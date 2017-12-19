Marriage licenses

St. Clair County
- Allred, John Dougherty of O’Fallon to Johnston, Michelle Marie of O’Fallon.
- Anderson, Chad Allen of Dupo to Lumpkins, Elizabeth Kay of Dupo.
- Anderson, Jacob Michael of Belleville to Morton, Kassie Lynne of Belleville.
- Anderson, Vincent Ramon of Belleville to Driver, Rhonda Alexander of Belleville.
- Austin, Tobias Maurice of East St. Louis to Miller, Rashayla Danyel of Belleville.
- Ayala, Jorge E. of Belleville to Stone, Julie R. of Belleville.
- Baer, Roger Lee of Summerfield to Wittmer, Barbara Ellen of Summerfield.
- Baker, Zachary Matthew of Manchester, Missouri to Mueller, Krystina Marie of Kirkwood, Missouri.
- Barnes, Gregory of East St. Louis to Hallman, Danielle D. of East St. Louis.
- Beaver, Nicholas D. of Washington Park to Brown, Cinnamon E. of Belleville.
- Beel, Tyler A.S. of East Carondelet to Elliott, Kassandra Nicole of East Carondelet.
- Bell Jr., Gary T. of Alorton to Wills, Shamele G. of Alorton.
- Bigler III, Robert L. of Independence, Missouri to Carrico, Erin E. of Independence, Missouri.
- Bingheim, Josh Andrew of Belleville to Weiss, Kimberly Marie of Belleville.
- Blackwell, Charles E. of Lebanon to Blumenthal, Robin D. of Imperial, Missouri.
- Blades, Steven M. of Mascoutah to Hutcheson, Margaret M. of Mascoutah.
- Blevins, Erman Kiefer of Mt. Vernon to Rodriguez, Kathryn Elizabeth of Belleville.
- Bombardieri, Kenneth Patrick of Dupo to Bahor, Dana Gayle of Dupo.
- Booker, De Angelo Lamar of Belleville to Morning, Ora D. of East St. Louis.
- Boschenreither, Daniel Joseph of Mehlville, Missouri to Knoth, Kelli Elizabeth of Fairview Heights.
- Bosworth, Brian Lee of Belleville to Shank, Shannon Lynn of Belleville.
- Brown, Charles Michael of Belleville to Payne, Shakyra Lynn of East St. Louis.
- Brown, Matthias Vierre of Swansea to Gunn, Casetta Diane of St. Louis.
- Buehne, James Jared of Belleville to Frisch, Anna Marie of Belleville.
- Buerke, Daniel R. of O’Fallon to Gosteli, Kristy K. of O’Fallon.
- Bullock, Johnnie of East St. Louis to Doby, Shirley Marie of East St. Louis.
- Burgess, Jeremy Chad of O’Fallon to Homrig, Sarah Elizabeth of O’Fallon.
- Burrow, Christopher Thomas of Arnold, Missouri to Pickard, Andrea Janelle of Arnold, Missouri.
- Butts, William J. of Belleville to Koenig, Kathryn J. of Millstadt.
- Carle, Craig D. of Belleville to Kostel, Lauren C. of Belleville.
- Chavis, Terrence E.D. of East St. Louis to Brown, Norvette of St. Louis.
- Childers, Ronald Lee of Cahokia to Rodney, Terry Lee of Cahokia.
- Clark II, Gregory Charles of Belleville to Lesueur, Tameka Nicole of Belleville.
- Cobos, Varon Miguel of Mascoutah to Townsend, Brooke Isabel of Mascoutah.
- Collins, Brandon M. of Mascoutah to Dayton, Darlene Ruth of Mascoutah.
- Collum, Jonathan Spencer of Hughes, Arkansas to Horn, Katherine Lee of Hughes, Arkansas.
- Combs, Cartez T. of East St. Louis to Lawrence, Tinekia R. of Belleville.
- Cook, Eric Thomas of Belleville to English, Laura Danielle of Belleville.
- Cook, William Daniel of Belleville to Chadwick, Julia Michelle of Swansea.
