Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 912 East Adams Street; from Pultman Enterprises Inc. to GK3 Reality LLC; $60,000.
- 912 East Adams Street; from Amanda Vaninger and Kelton Moore to Kari M. McCoy and Taylir D. McCoy; $241,000.
- 26 North 13th Street; from Scott Kronenberg to Tammy Hubert; $34,000.
- 1401 Radiance Drive; from Ashley Harrison to Melvin L. Horne Jr.; $59,000.
- 506 South 74th Street; from Joshua & Alyson Rose to Lysandra M. Gardner; $90,500.
- 124 Dorchester Drive; from Craig & Susan Rogers to Waren Collins; $122,500.
- 113 Iowa Avenue; from Thomas O. Campbell to Michael Mueller; $47,000.
- 638-640 North 39th Street; from Djamel Guellil to David S. Garlick; $90,000.
- 635 North 39th Street; from Djamel Guellil to David S. Garlick; $110,000.
- 706 Martindale Drive; from Leonard Carrillo to Christopher Bryan; $190,000.
- 2620 Autumn Harvest Lane; from Brent A. Snider and Lola A. Snider to Brandon James Powell and Jennifer Renee Powell; $180,000.
- 700 Yorker Drive; from Estate of Ronald Lee Leezy, Deceased to Craig Smith; $104,000.
- 909 E Monroe St.; from Sharon E. Mueller as Trustee under Trust Agreement dated February 26,2016 to Justin Edgren; $58,000.
- 608 South Church Street; from Home Works Property Services LLC to Julie Grady; $45,000.
- 1807 West Adams; from Elijah Robets & Ethel Lomas to Taurino & Maarcela Figueroa; $9,000.
- 22 Arabelle Drive; from Amanda L. Holle and Savannah L. Long to Francis Williams and Donna Williams; $70,000.
- 61 Signal Hill Boulevard; from Jace A. Wilderman & Amanda M. Wilderman to Michael B. Abel & Mary Ann Abel; $229,000.
- 820 Edenburgh Way; from Lori Ann Crunk to Jeremy Underwood and Jamie Rasch; $167,000.
- 2788 Ceder Grove Dr.; from McBride Green Mount Manor, LLC to Robert J. Demint and Caitlin R. Demint; $228,000.
- 400 North Michigan Avenue; from Eric Thimes to Lyndsey A. Younger; $106,000.
- 3301 Saratoga Drive; from David W. Krieger to Kiara Cruise; $127,500.
- 98 Lamask Drive; from Phyllis C. Seitz to Timothy Michael Elfrink; $25,000.
- 129 Williamsburg Drive; from Michael Edwards Jr. to Patrick Lenz; $95,000.
- 1800 Lasalle Street; from Christopher G. Breeden to Kelsie Nesbit; $71,000.
- 2707 West Boulevard; from Bouse Properties LLC to Bouse Fiudo, LLC; $600,000.
- 212 Willow Creek Ct.; from Diane Osborn to Dominique R. Scott; $135,000.
- 2885 Brookmeadow Drive; from Laveda Richardson to Anthony L. Salinas; $161,000.
CAHOKIA
Never miss a local story.
- 217 Main Street; from Charnita R. Little to American Home Lending USA; $51,000.
- Ernst Street; from Kenneth F. King and Janice P King to Todd Harns and Brenda Tebbe; $30,000.
- 872 Jerome Lane; from Robyn Van Pelt and Gary Van Pelt, By Robyn Van Pellt, his Attorney in Fact to Saint Louis Investment; $17,000.
- 300-308 Cooper Drive; from St Patrick Properties LLC to CDR Properties LLC; $615,500.
CASEYVILLE
- 304 S First St.; from Linda Maher and Sandra Ditzler to Terry S. Ditzler and Lori A. Ditzler; $52,000.
- 1 Barclay Lane; from Dennis Schutzenhofer to One Barclay LLC; $320,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 413 Greenwood Place; from Steven C. Grasle and Michelle Grasle to Katie Lea Wasser and Bradley James Bagwell Jr.; $104,000.
DUPO
- 437 Edwin Drive; from Matthew Mihelcic to Jason Schollmeyer and Amy Schollmeyer; $139,500.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 1613 Andrews Drive; from Saint Louis Investments LLC to LMN Property Enterprise LLC; $43,500.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 5211 Donita Boulevard; from Martin & Andrienne Ward to Ryan & Sarah Tucker; $60,000.
