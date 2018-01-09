Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 4101 East Highway 161; from Hope Christian Church to Van Britson Ministries; $0.
- 722 East Washington; from Douglas Druse and Ronald Druse to American Goldfinch Preservation Trust; $5,000.
- 2023 Woodsong Way Lane; from George & Dyan Biehl to Cody Witter-Campbell & Katherine Daly; $142,500.
- 2201 Jack Nicklaus Drive; from David McClean and Laurel McClean to George Biehl and Dyan Biehl; $280,000.
- 1701 North 17th Street; from RDN Land Investment LLC to Karen Dusman; $58,000.
- 1792 Old Park Lane; from Cobblestone Park, LLC, a Missouri limited liability company to Casey D. Kalaher and Melissa L. Kalaher; $209,000.
- 41 Guetterman Drive; from Benjamin Bujnak to Brice & Kathryn Bujnak; $85,000.
- 213 Woodridge Drive; from Michael and Susan Fuller to Mary Waller; $110,000.
- 257 Egret Court; from Estate of Jeanette L. Pfau to Staci McDade; $176,000.
- 5 Powder Valley Drive; from Janet L. Spencer to Rebecca Dunnebacke and Patricia White; $215,000.
- 2030 Woodsong Way Drive; from Jason Wissehr to Kevin & Sandra Arnold; $179,000.
- 19 South 20th Street; from Margaret Erwin to Phase II, Inc.; $23,000.
- 1017 Shepherd Drive; from Brent Pownall to James E. Wilcox; $105,000.
- 7 Country Hill Lane; from Clyde L. & Mary Jo Kuehn to The Terry W. Peters Dec of Trust DTD 2/13/17; $160,000.
- 1327 Potomac Drive; from Estate of Dorothy C. Gronkiewicz, Deceased to David Severin and Katelyn Severin; $118,000.
- 37 Lucinda Avenue; from Searchlight Properties Incorporated to Christine T. Dopp; $89,000.
CAHOKIA
- 11 Goodman Road; from Bill Barks and Diane Barks to 5 Star Realty, a Missouri Corporation; $9,500.
CASEYVILLE
- 968 Half Moon Lane; from KC Construction Inc. to William N. Logan and Heidi L. Logan; $264,000.
- 7957 Laurel Flats Drive; from Metro Homes LLC to Brian J. Andrews and Dana E. Andrews; $225,000.
- 1222 Wayne Street; from Jason Alldredge and Patricia Alldredge to Bob Cavitt; $120,000.
- 932 Halfmoon Lane; from Forest Lakes Acquisition LLC, also known as Forest Lakes Acquisition, LLC, an Illinois limited to Aimee Popp; $45,000.
CENTREVILLE
- 435 N 57th Street; from Bessie M. Kennedy to James Carl Kennedy; $9,000.
DUPO
- 412 Minnie Avenue; from Cheryl A. Stewart, Karen D. Kirk and Randal D. Sackman to Jeremy D. Kirk and Emily Kirk; $55,000.
- 1432 N 3rd Street; from Drew Frost to Paul W. Huddlestun; $80,000.
EAST CARONDELET
- 211 Elizabeth Ave.; from The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development 132-250797 to Matthew Branson; $0.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 731 Saybrook Falls Drive; from Kerry K. Peterson Hardin and Travis Hardin to Jeremiah J. Niemaczek and Sasha R. Niemaczek; $205,000.
- 218 Brittany Drive; from Mandy Williams to Katarra C. McNeal; $187,500.
- 9141 Bunkum Rd.; from Kelly Dove to Joshua D. Holloway; $62,000.
- 9626 Ridge Heights Rd.; from Brianna Hendricks to Yvonne Oliver; $103,500.
- 20 Pleasant Lane; from Richard Dahm to Luis A. Rivas and Fany G. Barrios; $125,000.
- 28 Fairway Drive; from Stephanie Bollmann to Dolores A. Hurley; $59,000.
FAYETTEVILLE
- 2124 North Fourth Street; from Tim & Codi Deffenbaugh to Angela Albert-Poole; $57,500.
FREEBURG
- 500 Wood Manor Drive; from Loraine & Ruth Quirin to John & Patricia Whitemore; $220,000.
LEBANON
- 223 West Schuetz Street; from Charles E. Bennett and Betty J. Bennett to Lekettra Bennett; $60,000.
LENZBURG
- 122 North Main Street; from Joseph E. Simpson to Jacob Schmitting; $75,000.
- 313 North 1st Street; from Craig J. Rudy and Jacqueline M. Tewell to Paual Decaney; $8,500.
MARISSA
- 11345 Randloph County Line Rd.; from Gary F. Franklin to Samuel E. Mulholland; $34,000.
MASCOUTAH
- 202 South Lebanon Street; from Sara Parry to Ryan & Kellie James; $120,000.
