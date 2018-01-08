Marriages licenses

Madison County
- Tholin, Fletcher Lee of Collinsville to Williams, Caroline Ann of Collinsville.
- Pacheco, Erick Manuel of Fairview Heights to Diaz, Esther of Collinsville.
- Jansen, Christopher James of Carlyle to Woodward, Shelby Marie of Carlyle.
- Chartrand, Timothy James of Godfrey to Curry, Amy Marie of Godfrey.
- Copley, Mason Daniel of Diamondhead, Mississippi to Schmid, Lindsey Marie of Diamondhead, Mississippi.
- Malter, Michael James of Caseyville to Wallace, Karla Jean of Caseyville.
- Terry Jr., George Chestley of Alton to Walker, Beverly Ann of Alton.
- Wilkinson, Christopher Michael of Buchanan, Virginia to Williams, Amanda Shae of Buchanan, Virginia.
- Marti, Andrew Jacob of Granite City to Grizzard, Miranda Danielle of Granite City.
- Hartwig, Trevor Wayne of Winter Garden, Florida to Ursch, Samantha Denene of Winter Garden, Florida.
- Robbins, Alexander Curtis of Alton to Pfeiffer, Jeannette Marie of Granite City.
- Evans, Joshua Harvey of Collinsville to Taylor, Sadie Angeline of Collinsville.
- Hicks Jr, Jeffery Lynn of Cahokia to Cobb, Natalie Janine of Edwardsville.
- DuBois, Anthony Jerald of Sherwood, Arkansas to Wendler, Elizabeth Rose of Sherwood, Arkansas.
- Wheeler, Kevin Karl of Granite City to Lindsey, Brittny Nicole of Granite City.
- Lautz II, James Dean of Highland to Kutz, Danielle Rae of Troy.
- Hopkins, Jeffrey Martin of Maryville to Hanvey, Brenda Lynn of Maryville.
- Hart III, Andrew of Fort Bliss, Texas to Lynch, Caitlyn Lorraine of Alton.
- Rodriguez Jr, Anthony Lee of Collinsville to Whittaker, Audrey Lynn of Collinsville.
- Gentry, Jessy Lee of Maryville to Ellis, Susan Christine of Maryville.
- Daniels, Brian Robert of Troy to Owens, Teresa Ellen of Troy.
- Hubbs, Alexander Quentin of St. Louis to Diak, Kailee Ann of Granite City.
- Schaake, Brett Michael of Wood River to Stunkel, Jaclyn Judy of Wood River.
- Langston, Danny Eugene of Wood River to Tramutolo, Diane Alicia of Wood River.
- Barnes, Arthur Kent of Roxana to Mize, Delores Yvonne of Roxana.
- Smith, Kyle Richard of Wood River to Sasser, Kaitlynn Gale of Wood River.
- Kupke, Michael Vincent of Granite City to Milton, Michele Marie of Granite City.
- LaMay, Austin Reid of Bethalto to Kelley, Lacie Christine of Bethalto.
- Bixler, Gregory James of Granite City to Voss, Heather Lynn of Granite City.
- Kinder, Brett Allen of Alhambra to Cain, Rebecca Lynne of Joliet.
- Walters, James Norman of Collinsville to Lusuegro, Maricar Tolentino of Collinsville.
- Roti, Dominic Michael of Edwardsville to Hicks, Erin Danielle of Edwardsville.
- West, Daren Lee of Godfrey to Anderson, Barbara Sue of Godfrey.
- Major, Michael Wayne of Moro to Dalton, Tina Marie of Moro.
- Ferguson, Cordella Marie of St. Louis to Clement, Melinda Desiree of Troy.
- Doty, Clifford Scott of Breese to Doerr, Julia Wanell of Breese.
- Simmons, Shane David of Wood River to Krankel, Kyla Nicole of Wood River.
- Tillman, Recardo Martez of Pontoon Beach to Bacheldor, Mary Patricia of Pontoon Beach.
- Fleck, C Dalton of Alton to Rogalsky, Lauren Ruth Bowman of Alton.
- Deibert, John Daniel of Highland to Cox, Penny Luciann of Highland.
- Fisher, Carl Edward of Collinsville to Davis, Eileen Margaret of Collinsville.
- Reaka, Mark Byron of Highland to Rodgers, Amy Jo of Highland.
- Yoch, Chase Christopher of Collinsville to Conley, Laura Marie of Collinsville.
- Brickeen, Benjamin Charles of Collinsville to Hensley, Abigail Harper of Edwardsville.
- Clendenen, Jacob Aaron of East Alton to Bennett, Sarah Brianne of Brighton.
- Gillis, Matthew James of Maryville to Zhao, Yue of New Castle, Washington.
- Buscemi, Ryan Michael of St. Louis to Haberer, Lauren Michelle of St. Louis.
- Ammann, David Michael of Highland to Anderson, Katelyn Elizabeth of Highland.
- Curry, Reginald Damon of Granite City to Shaw, Linda Sue of Granite City.
- Mayo, Hayden Glenn of Granite City to Zimmer, Fawn Ann of Granite City.
- Nordike, Corey Dean of Collinsville to Mills Jr, Timothy Arthur of Collinsville.
- Issa, Riad Abdallah of Edwardsville to Abdallateef, Aman Mahmoud of Edwardsville.
- Morrow, Tyler Matthew of East Alton to Nappier, Katelyn Marie of East Alton.
- Broyles, John Cory of St. Louis to Vincent, Brittany Natasha of Belleville.
- Hobbs, Jacob Lemen of Marine to Angell, Laura Joann of Marine.
- Schneider, Sean Patrick of Collinsville to Louth, Kristin Lynn of Maryville.
- Ragnetti, Anthoney Alexander of Granite City to Stegemeier, Chloe Rose of Granite City.
- Sullivan, Michael Jack of Maryville to Hubert, Kelsey Lee of Maryville.
- Allen, Nicholas Andrew of Granite City to Murray, Adriyana Renay of Granite City.
- Nance, Thomas Joel of Granite City to Monroe, Olivia Danielle of Granite City.
- Halbe, Brett Michael of Alton to Otte, Savannah of Alton.
- Green, Gregory William of Jerseyville to Fester, Jamie Sue of Jerseyville.
- Hannon, Joshua James of Maryville to Schuck, Hailey Marie of Maryville.
- Wood, Nicholas Christopher of Alton to Farmer, Courtney Michelle of Alton.
- Davidson, Tracy Scott of Collinsville to Burris, Sarah Ann of Maryville.
- Zirkelbach, Brent Edward of Bethalto to Meyer, Hayley Maria of Bethalto.
