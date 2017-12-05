Public Records

Marriage licenses

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

December 05, 2017 05:03 PM

Madison County

  • Berry, Jeremy Francis of Wood River to Graham, Stephanie Michelle of Wood River.
  • Wasielewicz Jr., John Walter of Staunton to Almendariz, Tanya Marie of Staunton.
  • Schwend, Christopher Eugene of Highland to Winkeler, Danielle Marie of Highland.
  • Witt, Cody Anthony of Godfrey to Thorman, Heather Nicole of Godfrey.
  • Ford, Evan Ross of Highland to Hovorka, Kelsey Donn of Highland.
  • Aagaard, Steven Lee of Highland to Addis, Paula Marie of Highland.
  • Jennings, Jacob Paul of Highland to McCarthy, Sabrina Marie of Highland.
  • Bricker, Travis Leroy of Bethalto to Layton, Rachel Michelle of Bethalto.
  • Skelton III, Charles David of Alton to Blanco, Samantha Lynn of Alton.
  • Talley, Austin Urban-Paul of Godfrey to Miller, Anna Marie of Godfrey.
  • Semptimphelter Jr, Robert Richard of Edwardsville to McMeen, Lindsey Renee of Edwardsville.
  • McKenna, Travis Edward William of Glen Carbon to Kowalis, Jessica Rose of Glen Carbon.
  • Saucedo, Christian Noel of Elsah to Gervais, Nicole Ekings of Rolling Hills Estates, California.
  • Mellenthin, Matthew Ross of Godfrey to Orolock, Aria Nicole of Godfrey.
  • Voegele, Nathan Travis of Anaconda, Montana to Scheider, Lindsey Marie of Anaconda, Montana.
  • Morris, Jeffrey Ray of Granite City to Simpson, Sarah Nicole of Granite City.
  • Kassak, Michael Robert of Alton to Brooks, Amanda Sue Anne of Alton.
  • Cook, Jason William of Troy to Symmonds, Kristy Lynn of Troy.
  • Schmidt, Mark Allan of Edwardsville to Ritzheimer, Nicole Renee of Edwardsville.
  • Muench, Justin Andrew of St. Louis to Schmit, Jessica Dawn of St. Louis.
  • Lutes, Christopher Emmanuel of Collinsville to Friederich, Amy Frances of Collinsville.
  • Roberson, Clifton Calvin of Litchfield to Alexander, Samantha Jean of Litchfield.
  • Chapman, Caleb Drew of Alton to Holmes, Michelle Sue of Alton.
  • Cunningham, Kevin John of East Alton to Trost, Toria Marie of East Alton.
  • Harris, Chad Gilley of Granite City to Jerashen, Renee Marie of Granite City.
  • West, Richard Dale of Vandalia to Cole, Mary Martha of Vandalia.
  • Kane, Evan Shea of Godfrey to Heffington, Emily Frances of Godfrey.
  • St Peters, Patrick Leroy of Wood River to Ford, Denise Lorene of Wood River.
  • Darnell, Michael Roy of East Alton to Brockman, Barbara Ann of East Alton.
  • Hill, John Delano of Bethalto to Monroe, Karissa Kay of Bethalto.
  • Moody, Robert Lee of St. Louis to Williams, Heidi Marie of Granite City.
  • Lybarger, Ryan Matthew of Edwardsville to Barrows, Rachel Marie of Edwardsville.
  • McGrew, Glen Aaron of Jerseyville to Kovach, Amanda Jane of Jerseyville.
  • Seagraves, Brandon Charles of Peoria to Coonrod, Rachel Colene of Peoria.
  • Huebner, Danny Ray of Collinsville to Ostendorf, Heather Nicole of Fairview Heights.
  • York Jr., Eric Weston of Alton to Mosby, Kelly Nicole of Alton.
  • Langendorf, Andrew Paul of Edwardsville to Chapman, Lindsey Nicole of Troy.
  • Franco, David Edward of O’Fallon to Broaddus, Shannon Lynn of O’Fallon.
  • Gaskins, Thomas Harold of Springfield to Sivia, Michaeleen Kay of Godfrey.
  • Murphy, Justin Lee of Alton to Shaw, Shelby Morgan of Alton.
  • Glenn, Darian Edward of Granite City to Cochran, Kaylin Renee of Granite City.
  • Trask, Bryan Jesse of Edwardsville to Connoyer, Nancy Eugenia of Edwardsville.
  • Wilkins Sr., Jason Ladell of Moro to Vincent, Sarah June of Moro.
  • Davis Jr., Donald Kirk of East Alton to Sorgea, Tiffany Dawn of East Alton.
  • Drda, Jason Allen of Westfield, Indiana to Paramonov, Yuliya of Westfield, Indiana.
  • Lambert, Ishmel of Granite City to Green-Lambert, Gayle Nicketta of Granite City.
  • Bailey, Shawn Eric of St. Louis to Adams, Candace Anntoinette of St. Louis.
  • Willeford, David Wayne of Roxana to Dean, Jennifer Michelle of Roxana.
  • Wannamaker, Kenneth Edwin of Staunton to Otto, Joann Marie of Staunton.
  • Holland, Adam Frazier of Cottage Hills to Kampmann, Victoria Elizabeth of Cottage Hills.
  • Butler, Alexander Kenneth of Alton to Morelli, Gina Marie of Alton.
  • Dansdill, Richard Patrick of Smyrna, Georgia to Wendt, Lauren Elizabeth of Smyrna, Georgia.
  • Swarringin, Randy Allen of Cottage Hills to Imel-Kebe, Michele Lee of Cottage Hills.
  • Henderson, Scott Edward of Granite City to Davis, Stephanie Danielle of Granite City.
  • Miller, James William of Jerseyville to Winfree, Lori Beth of Bethalto.
  • McKinney, Charles William of Collinsville to Mesnier, Debra Marie of Maryville.
  • Russell, Jacob Matthew of Granite City to Robinson, Heather Renee of Granite City.
  • Del Rio Ramirez, Carlos Omar of Collinsville to Pacheco Avila, Nallely Janeth of East St. Louis.
  • Holtgrave, Jordan Stephan of Columbia, Missouri to Ernst, Courtney Renee of Pocahontas.
  • West, Dustin Lee of East Alton to Gregory, Kendra Lee Machelle of East Alton.
  • Cusanelli, Dominic Michael of Collinsville to Chatfield, Crystal Annette of Collinsville.
  • Hampton, Jared Russell of Troy to Ogden, Kristine Elizabeth of Troy.
  • Schneider, Aron Bradley of Highland to Hug, Madison Paige of Highland.
  • Yarborough, John David of East Alton to Norberg, Kerrie Marie of East Alton.
  • Mitchell, Timothy Wayne of Alton to Murphy, Samantha Brooke of Alton.
  • Fairless, Christopher Edward of Wood River to Miller, Heather Niccole of Wood River.

