Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 332 Fredericksburg Drive; from Steven D. Volkert and Bonnie L. Volkert to Drin Geragosian; $164,000.
- 123 South 35th Street; from Belleville Community Development Corporation to Matthew B. Ribar; $90,000.
- 308 Eiler Road; from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Patricia Davis; $0.
- 322 State Street; from Mark Biehl to David Fain; $128,000.
- 800 Forest Avenue; from Brandon Rea to South Illinois Trust; $87,000.
- 912 S Eleventh St.; from JCS Acquisitions LLC & Homefront Properties LLC to Troy A/ Brandenburg; $18,000.
- 208 Britanna Drive; from Tony Cracchiolo and Lisa Cracchilo to Anthony S. Bates and Angela M. Bates; $139,000.
- 2820 Cedar Grove Dr.; from McBride Green Mount Manor, LLC to Michael J. Ploesser and Adriana Ploesser; $163,000.
- 131 Wyndrose Estates Drive; from Glenn R. Bolden Jr. and Gail M. Bolden to Jacob S. Curtis; $334,000.
- 7304 Foley Drive; from Delores M. Briesacher to RPM Holdings Group LLC; $53,000.
- 9454 West Main St.; from Metro Investments, LLC to Willie Vaughn Jr. and Shirley L. Vaughn; $60,000.
- 618 Westfield Court; from Glendora O. Brock to Joan Cook; $60,000.
- 1105 Olive Street; from Daniel Reed and Staci Reed to Jesse T. Filback III and Tessa M. Filback; $175,000.
- 305 Julia Place; from Michael Seay to Paul J. Durante and Rachel M. Durante; $83,000.
- 3316 Seven Pines Rd.; Brandon Jerel Connors & Elise Lynette Connors; $134,500.
- 214 E Monroe St.; from David Spitzer to Stephanie Whaley; $32,000.
- 224 Abend Street; $125,000.
- 1209 N Church Street; from Gladys R. Tribout Irrevocable Trust to Victoria N. Tribout; $43,000.
- 1407 East B Street; from Shirley M. Meckfessel to Randy G. Kelly; $93,000.
- 7613 Sedona Circle; from Melvin & Shirley Thomas to Joyce & Kimberly Walker; $275,000.
- 1306 Dutch Hollow Road; from Jeanne Bittle to Amy Pilkington and Andrew Walker; $37,500.
- 2512 Westinghouse Drive; from Benjamin Stephens to Kenneth M. Roth and Nora Roth; $279,000.
- 613 Sycamore Street; from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Adrian Cala & Lisa Frausto Cala; $0.
- 4008 N. Park Dr.; from Homefront Properties LLC to Ryan W. Tucker and Sarah A. Tucker; $52,000.
- 515 S. 21st Street; from Patricia F. Wolkowicz Living Trust Dated April 5, 2017 to Richard Jessop; $12,500.
- 323 Hickory Bend Drive; from Wanda Lovitt to William G. Karch and Mary W. Karch; $112,500.
CAHOKIA
- 1117 St Rose Lane; from Roger Price to Joseph Vithayathil and Rosemarie Vithayathil; $13,500.
- 1403 Richard Drive; from Margaret Schroeder to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $20,000.
- 2020 Sandy Ridge; from Terrell Harris to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $27,500.
- 17 St Matthew Drive; from Ross A. Mantia to Calvin L. Davis Jr. and Pattie O. Davis; $16,500.
- 1840 Mullens; from Johnnie E. Hearty Jr. to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $25,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 7950 Sonora Ridge; from CA Jones, Inc. to Stanley T. Flick and Toni M. Flick; $269,500.
- 150 McNeil Lane; from John G. Ditzler Jr. and Alicia A. Ditzler to Christopher Steinacher and Evelyn Steinacher; $260,000.
- 453 South 7th Street; from Charla Finn F/K/A Charla Bakken to Alfonso Gutierrez; $8,000.
