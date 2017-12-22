Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 24 Dale Allen Drive; from Judith A. Shank to John Wicinski; $42,000.
- 708 Foster Drive; from Wanda Bozsa ET AL to Erika J. Santana; $110,000.
- 604 SOuth 16th Street; from Susan Carol Munsterman to Robert Baron Jr.; $50,000.
- 6902 West Main Street; from Rita Sue Friedman to Associated Bank, National Association, Attn Leasing-Real Estate MS#8538; $462,500.
- 2 Ben Louis Drive; from Alice E. Jerome Revocable Living Trust to R. Elizabeth Duell; $61,000.
- 420 North 39th Street; from Ryan & Dawn Coulson to Jamie & Aaron Wernle; $62,000.
- 129 Sir Lawrence Drive; from Christopher Hackmann to Gregory J. Derner and Jeannette K. Derner; $196,500.
- 105 Howard Drive; from Tyler Schaller to Codi N. Ridgway and Seth M. Ridgway; $25,500.
- 2324 Four Lakes Drive; from Julie A. Chodacki to Alan M. Sorge and Eileen L. Sorge; $226,500.
- 7 North 95th Street; from Metro Investments LLC to 6200 Nagel LLC; $45,000.
- 715 Annex Street; from Leona Hagene to Terry Denton; $10,000.
CAHOKIA
- 763 Leon Street; from Providence Bank to Pensco Trust Company, LLC; $38,000.
- 1313 Morningstar Drive; from The Edward J. and Rosemary Kmmiecik Trust, by Edward J. Kmiecik, trustee and Rosemay Kmiecik, Trustee to Vicky M. Hammonds; $58,000.
- 726 Howell Avenue; from Gail Mari Allen, Surviving Join Tenant to JMR Holdings, LLC; $14,500.
CASEYVILLE
- 1 High Ridge Dr.; from Ricky J. Peeler and Mary A. Peeler to Jarrod Nathaniel Koski; $120,500.
- 1112 Lucca Drive; from Mark – Kell group, LLC to Innovation Construction Services, LLC; $32,500.
- 275 Nicoles Drive; from W&G Landmark Enterprises, Inc. to CA Jones, Inc.; $22,000.
- Bethel Road; from Tyler Painting Co. to Keith Beyersdorfer and Sally Beyersdorfer; $6,500.
- 1108 Lucca Court; from Mar-Kell Group, LLC to Innovation Construction Services, LLC; $32,500.
- 674 Prato Court; from Mar-Kell Group, LLC to Innovation Construction Services, LLC; $32,500.
- 658 Hill Road; from Daniel M. Allen Jr. to Keith Hulsey; $10,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 22 N Crown Dr.; from Danielle Hebert and Tad S. Hebert to Chad Finnan and Hoppy Pratt; $125,000.
- 1109 Saint CLair Ave.; from Brian Andrews and Dana Andrews to Zachary M.A. Edmondson; $122,500.
- 30 Grandview Dr.; from Cameron J. Rettig and Kathleen R. Rettig to James E. Kelly and Mary E. Kemp; $105,000.
COLUMBIA
- 7714 Orient Point Court; from W.H. Properties, Inc. to Daniel A. Haskenhoff and Joyce Neff; $62,000.
FAIRMONT CITY
- 2814 N. 44th St.; from Keller Farms, Inc. to Rene Sotelo; $27,500.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 127 St. Clair Ave.; from William H. Cruez, III to Adam Scott Crown; $100,000.
- 315 Pleasant Ridge Road; from Sky Blue Development, Inc. to Tammy & Neal Sherwood; $89,500.
- 3 Meckfessel Drive; from Anthony Feole to Dominic Brown; $32,250.
- 16 Elvira Drive; from Christina Dave to Kally Montano; $116,500.
LENZBURG
- 109 West Elm Street; from Timothy R. Bastress & Sherry L. Bastress to Bobby Reilly; $4,000.
MASCOUTAH
- 308 Falling Leaf Way; from Phillip & Melinda Wilson to Darren & Myles Hoffman; $159,500.
O’FALLON
- 1017 North Smiley Street; from Michael J. and Kathryn E. Mercurio to Robert and Kristin Ondra; $220,000.
- 6820 Ridge Pointe Drive; from Cody & Tiffany Troxel to Rebecca Bowen; $227,000.
- 402 Stanton Lane; from William K. Adams and Debra S. Adams to Timothy S. Martie and Tammy L. Martie; $130,000.
- 115 Famous Avenue; from Jane A. Love to Ethan William H. Devenport and Jessica Merritt Devenport; $118,500.
- 337 Amy Drive; from John M. Holland to Lynn D. Bohnenstiehl; $163,000.
- 1410 Plum Tree Court; from Stuart Hedrich and Amanda S. Hedrich to Laura Langley and Carl Langley; $197,000.
SHILOH
- 2719 London Lane; from CNR INC to Roy A. Cherry, Jr. and ALysia M. Cherry; $262,500.
- 860 Bluff Ridge Lane; from Fulford Homes LLC to Tess Severin and Rhys Butler; $229,500.
Madison County
ALHAMBRA
- 5831 Geiger Rd.; from Justin M. Bolk, Michael Justin Bolk Textiles Inc. to Robert L. Kakac, Joan S. Kakac; $11,330.
ALTON
- Lot 7 of Edwards B.F. Add; Liberty St.; from Kent Douglas Hake, Vicki L. Hake to Karen Francis; $162,000.
- 1905 Terrace Dr.; from John B. Wayne Jr., Rebecca J. Wayne to Hope E. Lair; $79,000.
- 2127 Holland St.; from Richard L. Abbott to Chase Perkinson; $110,000.
