Public Records

Marriages licenses

Compiled By Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

January 08, 2018

Madison County

  • Tholin, Fletcher Lee of Collinsville to Williams, Caroline Ann of Collinsville.
  • Pacheco, Erick Manuel of Fairview Heights to Diaz, Esther of Collinsville.
  • Jansen, Christopher James of Carlyle to Woodward, Shelby Marie of Carlyle.
  • Chartrand, Timothy James of Godfrey to Curry, Amy Marie of Godfrey.
  • Copley, Mason Daniel of Diamondhead, Mississippi to Schmid, Lindsey Marie of Diamondhead, Mississippi.
  • Malter, Michael James of Caseyville to Wallace, Karla Jean of Caseyville.
  • Terry Jr., George Chestley of Alton to Walker, Beverly Ann of Alton.
  • Wilkinson, Christopher Michael of Buchanan, Virginia to Williams, Amanda Shae of Buchanan, Virginia.
  • Marti, Andrew Jacob of Granite City to Grizzard, Miranda Danielle of Granite City.
  • Hartwig, Trevor Wayne of Winter Garden, Florida to Ursch, Samantha Denene of Winter Garden, Florida.
  • Robbins, Alexander Curtis of Alton to Pfeiffer, Jeannette Marie of Granite City.
  • Evans, Joshua Harvey of Collinsville to Taylor, Sadie Angeline of Collinsville.
  • Hicks Jr, Jeffery Lynn of Cahokia to Cobb, Natalie Janine of Edwardsville.
  • DuBois, Anthony Jerald of Sherwood, Arkansas to Wendler, Elizabeth Rose of Sherwood, Arkansas.
  • Wheeler, Kevin Karl of Granite City to Lindsey, Brittny Nicole of Granite City.
  • Lautz II, James Dean of Highland to Kutz, Danielle Rae of Troy.
  • Hopkins, Jeffrey Martin of Maryville to Hanvey, Brenda Lynn of Maryville.
  • Hart III, Andrew of Fort Bliss, Texas to Lynch, Caitlyn Lorraine of Alton.
  • Rodriguez Jr, Anthony Lee of Collinsville to Whittaker, Audrey Lynn of Collinsville.
  • Gentry, Jessy Lee of Maryville to Ellis, Susan Christine of Maryville.
  • Daniels, Brian Robert of Troy to Owens, Teresa Ellen of Troy.
  • Hubbs, Alexander Quentin of St. Louis to Diak, Kailee Ann of Granite City.
  • Schaake, Brett Michael of Wood River to Stunkel, Jaclyn Judy of Wood River.
  • Langston, Danny Eugene of Wood River to Tramutolo, Diane Alicia of Wood River.
  • Barnes, Arthur Kent of Roxana to Mize, Delores Yvonne of Roxana.
  • Smith, Kyle Richard of Wood River to Sasser, Kaitlynn Gale of Wood River.
  • Kupke, Michael Vincent of Granite City to Milton, Michele Marie of Granite City.
  • LaMay, Austin Reid of Bethalto to Kelley, Lacie Christine of Bethalto.
  • Bixler, Gregory James of Granite City to Voss, Heather Lynn of Granite City.
  • Kinder, Brett Allen of Alhambra to Cain, Rebecca Lynne of Joliet.
  • Walters, James Norman of Collinsville to Lusuegro, Maricar Tolentino of Collinsville.
  • Roti, Dominic Michael of Edwardsville to Hicks, Erin Danielle of Edwardsville.
  • West, Daren Lee of Godfrey to Anderson, Barbara Sue of Godfrey.
  • Major, Michael Wayne of Moro to Dalton, Tina Marie of Moro.
  • Ferguson, Cordella Marie of St. Louis to Clement, Melinda Desiree of Troy.
  • Doty, Clifford Scott of Breese to Doerr, Julia Wanell of Breese.
  • Simmons, Shane David of Wood River to Krankel, Kyla Nicole of Wood River.
  • Tillman, Recardo Martez of Pontoon Beach to Bacheldor, Mary Patricia of Pontoon Beach.
  • Fleck, C Dalton of Alton to Rogalsky, Lauren Ruth Bowman of Alton.
  • Deibert, John Daniel of Highland to Cox, Penny Luciann of Highland.
  • Fisher, Carl Edward of Collinsville to Davis, Eileen Margaret of Collinsville.
  • Reaka, Mark Byron of Highland to Rodgers, Amy Jo of Highland.
  • Yoch, Chase Christopher of Collinsville to Conley, Laura Marie of Collinsville.
  • Brickeen, Benjamin Charles of Collinsville to Hensley, Abigail Harper of Edwardsville.
  • Clendenen, Jacob Aaron of East Alton to Bennett, Sarah Brianne of Brighton.
  • Gillis, Matthew James of Maryville to Zhao, Yue of New Castle, Washington.
  • Buscemi, Ryan Michael of St. Louis to Haberer, Lauren Michelle of St. Louis.
  • Ammann, David Michael of Highland to Anderson, Katelyn Elizabeth of Highland.
  • Curry, Reginald Damon of Granite City to Shaw, Linda Sue of Granite City.
  • Mayo, Hayden Glenn of Granite City to Zimmer, Fawn Ann of Granite City.
  • Nordike, Corey Dean of Collinsville to Mills Jr, Timothy Arthur of Collinsville.
  • Issa, Riad Abdallah of Edwardsville to Abdallateef, Aman Mahmoud of Edwardsville.
  • Morrow, Tyler Matthew of East Alton to Nappier, Katelyn Marie of East Alton.
  • Broyles, John Cory of St. Louis to Vincent, Brittany Natasha of Belleville.
  • Hobbs, Jacob Lemen of Marine to Angell, Laura Joann of Marine.
  • Schneider, Sean Patrick of Collinsville to Louth, Kristin Lynn of Maryville.
  • Ragnetti, Anthoney Alexander of Granite City to Stegemeier, Chloe Rose of Granite City.
  • Sullivan, Michael Jack of Maryville to Hubert, Kelsey Lee of Maryville.
  • Allen, Nicholas Andrew of Granite City to Murray, Adriyana Renay of Granite City.
  • Nance, Thomas Joel of Granite City to Monroe, Olivia Danielle of Granite City.
  • Halbe, Brett Michael of Alton to Otte, Savannah of Alton.
  • Green, Gregory William of Jerseyville to Fester, Jamie Sue of Jerseyville.
  • Hannon, Joshua James of Maryville to Schuck, Hailey Marie of Maryville.
  • Wood, Nicholas Christopher of Alton to Farmer, Courtney Michelle of Alton.
  • Davidson, Tracy Scott of Collinsville to Burris, Sarah Ann of Maryville.
  • Zirkelbach, Brent Edward of Bethalto to Meyer, Hayley Maria of Bethalto.

