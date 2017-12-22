Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 713 S Belt East; from Cheryl Heimann to Bebra M. Lanaghan; $55,000.
- 400 Bull Run Road; from Brian Janiszewski to Christin Davis; $118,000.
- 29 North Cape Court; from Robert & Georgia Huelsman to Sabrina M. Sayles; $100,000.
- 16 Dianne Drive; from Ashley & Brian Gould to Brian Morelock; $122,000.
- 2 Dardenelle Drive; from 1st Prime Contracting LLC to Beth A. Roussel, Wayne T. Walker and Elizabeth J. Walker; $144,500.
- 400 S Belt West; from First Community Bank to Michael Crump and Peggy Crump; $17,000.
- 21 Tumbleweed Drive; from Rebecca Davidson to Nikki B. Stampehl; $210,000.
- 502 Catawba Avenue; from Scott Kronenberger to Micah Stancliff and Twyla D. Miller; $70,000.
- 9 Lincolnshire Boulevard; from Mark Clausen to Vision and Results Inc.; $35,000.
- 323 Lake Forest Drive; from Derek W. Betz and Kelly Betz to Jamil M. Bridges and Aysha L. Bridges; $260,000.
- 2805 Ashville Court; from Kay L. Barrett and Steve C. Barrett to Felicia Marie Ziegler-Gray; $196,000.
- 721 South Jackson St.; from Barbara Lindauer to Michael Lee Murphy and Cynthia L. Murphy; $55,500.
- 3891 & 3836 Ellison Road; from Barbara S. Ellison to Brian M. Ellison; $100,000.
- 820 North Charles Street; from James Edward Cook and Helen Elizabeth Cook to Treasure Shields Redmond; $17,500.
- 4912 Turner Hall Road; from Aaron Johnson and Jada Johnson to The Richard D. Rohr and Magdaline T. Rohr Family Joint Trust dated April 17, 2017; $65,000.
- 100 Lynnhaven Drive; from Rhonda Campos to Lonzell & Sherry Burns; $110,000.
- 2829 Cedar Grove Dr.; from McBride Green Mount Manor, LLC to Michael R. Lash & Charlotte M. Lash; $186,000.
- 3418 Sheridan Drive; from Greg Oplt to Tomika & Kevin Gladney; $83,000.
- 2015 W Main St.; from Louis B. Brown and Rose M. Brown to Jacqueline M. Mitchell; $80,000.
- 937 Stone Briar Drive; from Innovation Construction Services, LLC to Kayla M. Fitter; $280,000.
CAHOKIA
- 331 Adele Avenue; from Glenn T. Cross III to CAC Investments LLC; $30,000.
- 109 Leonard Drive; from Tiesha Forkner to Saint Louis Investments, LLC; $19,000.
- 1138 Water Street; from Terrell Harris to Saint Louis Investments, LLC; $32,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 520 South Main; from Shirley M. Fries to Kevin R. Kress; $1,000.
- 26 Susanne Ct.; from Ronald E. Bozovich and Patricia A. Bozovich to Juan A. Varela; $7,500.
- 309 Bethel Meadows Rd.; from Aaron Hutto and Jessica Hutto to Amir W. Ghaidi and Amanda L. Ghaidi; $133,500.
- 411 S 1st Street; from Mark Donavon and Michelle Donavon to Mary Goetter; $100,000.
- 430 South 2nd Street; from Alexander Smith to Hugo Rivas Pacheco; $84,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 308 Hillside Drive; from Stanley D. Kirby and Phyllis Kirby to William D. Miller Jr.; $120,000.
- 1017 Villa Ridge; from Gary Anderson and Laurie Anderson to DDD Holdings LLC; $44,500.
COLUMBIA
- 6014 Braddock Lane; from W.H. Properties Inc. to Maxwell K. Wipperman and Carol J. Meyer; $131,500.
- 6760 Country Estates Drive; from Daniel W. Streepy and Gail D. Streepy to Robert VanDiver and Susan VanDiver; $419,000.
EAST CARONDELET
- 1025 Bottom Road; from Josh Letner to Prairie Dupont Levee and Sanitary District; $0.