- Cox Jr., Gregory of Belleville to Spears, Beverly K. of Belleville.
- Davis Jr., Claude of East St. Louis to Wynn, Celeste A. of East St. Louis.
- Dawson, Demarrion Ryheam of Belleville to Peebles, Gabriella Joy of St. Louis.
- Deeken, Christopher Michael of Bowling Green, Missouri to Klopper, Alexandra Mariah of Bowling Green, Missouri.
- Defoe, Daniel Ryan of Swansea to Sabatino, Kaytene Marie of Swansea.
- Donahue, Kyle Michael of Belleville to Wellerritter, Christina Lynn of Belleville.
- Donald, William D. of Freeburg to Stehl, Lauren L. of Freeburg.
- Doyle, Terrance Michael of St. Louis to Partee, Asiah Shanae of Belleville.
- Eggering, Zachary D. of Maryville to Cline, Rebecca L. of Collinsville.
- Eubanks, Michael Scott of Belleville to Hoeffken, Alexandra Nicole of Belleville.
- Ewing, Justin J. of Cahokia to Barnhill, Conzetta A. of Cahokia.
- Faith, Christopher T. of Belleville to Lombardo, Nicole L. of Mehlville, Missouri.
- Fernandez, Adam G. of Collinsville to Jackstadt, Megan L. of Collinsville.
- Foreman, Levi Boyd of Lebanon to Henderson, Chelsey Renea of Lebanon.
- Fox, Kyle William of Lebanon to Langley, Heather Elizabeth of Lebanon.
- Franklin, Jeremy Lamar of Cahokia to Johnson, Princess Tory Rakel of Cahokia.
- Frerking, Michael Anthony of New Memphis to Keller, Carlee Kay of New Memphis.
- Friederich, Tyler Vernon of St. Louis to Welch, Katherine Ann of St. Louis.
- Fults Jr., Kenneth L. of Millstadt to Morrison, April D. of Millstadt.
- Funk, David Charles of Mascoutah to Wester, Tracy Ann of Mascoutah.
- Gain Jr., Donald Raymond of Smithton to Asbridge, Catherine Rose of Smithton.
- Garner, Justin Kiel of Mascoutah to Buss, Lauren Christine of Mascoutah.
- Gary Jimmie T. of Washington Park to Molton, Shonita M. of Washington Park.
- Golliday Jr., Alvin of Cahokia to Wilson, Leslie Denise of Cahokia.
- Gossett Sr., Troy A.R. of Belleville to Gossett, Layla M. of Belleville.
- Graham, Terry of Belleville to Johns, Jocelyn Denise of Belleville.
- Grant Jr., Tim Elson of Mascoutah to Overall, Cynthia Amberrose of Mascoutah.
- Grant, Merlin C.M. of Mascoutah to Louis, Anne Elizabeth of Mascoutah.
- Hacker, Stephen D.J. of Belleville to Middendorff, Angela R. of O’Fallon.
- Wall, Anthony Sam of O’Fallon to Sullentrup, Wendi Marie of O’Fallon.
- Harter, Christian R. of New Baden to Harris, Danielle N. of Mascoutah.
- Hayes, Branddon V. of Belleville to Neuner, Victoria G. of Belleville.
- Hays, Dewey M. of Belleville to Tobias, Marilyn K. of Belleville.
- Heap, Michael Gerard of Freeburg to Sondag, Kimberly Ann of Freeburg.
- Hency, Kory Ray of Waterloo to Daniels, Kaitlin Ann of Belleville.
- Hill, Korre A. of Fairview Heights to Hayes, Carlandria Mageth of St. Louis.
- Hoeft, Mark Harrison of St. Charles, Missouri to Lehr, Ashley Elizabeth of Belleville.
- Holman, Lamarion Dwight of Fairview Heights to Kirkwood, Princess Fersheela of O’Fallon.
- Houpt, James Marian of O’Fallon to Pace, Beverly Ann of Belleville.
- House, Craig D. of Dupo to Fisher, Linda L. of Granite City.
- Hrabusicky Jr., Daniel T. of Belleville to Mattingly, Stephanie M. of Belleville.
