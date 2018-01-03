Public Records

Marriage licenses

By Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

January 03, 2018 05:21 PM

St. Clair County

  • Hubbard, Steven Dehl of Belleville to Ellis, Tynisha Lashell of Belleville.
  • Hunt, Joshua Morgan of Fairview Heights to Brown, Adia Joycelin of Fairview Heights.
  • Hunter, Hale Christopher of Belleville to Kuhns, Carissa Lynn of Belleville.
  • Hurt, William Albert of Dupo to Wood, Martha Louise of East Carondelet.
  • Jackson, Allen Lee of Mascoutah to Bergheger, Lindsey Marie of Mascoutah.
  • Jackson, Bradley Courter of O’Fallon to Dew, Codi Dianne of O’Fallon.
  • Johnson, Antonio Lamar of Dupo to Derington, Chelsea Dawn of Dupo.
  • Jones, Joshua R. of Mascoutah to Bush, Jomarie M. of Mehlville, Missouri.
  • Jordan, Darrius Jamon of Cahokia to Cystrunk, Ladora Phashe of Cahokia.
  • Jordan, William Hunt of Smithton to Cannon, Kristen Denise of Mascoutah.
  • Kasten II, David F. of Belleville to Lafuria, Jillian C. of Belleville.
  • Keller, Cody Mitchell of Smithton to Woods, Abbey Kaylyn of Belleville.
  • King, Demarcus E. of Belleville to Hawk, Esther M. of Belleville.
  • Koch, Craig Allen of O’Fallon to Lang, Anna Marie of O’Fallon.
  • Konrad, Horst R. of Naples, Florida to Hakanson, Sandra S. of Naples, Florida.
  • Lamkins, Christopher Demond of Arnold, Missouri to Johnson, Jamie Jean of Arnold, Missouri.
  • Lee Jr., Edward Lymone of Granite City to Abram, Stacy Yvette of Belleville.
  • Lewis, Stanley G. of Washington Park to Pickett, Taneal S. of Belleville.
  • Lintvedt, Erik Michael of St. Louis to Desai, Jayni Akshay of St. Louis.
  • Lott, Brandon W. of Mascoutah to Renaud, Connor D. of Mascoutah.
  • Loyet, Brian D. of Highland to Spotanski, Elizabeth M. of Troy.
  • Luchtefeld, Stephen James of Crestwood, Missouri to Williams, Stephany Renee of Crestwood, Missouri.
  • Maghrabi, Humza Sa of Millstadt to McCloud, Catherine Renee of Millstadt.
  • Masters, Bobby W. of Granite City to Glauber, Elizabeth A. of Granite City.
  • Matthew, Alonzo E. of Belleville to Adams, Chanda R. of Belleville.
  • McCullough, Spenser A. of Collinsville to Bynum, Juliann S. of Collinsville.
  • Mends, Cassius Richard of Cahokia to Gilmore-Bennett, Elmaria of Cahokia.
  • Miller, Terry Lee of O’Fallon to Black, Diedra Marie of O’Fallon.
  • Mitchell Jr., Clayton of Carlyle to Kohrmann, Helen Marie of Carlyle.
  • Mohr, Michael F. of O’Fallon to Williams, Catherine Elaine of Maryland Heights, Missouri.
  • Molos, Eric K. of O’Fallon to Jansen, Chantal P. of O’Fallon.
  • Monken, Michael Aaron of Trenton to Buehler, Teri Lynn of Swansea.
  • Moore Jr., Stephen Noel of East St. Louis to Midgett, Laqweshia Nicole of East St. Louis.
  • Moorehead, Tyler Cole of Belleville to Vineyard, Ayla Rose of Belleville.
  • Moses, Chaba Omokhabo of Collinsville to Frazier, Ashley Renee of Collinsville.
  • Murphy, Dustin James of O’Fallon to Shawcroft, Taylor Hiilani of O’Fallon.
  • Neace, Eric Scott of Lexington, Kentucky to Gray, Lindsay Nicole of Lexington, Kentucky.
  • Nicoson, Michael Dean of Belleville to Burton, Sheila Renee of Belleville.
  • Pearson, Simon P. of Nashville, Tennessee to Nelson, Nicole B. of Nashville, Tennessee.
  • Polacek, Glen E. of Freeburg to Rudloff, Angela Colette of Freeburg.
  • Posey, Michael D. of Cahokia to Williams, Janice M. of Cahokia.
  • Pound, Coltin J. of Mascoutah to Brown, Julie M. of San Antonio, Texas.
  • Powell, Stacy L. of Centreville to Hunter, Tierra Renee of Belleville.
  • Pratt Jr., William Saunders of San Marcos, Texas to Goldstein, Amy Michelle of San Marcos, Texas.
  • Priddy, Steven Alan of Belleville to Young, Kelly Christine of Belleville.
