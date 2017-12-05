Marriage licenses

Madison County
- Berry, Jeremy Francis of Wood River to Graham, Stephanie Michelle of Wood River.
- Wasielewicz Jr., John Walter of Staunton to Almendariz, Tanya Marie of Staunton.
- Schwend, Christopher Eugene of Highland to Winkeler, Danielle Marie of Highland.
- Witt, Cody Anthony of Godfrey to Thorman, Heather Nicole of Godfrey.
- Ford, Evan Ross of Highland to Hovorka, Kelsey Donn of Highland.
- Aagaard, Steven Lee of Highland to Addis, Paula Marie of Highland.
- Jennings, Jacob Paul of Highland to McCarthy, Sabrina Marie of Highland.
- Bricker, Travis Leroy of Bethalto to Layton, Rachel Michelle of Bethalto.
- Skelton III, Charles David of Alton to Blanco, Samantha Lynn of Alton.
- Talley, Austin Urban-Paul of Godfrey to Miller, Anna Marie of Godfrey.
- Semptimphelter Jr, Robert Richard of Edwardsville to McMeen, Lindsey Renee of Edwardsville.
- McKenna, Travis Edward William of Glen Carbon to Kowalis, Jessica Rose of Glen Carbon.
- Saucedo, Christian Noel of Elsah to Gervais, Nicole Ekings of Rolling Hills Estates, California.
- Mellenthin, Matthew Ross of Godfrey to Orolock, Aria Nicole of Godfrey.
- Voegele, Nathan Travis of Anaconda, Montana to Scheider, Lindsey Marie of Anaconda, Montana.
- Morris, Jeffrey Ray of Granite City to Simpson, Sarah Nicole of Granite City.
- Kassak, Michael Robert of Alton to Brooks, Amanda Sue Anne of Alton.
- Cook, Jason William of Troy to Symmonds, Kristy Lynn of Troy.
- Schmidt, Mark Allan of Edwardsville to Ritzheimer, Nicole Renee of Edwardsville.
- Muench, Justin Andrew of St. Louis to Schmit, Jessica Dawn of St. Louis.
- Lutes, Christopher Emmanuel of Collinsville to Friederich, Amy Frances of Collinsville.
- Roberson, Clifton Calvin of Litchfield to Alexander, Samantha Jean of Litchfield.
- Chapman, Caleb Drew of Alton to Holmes, Michelle Sue of Alton.
- Cunningham, Kevin John of East Alton to Trost, Toria Marie of East Alton.
- Harris, Chad Gilley of Granite City to Jerashen, Renee Marie of Granite City.
- West, Richard Dale of Vandalia to Cole, Mary Martha of Vandalia.
- Kane, Evan Shea of Godfrey to Heffington, Emily Frances of Godfrey.
- St Peters, Patrick Leroy of Wood River to Ford, Denise Lorene of Wood River.
- Darnell, Michael Roy of East Alton to Brockman, Barbara Ann of East Alton.
- Hill, John Delano of Bethalto to Monroe, Karissa Kay of Bethalto.
- Moody, Robert Lee of St. Louis to Williams, Heidi Marie of Granite City.
- Lybarger, Ryan Matthew of Edwardsville to Barrows, Rachel Marie of Edwardsville.
- McGrew, Glen Aaron of Jerseyville to Kovach, Amanda Jane of Jerseyville.
- Seagraves, Brandon Charles of Peoria to Coonrod, Rachel Colene of Peoria.
- Huebner, Danny Ray of Collinsville to Ostendorf, Heather Nicole of Fairview Heights.
- York Jr., Eric Weston of Alton to Mosby, Kelly Nicole of Alton.
- Langendorf, Andrew Paul of Edwardsville to Chapman, Lindsey Nicole of Troy.
- Franco, David Edward of O’Fallon to Broaddus, Shannon Lynn of O’Fallon.
- Gaskins, Thomas Harold of Springfield to Sivia, Michaeleen Kay of Godfrey.
- Murphy, Justin Lee of Alton to Shaw, Shelby Morgan of Alton.
- Glenn, Darian Edward of Granite City to Cochran, Kaylin Renee of Granite City.
- Trask, Bryan Jesse of Edwardsville to Connoyer, Nancy Eugenia of Edwardsville.
- Wilkins Sr., Jason Ladell of Moro to Vincent, Sarah June of Moro.
- Davis Jr., Donald Kirk of East Alton to Sorgea, Tiffany Dawn of East Alton.
- Drda, Jason Allen of Westfield, Indiana to Paramonov, Yuliya of Westfield, Indiana.
- Lambert, Ishmel of Granite City to Green-Lambert, Gayle Nicketta of Granite City.
- Bailey, Shawn Eric of St. Louis to Adams, Candace Anntoinette of St. Louis.
- Willeford, David Wayne of Roxana to Dean, Jennifer Michelle of Roxana.
- Wannamaker, Kenneth Edwin of Staunton to Otto, Joann Marie of Staunton.
- Holland, Adam Frazier of Cottage Hills to Kampmann, Victoria Elizabeth of Cottage Hills.
- Butler, Alexander Kenneth of Alton to Morelli, Gina Marie of Alton.
- Dansdill, Richard Patrick of Smyrna, Georgia to Wendt, Lauren Elizabeth of Smyrna, Georgia.
- Swarringin, Randy Allen of Cottage Hills to Imel-Kebe, Michele Lee of Cottage Hills.
- Henderson, Scott Edward of Granite City to Davis, Stephanie Danielle of Granite City.
- Miller, James William of Jerseyville to Winfree, Lori Beth of Bethalto.
- McKinney, Charles William of Collinsville to Mesnier, Debra Marie of Maryville.
- Russell, Jacob Matthew of Granite City to Robinson, Heather Renee of Granite City.
- Del Rio Ramirez, Carlos Omar of Collinsville to Pacheco Avila, Nallely Janeth of East St. Louis.
- Holtgrave, Jordan Stephan of Columbia, Missouri to Ernst, Courtney Renee of Pocahontas.
- West, Dustin Lee of East Alton to Gregory, Kendra Lee Machelle of East Alton.
- Cusanelli, Dominic Michael of Collinsville to Chatfield, Crystal Annette of Collinsville.
- Hampton, Jared Russell of Troy to Ogden, Kristine Elizabeth of Troy.
- Schneider, Aron Bradley of Highland to Hug, Madison Paige of Highland.
- Yarborough, John David of East Alton to Norberg, Kerrie Marie of East Alton.
- Mitchell, Timothy Wayne of Alton to Murphy, Samantha Brooke of Alton.
- Fairless, Christopher Edward of Wood River to Miller, Heather Niccole of Wood River.
