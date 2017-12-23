Memorial Hospital
- Sadae Thompson, Cahokia, a boy, Nov. 27.
- Debra Wilbourn, Cahokia, a boy, Nov. 27.
- Hannah Schofield and Branden Water, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 28.
- Melissa and Nicholas Ramey, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 29.
- Kendra Packer and Floyd Mayhu, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 29.
- Mercedes Bunn and Alejandro Valencia, Percy, a girl, Nov. 29.
- Diamonique Campbell, East St. Louis, a boy, Nov. 29.
- Monique Branch and Malik Edwards, Venice, a boy, Nov. 30.
- Jennifer Walton and Devon Gravot, Smithton, a boy, Nov. 30.
- Markita Randolph, Cahokia, a boy, Dec. 1.
- Maria Jose Moya Ramirez and Daniel Cuellar, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 1.
- Darneila Jones and Jay Hollingsworth, East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 2.
- Keshae Sanders, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 2.
- Alyssa Bealon, Collinsville, a girl, Dec. 3.
- Tamara Lockner and Scott Poindexter, Fairview Heights, a girl, Dec. 3.
- Tiara Harris and Ricardo Grisham, Jr., Swansea, a girl, Dec. 5.
- Latasha Stevens and James King, Jr., East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 6.
- Stefanie and Charles Finlay, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 7.
- Carina Horrison and Cornelius Moore, Jr., Belleville, a girl, Dec. 7.
- Alexia Mallery and Jacob Pierce, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 8.
- Meg Nordike and David Madden, II, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 8.
- Miranda Bohenstiehl and Kenneth Keller, Fairview Heights, a girl, Dec. 10.
- Erica Johnson and Kendell Jacobs, East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 10.
- Martina Moran and Willis Pirtle, Cahokia, a boy, Dec. 11.
- Tiara Sanders and Kevin White, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 12.
- Kimberly Moore, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 13.
- Lesley Williams and Larry Green, Jr., Belleville, a boy, Dec. 14.
- Amy Stafford and Justin Koppeis, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 15.
- Kimberly Roeper and Deonte Buntyn, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 15.
- Fontriya Crumble, East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 15.
Memorial Hospital East
- Megan and Michael Johnston, O’Fallon, a boy, Nov. 30.
- Dasha Thomas and Justin Lee, East St. Louis, a girl, Nov. 30.
- Starnecia Dean and DeOndrai Moore, East St. Louis, a girl, Nov. 30.
- Ashley Maurer and Jason Meyer, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 1.
- Krystine and Christopher Mollet, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 1.
- Tara and Brad Higginbotham, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 1.
- Sara and Travis Trame, Bartelso, a boy, Dec. 2.
- Kerri and Tim Drury, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 3.
- Marissa Kohlrus-Green, Collinsville, a girl, Dec. 3.
- Jemorra and Brian Thomas, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 3.
- Mikayla an Jared Symonds, Caseyville, a boy, Dec. 4.
- Bethany and Will Long, Swansea, a girl, Dec. 4.
- Amber and Mark Casey, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 4.
- Hope Houston, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 4.
- Amanda and Zachary Renth, New Baden, a girl, Dec. 7.
- Robin and Ricardo Garcia, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 7.
- Kara Black and Nathaniel Schild, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 7.
- Venita Jones and Tyreke Hoskins, Venice, a girl, Dec. 7.
- Alexa Russell and Charles Lester, III, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 7.
- Stephanie Perkins, East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 7.
- Jasmine Wilson and Leonard Davis, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 7.
- Teresa and Jason Kampwerth, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 7.
- Daityn Kern and Terrel Copeland, Mascoutah, a boy, Dec. 7.
- Emmy and Joseph Smith, Highland, a boy, Dec. 7.
- Melodi Luna and Robert Biggins, Fairmont City, a girl, Dec. 8.
- Darnice Carson, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 8.
- Sarah and Jason Azul, Lebanon, a boy, Dec. 10.
- Megan and Nick Hutter, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 11.
- Dollie and Jeremy Fort, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 11.
- Shaya Shaw and Daniel Franklin, Baldwin, a girl, Dec. 11.
- Brittany Hughes and Joshua Flynt, New Athens, a boy, Dec. 11.
- Amy Stowell and Timothy Wilson, Jr., Granite City, a boy, Dec. 11.