- 100 Newcastle Drive; from Jeffrey W. Miller to Steven Ortiz; $173,000.
- 7351 Timberwolf Trail; from Robert C. Coers to Fred J. Halvachs & Yvonne M. Halvachs; $252,000.
- 14 Faith Drive; from Kendra N. Taylor to David K. Deremer; $168,000.
- 807 Coral Drive; from James M. Furey and Joy Furey to Jimel Enterprises, LLC; $84,500.
FREEBURG
- 305 North Cherry Street; from Gary Kemper to Jason & Katherine Stone; $147,000.
- 221 & 223 Southgate Drive; from Donald T. Norrenberns & John B. Norrenberns to Brett Anderson & Carli Anderson; $134,000.
LEBANON
- 210 McKendree Park; from Deuce Properties LLC to David D. Morton and Sandy L. Morton; $29,500.
- 102 West Wesley Street; from Roger Fuehne to Dominika E. Pride; $69,000.
MARISSA
- 301 and 307 North Park Street; from Nicholas Robert Dodson to Marissa Fire Protection District; $35,000.
MASCOUTAH
- 801 Tanzanite Lane; from CNR Inc. to Eric Stein; $280,000.
- 600 Falling Leaf Way; from Randy & Patricia Ming to Joel Klemmer; $165,000.
- 1413 Autumn Lakes Lane; from Bryan A. Velazquez and Rebecca L. Velazquez to Brett Johnson; $151,500.
- 178 St Christopher Court; from Plaza Developers to Innovation Construction Services LLC; $15,000.
- 1127 Lear Lane; from Straqr Properties LLC to New Tradition Homes LLC; $29,000.
MILLSTADT
- 7404 State Route 163; from Pete Hall and Denise Hall to Kyle N. Luechtefeld and Nicole M. Luechtefeld; $164,500.
- 3135 Cemetery Road; from Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc. to Zachary Storm; $16,000.
- 585 Manor Lane; from Mary M. Downs to Roger Albert Bieri, II and Laura Marie Radford; $214,000.
NEW ATHENS
- 901 Oakridge Road; from Nathan W. Sloan to Jacob Allen Huffman; $75,000.
O’FALLON
- 1550 Round Top Ridge; from Jahn Espino and Sandra C. Espino to Shawn J. Barks and Stephanie D. Barks; $210,000.
- 1411 Bristlecone Dr.; from VA to Kenneth Harsin; $0.
- 124 Homestead Avenue; from Jamie Evancich to Mayra Pena & Manuel Deavila Villegas; $72,000.
- 205 East Wesley Drive; from Harold and Cheryl Esselborn to Hannah E. Strong and Robert L. Strong; $325,000.
- 140 Jacks Bend; from Bethel Ridge Farms, LLC to Craig Robert Kingston and Brooke Stewart Kingston; $157,500.
- 214 Meddows Lane; from D. Scott Eason and Deanna L. Eason to David Lynn Dachsteiner; $24,000.
SAUGET
- #2 Monsanto Avenue & Pitzman Ave.; from Kinder Mortgage Operating LP “C” to WATCO Transloading LLC; $4,906,000.
SHILOH
- 603 Glen Mor; from Donald A. McCoy & Danita M. Yetter to Hani Abou Amra & Amerah Salama; $199,500.
- 2667 Welsch Drive; from CPR Properties LLC to Dawn P. Mallari and Sylvia L. Mallari; $275,000.
- 37 Tribe Court; from William Jeremy Verret to Michael Cole Bailey and Alexandra Lynn Bailey; $212,500.
ST. LIBORY
- 626 Rutter Street; from Robert & Janet Selle to Coty Jones & Sarah Kempfer; $124,500.
SWANSEA
- 183 Calais Court; from James & Catherine Harding to Ryan & Lauren Sheesley; $213,000.
- 3820 Tanbark Dr.; from Shirley C. Schaefer to Makenzie Norris; $135,000.
- 3908 Beechmont Circle; from Fulford Homes LLC to Earl Eldridge and Glen Eldridge; $215,500.
