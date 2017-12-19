Public Records

Marriage licenses

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 19, 2017 02:08 PM

St. Clair County

  • Allred, John Dougherty of O’Fallon to Johnston, Michelle Marie of O’Fallon.
  • Anderson, Chad Allen of Dupo to Lumpkins, Elizabeth Kay of Dupo.
  • Anderson, Jacob Michael of Belleville to Morton, Kassie Lynne of Belleville.
  • Anderson, Vincent Ramon of Belleville to Driver, Rhonda Alexander of Belleville.
  • Austin, Tobias Maurice of East St. Louis to Miller, Rashayla Danyel of Belleville.
  • Ayala, Jorge E. of Belleville to Stone, Julie R. of Belleville.
  • Baer, Roger Lee of Summerfield to Wittmer, Barbara Ellen of Summerfield.
  • Baker, Zachary Matthew of Manchester, Missouri to Mueller, Krystina Marie of Kirkwood, Missouri.
  • Barnes, Gregory of East St. Louis to Hallman, Danielle D. of East St. Louis.
  • Beaver, Nicholas D. of Washington Park to Brown, Cinnamon E. of Belleville.
  • Beel, Tyler A.S. of East Carondelet to Elliott, Kassandra Nicole of East Carondelet.
  • Bell Jr., Gary T. of Alorton to Wills, Shamele G. of Alorton.
  • Bigler III, Robert L. of Independence, Missouri to Carrico, Erin E. of Independence, Missouri.
  • Bingheim, Josh Andrew of Belleville to Weiss, Kimberly Marie of Belleville.
  • Blackwell, Charles E. of Lebanon to Blumenthal, Robin D. of Imperial, Missouri.
  • Blades, Steven M. of Mascoutah to Hutcheson, Margaret M. of Mascoutah.
  • Blevins, Erman Kiefer of Mt. Vernon to Rodriguez, Kathryn Elizabeth of Belleville.
  • Bombardieri, Kenneth Patrick of Dupo to Bahor, Dana Gayle of Dupo.
  • Booker, De Angelo Lamar of Belleville to Morning, Ora D. of East St. Louis.
  • Boschenreither, Daniel Joseph of Mehlville, Missouri to Knoth, Kelli Elizabeth of Fairview Heights.
  • Bosworth, Brian Lee of Belleville to Shank, Shannon Lynn of Belleville.
  • Brown, Charles Michael of Belleville to Payne, Shakyra Lynn of East St. Louis.
  • Brown, Matthias Vierre of Swansea to Gunn, Casetta Diane of St. Louis.
  • Buehne, James Jared of Belleville to Frisch, Anna Marie of Belleville.
  • Buerke, Daniel R. of O’Fallon to Gosteli, Kristy K. of O’Fallon.
  • Bullock, Johnnie of East St. Louis to Doby, Shirley Marie of East St. Louis.
  • Burgess, Jeremy Chad of O’Fallon to Homrig, Sarah Elizabeth of O’Fallon.
  • Burrow, Christopher Thomas of Arnold, Missouri to Pickard, Andrea Janelle of Arnold, Missouri.
  • Butts, William J. of Belleville to Koenig, Kathryn J. of Millstadt.
  • Carle, Craig D. of Belleville to Kostel, Lauren C. of Belleville.
  • Chavis, Terrence E.D. of East St. Louis to Brown, Norvette of St. Louis.
  • Childers, Ronald Lee of Cahokia to Rodney, Terry Lee of Cahokia.
  • Clark II, Gregory Charles of Belleville to Lesueur, Tameka Nicole of Belleville.
  • Cobos, Varon Miguel of Mascoutah to Townsend, Brooke Isabel of Mascoutah.
  • Collins, Brandon M. of Mascoutah to Dayton, Darlene Ruth of Mascoutah.
  • Collum, Jonathan Spencer of Hughes, Arkansas to Horn, Katherine Lee of Hughes, Arkansas.
  • Combs, Cartez T. of East St. Louis to Lawrence, Tinekia R. of Belleville.
  • Cook, Eric Thomas of Belleville to English, Laura Danielle of Belleville.