- 1101 Lucca Court; from JLP Homes LLC to Jack C Johns, III and Sayuri Y. Johns; $327,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 916 St. Clair Ave.; from JCS Acquisitions LLC & Homefront Properties to Jasen G. Zinda and Jessir D. Carson; $35,000.
EAST CARONDELET
- 2113 IMBS Station Road; from Southwestern Illinois Reality, INC to Nicole C. Howard; $178,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 41 West Beacon Hill Road; from Steven A. Young to Gary Taylor and Trina Taylor; $154,000.
- 901 Columbia Avenue; from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Atif & Lisa Khan; $0.
- 129 Lakeland Hills Road; from Bart Bergkoetter to Christopher S. Buescher; $170,000.
- 22 & 24 Circle Drive; from Patricia Lynn Schirmer A/K/A Patricia L. Schirmer to Jacqueline Ann Schirmer; $139,000.
FREEBURG
- 316 Chimney Rock Drive; from Sheila A. Elser to Shawn Wadhams and Adinet Wadhams; $307,500.
- 104 East Apple Street; from Taylor & Brittany Schaltenbrand to Chris & Cheryl Sinn; $157,000.
LEBANON
- 10933 Upland Terrace Drive; from Robert W. Ryan and Maria Nancy Enriquez-Ryan to Angelina M. Campbell and Xaviour G. Campbell; $127,000.
MARISSA
- Old Lenzburg Road; from Gerald M. Niermann to Derek G. & Rebecca S. Galle; $128,00.
MASCOUTAH
- 1181 Widgeon Drive; from Townsend Square, LLC to Innovation Construction Services LLC; $65,000.
- 1177 Widgeon Drive; from Townsend Square, LLC to Innovation Construction Services, LLC; $65,000.
- 110 St Christopher Court; from Innovation Construction Services, LLC to Anthony & Luana Hanson; $190,500.
- 351 South 5th Street; from Anthony & Luana Hanson to Douglas & Jeanne Phillips; $167,000.
- 37 West Green Street; from Larry Anes to Amber Sax; $28,500.
- 1168 Widgeon; from Townsend Square, LLC to Kappert Construction Co., Inc.; $67,500.
MILLSTADT
- 311 W Harrison Street; from Jeremy Baldridge to Brad Boatman; $15,000.
- 203 S Jefferson Street; from William K. Hendrix and Cherryl A. Hendrix to Steven Dengler; $150,000.
- 7676 Hertel Road; from Joseph & Suzanne Frey to Todd & Kelly Baltz; $70,000.
O’FALLON
- 201 East Jefferson Street; from Clint R. Dintelman and Jamie Dintelman to Meggie Ann Seelhoefer; $138,500.
- 636 Aladar Drive; from Mary Mitchell to Cameron & Kathleen Rettig; $196,000.
- 31 Vanderbilt Place; from Michael W. O’Malley and Melinda G. O’Malley to Kelly Friederich; $149,000.
- 416 Wiegerstown Road; from Deogory T. Harris and Kim R. Ward-Harris to Cynthia Rebecca Self and Charles Self; $269,000.
- 1305 Engle Creek Dr.; from Gregory R. Blaies and Mrica L. Blaies to Aaron F. Parker and Elena V. Parker; $269,500.
- 419 Bandour Place; from Barnes Properties, Inc. to Judith L. Fritsch, as Trustee; $230,000.
- 306 East Washington Street; from Lorie M. Edwards to Andy & Kelsey Hubbard; $106,500.
- 921 Chesapeak Junction Lane; from Steven A. Young and Sarah Cunningham to Thomas Partl Jr. and Amanda L. Partl; $215,000.
- 214 East Third Street; from Mary E. Munie to David Morris; $30,000.
- 1310 North Smiley Street; from Jerid L. Jones and Julia A. Jones to Christopher J. Dercks and Amber N. Dercks; $250,000.
