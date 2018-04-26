Public Records

Marriage licenses

By Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

April 26, 2018 11:26 AM

Madison County

  • Edwards, Wanda Gale of St. Louis to Hall, Lisa Marie of Wood River.

  • Janisse, Thomas Clifford of Troy to Carylon, Carla Jo of Troy.

  • Richmond, Terry Tyler of Edwardsville to Boston, Amanda Victoria of Edwardsville.

  • Perry, Blair Antione of Bunker Hill to Shirley, Angie Dawn of Bunker Hill.

  • Biggs, Bradley Dale of Belleville to Turner, Vickie Lorraine of Belleville.

  • Robins, Zachary Logan of Bethalto to Shanks, Katherine Elizabeth of Bethalto.

  • Vanek, John Richard of Collinsville to DiBello, Traci Ellen of Collinsville.

  • Carson, Collin Michael of Collinsville to Smith, Laura Hardin of Collinsville.

  • Miller, Brian David of Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Simpson, Seith Michael of Granite City.

  • Collazo Perez Jr, Jorge Enrique of Staunton to Vandereit, Meagan Diana of Staunton.

  • Luna, Salvador Miguel of Granite City to Brodeur, Charlene Marie of Granite City.
  • Emery, Brian Erik of Glen Carbon to Jackoby, Jessica Rae Melton of Glen Carbon.

  • Werner, Blake Edward of Granite City to Boyer, Brittany Lynn of Granite City.

  • Northcutt, James Edward of Alton to Whitley, Angela Ann of Wood River.

  • Grover, Bradd Eric of Glen Carbon to Cundall, Lisa Rose of Glen Carbon.

  • Williams, Jonathan Ian of Madison to Gary, Meghan Ann of Madison.

  • Boushard, Alan Daniel of Troy to Smith, Melissa Anne of Troy.

  • Saulsberry, Willie Ray of Alton to Barrett, Heather Nicole of Alton.

  • Hill, Jayy Michael of Pontoon Beach to Hill, Kimberly Ann of Pontoon Beach.

  • Hatch, Aaron Eugene of Wood River to Kingsley, Mallory Beth of Wood River.

  • Weiss, Kenneth Earl of Pocahontas to Kampwerth, Mary Marie of Pocahontas.

  • Swan, Timothy Charles of Carrollton to Cummings, Savannah Marie of Bunker Hill.

  • Clouser, Cameron Gary of Columbia, Missouri to Warren, Claire Elizabeth of Edwardsville.

  • McKinney, Jason Bryan of Glen Carbon to Branson, Elizabeth Carolyn of Glen Carbon.

  • Edwards, Todd William of Edwardsville to Ashley, Christine June of Edwardsville.

  • Tompkins, Lionell Lamonte of Spanish Lake, Missouri to Gibbs, Brittany Paige of Spanish Lake, Missouri.

St. Clair County

  • Apazeller, Mark K. of Liberty, Missouri to Santiago, Rebecca of Liberty, Missouri.

  • Arbogast, Jason M. of Freeburg to Foutch, Mindy L. of Freeburg.

  • Austin, Jeffrey D. of O'Fallon to Swedo, Brittany Marie of O'Fallon.

  • Avelino De Lima Jaci, Leonardo of Belleville to Araiza, Amanda Kay of Belleville.

  • Berkel, Scylyr R. of O'Fallon to Elson, Whitney S. of O'Fallon.

  • Berkemeier, Michael D. of Lebanon to Davis, Rosemarie of Lebanon.

  • Blades, Dylan Joseph of Fort Bliss, Texas, to Nelson, Mackenzie Faye of Smithton.

  • Brown, Branden Antonio of Cahokia to Westerfield, Wednesday Hendale of St. Louis.

  • Brumm, Cullen James of Troy to Barger, Ann Marie of Troy.

  • Dausman, Dakota Ray of O'Fallon to Kaylor, Sabrina Erika of O'Fallon.