  • Rattles, Lucan Jesse of Leasburg, Missouri to Wimberly, Rhonda Lynn of Leasburg, Missouri.
  • Rhodes, Devaughn A. of Belleville to Mister, Ola O. of Belleville.
  • Robinson, Leslie Michael of Shiloh to Edwards, Alicia Marie of Shiloh.
  • Rodgers, Kelvin B. of Fairview Heights to Toston, Tamika S. of Fairview Heights.
  • Ruwe, Alexander Preston of Swansea to Planiol Campos, Laura of Swansea.
  • Sage, Xavier Alexander of Belleville to Ross, Rebecca Naomi Tara of Belleville.
  • Samansky, Ryan T. of Collinsville to Kunkel, Shannon B. of Collinsville.
  • Schobert, Joseph R. of Swansea to Aschenbrenner, Megan A. of Swansea.
  • Schwahn, Jeffrey A. of Smithton to Schanuel, Nicole L. of Smithton.
  • Senn, Jonathan R. of St. Peters, Missouri to Nugent, Cari L. of St. Peters, Missouri.
  • Shea, Michael Newman of Normal to Miller, Lauren Elizabeth of Normal.
  • Silas, Clifton Maurice of Belleville to Davis, Ashley Renee of Belleville.
  • Smith, Robert M. of Belleville to Bauer, Deann Renae of Belleville.
  • Sneed, Isaac Nathaniel of Belleville to Braun, Trisha Renee of Belleville.
  • Sowers, Wayne Joseph of Belleville to Beechler, Victoria Ann Marie of Belleville.
  • Spradling, Ronald Charles of O’Fallon to Kaemmerer, Judy Kay of O’Fallon.
  • Thompson, Richard James of Millstadt to Keeney, Kim Sondra of Millstadt.
  • Touchette, Matthew John of Millstadt to Carter, Katelyn Pearl of Millstadt.
  • Tracy, Colin Et of Columbia to Holdener, Holly N. of Columbia.
  • Turner, Brian Marshall of Belleville to Goodwin, Josette Elaine of Belleville.
  • Warchol, Steven Joseph of Fairview Heights to McCarkel, Shannon Christine of Fairview Heights.
  • Welch, Kevin Robert of Altamonte Springs, Florida to Goestenkors, Rachel Marie of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
  • Whittenburg, Vincent T. of Belleville to Lauko, Brittany N. of Belleville.
  • Williams, Kory Jason of Belleville to Alvey, Natalie Elyse of Belleville.
  • Williams, Marcus Lee of Belleville to Boyd, Jamara Nicole of Belleville.
  • Williams, Terrion Deandre of East St. Louis to Holliday, Asia Denise of Cahokia.
  • Wilson, Stanley Lee of Belleville to Buchanan, D’mitria Arnet of Belleville.
  • Wirick, Mark Benjamin of Bedford, Pennsylvania to Garcia, Alexis Raquel of O’Fallon.
  • Wood, Matthew David of Fairview Heights to Sluice, Melissa Ann of Fairview Heights.
  • Zalders, Evan Jordan of Belleville to Renner, Amanda Jo of Belleville.
  • Zimmerman, Daniel G. of Lebanon to Pinkstaff, Penny J. of Lebanon.
  • Zupancich, Gregory J. of Lenzburg to Oxley, Anita Ann of Lenzburg.
  • Burch, Shalen T. of O’Fallon to Everett, Victoria Claire of O’Fallon.
  • Dickens, Brittany Michele of Dupo to James, Heather Jo of Dupo.
  • Francis, Michelle Deann of Troy to Butcher, Courtney Donelle of Troy.
  • Kirby, Deborah A. of Shiloh to Darnell, Robyn E. of Shiloh.
  • Parsons, Robert E. of Belleville to Crader, Ronald G. of Belleville.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses

    Christian Holloman closes off parts of the store that use fresh water due to a large boil order issued by Illinois American Water. Holloman is a cashier at the Belleville Motomart at 701 W. Main St. Most of St. Clair County was under a boil order Wednesday afternoon until further notice.

How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses

How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses 0:41

How the boil order is affecting some St. Clair County businesses
Boil order issued for most of St. Clair County, Illinois 2:02

Boil order issued for most of St. Clair County, Illinois
Saint Louis Zoo welcomes record litter of 8 cheetah cubs 0:31

Saint Louis Zoo welcomes record litter of 8 cheetah cubs

View More Video