- 613 W Washington Street; from Robert A. Mounts to Laura Mowson; $108,000.
- 1807 Crestview Drive; from Angelic Crown Investments, LP to Mark D. Hug; $11,000.
- 309 Lee Drive; from Cindy G. Butler to Cynthia Hudson; $102,500.
- 1068 Richland Park Drive #10A; from Stone Bridge Villas, LLC to Jeffrey & Jennifer Yantis; $304,000.
- 937 Silverlink Drive; from Thomas Green to Roger Reiff and Brenda Reiff; $230,000.
SHILOH
- 3440 Lanford Lane; from Wells Fargo Bank NA to Ryan Washington; 210,000.
- 117 Kathy Drive; from Chad Oliver to Scott C. Petitjean; $83,000.
- 3813 Rolling Meadows Drive; from Joan E. Stein to Brian Hoormann and Christie Hoormann; $149,000.
- 2610 Welsch Drive; from TTW, LLC to Holly M. Swain et al; $215,000.
- 424 Maple Street; from Kenny R. Pederson Jr. & Elizabeth D. Fink to Cynthia Scully & Gary Kisro; $300,000.
- 3224 Millbrook Drive; from Alan & Mary Kunz to Nancy Sutherlin & Sheryl Juenger; $189,000.
- 3396 Green Mount Crossing Dr.; from Shiloh Hotel Investments, Inc. to Shiloh, LLC; $4,990,000.
- 3462 Chippewa Drive; from Charles F. Vatterott Construction CO., a Missouri Corporation to Homer Nard Jr. and Lorene Nard; $292,000.
- 3517 Harbor Way; from Kyle & Shelley Oller to Ilona Cowulich; $215,000.
- 3594 Sky Hawk Drive; from Chad & Emily Ermis to Paul Stancil; $263,000.
SMITHTON
- 5429 Live Oak Drive; from Martin R. Baldwin to Marc S. Carton and Kathryn A. Carlton; $368,000.
- 5970 Douglas Road; form Kenneth & Mari Bertelsman to Gregory Shrum; $64,500.
SWANSEA
- 3941 Beechmond Circle; from Tamar Development II – Schanter, LLC to Fulford Homes, LLC; $32,000.
- 2800 N. Illinois St.; from Catholic Knights & Ladies of Illinois Building Club to Jim McDonald Sales Inc.; $0.
- 182 Papillon Drive; from Miles Wilhelm Hartman et al. to Barry & Susan Wills; $220,000.
Madison County
ALTON
- 4709 Snow White Terrace; from Cecil L. Edwards to Amanda Middleton; $102,500.
BETHALTO
- 8148 Lost Bridge Rd.; from Carla Klaustermeier to Carla Klaustermeier, Brad A. Klaustermeier; $11,330.
COLLINSVILLE
- 439 N Morrison Ave.; from Gary Grzywacz to Nicholas K. Wolfe, Robyn L. Wolfe; $110,000.
- 714 Peachtree Trail; from Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Christiana Trust to Gerald Geltz, Jeanne Lynn Geltz; $11,330.
- 20 Ramsgate; from John W. Epstein to Brian K. Sparks, Beth A. Sparks; $250,000.
- 18 3rd St.; from Janetta R. Briley to Andrew Clark; $118,500.
- 21 Grandbrook Blvd.; from Kevin Eichelmann to Richard Andrew Bicanic, Teresa Bicanic; $215,000.
- 706 St Joseph Dr.; from John Steinbach, Sheree A. Wagner, Renee M. Darlington, Renee M. Winter, Lorraine J. Steinbach to Kristin Neely, William Teter; $125,000.
EAST ALTON
- 950 Old Oak Rd.; from Doyle E. Hale, Cheryl J. Hale to Travis Mouser, Sara Mouser; $186,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 7032 Alston Ct.; from Ronald M. Lacy, Anne K. Lacy to Robert Woodward, Lisa Woodward; $430,000.