  • Devan, Jonathan Chad of Belleville to Hudzik, Heather Nicole of Belleville.

  • Duenas, Vincent Joseph of Swansea to Bamba, Alyssa Rose Montinola of Swansea.

  • Dunn, Damien Von of Belleville to Wildhaber, Brandi Michelle of Belleville.

  • Eckert, Kevin J. of Fairview Heights to Frey, Angela G. of Fairview Heights.

  • Elliott Jr., Mark E. of Granite City to Baguio, Stephanie R.M. of Granite City.

  • Fowler, Felix Anderson of East St. Louis to Clay, Novella Ann of East St. Louis.

  • Franco, Francis X. of Swansea to Walker, Aisha L. of Swansea.

  • Gilmore, David Lamont of O'Fallon to Luster, Chloe Raechelle of O'Fallon.

  • Giron-Cortez, Juan Pablo of Belleville to Smallwood, Kayla Marie of Belleville.

  • Goodwin, William E. of Freeburg to Woods, Connie J. of Freeburg.

  • Gould, Armando C. Maldonado of St. Louis to Jacobs, Abigail Ryan of Collinsville.

  • Green, Radyn Jarnel of Swansea to Gonzalez, Yanelys Nereaida of Chicago.

  • Harder, David Allen of Oakville, Missouri to Edwards, Alison Kaye of Oakville, Missouri.

  • Hayes, Brandon Lee of Collinsville to Mims, Gabrielle Rose of Collinsville.

  • Heard, Milton Kelvin of East St. Louis to Darden, Valerie of East St. Louis.

  • Hood, Steven Donald of Belleville to Minor, Dominique Janay of Belleville.

  • Hopper, James Wallace of St. Louis to Maxwell, Regina Clara of St. Louis.

  • Hubbard, Daimorrio C. of East St. Louis to Jackson, Latonia Venezuela of Belleville.

  • Jeelani, Hafiz Muhammad Abrar of Belleville to Bashir, Sahab A. of Belleville.

  • Jordan, Christopher of East St. Louis to Parker, Alicia Anntionette of Belleville.

  • Keefe, Sean P. of Millstadt to Mueth, Lindsey M. of Millstadt.

  • Kingston, Anthony David of Belleville to Nguyen, My Linh Thi of Swansea.

  • Kunkelmann, Terry Willard of Freeburg to Lannert, Kimberly Anne of Freeburg.

  • Lamar Jr., Jason L. of Belleville to Watson, Alexis M. of Swansea.

  • Langrehr, Justin Matthew of Ballwin, Missouri to Coers, Blake Ann of O'Fallon.

  • Leehue, Rowan St. Michael of Norman, Oklahoma, to Jordan, Brittany Yvonne of Norman, Oklahoma.

  • Lickenbrock, Brian L. of Venedy to Elizondo, Jennifer N. of Venedy.

  • Maddox, Michael Jared of Troy to Maddox, Jane Marie of Troy.

  • Mahoney, Austin Romaine Damion of Belleville to Riley, Moya Andrea of Belleville.

  • Mardirosian, Ricky Dean of Belleville to Wright, Lindsey Marie of Belleville.

  • McDonnell, James W. of Belleville to Schlegel, Nickie B. of Belleville.

  • McElroy, Johnnie Carnell of Swansea to Endicott, Breanna Lynn of Belleville.

  • McHellen I, Isiah Sean of Fairview Heights to Harris, Shanna Yvatt of Fairview Heights.

  • McNabb, Zackary Dean of Belleville to Stieglitz, Bryana May of Belleville.

  • Meyers, Joshua Luke of Belleville to Brennan, Elisabeth Anne of Boulder City, Nevada.

  • Mohammad, Fasiuddin of Lebanon to Davis, Angela Victoria of Lebanon.

  • Molos, Eric K. of O'Fallon to Jansen, Chantal P. of O'Fallon.

  • Montgomery, Demarko Marese of East St. Louis to Johnson Allen, Jasmyne Marie Elizabeth of East St. Louis.