- 1872 Old Park Lane; from C.A. Jones Inc. to Veda Duncan; $210,000.
WATERLOO
- 4753 Orlet Road; from Joseph Mcelhattan & Tina Grossman to Jenna Marshalek; $102,000.
Madison County
ALHAMBRA
- 6216 Rockwell Rd.; from Corey L. Perigo, Kristi A. Perigo to Shane Doolin; $192,500.
ALTON
- 2125 Wyckoff St.; from Trisha A. Maurer, Trisha A. Fluckiger; Trisha A. Maurer Fluckiger; John Fluckiger to Gregory K. Gray; $81,000.
- 3312 Oakwood Ave.; from Daniel Whiteside, Theresa Whiteside to Marlene R. Baldwin, Mark Owen Nelson; $21,500.
- 3500 Coronado Dr.; from Arns Inc. to Robert B. Carter Jr.; $22,500.
BETHALTO
- 824 Briarwood Dr.; from Teresa M. Frankford, Teresa M. Elliot, Kevin L. Grankford to Matthew C. Bearley, Timothy E. Bearley; $119,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 141 Pine Hollow; from Corey R. Suelter, Heather Suelter to Peter Jerome Arseneault; $153,500.
- 1073 Lafayette Ct.; from Jamie J. Timmons; Jamie K. Eickmeier, Tracy, Timmons to Joseph W. Swift, Hannah K. Peters; $71,500.
- 1001 Layfayette Ct.; from Stephen P. Stack to Nigel Deluca; $58,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 3379 Drysdale Ct.; from Stephen E. Shevlin to Michelle A. Monheiser; $570,000.
- 0 E Lake Dr.; from Paul Milland, Melissa Milland to Kelly Cobb, Michelle Cobb; $57,500.
- 131 Bunn Ave.; from Tony J. Fanetti, Amanda Fanetti to Amy Lynn Darte, Robert Tyler Newlon; $130,000.
- 498 Overlook Dr.; from John Quigley, Marilyn Quigley to William T. Gavin, Martha L. Gavin; $215,000.
- 1310 Chancellor Dr.; from Daniel T. Glimer, Whittney R. Gilmer to Robert L. Andrews, Angela M. Andrews; $227,500.
- 8922 Maple Grove Rd.; from Richard Branson, Kristin L. Branson to Christopher Chapel, Elizabeth Chapel; $269,500.
- 624 Hancock St.; from Riley H. Selby III, Carlin Coleman Selby to Patrick O Gara, Patrick Ogara; $215,000.
GLEN CARBON
- 152 Oakshire Dr.; from Spencer Homes LLC to Crystal Heimback, Ian Heimback; $411,500.
- 160 Rosin St.; from Joseph Thomas Moore to Eric Nation, Kristi Nation; $134,500.
- 3011 Scarlet Ct.; from Cambria Homes Inc. to Deborah L. Keeting; $330,000.
- 16 Ginger Ridge Ln.; from Jacqueline M. Rose; Edward T. Rose to Daniel J. Huesmann, Natalie T. Huelsmann; $359,000.
GODFREY
- 1712 Seminole Ln.; from James J. Moore, Deanna J. Moore to Bartholomew Elfrink, Meredith Elfrink; $195,000.
- 3506 Oak Ct.; from Roy Rhodes, Leighanne Rhodes to Jasen Peterson, Rebecca Peterson; $77,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 5129 Whitsell Way; from Melissa A. Hahne, Melissa A. Smith, Larry D. Hahue Jr. to Raymond Thomas, Shawna Thomas; $121,000.
- 2248 Miracle Ave.; from Donny Davis Billingsley, Jessica Lynn Billingsley to Brandy Pierce, Aaron S. Hines; $55,000.
- 2824 Iowa St.; from Kyle Brewer, Siera Brewer to Jeanette Lauer; $74,000.
- 3237 Willow Ave.; from Secretary Housing Urban Development, Sec Housing Urban Development, US Dept Housing Urban Development to Gared Michael Baldwin; $5,330.
- 2644 Grand Ave.; from Harry W. Counts, Edna L. Counts, Harry Edna Counts Revocable Family Trust Declaration of Trust, Debra Sue Womble to Jesse T. Trent; $11,330.
