Marriage licenses

Madison County
- O’Neal, Xzavion Sharmel of Venice to Battle, Eris Donyelle of Venice.
- Kelley, Karl Francis of Shiloh to Cramer, Carolyn Yong of Maryville.
- Lange, Brandon Joseph of Maryville to Loew, Kirstie Nicole of Maryville.
- Rutledge, Douglas Paul of Collinsville to Carver, Ashley May of Collinsville.
- Scott, Derek Thomas of Glen Carbon to Tate, Haley Nichole of Cadet, Missouri.
- Johnson, Kaz Brandon Chase of Alton to Boucher, Jordan Ashley of Alton.
- Dineen, Dennis Kyle of St. Louis to Kurgas, Jaimie Melissa of St. Louis.
- Libbra, Jacob Lynn of Highland to Miget, Kathryne Grace of Highland.
- Knoth Jr, Kenneth Charles of Collinsville to Harlan, Rhea Ruth of Collinsville.
- Walker, Brian Matthew of Belleville to Knowlton, Nichole Rhea of Belleville.
- Cline, Brian Matthew of East Alton to Cottingham, ReeAnna Renee of East Alton.
- Ryan Jr, David Wayne of Granite City to Michelle, Tara of Granite City.
- Faulkner, Anthony T.J. of Glen Carbon to Moore, Kelsea Kathleen of Glen Carbon.
- Busch, Zachariah of Troy to Hechinger, Katherine Amanda of Troy.
- Enz Jr., Kurt of Florissant, Missouri to Williams, Donna Rowling of Grafton.
- Estrada, Ruben Joseph of Alton to Smith, Laura Jean of Edwardsville.
- Miller, Clinton Lewis of Highland to Heuiser, Jessica Lynn of Highland.
- Brown, Gabriel Michael of Alton to Johnson, Haley Elizabeth of Alton.
- Melosi, Ryan Thomas of Highland to Frey, Mallory Marie of Highland.
- Jones, Tanner Michael of Alton to Smith, Alexa Corrine of Alton.
- Gregov, Benton Christopher of Carlyle to Jeffers, Monica Christine of Albers.
- Gonzalez, Adalberto of Granite City to Vargas Zarate, Ana Elida of Granite City.
- Cobb III, Ronald Lee of Collinsville to Viliocco, Sarah Beth of Collinsville.
- Denzmore, Michael Anthony of Granite City to Williams, Raychell Rena of Granite City.
- Baczewski, Chad Edward of Glen Carbon to Williams, Caitlyn Rae of Glen Carbon.
- Vandeford, Ian Andrew of Collinsville to Ralston, Stephanie Catherine of Collinsville.
- Gruner, Kyle Richard of Pocahontas to Korsmeyer, Amber Marie of Pocahontas.
- Yates, Nicholas Ray of Bethalto to Wooley, Krysta Leigh of Bethalto.
- Yenne, Kyle Eugene of Godfrey to Titus, Michelle Elizabeth of Godfrey.
- Lovett, Brandon James of Alton to Stewart, Ciera Marie Antonet of Alton.
- Bodenbach, Jordan Taylor of Godfrey to Fritz, Taylor LeeAnn Kearby of Alton.
- Deason, Paul Michael of Granite City to Mullins, April Leigh of Mt. Washington, Kentucky.
- Van Loon, Colton William of Nashville, Tennessee to Johnson, Alexander Scott of Granite City.
- Wahle, David Lee of Alton to Gillespie, Sharon of Alton.
- Wilson, Robert Herman of Highland to Tipsword, Sharon Lynn of Highland.
- Kannewurf, Kevin Joseph of Spotsylvania, Virginia to Trogler, Sonia Amelia of Spotsylvania, Virginia.
- Ambry, Justin Michael of Collinsville to York, Dominica Rose of St. Jacob.
- Roberts, Christopher Thomas of Granite City to Szymcek, Gabrielle Elizabeth Anne of Granite City.
- Myrick, Alexander Thomas Dean of Indianapolis, Indiana to Welch, Haley Suzanne of Indianapolis, Indiana.
- Vinson, Corey Lamont of Wood River to McCance, Skylar Jane of Alton.
- Verdia Diaz, David of St. Louis to Perez, Mariela Jennifer of Fairmont City.
- Meyers, Mathew Stephen of Moro to Basedow, Krystle Marie of Moro.
- Lin, Jed Markus of Seattle, Washington to Petry, Regina Ann of Seattle, Washington.
- Lynes, Roger Jay of Staunton to Mollet, Danielle Marie of Staunton.
- Pazarena, Michael James of Glen Carbon to Motil, Michele Renee of Glen Carbon.
- Dees, Adam Christopher of Alton to Jeremias, Megan Ann of Alton.
- Peters, Timothy Michael of Highland to Porter, Laura Angela of Highland.
- Dawson, John Doward of Granite City to Shaw, Kate Rose of Granite City.
- Scott, Jason David of Hephzibah, Georgia to Mott, Jaclyn Marie of Granite City.
- Silhavy Jr., Joseph Arnold of St. Louis to Ahlers, Ashlyn Blair of St. Louis.
- Hildebrand Jr., Timothy John of Granite City to Downs, Samantha Nicole of Granite City.
- Berghoff, Brandon Keith of East Alton to Kamp, Jennifer Lynn of East Alton.
- Schad, Joel Michael of Belleville to Do, Vu Thi Ngoc of Edwardsville.
- Jolly, Joseph Tyler of Granite City to Lockhart, Jessica Shaylyn of Granite City.
- Danks, Justin Prescott of St. Louis to Kershaw, Savannah Dawn of St. Louis.
- Miner, James Johnathon of Litchfield to Alegre, Elena Marie of Granite City.