- 2037 2nd Street; $83,500.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 426 N. 81st Street; $7,000.
- 423 N 8th St.; from Oliver Crumble to Christian Activity Center, and Illinois Not-for-profit corporation; $0.
- 812 North 83rd Street; from Yvonne Stanley to Dorothy Jean Yarbough; $36,000.
- 2714 Belleview Ave.; from Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to David Williams; $8,000.
- 1450 Queeny Ave.; from Beverly A. Blevins to Scott A. Scheck; $44,000.
- 7116 Church Lane; from R3 Development NFP to Zachary & Jennifer Chike; $27,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 871 Harbor Woods Drive; from Ronald & Kimberly Breier to Phillip E. Harris; $170,000.
- 846 Harbor Woods; from Mike & Kara Justis to Rufino & Christy Jacinto; $174,500.
- 1609 Sycamore Drive; from Walter Madura to Eddie L. Adams Jr.; $60,000.
- 7022 Conner Pointe Drive; from Max Kenison to Steve Moore; $142,000.
FREEBURG
- 801 Old Fayetteville Road; from Gerald & Wilma Stone to Thomas & Nicole Peters; $75,000.
- 7&8 Sunset Drive; from Braunseis Properties Inc. to Burg Properties LLC; $300,000.
LEBANON
- 1312 Lantern Lights Circle; from Gerrit Yank to Renaldo & Tara Smith; $433,000.
- 10927 Kentfield Drive; from Jeff Dyer to Bradshaw Property Group, LLC; $100,000.
- 123 Northtowne Street; from Michelle Renner to Natalie Ott; $78,000.
MARISSA
- W Doza School Road; from Clifford G. Neill Rev Living Trust to American Land holdings of Illinois, LLC; $20,000.
- 4249 Pensoneau Road; from Thomas M. Schuette, et al. to Brett Frey and Amy Frey; $171,000.
MASCOUTAH
- 316 E Harnett Street; from Bob G. Stone and Patricia A. Stone to Clay Mueller and Lyudmila Mueller; $235,000.
- 439 Falling Leaf Way; from Debra L. Degen to Stacy and Amy Trucott; $146,000.
MILLSTADT
- 5833 Roachtown Road; from Jeremy Hustedde to Kendrick Calhoun and Pana M. Calhoun; $85,000.
O’FALLON
- 611 Springhill Court; from Ronald F. Helf and Ivanova Helf to Glenda M. Eaton; $236,000.
- 6829 Ridge Pointe; from Brad Jackson to Mike Justis and Kara Justis; $280,000.
- 111 Cottage Hill Dr.; from Federal National Mortgage Association to K Homes LLC; $0.
- 1400 Arley Hill Drive; from David McDaniel and Gina McDaniel to Randy Todd Behrmann; $250,000.
- 968 Prairie Crossing; from Cinnamon L. VanPutte and Robb D. VanPutte to Jason Dwight Engle & Michelle Engle; $252,500.
- 1098 Richard Park Drive, #19D; from Stone Bridge Villas, LLC to Steve/Ellen McCurdy Trust; $323,000.
- 1336 Ashton Falls Drive; from Huntington Chase Homes Corporation to Bradley R. Tillock and Lori B. Tillock; $436,500.
- 1301 Hollander Court; from Charles S. Cappelletti and Christi S. Cappelletti to National Residential Nominee Services; $329,500.
- 941 Moye School Rd.; from Sean T. Neighbors and Kelly R. Neighbores to Eli U.S. Persons and Misty M. Persons; $236,000.
- 317 Amy Drive; from Terry & Kathie Dudley to Jeffrey & Angela Bernreuter; $163,000.
- 1900 Windcrest Drive; from Meise Brothers Construction Inc. to Jeffrey Severin & Linda Severin; $615,000.
SHILOH
- 2736 Cheyenne Wells Drive; from Jeremy Rose to Janet & Lindsey Collier; $185,500.
- 113 Eagles Landing Drive; from Ryan & Jenny Kohler to Kelly Greenwood-Tucker; $196,000.
SMITHTON
- 4810 River Rock Lane; from Jacob P. Friederich and Kathleen E. Friederich to David J. Albers II and Rachel E. Pence; $229,500.