BETHALTO
- 613 Albers Ln.; from Brenda C. Eardley to Enrique Cruz Ponce to Virginia Dee Matos; $128,000.
- 261 Gabriella Circle; from Schmidt Lantz Development Group LLc to Joseph Frisch, Neena Frisch; $257,000.
- 212 Butcher St.; from Darrin Singleton to John Sissom, Joan Sissom; $100,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 1000 W Clay St.; from Bradley B. Brunken, Vivki A. Kusmierczak, Christy L. Wetzel, Shari L. Patchin, Michael T. Bunken, Edith M. Bunken to Alan Razeghi, Emily Razeghi; $90,000.
- 64 Carnation Dr.; from Michael Soriano, Melissa Soriano to Grechen P. Mager; $123,000.
- 1505 Saratoga Dr.; from Dorothy M. Bass to Joseph C. Getty, Karen I. Getty; $144,000.
- 8607 Collinsville Rd.; from Steven E. Kite to Steven E. Kite, Nicole S. Crider; $11,330.
- 9 Summit Trails Court; from Duetsche Bank Natl Trust Co, JPMorgan Mtg Scquisition Trust, Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates to Gilberto Macias Hernandez, Gilberto Macias, Gilberto Hernandez, Anais Lopez Torres, Anais Lopez, Anais Torres; $140,000.
- 6014 Sunrise Dr.; from Robert D. Goedecke to Gary Griffith; $175,000.
COTTAGE HILLS
- 146 Cottage Ave.; from James Drew, Tamura Drew to David Schollmeyer; $80,000.
EAST ALTON
- 227 Washington Ave.; from Eric Nation, Kristi Nation to Stephen C. Schiber; $71,500.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 8844 Trio Ln.; from Karla Jean Adeshakin, Paula June Kipp, Linda Kay Godell, Morma J. Meyer to James Drew, Tamura Drew; $205,000.
- 1203 Key Largo Terrace; from Kondaur Capital Corp, Matawin Ventures Trust to Michael Peel, Krista Peel; $163,5600.
- 3410 Gray Oak Dr.; from Hawthorne Hills Development LLC to Richard Adam Vickery, Joanna P. Vickery; $138,000.
- 12 Meadow Rue Dr.; from Charlene Richards, James R. Richards to Scott W. Blatter, Tami K. Blatter; $265,000.
- 1910 Meadow Ln.; from Sean Harris, Brandi Harris, Brandi Kyro to Alec Holler, Tanya Holler; $243,000.
GLEN CARBON
- 93 Mark Trail Dr.; from SMS Homes LLC to Alex Flaugher; $130,000.
GODFREY
- 5602 Barbara Ct.; from Carolyn J. Lewis, Thomas W. Lewis Jr. to Kristin J. Butler; $48,000.
- 5116 Staten Dr.; from Jerome J. Jacobs to John Kercher; $112,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 2212 Hunters Point Dr.; from Mohinder, Gill Surinder, Sukhraj Singm, Krushdeep Gill to Nick Stange, Joelena Stange; $168,500.
- 4360 Breckenridge Ln.; from Fannie Mae, Federal Natl Mtg to George J. Boudin; $42,500.
- 3220 Wabash Ave.; from Dennis Keith Nagy to Stanley Hecht; $110,000.
- 3047 Washington Ave.; from Joseph Rodriquez to Erica Reden, Duanna Carraway; $71,000.
HIGHLAND
- 2965 Candytuft Dr.; from Kylie Scobbie, Kyle Suter, Corey Suter to Charity Wolf; $115,000.
- 2011 Cypress St.; from Maxie Wedekind, Duane Wedkind to Claire E. Eller; $105,000.
MADISON
- 1700 Kennedy Dr.; from Judith A. Modrusic, Frank Modrusic to Shelice Hardin; $65,000.
MARYVILLE
- 12 Forest Dr.; from Scott Rushing, Tiffany A. Rushing to Ginger Williams; $251,000.
- 7503 S Ridge Ct.; from Michael E. Root, Julie M. Root to David W. Reeves, Diana L. Reeves; $247,500.
MORO
- 198 Bay Meadow Circle; from Villas at Richland Estates LLC to Andrew Turner, Heather Turner; $5,330.
NEW DOUGLAS
- 511 W Saint Louis St.; from David Real Sullivan, Dave Sullivan to Michael J. Cremeens, Cheryl L. Cremeens; $11,330.
TROY
- 612 Blackjack Rd.; from Clayton R. Snyder, Kayla Snyder to Nicholas Cleveland, Amy Cleveland; $150,000.
- 303 Reif Ave.; from First National Bank Staunton to Rescue Home Solutions Inc.; $120,000.
- 8812 Wheat Dr.; from Premier Homes by Jones LLC to Anthony Upegui, Mallorie Upegui; $340,000.
- 159 Pebblebrook Ln.; from Michael B. Meacham, Janice M. Meacham to Eric Sykes, Amanda Sykes; $180,000.
- 8824 Country Ln.; from Brian K. Markowitz to Jason R. Dunham, Teresa A. Dunham; $195,000.
- 207 Redbird St.; from Kevin M. Zawodniak, Wendy R. Zawodniak to Andrew W. Haynes; $120,000.
- 122 forest Ct.; from Troy Real Estate LLC to Zachariah Busch, Katherube A. Hechinger; $160,000.
VENICE
- 212 Abbott; from Twin Tax Investments LLC to Pamela Y Coleman; $32,000.
WOOD RIVER
- 3428 Maple Ridge Dr.; from Fulford Homes RHT LLC to Abbie I. Strader, Christopher J. Sunderland; $259,500.
