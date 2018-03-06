Public Records

Marriage licenses

March 06, 2018

Madison County

  • Koch, Michael Lawrence of Granite City to Kuo Ngung, Emilia Nabinfung of Granite City.

  • Stoner, Andrew Lee of Brighton to Henry, Jessica Relee of Troy.

  • White, Daniel Ray of Edwardsville to McCord, Jamie Ryan of Edwardsville.

  • Frogge, John Francis of Alton to Elsworth, Tanya Matasha of Alton.

  • Heepke, Alex John of Maryville to Dankenbring, Stephanie Lynn of Collinsville.

  • Smith Jr., Ricky Lynn of Elsah to Shaffer, Emily Evelyn Elizabeth of Elsah.

  • Smith Jr., Terry Wayne of Granite City to Hoffman, Heather Ann Marie of Granite City.

  • Jewell, Michael Keith of Roxana to Causey, Amanda Nicole of Roxana.

  • Olivent, Michael Anthony of Pawnee to Pace, Amanda Helen of Pawnee.

  • Rice, Dyllian Everett of Granite City to DeGuire, Sarah Rebecca Lynn of Granite City.

  • Colley, Ryan James of Cottage Hills to Huff, Misty Dawn of Cottage Hills.

  • Gulledge, Jason Donald of Collinsville to Toje, Jennifer Lynn of Collinsville.

  • Potthast, Gerald Ray of Highland to Hoerchler, Debra Kay of Highland.

  • Campbell, James Lee of Collinsville to Blackwell, Michelle Lynn of Collinsville.

  • Cox Jr, Edward Leon of Cottage Hills to Neill, Stacey Marie of Cottage Hills.

  • Aceves-Neri, David of Edwardsville to Guzman, Alexandra Monserrat of Edwardsville.

  • Sindberg, Ryukichi Christopher of Edwardsville to Wang, Jun of Edwardsville.

  • Brown, Dylan James of Gillespie to Harszy, Abigail Suzanne of Gillespie.

  • Ball, Michael David of Maryville to Adamick, Rachel Elaine of Maryville.

  • Heinlein, Robert Allen of Cottage Hills to Waggener, Tricia Dawn of Bunker Hill.

  • Crockett, Robert David of Wood River to Gamblin, Toni Lynn of Wood River.

  • Wood, Roger Paul of Alton to Weirich, Kylie Elizabeth of Alton.

  • Davis, Steven Alexander of Alton to Daniels, Cailin Michaela of Alton.

  • Torres, Jose Humberto of Granite City to Leyva, Victoria Crystal of Granite City.

  • Hasamear, Christopher Robert of Collinsville to Combs, Melissa Marie of Collinsville.

  • Reeg, Amy Jo of Glen Carbon to Lindsay, Susan Gay of Glen Carbon.

  • Hughes, Michael Scott of Highland to Mueller, Kelsey Marie of Highland.

  • Webb, Ryan Joseph of Granite City to O'Grady, Rebeca Esmeralda of Granite City.

  • Spohr, Trevor Anthony of Edwardsville to Shaffer, Breann Marie of Collinsville.

  • McDonald III, Gerald Joseph of Alton to Green, Jana Sueann of Alton.

  • Hare, Dillon James of Collinsville to Covarrubias, Melanie Marie of Collinsville.

  • Zika, Michael Allen of Highland to Frey, Cordelia Lou of Highland.

  • Molkenbur, Cole Jacob of Highland to Powell, Ashlyn Nicole of Highland.

  • Buckingham Jr., Anthony Wayne of Granite City to Harris, Nicole Diane of Granite City.

  • Seymour, Fred Lashmet of Godfrey to Sarich, Rebecca Amelia of East Alton.

  • Wood, Steven Scott of Bunker Hill to Van Brunt, Brandy Lea of Bunker Hill.

  • Miller, Gordon William of Collinsville to Christen, Stacey Lynn of Collinsville.

  • Reed, Kevin James of Alton to Becker, Melissa Lynn of Alton.

  • Cole, Tyler Jason of Edwardsville to Ruyle, Madison Bishop of Edwardsville.

