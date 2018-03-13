Public Records

Marriage licenses

By Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

March 13, 2018 08:02 PM

Madison County

  • Lott, Don Cornelius of Glen Carbon to Swygart, Linda Faye of Glen Carbon.

  • Pratt, Vincent Eugene of St. Jacob to Lugge, Nicole Marie of St. Jacob.

  • Beavin, Kevin Eugene of Granite City to Beavin, Tina Marie of Granite City.

  • Hock, William Alan of New Douglas to Cosgriff, Angela Rose of New Douglas.

  • Davis, Gregory James of Bloomington to Vince, Christine Andrea of Vandalia.

  • Hankemeier, Kevin Michael of Lexington to Bourret, Blair Anne of Lexington.

  • Ferry, Corey Michael of Fort Campbell, Kentucky to DeVries, Sarah Marie of Clarksville, Tennessee.

  • Fedder, Daniel Louis of Collinsville to Morgan, Gina Maria of Collinsville.

  • Stuart, Corey Michael of Bethalto to Williams, Jordan Anissa of Bethalto.

  • Kirschenmann, Tyler Allen of Glen Carbon to Beckwith, Josephine Tyler of Glen Carbon.

  • Meza Avalos, Jovany of Collinsville to Ortiz-Varela, Erika of Collinsville.

  • Grace, Keegan James of Godfrey to Stiverson, Jessica Elaine of Godfrey.

  • Wainscott, Nick Allen of Granite City to Miks, Kristen Lynn of Granite City.

  • Inlow, Daniel Wayne of Alton to Harmon, Abigail May of Alton.

  • Pijut, Gary Donald of Mt. Olive to Kaminskas, Gerald Joseph of Paris.

  • Stufflebean Jr., Leroy Wayne of Belleville to Beasley, Amanda Danielle of Belleville.

  • Curry Jr., Michael Anthony of Alton to Walters, Lamyia Shynice of Alton.

  • Page, Marlon Dealo of Collinsville to Richardson, Kelly Renee of Collinsville.

  • Leal, Michael Joseph of Elizabethton, Tennessee to Gretak, Alyssa Paige of Elizabethton, Tennessee.

  • Jones, Langston Deandre of Cahokia to Townsend, Candice Vonzetta of Fairview Heights.

  • Jett, Justin Dakota of South Roxana to Darnell, Mariah Elizabeth Nicole of South Roxana.

  • Schardan, George Roger of Wilsonville to Allen, Dena Margret of Wilsonville.

  • Lockhart, La Trail Lee of Alton to Perry, Cynthia Justine of St. Louis.

  • Malter, Norman Paul of Granite City to Malter, Patricia Marie of Granite City.

  • Gardner Sr., Na-Renzo Cordell of Madison to Skinner, Brandi Nicole of Madison.

  • Cotton, Devan Kornall of Collinsville to Cable, Alexis Marie of Collinsville.

  • Godfrey, Jay Curtis of Waterloo to Davis, Angel Leah of Roxana.

  • Price, David William of Granite City to Briggs, Samantha Ann of Granite City.

  • Hunt, Colton Charles of Collinsville to Kimbrell, Kelly Rebecca of Collinsville.

  • Seets, Matthew Michael of Granite City to Blasa, Kimberly Susan of Granite City.

St. Clair County

  • Horton, Tyree T. of Manchester, Missouri to Hawkins, Adriane R. of O'Fallon.

  • Ingham, Tyler Joseph of Belleville to Snyder, Kimberley Jean of Belleville.

  • Jacobs, Matthew James of Fairview Heights to Crews, Jasmine Toro of Fairview Heights.

  • Jolani, Brandon O. of Belleville to Barteau, Cheyenne B. of Belleville.

  • Joshway, Ricardo Bernard of Belleville to Amerson, Rachelle Maelene of Belleville.

  • Kirkendoll, Martez of East St. Louis to Randazzo, Marilyn Ann of Belleville.

  • Lovitt, Aaron Michael of O'Fallon to Wayland, Lacie Defremery of O'Fallon.

  • Merkel, Braden Scott to Burton, Haley Nicole of Belleville.

  • Morris, Marshall Allan of Belleville to Brandt, Alli Mckenzie of Belleville.

  • Mueller, Bryce A. of Trenton to Wright, Alexandra J. of Trenton.

  • Oaks, Travis Timothy of Arcola to Kirkpatrick, Jayne Elizabeth of Arcola.

  • Ohlsen, Deryck Raymond of Goose Creek, South Carolina to Fischer, Jessica Rose of Waterloo.

  • Palmer III, Richard Charles of Fairview Heights to Oglesby, Jennifer Marie of Fairview Heights.

  • Pichal Ixba, Javier of Fairview Heights to Granja Orozco, Janneth of Fairview Heights.

  • Pilkington Jr., Thomas Harrison of Belleville to Lewis, Tara Lynn of Belleville.

  • Reynolds, Reginald R. of Alorton to Wills, Shavette M. of Centreville.

  • Rivera Jr., Rafael of Belleville to Torres, Sandra L. of Belleville.

  • Rivera, Orlando Joel of O'Fallon to Rodriguez, Johanalliz of O'Fallon.

  • Rogers Jr., Willie Troy of St. Louis to Bell, Leslie Irene of St. Louis.

  • Sanders Sr., Harold Vincent of St. Louis to Dalgetty, Christina Marie of St. Louis.

  • Schembra, Brandon William of Belleville to Condron, Alyssa Joy of Fairview Heights.

  • Scott, Jason R. of Swansea to Butler, Sierra L. of Swansea.

  • Smith Jr., Theodore W. of Belleville to Liburd, Queen M. of Lake Worth, Florida.

  • Smith, Marcus D. of East St. Louis to Richardson, Sherrie M. of East St. Louis.

  • Smoot Jr., Alan Taylor of Fairview Heights to Ford, Ciera Marsala of Fairview Heights.

  • Taylor, James V. of Alorton to Holman, Karissa K. of Alorton.

  • Thomas Jr., Clarence of East St. Louis to Black, Felecia of East St. Louis.

  • Thomas, Kalvin Corniuls of Belleville to Dent, Essie Mae of Belleville.

  • Triska, Brian Thomas of Millstadt to Triska, Barbara Jean of Millstadt.

  • Wagner, Billy J. of Mehlville, Missouri to Krohe, Lona J. of Caseyville.

  • Warren, Jovan D. of Belleville to Jayag, Karen P. of Belleville.

  • Warzala, David William of New Baden to Kay, Kelly Nichole of New Baden.

  • Watkins Sr., Christopher D. of Belleville to Lee, Judy A. of Belleville.

  • Wilson, Brent Fraser of Parkville, Missouri to Martinez, Melissa Jean of Parkville, Missouri.

  • Young, Scott M. of Belleville to Medeiros, Tracy A. of Belleville.

  • Zambito, Francis J. of Alma to Hines, Christa Louise of Alma.

  • Chism, Nicollette Iman of Smithton to Skates, Mikayla Jewel of Belleville.

  • Latta, Joshua Kane of East St. Louis to Johnson, Dmari Martinez of Fairview Heights.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Band from Germany performs at Hofbräuhaus

View More Video