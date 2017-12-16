Public Records

Marriage licenses

Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 16, 2017 07:28 PM

Madison County

  • O’Neal, Xzavion Sharmel of Venice to Battle, Eris Donyelle of Venice.
  • Kelley, Karl Francis of Shiloh to Cramer, Carolyn Yong of Maryville.
  • Lange, Brandon Joseph of Maryville to Loew, Kirstie Nicole of Maryville.
  • Rutledge, Douglas Paul of Collinsville to Carver, Ashley May of Collinsville.
  • Scott, Derek Thomas of Glen Carbon to Tate, Haley Nichole of Cadet, Missouri.
  • Johnson, Kaz Brandon Chase of Alton to Boucher, Jordan Ashley of Alton.
  • Dineen, Dennis Kyle of St. Louis to Kurgas, Jaimie Melissa of St. Louis.
  • Libbra, Jacob Lynn of Highland to Miget, Kathryne Grace of Highland.
  • Knoth Jr, Kenneth Charles of Collinsville to Harlan, Rhea Ruth of Collinsville.
  • Walker, Brian Matthew of Belleville to Knowlton, Nichole Rhea of Belleville.
  • Cline, Brian Matthew of East Alton to Cottingham, ReeAnna Renee of East Alton.
  • Ryan Jr, David Wayne of Granite City to Michelle, Tara of Granite City.
  • Faulkner, Anthony T.J. of Glen Carbon to Moore, Kelsea Kathleen of Glen Carbon.
  • Busch, Zachariah of Troy to Hechinger, Katherine Amanda of Troy.
  • Enz Jr., Kurt of Florissant, Missouri to Williams, Donna Rowling of Grafton.
  • Estrada, Ruben Joseph of Alton to Smith, Laura Jean of Edwardsville.
  • Miller, Clinton Lewis of Highland to Heuiser, Jessica Lynn of Highland.
  • Brown, Gabriel Michael of Alton to Johnson, Haley Elizabeth of Alton.
  • Melosi, Ryan Thomas of Highland to Frey, Mallory Marie of Highland.
  • Jones, Tanner Michael of Alton to Smith, Alexa Corrine of Alton.
  • Gregov, Benton Christopher of Carlyle to Jeffers, Monica Christine of Albers.
  • Gonzalez, Adalberto of Granite City to Vargas Zarate, Ana Elida of Granite City.
  • Cobb III, Ronald Lee of Collinsville to Viliocco, Sarah Beth of Collinsville.
  • Denzmore, Michael Anthony of Granite City to Williams, Raychell Rena of Granite City.
  • Baczewski, Chad Edward of Glen Carbon to Williams, Caitlyn Rae of Glen Carbon.
  • Vandeford, Ian Andrew of Collinsville to Ralston, Stephanie Catherine of Collinsville.
  • Gruner, Kyle Richard of Pocahontas to Korsmeyer, Amber Marie of Pocahontas.
  • Yates, Nicholas Ray of Bethalto to Wooley, Krysta Leigh of Bethalto.
  • Yenne, Kyle Eugene of Godfrey to Titus, Michelle Elizabeth of Godfrey.
  • Lovett, Brandon James of Alton to Stewart, Ciera Marie Antonet of Alton.
  • Bodenbach, Jordan Taylor of Godfrey to Fritz, Taylor LeeAnn Kearby of Alton.
  • Deason, Paul Michael of Granite City to Mullins, April Leigh of Mt. Washington, Kentucky.
  • Van Loon, Colton William of Nashville, Tennessee to Johnson, Alexander Scott of Granite City.
  • Wahle, David Lee of Alton to Gillespie, Sharon of Alton.
  • Wilson, Robert Herman of Highland to Tipsword, Sharon Lynn of Highland.
  • Kannewurf, Kevin Joseph of Spotsylvania, Virginia to Trogler, Sonia Amelia of Spotsylvania, Virginia.
  • Ambry, Justin Michael of Collinsville to York, Dominica Rose of St. Jacob.
  • Roberts, Christopher Thomas of Granite City to Szymcek, Gabrielle Elizabeth Anne of Granite City.
  • Myrick, Alexander Thomas Dean of Indianapolis, Indiana to Welch, Haley Suzanne of Indianapolis, Indiana.
  • Vinson, Corey Lamont of Wood River to McCance, Skylar Jane of Alton.
  • Verdia Diaz, David of St. Louis to Perez, Mariela Jennifer of Fairmont City.
  • Meyers, Mathew Stephen of Moro to Basedow, Krystle Marie of Moro.
  • Lin, Jed Markus of Seattle, Washington to Petry, Regina Ann of Seattle, Washington.
  • Lynes, Roger Jay of Staunton to Mollet, Danielle Marie of Staunton.
  • Pazarena, Michael James of Glen Carbon to Motil, Michele Renee of Glen Carbon.
  • Dees, Adam Christopher of Alton to Jeremias, Megan Ann of Alton.
  • Peters, Timothy Michael of Highland to Porter, Laura Angela of Highland.
  • Dawson, John Doward of Granite City to Shaw, Kate Rose of Granite City.
  • Scott, Jason David of Hephzibah, Georgia to Mott, Jaclyn Marie of Granite City.
  • Silhavy Jr., Joseph Arnold of St. Louis to Ahlers, Ashlyn Blair of St. Louis.
  • Hildebrand Jr., Timothy John of Granite City to Downs, Samantha Nicole of Granite City.
  • Berghoff, Brandon Keith of East Alton to Kamp, Jennifer Lynn of East Alton.
  • Schad, Joel Michael of Belleville to Do, Vu Thi Ngoc of Edwardsville.
  • Jolly, Joseph Tyler of Granite City to Lockhart, Jessica Shaylyn of Granite City.
  • Danks, Justin Prescott of St. Louis to Kershaw, Savannah Dawn of St. Louis.
  • Miner, James Johnathon of Litchfield to Alegre, Elena Marie of Granite City.