- Melissa and Tyler Fellows, Freeburg, a girl, Dec. 12.
- Markita and Jimmy Hoskins, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 12.
- Courtney Parker and Michael Williams, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 12.
- Brianna Spears and Ryan Smith, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 13.
- Ondrea Parram and Jermaine White, Collinsville, a girl, Dec. 14.
- Arronyea Whitt and Deonne Pettigrew, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 15.
- Bethany and Christopher Peters, Sparta, a boy, Dec. 15.
- Brittany Floyd and Charles Mathis, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 15.
- Jaleesa Gavin and Larry Prater, Jr., Belleville, a boy, Dec. 15.
- Brittany and William Segelhorst, Oakdale, a girl, Dec. 15.
- Shayla Welton and Eric Hermann, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 16.
- Courtney and David Ruckman, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 17.
- Keiyosha and Alexander Bell, Cahokia, a girl, Dec. 18.
- Amy and Brett Schroeder, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 18.
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
- Agnes and Michael Udoh, Scott AFB, a girl, Nov. 19.
- Leigha Myers and Joseph Esteban, O’Fallon, a boy, Nov. 20.
- Staci Jackson and Adam Shaw, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 21.
- Brittney Kelly and Austin Eickmann, O’Fallon, a boy, Nov. 22.
- Samantha and Robbie Jolliff, Centralia, a boy, Nov. 22.
- Rama and Tariq Hamzeh, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 23.
- LaDonna Long and Stephen Estes, Coulterville, a girl, Nov. 26.
- Chastidy Kapp and Jordan Nordike, Breese, a boy, Nov. 26.
- Abbey and Aaron Weidendorf, Tilden, a girl, Nov. 26.
- Stephanie and Brian Reichardt, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 27.
- Mercadez Jones and Austin Conner, Baldwin, a boy, Dec. 1.
- Veronica and Nate Brand, Albers, a girl, Dec. 1.
- Katelyn and Jordan Ryan, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 3.
- Alyssa and Trever Brant, Ellis Grove, a boy, Dec. 3.
- Natalie and Kyle Whittaker, Scott AFB, a girl, Dec. 4.
St. Joseph’s Hospital
- Ashley Thompson, Breese, a girl, Nov. 1.
- Jessica Sanders, Highland, a girl, Nov. 2.
- Tabatha Kitowski, Carlyle, a girl, Nov. 3.
- Shiana and David Santiago, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 3.
- Janessa and Brett Vandeveer, Iuka, a boy, Nov. 3.
- Molly and Jonathan Chandler, Breese, a girl, Nov. 3.
- Chelsea Beckemeyer, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 7.
- Ann and Ryan Hilmes, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 8.
- Justice Virden, Vandalia, a girl, Nov. 8.
- Heather and Jesse Thole, Aviston, a boy, Nov. 10.
- Abby and Ryan Eilers, Highland, a boy, Nov. 10.
- Amber Huffmon, O’Fallon, a girl, Nov. 11.
- Katelyn Johnson, Breese, a girl, Nov. 12.
- Ashley and Brandon Frey, Highland, a boy, Nov. 13.
- Lauren and Trevor Suess, Greenville, a boy, Nov. 17.
- Sara and Jason Jansen, Breese, a boy, Nov. 17.
- Elizabeth and Bryant Voss, Alhambra, a girl, Nov. 18.
- Kelsie Loepker, Highland, a girl, Nov. 18.
- Julie and Howard Wadlow, Sorento, a boy, Nov. 19.
- Hillary and Chris Frost, Breese, a girl, Nov. 22.
- Kelsey and Robert Dauderman, Alhambra, a girl, Nov. 24.
- Torie and Andrew Kueker, Breese, a boy, Nov. 24.
- Marissa Mollet, Carlyle, a girl, Nov. 26.
- Jentry Mitchell, Germantown, a girl, Nov. 27.
- Megan and Tyler Rubach, Mascoutah, a boy, Nov. 28.
- Kathryn and Jim Kampwerth, Bartelso, a girl, Nov. 28.
- Andrea and Edward Vaughn, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 28.
- Cheyenne and Nicholas Elam, Greenville, a girl, Nov. 28.
- Taylor and Matt Potts, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 28.
- Megan and Adam Johnson, Bartelso, a boy, Nov. 30.
