Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 821 Gass Avenue; from Kathleen A. Tylka and Thomas C. Sauerwein to David C. Norton and Kathie L. Morton; $37,000.
- 68 Dale Allen Dr.; from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, DBA, CHR to Shane M. Dixon; $80,000.
- 136 & 138 N Missouri Ave.; from Devon Q. Horton to Joseph A. Dehn & Nicole C. Tucker; $28,500.
- 10 Tanewood Court; from TRC Management Services, Inc. to Kenneth Stone & Cynthia Todd; $246,000.
- 800 Royal Heights Road; from Heirs at Law of Bobbi M. Irvin to Marshay Benton-Wilson and Pedro Wilson; $64,000.
- 513 Windrift Drive; from Donna K. Freeman to Nicholas Corrigan; $119,000.
- 538 Lafayette Drive; from Lea L. Green surviving joint tenant of Jeffrey A. Green, deceased to George N. Martinez and Mary Ellen Martinez; $151,000.
- 110 Country Club Place; from Dennis J. Jacknewitz to TRC Management Services, Inc., an Illinois Corporation; $308,000.
- 31 Eastwood Drive; from Letha McIntosh to Taylor M. Webster and Ryan C. Smallwood; $115,000.
- 6 Fahey Place; from Stanley E. Rittmeyer and Randee Rittmeyer to Mark A. Korte and Barbara L. Korte; $102,500.
- 601 Bristow Street; from Mark L. Onstott to Carol M. Scott; $28,000.
- 2913 Reiss Avenue; from Justin Stewart and Melissa Stewart to Tanya L Martin; $118,000.
- 3320 Cedar Mountain Road; from Darren W. Loftin and Tamera J. Loftin to Lavar O. McCanton; $65,000.
- 8 Chavant Court; from Stephen W. Randloff to Adam J. Hill and Kelsee M. Hill; $168,500.
- 4109 Shirley Drive; from Carolyn Hoffmann to H & A Property Investments, LLC; $47,000.
- 405 Kensington Drive; from Gary W. Blome and Mary R. Blome to Michael L.A. Hardison and Randi L. Hardison; $120,000.
- 26 Mar Jacques Drive; from Ashley S. Riley to Regina Doswell; $174,000.
- 404 North 6th Street; from Stephen Latoya Lancaster to William Harvie; $16,000.
- 138 N Indiana Ave.; from Steve D. Clark to Jacob Massey and Samantha Massey; $59,000.
- 11 North 75th Street; from Brice A. Davis; Mia Lowe; $112,000.
- 116 Chevy Chase Drive; from Dorothy S. Cheek to Andrew E. Strom & Don Lee Salisbury, Jr.; $73,500.
- 824 Lebanon Avenue; from Gerald A. Carlson to Harley Miller & Sarah Boyd; $62,500.
- 12 Ravenwood Court; from Kent Fielder to Steve Chorma; $107,000.
- 1200 Carlyle Road; from Neal A. Trentman and Jamie C. Trentman to Klas-Co D/B/A Storage Plus, a Partnership; $290,000.
- xxx State Route 158; from David M. Threlkeld, Jr. to Carl J. Oller and Mary J. Oller; $35,000.
- 401 Bull Run Road; from Shawn Corrill and Antje R. Corrill to Crystal Cruise and Tamora Smith; $149,000.
- 319 North 40th Street; from Holly A. Mueller to Mark & Mary Kernen; $29,000.
- 14 Cron Drive; from Lucille Compton to Paul Lawrenz; $79,000.
- 115 High Forest Drive; from Jason C. Lintker to Marcus Renwick Haynes and McKenna Katrielle Haynes; $120,000.
- 4308 Memorial Drive; from Mahmood Estates to Arnold Neely and Shundra Neely; $117,500.
- 7505 Melba Lane; from Allegiance Property Management, LLC, Series B to X Marks The Spot Investments LLC; $37,000.
- 800 Carlyle Avenue; from Atwood 81 Associates to 1031 EP1, Inc.; $3,575,000.