- 424 Fieldview Drive; from Zachary Thomas Reis to Brian & Ashley Gould; $189,500.
SWANSEA
- 10 Kingsbury Drive; from Earl & Deedee Fujitani to Michael Loflin & Samantha Boeckelmann; $157,000.
- 870 Kendra Ann Drive; from Kyle Burnham and Cathryn Wallace to Sean Neighbors; $196,500.
- 108 Viburnium Drive; from Randy Todd Behrmann & Jamie Behrmann to Christine M. Jones & Brian E. Dinges; $137,500.
- 123 St. Sabre Drive; from Tami L. Hayen to Carlos R. Duarte and Carrie R. Duarte; $209,500.
Madison County
ALTON
- 1 Hickory Place.; from Daniel Fontana to Nancy L. Bruker; $52,500.
BETHALTO
- 7744 Saddle Ridge Rd.; from Matthew G. Roundcount, Mica Renee Roundcourt to Korey Duncan, Chelsey Duncan; $249.50.
COLLINSVILLE
- 1004 Vermont Ave.; from Osborn Osborn LLC to Robert E. Pierson, Angela Jo Pierson; $161,000.
- 116 Rita Ave.; from Dudley L.S. Woods, Elizabeth V. Woods to Rachel A. Woolery, Ryan M. Forden; $190,000.
- 300 Johann; from Phelps Construction Inc. to Mark V. Levart, Kimberly Lurtz; $218,500.
- 16 Pine Lake Dr.; from Ben L. Mansfield to Robert F. Daubach, Melissa Daubach, Andrew R. Daubach; $715,500.
- 706 Osborn Dr.; from Kenny Papproth, Deanna Papproth, Michael Boedeker, Samantha Boedeker to April Hausman; $85,000.
- 316 Louise Dr.; from Jordan Kettler, Dawn Kernich, Dawn Kettler to Annette Tylka, Albert J. Tylka Jr.; $205,000.
EAST ALTON
- 833 Amherst Dr.; from Shelley Kohlenberg to Richard R. Wright; $76,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 1227 Madison Ave.; from Leona Lynn Buckley, Sarah Lynn Mize, Sarah Lynn Buckley, Michael Todd Buckley to Dennis Rechmann; $175,000.
- 3534 Staunton Rd.; from Kenneth Gene Teel, Sandy Teel to Brian T. Mollet, Julie Mollet; $460,000.
- 1619 Coles Ct.; from Giner Little to Douglas D. Shapiro, Kimberly A. Shapiro; $368,000.
- 110 Maple St.; from Thomas Wille, Barbara Wille to Ashley Danielle Cox; $125,000.
- 26 Shiloh Ct.; from Paul E. Riley Jr. to Thomas E. Yenne, Katie A. Yenne; $225,000.
- 208 S Fillmore St.; from Teresa K. Miller, Rick Miller to Milton Arnold Gibson; $98,000.
- 7334 Providence Dr.; from Ryan Byrne, Claire Bryne, Claire Van Beek to Collin Foster, Amanda Foster; $310,000.
- 904 Timberland Dr.; from Sharon Kirby, to Charles P. Engelke, Vicki Engelke; $222,500.
- 710 Vasser Dr.; from Claude D. Bandy, Martha B. Bandy to Anna M. Schuetzenhofer; $195,500.
GLEN CARBON
- 124 Somerset Dr.; from Barry Mossman, Jennifer Mossman to Drew Smith, Jennifer Smith; $318,000.
- 2805 Bristol Way; from James G. Birdsong, Barbara A. Birdsong to Jeffrey A. Markovich, Jamie N. Eagle Markovich, James N. Eagle Markovich, Jamie N. Eagle, Jamie N. Markovich; $255,000.
- 1 Abbey Rd.; from Brent D. Wohlford, Marsha L. Wohlford to Michael J. Throneberry, Amy H. Throneberry; $700,000.
- 20A Kettle River Dr.; from North American Logistics Services Inc. to MSO Properties LLC; $220,000.
- 212 Walton Dr.; from Gail D. Powers, John J. Powers to Joe Hornacek, Amanda Hornacek; $244,000.
