORDEN
- 8875 Dustman Rd.; from Eileen J. Rhodes to Sebastiano Pizzo, Josephine Pizzo; $347,500.
- 1581 SU Twan Dr.; from Allen W. Harris, Laura A. Harris to Aaron C. Gilespie, Kerre Nachezel; $335,000.
- 302 Goodall St.; from Theodore Green, Yvonne Green to Richard J. Dietz Jr.; $72,500.
- 2 N Shore Dr.; from Herschel Keith McDowell, Janet R. McDowell to Joseph Biver, Melanie Lynn Biver; $267,000.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 722 E Wood Drive; from Warren R. Heuman to Brenda Dame; $255,000.
- 10 Grandview Bluff Drive; from JLP Homes LLC to Gregory A. Taake; $424,500.
- 222 S Rapp Avenue; from David A. Killy to Ashlyn Gummersheimer; $95,000.
VALMEYER
- 222 W Hunters Ridge; from Shawn Sanders to Susan F. Kimberlin, Terry Scott Kimberlin; $150,000.
WATERLOO
- 6049 Konarcick Road; from Bonnie S. Ramsey, Dean A. Ramsey to Cynthia Pogue, Todd F. Pogue; $305,000.
- 901 Oak Creek Lane; from Golden Waterloo LLC to JLP Homes LLC; $50,000.
- 505 Grand Avenue; from Suzanne A. Scrabis to Marla Smith; $210,000.
- 2826 Ahne Road; from infinity Homes Inc. to Dan Feldmann, Gena Feldmann; $266,500.
- 1146 Castle Green Drive; from CA Jones Inc. to Laura M. Labeau, Shane M. Labeau; $246,000.
- 2916 KK Road; from Doris Meister, Willard A. Meister to Joshua L. Rippelmeyer; $150,000.
- 1531 Jamie Lane; from Vogt Builders Inc. to Darien S. Smith, Jaime L. Smith; $239,000.
- 727 Pheasant Run; from Anbec Properties LLC to Melanie Beauman, Timothy Beauman; $282,000.
- 1512 Jamie Lane; from Melanie Beauman, Timothy Beauman to Jordan N. Casper, Derek J. Fuhrmann; $210,000.
Comments