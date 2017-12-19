Public Records

Marriage licenses

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 19, 2017 11:54 AM

Madison County

  • Danks, Justin Prescott of St. Louis to Kershaw, Savannah Dawn of St. Louis.
  • Miner, James Johnathon of Litchfield to Alegre, Elena Marie of Granite City.
  • Harper, Brad Matthew of Collinsville to Smith, Cassandra Elyse of Collinsville.
  • Naz, Mete of Bethalto to Masters, Megan Nicole of Bethalto.
  • Johnson, Terry Lee of Roxana to Gross, Marcella Colleen of Roxana.
  • Callanan, Zachary Ray of Belleville to Hayes, Rachel Lynn of Belleville.
  • DeJean, Andrew David of St. Louis to Bryan, Alisha Danielle of Alton.
  • Kingery, Trenton Jeffrey of Staunton to Hitch, Kaitlynn Marina of Staunton.
  • Cervantes, Dean Jeffrey of Wildwood, Missouri to Hughes, Stephanee Jeanne of Wildwood, Missouri.
  • Martin II, Michael Anthony of Jerseyville to Payne, Ashley Nicole of Jerseyville.
  • Hanfelder, William Joseph of Dorsey to Dekker, Ashley Marie of Dorsey.
  • Hooker, Christopher Jordan of Collinsville to Merz, Desiree Aleece of Collinsville.
  • Douglas, Maurice Albert of Collinsville to Beverly, Evelyn Michelle of Collinsville.
  • Picklesimer, Tony Lee of Worden to Leonard, Amy Jo of Worden.
  • Jones, Kenneth Cornelius of Godrey to Rands, Stephanie Marie of Dow.
  • Carrico, Joshua Melvin of Granite City to Loness, Brittany Nicole of Granite City.
  • Miller Jr., Clifton Grandville of Staunton to Fiori, Leslie Marie of Staunton.
  • Potter, Joseph Scott of Worden to Green, Crystal Lea of Worden.
  • Watkins Jr., Charles Travis of Granite City to O’Bryan, Makenzie Rachel of Granite City.
  • Clark, Cody Dewayne of Vandalia to Ramsey, Jennera Jo of Vandalia.
  • Marshall, D.J. William of Granite City to Feigenbutz, Emily Lynn of Granite City.
  • Rogers, Shane Matthew of St. Louis to Hess, Taylor Renee of St. Louis.
  • Corbitt, Dakota Keith of South Roxana to Myers, Courtney Marie of South Roxana.
  • Conlee, Ethan Clemence of Godfrey to Hartman-Davis, Lauren Ann of Alton.
  • Alvarez, James William of Carrollton to Gates, Christian Ann of Carrollton.
  • Baez, Randy Ralph of Bronx, New York to Reed, Janelle Christine of Bronx, New York.
  • VonHatten, Brady Gene of Highland to Smith, Angela Marie of Highland.
  • Jamerson II, George Julius of Collinsville to Puckett, Dicha Nicole of Collinsville.
  • Phelps, Clyde Jacob of Alton to Peuterbaugh, Whitney Allison of Alton.
  • Eades, Ryan Cleveland of Granite City to Stufflebean, Brittany Kay Gayle of Granite City.
  • Raper Jr, Rickey of Collinsville to Hubbard, Tanisha Lula Elaine of Collinsville.
  • Ritchie, Dylan Kory of Granite City to Harrington, Amy Jo of Granite City.
  • Lillig, Nicholas Andrew of Bethalto to Konopka, Kathryn Rose of Bethalto.
  • Stephens, Andy Derik of South Roxana to Patton, Jamie Lynn of Roxana.
  • Hatton, Justin Wade of Alhambra to Wrigley, Jessica Lynn of Alhambra.
  • Stewart, Jesse Eugene of Wood River to Pate, Megan Elizabeth of Wood River.
  • Van Winkle, Andrew David of Edwardsville to Bender, Cassandra Ann of Edwardsville.
  • McCormick, Justin Marshall of Texas City, Texas to Turner, Jessica LeAnn of Texas City, Texas.