- 107 South 33rd Street; from Christopher M. Feldt & Amy E. Feldt to Mark A. Shubirg; $78,500.
- 29 Dianne Drive; from KPJ Enterprises, LLC to Hilary Sanford; $119,000.
- Rt 161 & Sullivan Dr.; from Marco Investments a/k/a Marco Investment Group, LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company to Glenwood Equities, LLC, a Missouri Limited Liability Company; $231,000.
- 2505 Wintercreek Drive; from Dustin A. Creech and Rachel M. Creech to Kevin Tuckson; $206,500.
- 10 Ridge Lane; from Jeffrey Morrison and Nindy Morrison to Alethea Michelle Dinan; $90,000.
CAHOKIA
- 1165 George Street; from Stephen Lancaster to Saint Louis Investments, LLC; $35,000.
- 1058 Saint Margaret; from Stephen Lancaster and Latoya Lancaster to Saint Louis Investments, LLC; $27,500.
- 832 St Benedict Drive; from Eric Knaust to Demario Weeden; $65,000.
- 546 Mildred Avenue; from KMP Enterprises, LLC to JMR Holdings, LLC; $27,000.
- 546 Mildred Avenue; from JMR Holdings, LLC to 360 Investments, LLC; $35,000.
- 14 Delores Drive; from Chiquita Williams to Saint Louis Investments, LLC; $25,500.
- 1704 Andrews Drive; from Kendall Wynn, by Terrell Harris, His Attorney to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $32,000.
- 7 Drexel Drive; from JCS Acquisitions, LLC and Homefront Properties, LLC to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $11,000.
- 1307 Saint Raphael; from Saint Louis Investments, LLC to Homes 4 All, LLC; $49,000.
- 1209 William Street; from Violet Ann Maddox and Clark ALex Maddox to JMR Holdings LLC; $17,000.
- 1908 Doris Avenue; from Gregory Scott Kittle to Terry and Beverly Muncher; $14,000.
- 7133 Mine Haul Road; from Brian & Amy Medley to Matthew & Kelsey Klaus; $294,000.
- 18, 103, 105, 107 Leonard Drive; from Bowen Properties & Renovations, LLC to 510 Holding Company; $130,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 30 Athlone Dr.; from Jeffrey S. Parmeley and Brandy Parmeley to Susan Bray; $103,000.
- 7940 Lauel Flats Drive; from Metro Homes, LLC to David Bednara; $184,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 2620 Black Lane; from William M. Vanhoose and Patricia S. Vanhoose to Austin Tettaton; $28,000.
- 715 Carl Street; from Finance of America Reverse LLC to Joseph A. Gasparovic and Tammy Gasparovic; $92,000.
DUPO
- 312 North 5th St.; from Levi Jerome and Brianna Jerome to Chad P. Vasquez and Anne Vasquez; $146,000.
- 204 N. 3rd Street; from Phillip Norman Honey and Virginia D. Reddick, as to a Life Estate to Paul Kaestner; $10,000.
EAST CARONDELET
- 1313 State Street; from Timothy Wilson to Dennis Foutch; $11,000.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 1717 Loretta Ave.; from Saint Louis Investments, LLC to Beautiful Homes, REI, LLC; $51,500.
- 24 Godier Drive; from Angel R. Lewis to Mary Green; $29,500.
FAIRMONT CITY
- Collinsville Rd.; from Susan Sternkopf and Allen J.C. Corben to Michael Kokotovich and Amelia P. Kokotovich; $26,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 29 Stacy Drive; from JCBC Properties LLC to Joel Wilson & Lorrie Murphy; $140,000.
- 41 Annex Court; from Steven & Joyce Grissom to Sonya Masterson; $78,000.
- 141 N. Ruby Ln.; from Harry Hindman to Gail D. and Vera A. Mitchell; $59,000.
- 84 Circle Drive; from Thomas R. Wilson to Craig & Norma Cantwell; $110,000.
- 314 Roselawn Ave.; from Dorothea Dailey to Donald F. Dzengolewski and Ann Dzengolewski; $36,000.
