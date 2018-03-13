Marriage licenses

Madison County
- Lott, Don Cornelius of Glen Carbon to Swygart, Linda Faye of Glen Carbon.
- Pratt, Vincent Eugene of St. Jacob to Lugge, Nicole Marie of St. Jacob.
- Beavin, Kevin Eugene of Granite City to Beavin, Tina Marie of Granite City.
- Hock, William Alan of New Douglas to Cosgriff, Angela Rose of New Douglas.
- Davis, Gregory James of Bloomington to Vince, Christine Andrea of Vandalia.
- Hankemeier, Kevin Michael of Lexington to Bourret, Blair Anne of Lexington.
- Ferry, Corey Michael of Fort Campbell, Kentucky to DeVries, Sarah Marie of Clarksville, Tennessee.
- Fedder, Daniel Louis of Collinsville to Morgan, Gina Maria of Collinsville.
- Stuart, Corey Michael of Bethalto to Williams, Jordan Anissa of Bethalto.
- Kirschenmann, Tyler Allen of Glen Carbon to Beckwith, Josephine Tyler of Glen Carbon.
- Meza Avalos, Jovany of Collinsville to Ortiz-Varela, Erika of Collinsville.
- Grace, Keegan James of Godfrey to Stiverson, Jessica Elaine of Godfrey.
- Wainscott, Nick Allen of Granite City to Miks, Kristen Lynn of Granite City.
- Inlow, Daniel Wayne of Alton to Harmon, Abigail May of Alton.
- Pijut, Gary Donald of Mt. Olive to Kaminskas, Gerald Joseph of Paris.
- Stufflebean Jr., Leroy Wayne of Belleville to Beasley, Amanda Danielle of Belleville.
- Curry Jr., Michael Anthony of Alton to Walters, Lamyia Shynice of Alton.
- Page, Marlon Dealo of Collinsville to Richardson, Kelly Renee of Collinsville.
- Leal, Michael Joseph of Elizabethton, Tennessee to Gretak, Alyssa Paige of Elizabethton, Tennessee.
- Jones, Langston Deandre of Cahokia to Townsend, Candice Vonzetta of Fairview Heights.
- Jett, Justin Dakota of South Roxana to Darnell, Mariah Elizabeth Nicole of South Roxana.
- Schardan, George Roger of Wilsonville to Allen, Dena Margret of Wilsonville.
- Lockhart, La Trail Lee of Alton to Perry, Cynthia Justine of St. Louis.
- Malter, Norman Paul of Granite City to Malter, Patricia Marie of Granite City.
- Gardner Sr., Na-Renzo Cordell of Madison to Skinner, Brandi Nicole of Madison.
- Cotton, Devan Kornall of Collinsville to Cable, Alexis Marie of Collinsville.
- Godfrey, Jay Curtis of Waterloo to Davis, Angel Leah of Roxana.
- Price, David William of Granite City to Briggs, Samantha Ann of Granite City.
- Hunt, Colton Charles of Collinsville to Kimbrell, Kelly Rebecca of Collinsville.
- Seets, Matthew Michael of Granite City to Blasa, Kimberly Susan of Granite City.
St. Clair County
- Horton, Tyree T. of Manchester, Missouri to Hawkins, Adriane R. of O'Fallon.
- Ingham, Tyler Joseph of Belleville to Snyder, Kimberley Jean of Belleville.
- Jacobs, Matthew James of Fairview Heights to Crews, Jasmine Toro of Fairview Heights.
- Jolani, Brandon O. of Belleville to Barteau, Cheyenne B. of Belleville.
- Joshway, Ricardo Bernard of Belleville to Amerson, Rachelle Maelene of Belleville.
- Kirkendoll, Martez of East St. Louis to Randazzo, Marilyn Ann of Belleville.
- Lovitt, Aaron Michael of O'Fallon to Wayland, Lacie Defremery of O'Fallon.
- Merkel, Braden Scott to Burton, Haley Nicole of Belleville.
- Morris, Marshall Allan of Belleville to Brandt, Alli Mckenzie of Belleville.
- Mueller, Bryce A. of Trenton to Wright, Alexandra J. of Trenton.
- Oaks, Travis Timothy of Arcola to Kirkpatrick, Jayne Elizabeth of Arcola.
- Ohlsen, Deryck Raymond of Goose Creek, South Carolina to Fischer, Jessica Rose of Waterloo.
- Palmer III, Richard Charles of Fairview Heights to Oglesby, Jennifer Marie of Fairview Heights.
- Pichal Ixba, Javier of Fairview Heights to Granja Orozco, Janneth of Fairview Heights.
- Pilkington Jr., Thomas Harrison of Belleville to Lewis, Tara Lynn of Belleville.
- Reynolds, Reginald R. of Alorton to Wills, Shavette M. of Centreville.
- Rivera Jr., Rafael of Belleville to Torres, Sandra L. of Belleville.
- Rivera, Orlando Joel of O'Fallon to Rodriguez, Johanalliz of O'Fallon.
- Rogers Jr., Willie Troy of St. Louis to Bell, Leslie Irene of St. Louis.
- Sanders Sr., Harold Vincent of St. Louis to Dalgetty, Christina Marie of St. Louis.
- Schembra, Brandon William of Belleville to Condron, Alyssa Joy of Fairview Heights.
- Scott, Jason R. of Swansea to Butler, Sierra L. of Swansea.
- Smith Jr., Theodore W. of Belleville to Liburd, Queen M. of Lake Worth, Florida.
- Smith, Marcus D. of East St. Louis to Richardson, Sherrie M. of East St. Louis.
- Smoot Jr., Alan Taylor of Fairview Heights to Ford, Ciera Marsala of Fairview Heights.
- Taylor, James V. of Alorton to Holman, Karissa K. of Alorton.
- Thomas Jr., Clarence of East St. Louis to Black, Felecia of East St. Louis.
- Thomas, Kalvin Corniuls of Belleville to Dent, Essie Mae of Belleville.
- Triska, Brian Thomas of Millstadt to Triska, Barbara Jean of Millstadt.
- Wagner, Billy J. of Mehlville, Missouri to Krohe, Lona J. of Caseyville.
- Warren, Jovan D. of Belleville to Jayag, Karen P. of Belleville.
- Warzala, David William of New Baden to Kay, Kelly Nichole of New Baden.
- Watkins Sr., Christopher D. of Belleville to Lee, Judy A. of Belleville.
- Wilson, Brent Fraser of Parkville, Missouri to Martinez, Melissa Jean of Parkville, Missouri.
- Young, Scott M. of Belleville to Medeiros, Tracy A. of Belleville.
- Zambito, Francis J. of Alma to Hines, Christa Louise of Alma.
- Chism, Nicollette Iman of Smithton to Skates, Mikayla Jewel of Belleville.
- Latta, Joshua Kane of East St. Louis to Johnson, Dmari Martinez of Fairview Heights.
Comments