- 1036 Franklin Ave.; from Michael J. Smeltzer, Janette C. Galvin to Bobbi Younker, Kristin Younker; $152,000.
- 48 Halleck Ave.; from Kevin Jeffreys to the Key Keepser LLC; $118,000.
- 17 Timber Meadows Place; from Doris M. Gvillo to Justin Perry, Lisa Perry; $222,000.
- 208 Seminole St.; from Sec Housing Urban Development, US Dept Housing Urban Development to Mark Augustyn, Karen Augustyn; $5,330.
- 739 Riveria Circle; from Jeffrey Sedlacke to Andrew Gegg, Laci M. Whitley; $253,000.
- 3963 Staunton Rd.; from Andrew W. Rawson, Melissa S. Rawson to John Casey Cox, Megan M. Cox; $405,000.
- 0 Maples Grove Rd.; from Joseph B. Boisseau, Jean M. Boisseu to Anthony J. Bruns, Cynthia G. Clark; $44,000.
- 801 Lancashire Dr.; from Megan R. Lyerla to Mark A. Burgess; $90,000.
- 396 and 395 of Westview Dr.; form Philip Tate, Kristen Tate to Emily E. Fravel, Jared E. Fravel; $192,000.
GLEN CARBON
- 206 Edwards St.; from Remington Properties LLC to Russell J. Voudrie, Michelle D. Voudrie; $320,000.
GODFREY
- 312 Big Arch Rd.; from Craig Green, Rhonda Green to Tyler A. Wyatt; $82,500.
- 6806 Beall Ct.; from Fulford Homes LLC to Carol Connoyer; $153,500.
- 4724 Brecht Ln.; from Sharon Reynolds, Hannah Reynolds to Michael Brent Snyder, Olga A. Snyder; $142,500.
- 4006 Stoneledge Ct.; from Robert Randall, Viola M. Randall to Cecilia A. Zirkelbach; $425,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 1817 Ferguson Ave.; from Corinna Sanders, Bryan Sanders to Kayla Keils; $67,500.
- 3148 Aubrey Ave.; from Robert Ely to Alex T. Brooks; $69,000.
- 2942 Madison Ave.; from Bradley B. Bolt, Audrey L. Bolt to Richard Ameiss; $65,000.
- 3200 Aubrey Ave.; from Lauren A. Treptow, Lauren A. Jirus, James R. Jirus to Aaron C. Gibson; $106,000.
- 21 Meadowlark Ct.; from Steven G. Pedigo, Michael E. Pedigo, Pansy R. Pedigo, Pansy Marie Pedigo to Todd A. Brady, Kalli E. Brady; $86,000.
HIGHLAND
- 10870 Lake Rd.; from Anthony J. Miller to Andrew Dykes, Christine Dykes; $132,500.
- 1420 Broadway; from Lynn R. Hendershott, Betty Jo Hendershott to Ashley Diebert; $80,000.
MARYVILLE
- 1912 Crimson Oak Dr.; from Remington Place LLC to Hartmann Homes LLC; $49,000.
- 2016 Pinehurst Way; from Thomas C. Green, Cathy J. Green to Matthew Alan Tonnies, Amber Michelle Tonnies; $214,500.
- 2032 Briarbend Ct.; from Aaron James Hecker, Jennifer E. Hecker to Jeremy Lagerhausen, Jessica Lagerhausen; $175,000.
- 116 Fairway Dr.; from Richard Andrew Bicanic, Teresa Bicanic to Donna A. McCracken; $215,000.
PONTOON BEACH
- 3633 Justine Dr.; from Retail Place LLC to FFO Investments LLC; $15,500.
- 3640 Justine Dr.; from Retail Place LLC to FFo Investments LLC; $15,500.