- 104 Gale Drive; from Laura Choate to Alda Softic and Izet Softic; $65,000.
- 26 Circle Drive; from Natalee Rujawitz to Nathan Eikenberry; $119,000.
FREEBURG
- 309 Glenrock Lane; from James & Kendra Nowatzki to Jared Thouvenot; $223,500.
- 3462 Arbor View Court; from Arbor View Acres, LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company to SJG Land Investments, LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company; $42,000.
- 112 West Phillips Street; from Larry & Janice Burbank to Dave Stein; $120,000.
- Jacks Run Rd.; from Timothy J. Wittenauer to James E. Marlen, Trustee of the Western Seven Trees Land Trust; $40,000.
- 3270 Sugar Lake Drive; from Warren L. Harris & Barbara G. Harris to Thomas P. Gaffney; $524,000.
LEBANON
- 1701 Well Road; from Mark Kabureck & Michelle Brewer to Thomas & Aimee Mcgowan; $365,000.
- 10159 Rieder Rd.; from Ashley N. Jamison to Robert B. Vollmer; $95,000.
MARISSA
- 235 East Drive; from Joseph D. Price and Lynda J. Price to Dustin B. Bingel and Breanna Lynn Cowell; $82,000.
MASCOUTAH
- 9624 Weatherby Street; from Randy K. Blakely and Amy J. Blakely to Charles Range and Kimberly Range; $320,000.
- 9702 Winnebago Way; from Kappert Construction Co., Inc. to Brianne & Bradley Rodgers; $333,500.
- 918 West State Street; from Paul & Sandra Bernard to Nicholas Emke & Samantha Wellinghoff; $115,000.
- 229 Laura; from Steven Minor to Chad Patton; $108,000.
- 11550 State Route 177; from Edward P. Zinck to Mark & Cheryl Lautenschlaeger; $135,000.
MILLSTADT
- 7112 Walnut Lane; from Tina Fernandez and Kenneth Staley to Nicholas P. Staley and Kenneth Staley; $78,000.
- 3295 Veranda Court; from Kevin Arnold and Sandra Arnold to Randy K. Blakely and Amy J. Blakely; $250,000.
- 562 Admiral Wendt Parkway; from Ginny & Cody Peter to Brett & Cara Stallard; $290,000.
- 11 Adderly Lane; from JL Schaefer Construction Inc. to Martin J. Baudino and Margene Baudino; $273,000.
- 3319 Mill Park Court; from Garrett E. and Herschel E. Johnson, RE & Dev, LLC to Craig A. Toberman and Allison M. Lowery; $246,000.
- Part of 5833 Roachtown Road; from Jeremy Hustedde and Amy Hustedde to Jeremy Hustedde; $24,000.
- 415 W Oak Street; from Gary B. Groom and Gary L. Groom to Corey Meehan; $53,000.
- 106 W. Elm Street; from Lynn Rohwedder to Stephen L. Creason; $55,000.
- 8652 Lepere School Road; from Henry Stratmann Jr., Et al to Mark Wottowa; $185,500.
NEW ATHENS
- 2824 Scenic Lane Drive; from William B. Bergner to Joseph R. Behnken; $267,000.
- 203 Eastlawn; from Charles S. and Jean M. Harriss to Linda S. Braun; $145,500.
O’FALLON
- 648 W Hwy 50; from Niteshkumar B. Patel and Alka R. Patel to Glenwood Equities, LLC, a Missouri limited liability company; $360,000.
- 804 West State Street; from Mary S. Stricker N/K/A Mary S. Coulson to Derrick McPherson; $95,000.
- 925 Silverlink Dr.; from Gerard P. Spratt and Ashley M. Spratt to Denis A. Junge; $225,500.
- 8518 Treybrooke Place; from Renata M. Toupalik to BKD Properties, LLC, an Illinois Limited Liability Company; $52,000.
- 857 Bridgeway Drive; from LF & Son Construction, LLC to Jonathan Tucker and Suzanne Tucker; $300,000.
- 705 Saint Nicholas Drive; from Lynn D. Bohnenstiehl to Christian D. Heil and Leah J. Heil; $249,000.
