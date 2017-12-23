Public Records

Births

By Compiled by Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

December 23, 2017 03:25 PM

Memorial Hospital

  • Sadae Thompson, Cahokia, a boy, Nov. 27.
  • Debra Wilbourn, Cahokia, a boy, Nov. 27.
  • Hannah Schofield and Branden Water, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 28.
  • Melissa and Nicholas Ramey, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 29.
  • Kendra Packer and Floyd Mayhu, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 29.
  • Mercedes Bunn and Alejandro Valencia, Percy, a girl, Nov. 29.
  • Diamonique Campbell, East St. Louis, a boy, Nov. 29.
  • Monique Branch and Malik Edwards, Venice, a boy, Nov. 30.
  • Jennifer Walton and Devon Gravot, Smithton, a boy, Nov. 30.
  • Markita Randolph, Cahokia, a boy, Dec. 1.
  • Maria Jose Moya Ramirez and Daniel Cuellar, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 1.
  • Darneila Jones and Jay Hollingsworth, East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 2.
  • Keshae Sanders, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 2.
  • Alyssa Bealon, Collinsville, a girl, Dec. 3.
  • Tamara Lockner and Scott Poindexter, Fairview Heights, a girl, Dec. 3.
  • Tiara Harris and Ricardo Grisham, Jr., Swansea, a girl, Dec. 5.
  • Latasha Stevens and James King, Jr., East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 6.
  • Stefanie and Charles Finlay, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 7.
  • Carina Horrison and Cornelius Moore, Jr., Belleville, a girl, Dec. 7.
  • Alexia Mallery and Jacob Pierce, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 8.
  • Meg Nordike and David Madden, II, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 8.
  • Miranda Bohenstiehl and Kenneth Keller, Fairview Heights, a girl, Dec. 10.
  • Erica Johnson and Kendell Jacobs, East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 10.
  • Martina Moran and Willis Pirtle, Cahokia, a boy, Dec. 11.
  • Tiara Sanders and Kevin White, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 12.
  • Kimberly Moore, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 13.
  • Lesley Williams and Larry Green, Jr., Belleville, a boy, Dec. 14.
  • Amy Stafford and Justin Koppeis, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 15.
  • Kimberly Roeper and Deonte Buntyn, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 15.
  • Fontriya Crumble, East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 15.

Memorial Hospital East

  • Megan and Michael Johnston, O’Fallon, a boy, Nov. 30.
  • Dasha Thomas and Justin Lee, East St. Louis, a girl, Nov. 30.
  • Starnecia Dean and DeOndrai Moore, East St. Louis, a girl, Nov. 30.
  • Ashley Maurer and Jason Meyer, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 1.
  • Krystine and Christopher Mollet, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 1.
  • Tara and Brad Higginbotham, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 1.
  • Sara and Travis Trame, Bartelso, a boy, Dec. 2.
  • Kerri and Tim Drury, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 3.
  • Marissa Kohlrus-Green, Collinsville, a girl, Dec. 3.
  • Jemorra and Brian Thomas, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 3.
  • Mikayla an Jared Symonds, Caseyville, a boy, Dec. 4.
  • Bethany and Will Long, Swansea, a girl, Dec. 4.
  • Amber and Mark Casey, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 4.
  • Hope Houston, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 4.
  • Amanda and Zachary Renth, New Baden, a girl, Dec. 7.
  • Robin and Ricardo Garcia, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 7.
  • Kara Black and Nathaniel Schild, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 7.
  • Venita Jones and Tyreke Hoskins, Venice, a girl, Dec. 7.
  • Alexa Russell and Charles Lester, III, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 7.
  • Stephanie Perkins, East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 7.
  • Jasmine Wilson and Leonard Davis, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 7.
  • Teresa and Jason Kampwerth, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 7.
  • Daityn Kern and Terrel Copeland, Mascoutah, a boy, Dec. 7.
  • Emmy and Joseph Smith, Highland, a boy, Dec. 7.
  • Melodi Luna and Robert Biggins, Fairmont City, a girl, Dec. 8.
  • Darnice Carson, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 8.
  • Sarah and Jason Azul, Lebanon, a boy, Dec. 10.
  • Megan and Nick Hutter, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 11.
  • Dollie and Jeremy Fort, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 11.
  • Shaya Shaw and Daniel Franklin, Baldwin, a girl, Dec. 11.
  • Brittany Hughes and Joshua Flynt, New Athens, a boy, Dec. 11.
  • Amy Stowell and Timothy Wilson, Jr., Granite City, a boy, Dec. 11.
  • Melissa and Tyler Fellows, Freeburg, a girl, Dec. 12.
  • Markita and Jimmy Hoskins, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 12.
  • Courtney Parker and Michael Williams, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 12.
  • Brianna Spears and Ryan Smith, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 13.
  • Ondrea Parram and Jermaine White, Collinsville, a girl, Dec. 14.
  • Arronyea Whitt and Deonne Pettigrew, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 15.
  • Bethany and Christopher Peters, Sparta, a boy, Dec. 15.
  • Brittany Floyd and Charles Mathis, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 15.
  • Jaleesa Gavin and Larry Prater, Jr., Belleville, a boy, Dec. 15.
  • Brittany and William Segelhorst, Oakdale, a girl, Dec. 15.
  • Shayla Welton and Eric Hermann, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 16.
  • Courtney and David Ruckman, O’Fallon, a boy, Dec. 17.
  • Keiyosha and Alexander Bell, Cahokia, a girl, Dec. 18.
  • Amy and Brett Schroeder, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 18.