GODFREY
- 4104 Stanka Ln.; from Carol M. Uterbrink to Kevin D. Hughes; $52,500.
GRANITE CITY
- 2648 Pine St.; from Richard Lane Kindle to Curtis Mossman, Crystal Mossman; $176,500.
- 2655 Edison Ave.; from Secretary Housing Urban Development, Sec Housing Urban Development, US Dept Housing Urban Development to Deborah K. Besserman, Richard E. Miller; $5,330.
- 4029 Sara St.; from Boyd B. Presley Jr., Carolyn E. Presley to Wendy L. Slone; $112,500.5160 Stephanie Dr.; from Aaron R. Albetina, Kayla Albertina to Chad L. McMichael; $114,500.
- 1844 Bremen Ave.; from Krista Barron Bivens, Krista Barron, Krista Bivens to Barry K. Spicer; $35,000.
- 1848 Bremen Ave.; from Kristin N. Huff to Nathaniel S. Smith; $59,500.
- 200 Lindell Blvd.; from Caleb Davis to Steven Marlett, Jnay Marlett; $87,500.
- 3019 Nameoki Dr.; from Randy W. Kendall, Sandra K. Kendall to Christopher William Kendall, Tonya Yvonne Kendall; $70,000.
- 712 Margaret Ave.; from Jeffrey Miller to Crissy A. French; $124,000.
HAMEL
- 235 Wolf Ave.; from Matthew S. Barker, Rebecca M. Barker to David M. Buchanan, Sydney L. Buchanan; $117,000.
HIGHLAND
- 2701 Gardenia St.; from Aaron Whicker, Heather Wickler to Andrew J. Dunn; $140,000.
LIVINGSTON
- 193 Livingston Ave.; from Eric Deweese to Jamie Keys; $75,000.
MARYVILLE
- 704 Andra Dr.; from Michael J. Daniels, Denise C. Daniels, Michael Denise Daniels Trust Declaration to Micah D. Serles, Frankie N. Serles; $197,500.
- 1002 Lincoln Dr.; from Juanita V. Hejmej, Edward Hejmej to Benjamin, O Truk, Benjamin Otruk; $123,000.
- 707 Valley Dr.; from Shirley J. Causey to Thomas M. Weir, Evelyn J. Weir; $105,000.
POCAHONTAS
- 3435 Pierland Ave.; from Gary A. Sharp, Carol K. Brown Sharp, Carol J. Brown, Carol J. Sharp to Seth J. Zimmer; $173,000.
STAUNTON
- 9056 Renken Rd.; from Gregory Moore, Holly Moore to Ana M. Goss, Frank J. Goss Sr.; $247,000.
TROY
- 500 Troy Ave.; from Mark S. Friederich, Kay L. Friederich to Stephen Friederich, Christin Friederich; $185,000.
- 412 Ackerman Place; from Alan Knabe, Lori Knabe to Dylan Moad; $132,000.
- 513 Oakwood Dr.; from Andrew D. Poulter, Natalie Poulter, Bradley W. Poulter to Timothy Grisham; $121,000.
- 204 Remington Ct.; from Stephen M. Friederich, Christen P. Friederich to Tyler Smith, Stephanie O Brian; $240,000.
- 615 Whip Poor Will St.; from Timothy W. Knapp, Regina Knapp to Elizabeth A. Subick, Steven R. Subick Jr.; $170,000.
- 125 Taylor Lake Dr.; from Judi A. Sims, Jon T. Sims to Matthew R. Hartline, Shannon N. Hartline; $292,500.
- 401 Stonebrair Dr.; from Stonebrair Holdings LLC to Remington Properties LLC; $45,000.
WOOD RIVER
- 444 E Ferguson Ave.; from Bradley Lavite, Sherry L. Lavite to Chad D. Hammond; $87,000.
WORDEN
- 8773 S Shore Dr.; from Stephen D. Bright, Kathleen R. Bright to Michael E. Rogers, Barbara S. Rogers; $222.500.
- 213 McKinley St.; from Vaste Co LLC to Timothy A. Robbs; $150,000.