- 1165 Lakeview Lane; from Christopher J. Hesse to Scott Toennies and Elaine Toennies; $115,000.
- 102 Homestead Avenue; from Christopher T. Ellerbrake; Ketan Patel; $65,000.
- 1818 Crestiview Drive; from Rodney and Mary Jo Jacob to Crestview Land Trust Number 1818; $17,500.
- 1320 Ashton Falls Drive; from Reserves of Timber Ridge, LLC to Phillips Customer Builders, Inc.; $66,000.
- 1102 Timber Run; from Terry & Diane Colvin to Zachary Chapman; $228,500.
- 860 Bassett Street; from Heidi Logan and William N. Logan to George Willis and Sunshine Willis; $265,000.
- 1413 Keck Ridge Drive; from LF & Son Construction, LLC to Bradley Wright and Meagan Wright; $239,500.
- 1120 Northern Dancer Drive; from Reavis & Vivian Somerville to IL Linday & Anthony Ashford; $217,000.
- 1109 Colony Court; from Randall & Cheryl Stutzman to Monnisha Booker; $202,500.
- 310 Aladar; from Katherine M. Reich n/k/a Katherine M. Aronin to Astrid Ramirez; $174,000.
- 1064 Oxford Hill Road; from Garland D. Parker and Mary Frances Parker to Patrick Bennett and Amne Intissar; $317,500.
- 512 Rebecca Dr.; from Jeffrey S. Saunders to Bryant Davis and Christine Davis; $145,000.
- 1314 Timber Ridge Trace (Lot 12 RTR-P2); from Huntington Chase Homes Corporation, an Illinois corporation to Bradley Gee and Carey Ann Gee; $359,000.
- 701 East State Street; from Karen L. Reed to Robert and Jamie Thompson; $55,500.
- 805 Indian Springs Road; from Philip & Angela Mohr to Anthony & Amber Meluso; $222,500.
- 1325 Merriam Parkway; from Karen Frentzel to Cody & Andrea Gowler; $320,000.
- 1086 Richland Park Drive, #18C; from Stone Bridge Villas, LLC to Sammy L. McHaney; $290,500.
SHILOH
- 4207 Cowdray Park Court; from Gary D. Sims and Ketra Sims to Joseph Allen Jones and Meagan Jones; $202,000.
- 753 Gen Mor; from Daniel Pempel to Lauren S. Beatty Trust; $179,500.
- 1903 Messinger Trail; from Ronald C. Locke and Mercia L. Locke to Geoffrey Edwards and Maureen Edwards; $350,000.
- 4211 Cowdray Park Court; from Bryan Keith Robbins and Tracey Leigh Robbins to Luke R. McLimans and Leilani J. McLimans; $240,000.
- 3249 Hunters Way; from Benjamin & Megan Hester to John & Lynn Giardino; $182,000.
SMITHTON
- 303 North Hickory Street; from Barbara Brundage to James & Becky Hardy; $132,000.
- 4644 Chestnut Ridge Way; from D & F Contracting, Inc. to Clark & Julie Rowden; $223,500.
- 5310 Wild Oak Lane; from Robert & Angela Baron to Kay & Hugh Wacker; $252,000.
- 214 E South Street; from Christy A. Koerber and Kathryn A. Skorich to Bradley J. Bruns and Jennifer R. Bruns; $65,000.
SWANSEA
- 9 Lake Lorraine Drive; from Charles M. Kendall to Dennis Martinez and Claire Seper; $191,500.
- 1779 Shad Tree Court; from Larry W. Jackson & Laura T. Jackson to Matthew A. Evans & Katherine L. Evans; $160,000.
- 1726 Baxston Court; from Scott A. Griffin and Deborah M. Griffin to Scott Hurst; $154,500.240 Mimosa Ave.; from Brian T. Barnsley and Kathryn R. Barnsley to Dannie Abbott and Cleta U. Abbott; $153,000.
Madison County
ALTON
- 1822 Park Ave.; from Larry A. Tucker to Andrew Barzee, Hannah Flannery; $65,000.