- 2557 Washington Ave.; from Jacob Hartman, Brittney, Brittney Hartmen to Michelle Werner; $42,500.
- 2005 Johnson Rd.; from Edelen Co. Inc. to Ellen Burford, Carter Burford; $22,000.
HIGHLAND
- 85 Stonebrook Dr.; form Alicia M. Kimbrell, Alicia M. Bratten, Brian T. Kimbrell to Amy Lemaster, Jacob Lemaster; $190,000.
- 4 Valentine Ln.; from William Napper, Maureen R. Napper to Reed P. Beckmann, Janna K. Beckmann; $180,000.
- 1409 Cypress; from Jack E. Joyner, Gail M. Joyner to Randy Scheibel; $84,000.
MADISON
- 1722 Kennedy Dr.; from Wits End Properties LLC to Cathy Clay; $80,000.
- 1720 Kennedy Dr.; from Wits End Properties LLC to Chanty Clay; $85,000.
MARYVILLE
- 6113 Keebler Oaks Dr.; from Damon Vermaux, Christina M. Vermaux, Christina M. Atkins to Matthew Garcia, Jean Marie Garcia; $262,000.
- 2076 Briarbend Ct.; from Beverly McCormick to Barbara A. Ryan; $183,000.
- 6303 Shelton Ct.; from Villas of Nottingham LLC to Anthony V. Palumbo, Angela J. Palumbo; $468,000.
- 5 Oak Valley; from Kevin P. Hoedebeck, Gale A. Hoedebeck to Leonard R. Bussmann, Laura Kitley, Laura Bussmann, Laura Kitley Bussmann; $275,000.
ST. JACOB
- 325 Summerfield Rd.; from Perry L. Steinbrook, Becky A. Steinbrook to Joseph Blanco, Anitra Blanco; $239,000.
TROY
- 9142 E Mill Creek Rd.; from Gregory E. Rasberry, Sharon L. Rasberry to Nicholas Souders, Brittany Skidis; $158,000.
- 306 Arrowhead Dr.; from Matthew Lambert to Scott D. Belcher; Tami Belcher; $169,000.
- 614 Whip Poor Will St.; from Jessica Schmidt to Jessica Biegler, Jeremy Biegler; $11,330.
- 312 Stagecoach Ln.; from Carl A. Strom, Donise A. Strom to Jeffrey S. Parmeley, Brandy M. Parmeley; $180,000.
WOOD RIVER
- 975 Whitelace Ave.; from Christopher T. Stauffer to Denise Diane Stauffer; $11,330.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 611 Laura Court West; from Flower & Fendler Inc. to Curtis Sievers & Krista Sievers; $391,000.
- 441 Burroughs Rd.; from Jennifer Hewett, Roy L. Hewett to Janice M. Raeber, Michael T. Raeber; $355,000.
- 424 Wilson Drive; from Allen Brannam Family Trust dated 1/29/2009, Allen L. Brannam Sr. Trus, Eliese Brannam Family Trust dated 1/29/2009, Eliese Brannam Trus; Sean M. Jarvis; $162,000.
- 2623 Brookfield Court; from James Rhyne, Lindsey Rhyne to Rodney Fults; $191,000.
VALMEYER
- 207 School Street; from Angela R. Niebruegge Revocable Living Trust #1 to William Edward Dickerson II, Robert W. Kaufmann; $150,000.
WATERLOO
- 905 Stiening Street; from Brandon A. Keim to Courtney A. Brinkmann, Jeffrey C. Naumann; $121,000.
- 314 Hickory St.; from Shirley L. Wheat, Wilbert R. Wheat Dec to Groves Investments Co.; $75,000.
- 13 Victor Street; from Sara M. Schaefer, Timothy C. Schaefer to Brandon A. Keim, Jessica L. Stonich; $146,500.
- 3468 State Route 156; from Bonita A. Lieb to Joseph P. O’Connor; $100,000.
- Robert Lane; from Clayton Meadows Inc. to JLP Homes LLC; $62,000.
- 6033 Lakeside Drive; from Deborah L. Blaes Dec, Larry D. Blaes to Tien T. Huynh, Tony Tran; $233,500.
- 432 Mockingbird Lane; from New Tradition Homes LLC to Allison Z. Biffar, Andrew Biffar; $220,500.
Comments