Marriage licenses

Madison County
- Danks, Justin Prescott of St. Louis to Kershaw, Savannah Dawn of St. Louis.
- Miner, James Johnathon of Litchfield to Alegre, Elena Marie of Granite City.
- Harper, Brad Matthew of Collinsville to Smith, Cassandra Elyse of Collinsville.
- Naz, Mete of Bethalto to Masters, Megan Nicole of Bethalto.
- Johnson, Terry Lee of Roxana to Gross, Marcella Colleen of Roxana.
- Callanan, Zachary Ray of Belleville to Hayes, Rachel Lynn of Belleville.
- DeJean, Andrew David of St. Louis to Bryan, Alisha Danielle of Alton.
- Kingery, Trenton Jeffrey of Staunton to Hitch, Kaitlynn Marina of Staunton.
- Cervantes, Dean Jeffrey of Wildwood, Missouri to Hughes, Stephanee Jeanne of Wildwood, Missouri.
- Martin II, Michael Anthony of Jerseyville to Payne, Ashley Nicole of Jerseyville.
- Hanfelder, William Joseph of Dorsey to Dekker, Ashley Marie of Dorsey.
- Hooker, Christopher Jordan of Collinsville to Merz, Desiree Aleece of Collinsville.
- Douglas, Maurice Albert of Collinsville to Beverly, Evelyn Michelle of Collinsville.
- Picklesimer, Tony Lee of Worden to Leonard, Amy Jo of Worden.
- Jones, Kenneth Cornelius of Godrey to Rands, Stephanie Marie of Dow.
- Carrico, Joshua Melvin of Granite City to Loness, Brittany Nicole of Granite City.
- Miller Jr., Clifton Grandville of Staunton to Fiori, Leslie Marie of Staunton.
- Potter, Joseph Scott of Worden to Green, Crystal Lea of Worden.
- Watkins Jr., Charles Travis of Granite City to O’Bryan, Makenzie Rachel of Granite City.
- Clark, Cody Dewayne of Vandalia to Ramsey, Jennera Jo of Vandalia.
- Marshall, D.J. William of Granite City to Feigenbutz, Emily Lynn of Granite City.
- Rogers, Shane Matthew of St. Louis to Hess, Taylor Renee of St. Louis.
- Corbitt, Dakota Keith of South Roxana to Myers, Courtney Marie of South Roxana.
- Conlee, Ethan Clemence of Godfrey to Hartman-Davis, Lauren Ann of Alton.
- Alvarez, James William of Carrollton to Gates, Christian Ann of Carrollton.
- Baez, Randy Ralph of Bronx, New York to Reed, Janelle Christine of Bronx, New York.
- VonHatten, Brady Gene of Highland to Smith, Angela Marie of Highland.
- Jamerson II, George Julius of Collinsville to Puckett, Dicha Nicole of Collinsville.
- Phelps, Clyde Jacob of Alton to Peuterbaugh, Whitney Allison of Alton.
- Eades, Ryan Cleveland of Granite City to Stufflebean, Brittany Kay Gayle of Granite City.
- Raper Jr, Rickey of Collinsville to Hubbard, Tanisha Lula Elaine of Collinsville.
- Ritchie, Dylan Kory of Granite City to Harrington, Amy Jo of Granite City.
- Lillig, Nicholas Andrew of Bethalto to Konopka, Kathryn Rose of Bethalto.
- Stephens, Andy Derik of South Roxana to Patton, Jamie Lynn of Roxana.
- Hatton, Justin Wade of Alhambra to Wrigley, Jessica Lynn of Alhambra.
- Stewart, Jesse Eugene of Wood River to Pate, Megan Elizabeth of Wood River.
- Van Winkle, Andrew David of Edwardsville to Bender, Cassandra Ann of Edwardsville.
- McCormick, Justin Marshall of Texas City, Texas to Turner, Jessica LeAnn of Texas City, Texas.
- Basarich, Michael Joseph of Granite City to Hicks, Nicole Elaine of Granite City.