  • Scoggins Sr., Scott Allen of Shipman to Bryant, Amanda Loraine of Shipman.

  • Landmann, Katlin Joseph of Highland to Thomas, Courtney Ilene of Highland.

  • Silveus, Lonnie Alan of Bethalto to Soares Caixeta, Erika Cristina of Raeford, North Carolina.

  • Riney, Samuel Joseph of Alton to Curtner, Jessica Lynn of Alton.

  • Schmieder, Jeremy Russell of Jerseyville to Alderfer, Katelyn Neal of Jerseyville.

  • Bain Jr., Franklin Lee of Mt. Olive to Giles, Charlene Marie of Sorento.

  • Lotz, Brian William of Collinsville to Manns II, Douglas Dawaine of Collinsville.

  • Venardos, Elizabeth Kathleen of Alton to McQueen, Nikki Lynn of Alton.

  • Kassler, Walter Conrad of Alton to Kassler, Carmen Etelvina of Alton.

  • Stevens, Tracy Earl of Staunton to Giles, Laura Ann of Staunton.

  • Dodd, Steven Alexander of Alton to Wyatt, Amy Jo of Alton.

  • Hayes, Zachariah Tyler of Edwardsville to Nazetta, Holly Ann of Edwardsville.

  • Montero Nava, Jesus Omar of East St Louis to Soberanis Lorenzo, Luz Areli of East St Louis.

  • Horne, James Gerald of Litchfield to Sperry, Emily Irene of Litchfield.

  • Lyles, Aaron Christopher of Cottage Hills to Brokaw, Katlyn Rebecca of Wood River.

  • Worthen, Shawn Andrew of Maryville to Pauley, Kimberly Sue of Maryville.

  • Paz-Granados, Juan Carlos of Fairmont City to Veninga, Angela Marie of Fairmont City.

  • Hebblethwaite III, Robert Blaine of Edwardsville to Bridges, Avina Cheyenne of Edwardsville.

  • Schuyler, Caleb Allen of Alton to Bradshaw, Zoey Ann of Alton.

  • Baker Jr, Roy James of Hixson, Tennessee to Smith, Nicholette Suzanne of Hixson, Tennessee.

  • McDonald, Paul Edward of Granite City to Clayton, Kay Ann of Granite City.

  • Kirchner, Branden Michael of Champaign to Buente, Abbigail Catherine of Champaign.

  • Milam, Justin Christopher of Troy to Scheibal, Stephanie Ellen of Peoria Heights.

  • Mueller, Bryce Anthony of Trenton to Wright, Alexandra Jade of Trenton.

  • Cassidy, Terry Lynn of Litchfield to Guidi, Jessica Marie of Litchfield.

  • Rogers, Devin-Austin Richard of Wood River to Vonnahmen, Brianne Nicole of Wood River.

  • Mitchell, Phillip Joseph of Chicago to Hoefert, Jessica Christine of Chicago.

  • Whitener, Derek Allen of Marine to Scrum, Rachel Marie of Maryville.

  • Stegall, Reginald Jarrod of East Alton to Wilson, Natalie Nicole of East Alton.

  • Hill, Alina Nicola Marie of Alton to McKnight, Charice Nicole of Alton.

  • Hammond, Kristian Thomas of St. Charles, Missouri to Lindsey, Megan Alaine of St. Charles, Missouri.

  • DuBoise, Christopher Lee of Granite City to Loyd, Pamela Sue of Granite City.

  • Schumann, Rodney Phillip of Granite City to Schumann, Tina Marie of Granite City.

  • Lott, Don Cornelius of Glen Carbon to Swygart, Linda Faye of Glen Carbon.

  • Pratt, Vincent Eugene of St. Jacob to Lugge, Nicole Marie of St Jacob.

  • Beavin, Kevin Eugene of Granite City to Beavin, Tina Marie of Granite City.

  • Hock, William Alan of New Douglas to Cosgriff, Angela Rose of New Douglas.

  • Davis, Gregory James of Bloomington to Vince, Christine Andrea of Vandalia.