  • Basarich, Michael Joseph of Granite City to Hicks, Nicole Elaine of Granite City.
  • Gaor, Mario Rafael of Swansea to Boston, Emma Levi of Swansea.
  • Godar, Tyler John of Fairmont City to Hart, Kimberly Ann of Fairmont City.
  • Lebonick, Jorin Joseph of Glen Carbon to Moore, Cara Lynn of Glen Carbon.
  • Kuehn, Joshua David of Bethalto to Garrott, Krysta Lee of Godfrey.
  • Minner, Kyle William Harvie of Alton to Dorris, Kristin Elizabeth of Alton.
  • Altenberger, Alex Allen of Collinsville to Grant, Samantha Joann of Granite City.
  • Hoefert, Christopher John of Godfrey to Roberts, Stephanie Renee of Godfrey.
  • Molkenbur, Andrea Michelle of Maryville to Dumm, Connie Ann of Maryville.
  • Yates, Ronald Edward of St. Louis to Garrison, Kassidy Carolyn of St. Louis.
  • Budde Jr, John Robert of Alton to Holland, Angela Suzette of Alton.
  • Clark, Matthew Steven of Alton to Hay, Erica Nicole of Alton.
  • Daniels, Kraig Edward of Wood River to Seitzinger, Kimberly Fay of Wood River.
  • Hackethal, Bradley James of Dorsey to Steward, Jamie Nicole of Dorsey.
  • Myers II, Richard Earl of Glen Carbon to Stegman, Megan Michelle of Glen Carbon.
  • Powell, Eric Michael of Pittsfield to Brownlee, Dondria Cle-Chaun of Schertz, Texas.
  • Stock, Donald Ray of Granite City to Wolfe, Debra Lynn of Granite City.
  • Chamness, Cory Lee of Granite City to Williams, Veronica Lynn of Granite City.
  • Bumpers, Tony LeClay Artemus of Bethalto to Allred, Jenieca Jenelle of Bethalto.
  • Vosbrink, Daniel Wayne of Edwardsville to Hernandez, Salena Virginia of Edwardsville.
  • Pinkley, Ryan Danial of Wood River to Nowak, Amanda Nicole of Wood River.
  • Parker, Collin Patrick of Grand Chain to Martin, Kendra Lee of Grand Chain.
  • Cagle, Garry Lee of Wood River to Lawrence, Brenda Kay of Wood River.
  • McKinney, Garrett Mark of Belleville to Hash, Brittany Nichole of Belleville.
  • Wright, Aaron Douglas of East Alton to Pickett, Danielle Louise of East Alton.
  • Prosperi, David Andrew of St. Louis to Lorenzen, Lisa Renee of St. Louis.
  • Crayton, Matthew Lamar of Fairview Heights to Cole, Rachell Andrea of Fairview Heights.
  • Seeley, Christopher Steven of Granite City to Kemp-Arnold, Theresa Nicole of Granite City.
  • Page, Christopher Michael of Alton to Rennie, Vesheta Lanisha of Alton.
  • Marshall, Mathew Sheridan of O’Fallon to Swartz, Heather Elizabeth of O’Fallon.
  • Schlemer, Hunter Allen of Staunton to Zarzeck, Brittany Nicole Malia of Staunton.
  • Garcia, Santiago Gilberto of Troy to Zeller, Jennifer Lee of Troy.
  • Collmann, Thomas James of Maryville to Johnson, Johanna Marie of Maryville.
  • Donovan, Morgan Weiler of Roxana to Zheleznyak, Svetlana Stepanovna of Roxana.
  • Voss, Brandon James of Highland to Fohne, Khristen Leann of Highland.
  • Tovar Jr., Juancarlos of Highland to Sharp, Angie Marie of Highland.
  • Lodes Jr., Steven Mark of Maryville to Orloski, Candace Renee of Maryville.
  • Werner, Andrew Hwang of Wood River to Redden, Rachel Rene of Wood River.
  • Morlen, Jonathan Joseph of Granite City to Morelan, Alicia Ann of Granite City.
  • Tholin, Fletcher Lee of Collinsville to Williams, Caroline Ann of Collinsville.