- Gaor, Mario Rafael of Swansea to Boston, Emma Levi of Swansea.
- Godar, Tyler John of Fairmont City to Hart, Kimberly Ann of Fairmont City.
- Lebonick, Jorin Joseph of Glen Carbon to Moore, Cara Lynn of Glen Carbon.
- Kuehn, Joshua David of Bethalto to Garrott, Krysta Lee of Godfrey.
- Minner, Kyle William Harvie of Alton to Dorris, Kristin Elizabeth of Alton.
- Altenberger, Alex Allen of Collinsville to Grant, Samantha Joann of Granite City.
- Hoefert, Christopher John of Godfrey to Roberts, Stephanie Renee of Godfrey.
- Molkenbur, Andrea Michelle of Maryville to Dumm, Connie Ann of Maryville.
- Yates, Ronald Edward of St. Louis to Garrison, Kassidy Carolyn of St. Louis.
- Budde Jr, John Robert of Alton to Holland, Angela Suzette of Alton.
- Clark, Matthew Steven of Alton to Hay, Erica Nicole of Alton.
- Daniels, Kraig Edward of Wood River to Seitzinger, Kimberly Fay of Wood River.
- Hackethal, Bradley James of Dorsey to Steward, Jamie Nicole of Dorsey.
- Myers II, Richard Earl of Glen Carbon to Stegman, Megan Michelle of Glen Carbon.
- Powell, Eric Michael of Pittsfield to Brownlee, Dondria Cle-Chaun of Schertz, Texas.
- Stock, Donald Ray of Granite City to Wolfe, Debra Lynn of Granite City.
- Chamness, Cory Lee of Granite City to Williams, Veronica Lynn of Granite City.
- Bumpers, Tony LeClay Artemus of Bethalto to Allred, Jenieca Jenelle of Bethalto.
- Vosbrink, Daniel Wayne of Edwardsville to Hernandez, Salena Virginia of Edwardsville.
- Pinkley, Ryan Danial of Wood River to Nowak, Amanda Nicole of Wood River.
- Parker, Collin Patrick of Grand Chain to Martin, Kendra Lee of Grand Chain.
- Cagle, Garry Lee of Wood River to Lawrence, Brenda Kay of Wood River.
- McKinney, Garrett Mark of Belleville to Hash, Brittany Nichole of Belleville.
- Wright, Aaron Douglas of East Alton to Pickett, Danielle Louise of East Alton.
- Prosperi, David Andrew of St. Louis to Lorenzen, Lisa Renee of St. Louis.
- Crayton, Matthew Lamar of Fairview Heights to Cole, Rachell Andrea of Fairview Heights.
- Seeley, Christopher Steven of Granite City to Kemp-Arnold, Theresa Nicole of Granite City.
- Page, Christopher Michael of Alton to Rennie, Vesheta Lanisha of Alton.
- Marshall, Mathew Sheridan of O’Fallon to Swartz, Heather Elizabeth of O’Fallon.
- Schlemer, Hunter Allen of Staunton to Zarzeck, Brittany Nicole Malia of Staunton.
- Garcia, Santiago Gilberto of Troy to Zeller, Jennifer Lee of Troy.
- Collmann, Thomas James of Maryville to Johnson, Johanna Marie of Maryville.
- Donovan, Morgan Weiler of Roxana to Zheleznyak, Svetlana Stepanovna of Roxana.
- Voss, Brandon James of Highland to Fohne, Khristen Leann of Highland.
- Tovar Jr., Juancarlos of Highland to Sharp, Angie Marie of Highland.
- Lodes Jr., Steven Mark of Maryville to Orloski, Candace Renee of Maryville.
- Werner, Andrew Hwang of Wood River to Redden, Rachel Rene of Wood River.
- Morlen, Jonathan Joseph of Granite City to Morelan, Alicia Ann of Granite City.
- Tholin, Fletcher Lee of Collinsville to Williams, Caroline Ann of Collinsville.