- 1143 Illiniwek Drive; from Kappert Construction to Brandy and Mitchell Rowe; $571,000.
- 317 N Grant Dr.; from Michael C. Voegele to Carol Grammer; $159,000.
- 9613 Weatherby Street; from Carol Grammer to Joseph M. Lider and Kelsie M. Lider.
MILLSTADT
- 13 Jotham Court; from Jay Barbeau to Ronald A. Blaes and Leona M. Blaes; $176,000.
- 312 East Mill Street; from Elizabeth Heller, John Erwin Heller & Elizabeth Catherine Heller to Joseph Schaefer & Juliana Schaefer; $146,000.
NEW BADEN
- 327 N Clinton St.; from James E. & Janice M. Day to Jody L. Sinkler; $288,500.
O’FALLON
- 807 East 2nd Street; from Andrew S. Kasten and Emily Kasten to Frank M. Arnold; $156,000.
- 712 Janeit Court; from Corey J. Adams Sr. and Lanise Adams to Melissa Yarber; $224,500.
- 445 Ponderosa Avenue, Unit E; from Cathy Pitock to Skeet D. Huskey and Jennie J Huskey; $62,000.
- 108 Brookside Drive; from Southeast Property Acquisitions LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company to Lance Johnson; $35,000.
- 1312 Coleridge Court; from D&F Contracting to Christopher and Lyndsey Sherman; $408,500.
- 114 E 4th Street; from Carl B. Gregory and Patricia A. Gregory to John R. Helms; $43,000.
- 1339 Arbor Green Trail; from Jay & Jeanette Doil to Robert & Jolene Bosche; $335,000.
- 1435-1437 Bristlecone Drive; from Altan Halici to JB Realty Investment Inc.; $215,000.
SHILOH
- 808 Hawkridge Run; from Christopher T. Faith to Jay David Gross; $189,000.
- 2587 London Lane; from Aaron Mainstone & Amy Jardon to Timothy & Angella Blevins; $291,500.
- 3250 Heathrow Lane; from Jason & Karen Holzum to Lesa Thurau; $157,500.
- 3501 Barton Drive; from Heather B. Rodney to Jason Wissehr; $232,000.
SMITHTON
- 5621 Stone Villa Drive; from Larry G. Niemann and Trudy K. Niemann to Gerald W. Seiler, Sr., Joan Seiler; $200,000.
- 417 South Hickory Street; from Wilma Jo & William Robinson to Russell Parke; $125,000.
- 5515 South Woods Manor Drive; from Jason Neff and Megan Neff and Jeremy Neff and Jennifer Neff to Trevor Becherer; $60,000.
- 5509 Willow Crossing Street; from Jason Neff and Megan Neff and Jeremy Neff and Jennifer Neff to Justin Schmidt; $60,000.
SWANSEA
- 3901 Red Bird Lane; from Cobblestone Park, LLC to CA Jones, Inc.; $23,000.
- 200 Barrett Lake Drive; from Cobblestone Park, LLC to CA Jones, Inc.; $23,000.
- 3847 Tanbark Drive; from Elena J. Enckson to Jaime Jo Conway; $129,500.
Madison County
ALTON
- 3501 Fulton Ave.; from Joshua Thomas Proge, Lisa M. Proge to John Dublo, Valerie E. Dublo; $85,000.
- 1917 Park Ave.; from Andrew J. Anderson, Emily Anderson to Cassandra Bryant; $68,000.
- 2909 Utah Place; from Jerome J. Jacobs to Dylan Scheller, Stormy Scheller; $100,000.
- 3059 Alby St.; from Jeffrey Neal to Steven Davis, Cailin Daniels; $73,000.
BETHALTO
- 4730 Harvestyme Ct.; from Donald G. Lindstrom to Richard M. Huebner, Tata M. Huebner; $180,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 6515 Timber Lake Dr.; from Robert L. Marmon, Jill C. Marmon to William A. Byrd III to Debra E. Byrd; $313,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 1 Dorset Ct.; from Nalin S. Kulasekara, Susan L. Kulasekara to Jonathan Nettles; $160,000.
- 4879 Indian Hills Dr.; from Carrie S. Zagel, Carrie S. Sampson to Jennifer Minday Zimmerman; $135,000.
- 4 Wedgewood Ct.; from Deborah K. Elbl to Erin K. Oleary; $330,000.
- 216 Franklin Ave.; from Marilou Ludwig to Craig A. Harper, Eileen Harper; $123,000.
- 7058 Goshen Rd.; from PGB Investments Inc. to Kyle Watkins; $57,000.
- 829 St. Louis Rd.; from Patricia Cheatham, Trish Cheatham to Robert Stuckey, Linda Stuckey; $295,000.
- 4900 Autumn Oaks Dr.; from Robert Stuckey, Linda Stuckey to Kenneth O. Owens, Patricia R. Owens; $349,500.