ST. JACOB
- 2065 Grandview Dr.; from Donald W. Gallia Jr. to Matthew J. Rogers, Missy J. Rogers; $283,000.
TROY
- 443 Eagles Way; from Matthew J. Rogers, Missy J. Rogers, Missy J. Nay to Tyler Gallaher, Stephanie Gallaher; $135,500.
- 112 Willing Way; from Ilona Stanley, Mark Stanley to Carl W. Peterson, Jacquelyn K. Paterson; $162,000.
- 104 Mark Steven Ct.; from Joe Hornacek, Amanda Hornacek to Stefanie R. Vesper; $162,000.
- 407 Reid Ave.; from Justin Perry, Lisa Perry to Billie J. Liley; $135,000.
- 98 W Lake Dr.; from Gregg G. Barr, Jodi J. Barr to Lauren Crossley, Nicholas Crossley; $170,000.
- 717 S Main; from Barbara Burroughs to the 717 S Main Land Trust, The Seven Hundred Seventeen S Main Land Trust, Doug Hartmann Jr.; $50,000.
- 624 Buckingham Dr.; from Ricky L. Collier, Debra A. Collier to Boyd B. Presley Jr., Carolyn E. Presley; $208,000.
WOOD RIVER
- 125 S. Main St.; from Terry L. Meyer, Linda S. Meyer to Tom Gajewski; $36,000.
- 3430 Maples Ridge Dr.; from Fulford Homes RHT LLC to Sean R. Decker, Christina L. Decker; $265,500.
- 6 Magnolia St.; from Travis Mouser, Sara R. Arbuthnot, Sara R. Mouser to Kathryne F. Watt, Sean Watt; $125,000.
WORDEN
- 8704 Wildwood Dr.; from Michael E. Rogers, Barbara S. Rogers to Alan H. Hitch, Joanne Hitch; $245,00.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 230 Micah’s Way; from Julie Preswood, Julie Traiteur to Joseph B. Beyer; $220,000.
- 627 Autumn Rise Lane; from Kelly M. Warren, Richard K. Warren to Heather Billmeyer, Jared Billmeyer; $360,000.
- 972 N Briegel Street; from Sharon Weller to Monica M. Kettler; $210,000.
- 330 Grant Drive; from Christine S. Vogt, Mark J. Vogt to Jennifer Brinson, Matthew Brinson; $261,000.
VALMEYER
- 206 Falcon Pointe; from Edna Brown DEC EST, Michael Brown Heir to Brigid A. Murphy, Michael J. Murphy; $132,500.
WATERLOO
- 6922 Fountain Oak Lane; from Julie L. Ziebold, William J. Ziebold to Craig Yanko, Misty L. Yanko; $432,000.
- 315 Grand Avenue; from Amy Stirnaman, Brad Btirnaman to Jessica L. Sinn, Philip J. Sinn; $155,000.
- 117 Kurken Drive; from Del Charles Kostka to Cynthia Schult, Jimmy Schult; $185,000.
- 204 S Moore Street; from Melissa L. Bell, Charles J. Hohl, Melissa L. Mohl to Barbara D. Wack; $85,000.
- 1210 Castle Green Drive; from C A Jones Inc. to Caitlin D. Brinkmann, Kyle W. Brinkmann; $224,500.
- 1226 Remington Road; from 62298 LLC to JLP Homes LLC; $40,000.
- 312 N Church Street; from Beate Crowder to James J. Hopkins trust dated October 23, 2014, James J. Hopkins Trusteee, James J. Hopkins Trust dated October 23, 2014; $58,000.
- 132 Waters Edge Drive; from Golden Waterloo LLC to JLP Homes LLC; $43,500.
- 7704 Briar Creek Lane; from Daniel J. Schwartz, Jessica Schwartz to Anbec Properties LLC; $62,500.
- 12 Villa Court; from Hilda L. Williams to David L. Brauer, Marcia L. Brauer; $189,000.