- 2418 Sherwood Terrace; from Scott Hobbs to Allison Klockenkemper, Zachary Goodrich; $104,000.
- 2813 E Broadway; from Rodney G. Collins, Norma R. Collins to Mark D. McMurray, Felecia A. McMurray; $33,350.
- 8471 Paradise Key; from Ralph G. Paslay, Marsha K. Paslay to Bryan J. Desherlia, Holly N. Desherla; $35,000.
BETHALTO
- 512 S Walnut St.; from Nicholas J. Daniels, Sarah L. Daniels to Brock Lord, Courtney Lord; $195,000.
- 118 Woodcrest Dr.; from Brady A. Greene to Brady A. Greene, Angela L. Greene; $11,330.
COLLINSVILLE
- 401 Willoughby Ln.; from James M. Wyant, Naomi Wyant to James M. Wyant, Naomi Wyant; $11,330.
- 106 Glenridge Dr.; from Ryan Kneedler, Kristin Kneedler to Caleb McElroy, Megan McElroy; $145,000.
- 125 Collinsville Ave.; from Nicholas T. Bennyhoff to Michael Birch, Dawn Birch; $50,000.
- 421 Bissell Ave.; from Tammy J. Davis, Tammy J. Burrous, Ryan A. Davis, Michael R. Burrous, Connie J. Burrous to Kathy Gaines; $121,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 1121 W High St.; from Matthew Hustedde, Lindsay Hustedde to Michael S. Ealy; $157,000.
- 2640 Troy Rd.; from Once Upon a Toy Inc. to Gem Properties LLC; $1,365,000.
- 1013 Grand Ave.; from Cynthia R. Moore to Jennifer L. Taylor; $195,000.
- 10 Mallard Ln.; from Walter Heck to Richard J. Leblanc, Diane J. Leblanc; $185,000.
- 1912 Cloverdale Dr.; from Trae N. Turner, Olivia G. Turner to Nicholas Santoro; $190,000.
- 2518 Hunters Ridge; from Ethan J. Willenborg, Samantha M. Willenborg to David A. Jungeberg, Kerri L. Jungeberg; $257,000.
- 3542 Ridge View Rd.; from Wayne Reinneck, Debra Reinneck to Travis Anthony Jenkins, Laura Jo Jenkins; $232,50.
GLEN CARBON
- 7442 Clarence Ct.; from Retail Place LLC to Lerch Homes Inc.; $30,000.
- 211 Ellington Ct.; from Tottleben Construction Services Inc. to Robert Kelly, Tracy Kelly; $330,000.
- 114 Michelle Dr.; from Seth M. Knight, Carmen J.M. Knight to Trae N. Turner, Olivia G. Turner; $265,000.
GODFREY
- 315 Pearl St.; from Danny W. Barr, Juanita D. Barr to Joy Hudson; $129,000.
- 1210 N Hanser Ln.; from Robert D. Williamson, Colleen A. Williamson to Scott A. Antrobus, Mary Lisa Antrobus; $164,000.
- 5507 Ladue Dr.; from Sara Bland, James L. Bland to Anna Kallal; $100,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 1624 Poplar St.; from Emma Properties LLC to Frank A. Guntrum; $60,000.
- 3130 Yale Dr.; from Max Norris to Shannon D. Fenoglio; $70,000.
- 2619 Benton St.; from Anissa Kirkey to Bradley Wilson; $79,500.
- 4805 Karen Dr.; from Community Unit School District No 9 to Granite City Community Unit School District No Nine; $5,330.
HIGHLAND
- 2124 St Rapheal Ct.; form Stephen C. Kerchner, Darlene R. Kerschner to Christopher J. Conrad, Amy N. Conrad; $183,000.
- 5 Bridgewater Ln.; from Jenny L. Willis, Jenny L. Smargiassi, Michael Smargiassi to Victor A. Yancey, Iven G. Yancey; $132,000.
- 5 Sunrise Ct.; from Brian J. Clarkin to Briant E. Timmermann; $135,000.