GLEN CARBON
- 18 Pioneer Trail; from Remington Properties LLC to Thomas Doellman, Erica Doellman; $453,500.
- 26 Pioneer Trail; from Remington Properties LLC to Joseph Downs, Megan Downs; $388,000.
- 5 Holly Dr.; from First Mid Illinois Bank Trust, First Clover Leaf Bank to Donny Billingsley, Jessica Billingsley; $190,000.
GODFREY
- 1704 Biscay Dr.; from Justin Lacy, Emily Schmidt to Anthony M. Mikoff, Theresa M. Mikoff; $177,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 98 Briarhaven Dr.; from Richard Watkins to Lyle Forney; $60,000.
- 49 Gemstone Dr; from Jason R. Dunham, Teresa A. Dunham to Jessica A. Dunham, Jason Grieves; $98,500.
- 2552 Center St.; from Anthony Ryan Gibson, Christina Lee Smith to Jessica E. Ross; $37,000.
- 7 Cambridge Ct.; from Joseph L. Babic, Lauren E. Babic, Lauren E. Schmisseur to Bailey Tebeau; $67,500.
- 132 Trockler Ln.; from Danielle Walton, Danielle Walton to Abinadac Jaramillo, Alyssa Hagenbrok; $76,000.
HIGHLAND
- 614 Olive St.; from Robert S. Shaw to Robert S. Shaw, Nicole M. Shaw; $11,330.
- 10 Crooked Stick; from Joseph R. Jablonski, Leona Jablonski to Alex Ruppel, Kayla Ruppel; $198,000.
- 723 Sycamore St.; from Sonny Days Townhomes Inc. to Sonny Day Townhomes, MBJP Enterprises LLC; $380,000.
- 1301 US Hwy 40; from Ciera Field, Ethan Field to Mers/MTG electronic Registration SY; Scott Credit Union; $87,500.
- 12425 Koepfli Ln.; from Annabelle’s Hediger to Cynthia C. Davidson, Theresa M. Robinson; $125,000.
- 1 Kay Dr.; from Ted L. Kesner to Susan L. Phelps; $110,000.
MARYVILLE
- 6825 Hampshire Ct.; from US Bank Trust, LSFP Master Participation Trust to William Belling; $147,500.
TROY
- 958 Wagon Trail Ct; from David J. Lammer, Janet T. Lammer to Glenn Goforth II, Jamie Gororth; $182,000.
- 1004 Troy O’Fallon Road; from First Collinsville Bank to Ryan Kneedler, Kristin Kneedler; $52,000.
WOOD RIVER
- 3411 Maple Ridge Dr.; from Fulford Homes RHT LLC to Lucas A. Day, Johnna N. Day; $260,000.
- 75 E Action Ave.; from Theresa M. Lesicko, Theresa M. Mikoff, Anthony M. Mikoff to Renauld A. Wilder, Renuald A. Wilder; $100,000.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 513 Archview Court; from Gail V. Thoma, Robert L. Thoma to Aaron J. Archer & Jaclyn R. Archer; $255,000.
- 2720 Steppig Road; from Heather A. Speckhard, Trus, Matthew P. Speckhard Trus, Speckhard Trust Agreement Dated 05/21/2015 to Keith C. Renner, Maria J. Renner; $360,000.
- 121 W Cascade Dr.; from Jan A. Courtney, Ronald E. Courtney to Kaitlin Kendall $160,000.
- 6 Fieldcrest Drive; from Christina K. Amos to Steven Baiter; $190,000.
VALMEYER
- 5808 Bluff Road; from Carnel Gilbert a Revocable Trust dated 4/7/1999, Catherine Gilbert Revocable Trust Dated 4/7/1999, Gary G. Gilbert Trus to Judy D. Garleb, Thomas J. Garleb; $380,000.
WATERLOO
- 304 Thomas Lane; from Daniel & Michelle Menner Family Trust Dated 6/27/20111, Daniel M. Menner Trus, Michelle L. Menner Trus to Channelle M. Willmering; $420,000.
- 505 Veterans Drive; from Arline L. Mehrtens Joint Revocable Trust #1 Dated 4/, Arline L. Mehrents Trus, Merle A. Mehrtens Revocable Trust #1 Dated 4/8, Merle A. Mehrtens Trus to Angela S. Weller, Stanley R. Weller; $113,000.
- 419 Sunset Drive; from Suzanne O. Chisum, Anthony G. Olszeski, Julia O. Olszewski, Leon M. Olszewski to Julia O. Olszewski; $117,500.
- 406 Hillcrest Drive; from Doris L. Baldridge Joint Revocable Trust #1 Dated 1/1, Doris L. Baldridge Trus, Richard H. Baldridge Joint Revocable Trust #1 Dated 1, Richard H. Baldridge Trus to Bethany J. Kriete, Ryan J. Kriete; $167,000.
- 204 Briarwood Drive; from John Naumann to Holly Shrum; $130,000.