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

  • Agnes and Michael Udoh, Scott AFB, a girl, Nov. 19.
  • Leigha Myers and Joseph Esteban, O’Fallon, a boy, Nov. 20.
  • Staci Jackson and Adam Shaw, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 21.
  • Brittney Kelly and Austin Eickmann, O’Fallon, a boy, Nov. 22.
  • Samantha and Robbie Jolliff, Centralia, a boy, Nov. 22.
  • Rama and Tariq Hamzeh, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 23.
  • LaDonna Long and Stephen Estes, Coulterville, a girl, Nov. 26.
  • Chastidy Kapp and Jordan Nordike, Breese, a boy, Nov. 26.
  • Abbey and Aaron Weidendorf, Tilden, a girl, Nov. 26.
  • Stephanie and Brian Reichardt, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 27.
  • Mercadez Jones and Austin Conner, Baldwin, a boy, Dec. 1.
  • Veronica and Nate Brand, Albers, a girl, Dec. 1.
  • Katelyn and Jordan Ryan, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 3.
  • Alyssa and Trever Brant, Ellis Grove, a boy, Dec. 3.
  • Natalie and Kyle Whittaker, Scott AFB, a girl, Dec. 4.

St. Joseph’s Hospital

  • Ashley Thompson, Breese, a girl, Nov. 1.
  • Jessica Sanders, Highland, a girl, Nov. 2.
  • Tabatha Kitowski, Carlyle, a girl, Nov. 3.
  • Shiana and David Santiago, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 3.
  • Janessa and Brett Vandeveer, Iuka, a boy, Nov. 3.
  • Molly and Jonathan Chandler, Breese, a girl, Nov. 3.
  • Chelsea Beckemeyer, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 7.
  • Ann and Ryan Hilmes, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 8.
  • Justice Virden, Vandalia, a girl, Nov. 8.
  • Heather and Jesse Thole, Aviston, a boy, Nov. 10.
  • Abby and Ryan Eilers, Highland, a boy, Nov. 10.
  • Amber Huffmon, O’Fallon, a girl, Nov. 11.
  • Katelyn Johnson, Breese, a girl, Nov. 12.
  • Ashley and Brandon Frey, Highland, a boy, Nov. 13.
  • Lauren and Trevor Suess, Greenville, a boy, Nov. 17.
  • Sara and Jason Jansen, Breese, a boy, Nov. 17.
  • Elizabeth and Bryant Voss, Alhambra, a girl, Nov. 18.
  • Kelsie Loepker, Highland, a girl, Nov. 18.
  • Julie and Howard Wadlow, Sorento, a boy, Nov. 19.
  • Hillary and Chris Frost, Breese, a girl, Nov. 22.
  • Kelsey and Robert Dauderman, Alhambra, a girl, Nov. 24.
  • Torie and Andrew Kueker, Breese, a boy, Nov. 24.
  • Marissa Mollet, Carlyle, a girl, Nov. 26.
  • Jentry Mitchell, Germantown, a girl, Nov. 27.
  • Megan and Tyler Rubach, Mascoutah, a boy, Nov. 28.
  • Kathryn and Jim Kampwerth, Bartelso, a girl, Nov. 28.
  • Andrea and Edward Vaughn, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 28.
  • Cheyenne and Nicholas Elam, Greenville, a girl, Nov. 28.
  • Taylor and Matt Potts, Carlyle, a boy, Nov. 28.
  • Megan and Adam Johnson, Bartelso, a boy, Nov. 30.