- 260 Keeven Dr.; from Jeffrey C. Swift, James S. Swift to Michael J. Freehill; $240,000.
MARINE
- 125 Savannah Ct.; from Edwin V. Diekemper, Tamara L. Diekemper to Joseph M. Patterson, Catherine M. Patterson; $265,000.
MARYVILLE
- 1877 Appleton Ct.; from Remington Place LLC to Hartmann Homes LLC; $224,000.
ST. JACOB
- 8925 Wendell Creek Dr.; from Sean Carver, Melissa Carver, Melissa Aldridge to Melissa Carver; $11,330.
- 153 Jessica Dr.; from CBH Holdings LLc to Adam C. Stanley, Megan N. Stanley; $188,000.
TRENTON
- 10754 Hill Ridge Rd.; from Gerald Rehg Sons to Jonathan E. Vicik, Amy J. Vicik; $36,000.
TROY
- 1900 Gliddon Blvd.; from Villas of Windsor Way LLC to RCC1 LLC; $90,000.
- 139 Mcarthur Dr.; from Jordon Dorsey, Erin Dorsey to Aaron Waldeck, Briana Waldeck; $278,000.
- 205 McLelland Dr.; from Askew Builders LLC to Jeffrey S. Bone, Leslie A. Bone; $300,000.
- 507 Bliss Ln.; from Larry Allen Bliss to Makita E. Maddura; $116,000.
- 301 Ambrose Dr.; from Penn builders LLC to Jeffrey T. Russell; $362,500.
WOOD RIVER
- 139 S 6th St.; from Carmen Stevens Kaegel, Carmen Stevens, Carmen Kaegel, Elmer M. Kaegel III, Elmar M. Kaegel III Revocable Living Trust to Elizabeth Arnold; $68,000.
WORDEN
- Underwood Ln.; from William G. Miller to Larry Gene Phinney, Lori Vaughn Phinney; $85,000.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 551 Gilmore Lake Road; from Pamela A. Shockley, Roger C. Shockley to Thomas M. Heintz; $192,000.
- 1623 Clover Ridge; from Design & Construction by Paul Levin Incorporated to Jeffrey M. Cotter, Karen H. Cotter; $63,000.
- 2854 Lake Side Drive; from Jacquline M. Anderson, Jeffrey A. Anderson, John B. Anderson, Veronica Anderson to Amanda J. Zajicek, Andrew J. Zajicek; $210,000.
- 17 Thornhurst Court; from Lauren M. Kelley, Lauren M. Poettker, Steven Poettker to Russell L. Leesman; $142,000.
- 243 Breidecker Street; from Donna S. Clark to Gavin Joseph Farley, Kelsey Alyse Farley; $250,000.
- 1015 Derek Drive; from Alison K. Tutor, Troy L. Tutor to Melissa Ezell; $244,000.
WATERLOO
- 403 N Moore Street; from Brittney D.P. McBride, Shawn M. McBride to Ryan Roschnafsky; 160,000.
- 1019 Illinois Avenue; from Nathan Bergman, Stephanie Bergman to Jessica Baker, John Baker; $208,000.
- 320 Hartman Street; from Carol J. Schewe Trus, Roger R. & Carol J. Schewe Revocable Living trust dat, Roger R. Schewe Trus to Katherine E. Heise; $255,000.
- 486 Mary Drive; from Mark Wetzler, Mark A. Wetzler to Natalie J. Hampton, Ryan J. Hampton; $182,000.
- 314 E Third Street; from Natalie J. Hampton, Ryan J. Hampton to Chandler A. Doerr, Tyler J. Doerr; $138,000.
- 6320 Ole Stive Drive; from Craig L. Moll, Kortney R. Moll to Christopher K. Sonnenberg, Kristan L. Sonnenberg; $394,000.
- 702 Illinois Avenue; from Debra E. Osterhager, Chad Ruehle to Angela K. Kelley, Phillip R. Kelley; $77,500.
- 312 Front Street; from Mark A. Henderson, Terry L. Henderson to Merrilee Roth; $140,000.
