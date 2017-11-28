Marriage licenses

St. Clair County
- Metts, Larrius D. of East St. Louis to Tinon, Tamika L. of East St. Louis.
- Miller, Alex Robert of Swansea to Whalen, Kelsey Jo of Swansea.
- Mister, David L. of Fairview Heights to Kirby, Danielle D. of Fairview Heights.
- Moore, Kelton Paul of O’Fallon to Vaninger, Amanda N.M. of O’Fallon.
- Moore, Trevor L. of Mascoutah to Linley, Maria Fatima M. of Mascoutah.
- Nsour, Mahmod Ali of Cahokia to Walton, Kiara Renee of Cahokia.
- O’Neill, Benjamin David of Minot, North Dakota to Korta, Kalen Savannah of Cheney, Washington.
- Oliver, Jermaine Lajuan of Belleville to Towns, Shontrese Monik of Belleville.
- Packer, Mark Steven of St. Louis to Richardson, Wanda Elizabeth of Waterloo.
- Patterson, Terry Jerone of Alorton to Overstreet, Doneshia Janey of Alorton.
- Pfeil, Jeffery John of Millstadt to Karcher, Andrea Nicole of Millstadt.
- Prestito, Nicholas Wayne of Percy to McCoy, Amanda Kay of Percy.
- Reed, Jessie Lamar of Columbia, Missouri to Phillips, Rachel Leigh of Columbia, Missouri.
- Rehfeldt, Michael Allen of Mascoutah to Kneschke, Jordan Jenee of Mascoutah.
- Robbins, Tyler Scott of Collinsville to Gaultney, Kristin Nicole of Collinsville.
- Roberts, Joshua Doran of Fairview Heights to Tharpe, Chelsea Brianna of Belleville.
- Rogers, Matthew Brian of O’Fallon to Fedderke, Tawny Nicole of O’Fallon.
- Roumpos, Christopher Le’Angelo of Belleville to Darden, Madalyn Ann of Belleville.
- Row Jr., William Leighton of Swansea to Carnahan, Debra Lee of Swansea.
- Runde, Robert Francis of Swansea to Mills, Sun Tok of Swansea.
- Salazar, Fidel of Fairmont City to Gonzalez, Lisett of Fairmont City.
- Scales Sr., Donald Marshon of Cahokia to Jackson, Karla Cheri of Cahokia.
- Schaefer, Kipp L. of Cahokia to Clifton, Celeste M. of Cahokia.
- Scharf Sr., Andrew Raymond of Millstadt to Roberts, Amy Lynn of Millstadt.
- Schultz, Eric Michael of Belleville to Koenigsdorf, Antonia May of Belleville.
- Schwab, Daniel Joseph of Freeburg to Towers, Allyson Nicole of Freeburg.
- Sherfy, James L. of Dorsey to Hieber, Margaret S. of Dorsey.
- Sidney Jr., Harold Conley of East St. Louis to Mosley, Tamatha Venice of East St. Louis.
- Smith, Anthony Lee of Cahokia to Halwachs, Ashley Korine of Cahokia.
- Snead, Deandre O. of East St. Louis to Peltier, Lashawn of East St. Louis.
- Spies, Jason D. of Belleville to Smith, Teresa E. of Belleville.
- Steelman, Michael Gordon of Fairview Heights to Pelkey, Kariana Rose of Fairview Heights.
- Steen, Gregory James of Swansea to Mory, Megan Elizabeth of Swansea.
- Sterr, Eric Joseph of Smithton to Couture, Ashley Ann of Smithton.
- Stevenson, Brandon Arnez of Collinsville to Martin, Summer Marie of Belleville.
- Strope, Michael Godfrey of Belleville to Jenks, Kathryn Marie of Belleville.
- Taylor, Montrell A. of East St. Louis to Brown, Jalicia M. of Belleville.
- Tirado, Ivan of Belleville to Rojas, Yuviana of Belleville.
- Torres Jr., Pedro J. of Swansea to Stephens, Mariah E. of Swansea.
- Tyra, Michael Keith of Belleville to Wood, Holly Jo of Belleville.
- Vaughn Jr., George of Belleville to Prosise, Laura M. of Belleville.
- Wagner, Steven Keith of Fairview Heights to Hines, Kathy Machelle of Symrna, Tennessee.
- Wakefield, Brent Jeffrey of O’Fallon to Hanes, Sarah Katherine of O’Fallon.
- Walker, Omar Ali of Cahokia to Hargrove, Crystal Shantae of Cahokia.
- Warner III, Augustus of St. Louis to Riddle, Rahnea Aylini of East St. Louis.
- Washington Jr., Michael D. of Granite City to Sampson, Roberta C.M. of Venice.
- Watters, Bryan Chase of St. Louis to Nanna, Lindsay Kathleen of St. Louis.
- Weems, Gage Dakota of Belleville to Spencer, Aris Marie of Belleville.
- Westfall, Daniel W. of O’Fallon to Herran, Elliana K. of Lebanon.
- Wheeler III, John W. of Springfield to Cox, Carrie L. of Springfield.
- White Jr., Harold D. of East St. Louis to Borders, Delicia E. of East St. Louis.
- Wiggins, Billy D. of Des Moines, Iowa to Morgan, Mariah of Des Moines, Iowa.
- Woods Sr., Delbert Leroy of East St. Louis to Holland, Tina Louise of East St. Louis.
- Yates, Carlos A. of Belleville to Banks, Shiante D. of Belleville.
- Yogore, Connor Patrick of Swansea to Lark, Emma Kathleen of Swansea.
- Dalton, Kimberly A. of Swansea to Burdick, Jamie L. of Swansea.
- Jenkins Sr., Zhane Markesha H.C. of Swansea to Mosley, Markel Cierra of Swansea.
- Moore, Melissa of Louisville, Kentucky to Dumler, Ashley Justine of O’Fallon.
- Poe, Sara Rachel of Affton, Missouri to Keiner, Tara Elizabeth of Affton, Missouri.
- Torres, Suleika Alize of Belleville to Sutton, Abbagail Marie of Belleville.
- Wedig, Robert J. of Mascoutah to Roper Jr., Claude S. of Mascoutah.
- Bajorek, Shelby Ann of O’Fallon to Reed, Alexandria Monique of O’Fallon.