  • Cook, William Daniel of Belleville to Chadwick, Julia Michelle of Swansea.
  • Cox Jr., Gregory of Belleville to Spears, Beverly K. of Belleville.
  • Davis Jr., Claude of East St. Louis to Wynn, Celeste A. of East St. Louis.
  • Dawson, Demarrion Ryheam of Belleville to Peebles, Gabriella Joy of St. Louis.
  • Deeken, Christopher Michael of Bowling Green, Missouri to Klopper, Alexandra Mariah of Bowling Green, Missouri.
  • Defoe, Daniel Ryan of Swansea to Sabatino, Kaytene Marie of Swansea.
  • Donahue, Kyle Michael of Belleville to Wellerritter, Christina Lynn of Belleville.
  • Donald, William D. of Freeburg to Stehl, Lauren L. of Freeburg.
  • Doyle, Terrance Michael of St. Louis to Partee, Asiah Shanae of Belleville.
  • Eggering, Zachary D. of Maryville to Cline, Rebecca L. of Collinsville.
  • Eubanks, Michael Scott of Belleville to Hoeffken, Alexandra Nicole of Belleville.
  • Ewing, Justin J. of Cahokia to Barnhill, Conzetta A. of Cahokia.
  • Faith, Christopher T. of Belleville to Lombardo, Nicole L. of Mehlville, Missouri.
  • Fernandez, Adam G. of Collinsville to Jackstadt, Megan L. of Collinsville.
  • Foreman, Levi Boyd of Lebanon to Henderson, Chelsey Renea of Lebanon.
  • Fox, Kyle William of Lebanon to Langley, Heather Elizabeth of Lebanon.
  • Franklin, Jeremy Lamar of Cahokia to Johnson, Princess Tory Rakel of Cahokia.
  • Frerking, Michael Anthony of New Memphis to Keller, Carlee Kay of New Memphis.
  • Friederich, Tyler Vernon of St. Louis to Welch, Katherine Ann of St. Louis.
  • Fults Jr., Kenneth L. of Millstadt to Morrison, April D. of Millstadt.
  • Funk, David Charles of Mascoutah to Wester, Tracy Ann of Mascoutah.
  • Gain Jr., Donald Raymond of Smithton to Asbridge, Catherine Rose of Smithton.
  • Garner, Justin Kiel of Mascoutah to Buss, Lauren Christine of Mascoutah.
  • Gary Jimmie T. of Washington Park to Molton, Shonita M. of Washington Park.
  • Golliday Jr., Alvin of Cahokia to Wilson, Leslie Denise of Cahokia.
  • Gossett Sr., Troy A.R. of Belleville to Gossett, Layla M. of Belleville.
  • Graham, Terry of Belleville to Johns, Jocelyn Denise of Belleville.
  • Grant Jr., Tim Elson of Mascoutah to Overall, Cynthia Amberrose of Mascoutah.
  • Grant, Merlin C.M. of Mascoutah to Louis, Anne Elizabeth of Mascoutah.
  • Hacker, Stephen D.J. of Belleville to Middendorff, Angela R. of O’Fallon.
  • Wall, Anthony Sam of O’Fallon to Sullentrup, Wendi Marie of O’Fallon.
  • Harter, Christian R. of New Baden to Harris, Danielle N. of Mascoutah.
  • Hayes, Branddon V. of Belleville to Neuner, Victoria G. of Belleville.
  • Hays, Dewey M. of Belleville to Tobias, Marilyn K. of Belleville.
  • Heap, Michael Gerard of Freeburg to Sondag, Kimberly Ann of Freeburg.
  • Hency, Kory Ray of Waterloo to Daniels, Kaitlin Ann of Belleville.
  • Hill, Korre A. of Fairview Heights to Hayes, Carlandria Mageth of St. Louis.
  • Hoeft, Mark Harrison of St. Charles, Missouri to Lehr, Ashley Elizabeth of Belleville.
  • Holman, Lamarion Dwight of Fairview Heights to Kirkwood, Princess Fersheela of O’Fallon.
  • Houpt, James Marian of O’Fallon to Pace, Beverly Ann of Belleville.
  • House, Craig D. of Dupo to Fisher, Linda L. of Granite City.
  • Hrabusicky Jr., Daniel T. of Belleville to Mattingly, Stephanie M. of Belleville.

