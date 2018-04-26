Marriage licenses

Madison County
- Edwards, Wanda Gale of St. Louis to Hall, Lisa Marie of Wood River.
- Janisse, Thomas Clifford of Troy to Carylon, Carla Jo of Troy.
- Richmond, Terry Tyler of Edwardsville to Boston, Amanda Victoria of Edwardsville.
- Perry, Blair Antione of Bunker Hill to Shirley, Angie Dawn of Bunker Hill.
- Biggs, Bradley Dale of Belleville to Turner, Vickie Lorraine of Belleville.
- Robins, Zachary Logan of Bethalto to Shanks, Katherine Elizabeth of Bethalto.
- Vanek, John Richard of Collinsville to DiBello, Traci Ellen of Collinsville.
- Carson, Collin Michael of Collinsville to Smith, Laura Hardin of Collinsville.
- Miller, Brian David of Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Simpson, Seith Michael of Granite City.
- Collazo Perez Jr, Jorge Enrique of Staunton to Vandereit, Meagan Diana of Staunton.
- Luna, Salvador Miguel of Granite City to Brodeur, Charlene Marie of Granite City.
- Emery, Brian Erik of Glen Carbon to Jackoby, Jessica Rae Melton of Glen Carbon.
- Werner, Blake Edward of Granite City to Boyer, Brittany Lynn of Granite City.
- Northcutt, James Edward of Alton to Whitley, Angela Ann of Wood River.
- Grover, Bradd Eric of Glen Carbon to Cundall, Lisa Rose of Glen Carbon.
- Williams, Jonathan Ian of Madison to Gary, Meghan Ann of Madison.
- Boushard, Alan Daniel of Troy to Smith, Melissa Anne of Troy.
- Saulsberry, Willie Ray of Alton to Barrett, Heather Nicole of Alton.
- Hill, Jayy Michael of Pontoon Beach to Hill, Kimberly Ann of Pontoon Beach.
- Hatch, Aaron Eugene of Wood River to Kingsley, Mallory Beth of Wood River.
- Weiss, Kenneth Earl of Pocahontas to Kampwerth, Mary Marie of Pocahontas.
- Swan, Timothy Charles of Carrollton to Cummings, Savannah Marie of Bunker Hill.
- Clouser, Cameron Gary of Columbia, Missouri to Warren, Claire Elizabeth of Edwardsville.
- McKinney, Jason Bryan of Glen Carbon to Branson, Elizabeth Carolyn of Glen Carbon.
- Edwards, Todd William of Edwardsville to Ashley, Christine June of Edwardsville.
- Tompkins, Lionell Lamonte of Spanish Lake, Missouri to Gibbs, Brittany Paige of Spanish Lake, Missouri.
St. Clair County
- Apazeller, Mark K. of Liberty, Missouri to Santiago, Rebecca of Liberty, Missouri.
- Arbogast, Jason M. of Freeburg to Foutch, Mindy L. of Freeburg.
- Austin, Jeffrey D. of O'Fallon to Swedo, Brittany Marie of O'Fallon.
- Avelino De Lima Jaci, Leonardo of Belleville to Araiza, Amanda Kay of Belleville.
- Berkel, Scylyr R. of O'Fallon to Elson, Whitney S. of O'Fallon.
- Berkemeier, Michael D. of Lebanon to Davis, Rosemarie of Lebanon.
- Blades, Dylan Joseph of Fort Bliss, Texas, to Nelson, Mackenzie Faye of Smithton.
- Brown, Branden Antonio of Cahokia to Westerfield, Wednesday Hendale of St. Louis.
- Brumm, Cullen James of Troy to Barger, Ann Marie of Troy.
- Dausman, Dakota Ray of O'Fallon to Kaylor, Sabrina Erika of O'Fallon.
- Devan, Jonathan Chad of Belleville to Hudzik, Heather Nicole of Belleville.
- Duenas, Vincent Joseph of Swansea to Bamba, Alyssa Rose Montinola of Swansea.
- Dunn, Damien Von of Belleville to Wildhaber, Brandi Michelle of Belleville.
- Eckert, Kevin J. of Fairview Heights to Frey, Angela G. of Fairview Heights.
- Elliott Jr., Mark E. of Granite City to Baguio, Stephanie R.M. of Granite City.
- Fowler, Felix Anderson of East St. Louis to Clay, Novella Ann of East St. Louis.
- Franco, Francis X. of Swansea to Walker, Aisha L. of Swansea.
- Gilmore, David Lamont of O'Fallon to Luster, Chloe Raechelle of O'Fallon.
- Giron-Cortez, Juan Pablo of Belleville to Smallwood, Kayla Marie of Belleville.
- Goodwin, William E. of Freeburg to Woods, Connie J. of Freeburg.
- Gould, Armando C. Maldonado of St. Louis to Jacobs, Abigail Ryan of Collinsville.
- Green, Radyn Jarnel of Swansea to Gonzalez, Yanelys Nereaida of Chicago.
- Harder, David Allen of Oakville, Missouri to Edwards, Alison Kaye of Oakville, Missouri.
- Hayes, Brandon Lee of Collinsville to Mims, Gabrielle Rose of Collinsville.
- Heard, Milton Kelvin of East St. Louis to Darden, Valerie of East St. Louis.
- Hood, Steven Donald of Belleville to Minor, Dominique Janay of Belleville.
- Hopper, James Wallace of St. Louis to Maxwell, Regina Clara of St. Louis.
- Hubbard, Daimorrio C. of East St. Louis to Jackson, Latonia Venezuela of Belleville.
- Jeelani, Hafiz Muhammad Abrar of Belleville to Bashir, Sahab A. of Belleville.
- Jordan, Christopher of East St. Louis to Parker, Alicia Anntionette of Belleville.
- Keefe, Sean P. of Millstadt to Mueth, Lindsey M. of Millstadt.
- Kingston, Anthony David of Belleville to Nguyen, My Linh Thi of Swansea.
- Kunkelmann, Terry Willard of Freeburg to Lannert, Kimberly Anne of Freeburg.
- Lamar Jr., Jason L. of Belleville to Watson, Alexis M. of Swansea.
- Langrehr, Justin Matthew of Ballwin, Missouri to Coers, Blake Ann of O'Fallon.
- Leehue, Rowan St. Michael of Norman, Oklahoma, to Jordan, Brittany Yvonne of Norman, Oklahoma.
- Lickenbrock, Brian L. of Venedy to Elizondo, Jennifer N. of Venedy.
- Maddox, Michael Jared of Troy to Maddox, Jane Marie of Troy.
- Mahoney, Austin Romaine Damion of Belleville to Riley, Moya Andrea of Belleville.
- Mardirosian, Ricky Dean of Belleville to Wright, Lindsey Marie of Belleville.
- McDonnell, James W. of Belleville to Schlegel, Nickie B. of Belleville.
- McElroy, Johnnie Carnell of Swansea to Endicott, Breanna Lynn of Belleville.
- McHellen I, Isiah Sean of Fairview Heights to Harris, Shanna Yvatt of Fairview Heights.
- McNabb, Zackary Dean of Belleville to Stieglitz, Bryana May of Belleville.
- Meyers, Joshua Luke of Belleville to Brennan, Elisabeth Anne of Boulder City, Nevada.
- Mohammad, Fasiuddin of Lebanon to Davis, Angela Victoria of Lebanon.
- Molos, Eric K. of O'Fallon to Jansen, Chantal P. of O'Fallon.
- Montgomery, Demarko Marese of East St. Louis to Johnson Allen, Jasmyne Marie Elizabeth of East St. Louis.
Comments