Public Records

Marriage licenses

By Heidi Wiechert

May 08, 2018 05:27 PM

Madison County

Drake, Bryan Michael of Edwardsville to McGee, Ashley Lynn of Edwardsville.

Ruyle, Charles Andrew of Glen Carbon to Morgan, Jessica Lee of Glen Carbon.

Edmond, Antonio Mauquis of St. Louis to Rhyne, Dana Lynn of Alton.

Peterson, Brendan Simon of Maryville to Huck, Mackenzie Lyn of Collinsville.

Beneze, Amanda Jo of Wood River to Abdullah, Halimah Nafeesa of Edwardsville.

Lael, Donald Scott of St. Louis to Stratton, Allora Kayta of Granite City.

Jacks Jr, Thomas William of Granite City to Lindsey, Kathryn Louise Lenora of Granite City.

Payne, Blaine David of Granite City to Petras, Keri Leigh of Granite City.

Lambert Jr, David Andrew of Granite City to Smith, Samantha Marie of Granite City.

Asbury, Derrick Anthony of Collinsville to Collazo, Vanessa Marie of Collinsville.

Brown, Calvin Dwayne of Edwardsville to Martin, Denise Michelle of Edwardsville.

Cerentano, Ryan Nolan of Granite City to Skaggs, Amber Allyce of Granite City.

Smith, Gerald Paul of Granite City to Webb-Stork, Morgan Jean of Granite City.

LeGrone, Darryl Thaddeus of Granite City to Wright, Emily Marie of Granite City.

Jennings, John Peter of Oak Lawn to Ross, Debra Elaine of Wildwood, Missouri

Vanek, Noel Lee of Maryville to McIntyre, Tamara Jill of Maryville.

Brefeld, Bryan Lee of Piasa to Godar-Shank, Deborah Ann of Alto.

Foreshee Jr, Robert Burl of Granite City to Shipley, Amy Louann of Granite City.

Whitehead, Gregory Alan of Brighton to Vogt, Christine Lynn of Brighton.

Clark, Stephen Richard of East Alton to Hunter, Brandy Masuda of East Alton.

Breiter, Austin Lee of Troy to Brown, Kayla Deanne of Troy.

Freeman, Hans William of Collinsville to Johnston, Christina Lynn of Collinsville.

White, Jacob Edward of Granite City to Endicott, Haley Nicole of Granite City.

Allen, Matthew Timothy of Troy to Merkel, Susan Elizabeth of Troy.

Talbert, James Edward of Godfrey to Huff, Regina Celeste of Alton.

Albers, Timothy Earl of Staunton to Scott, Trudy Yvonne of Mt. Olive.

Herberts, Tim William of Collinsville to Hischke, Deborah Jan of Collinsville.

Avila, Jesus of Collinsville to Aguilar, Michelle Alexandra of Collinsville.

Green, William Alford of Belleville to Hobbs, Victoria Custodio of Belleville.

Pearson, Dustin Scott of Collinsville to Allen, Lindsey Marie of Collinsville.

Martinez, Markanthony Gilbert of Crest Hill to Miofsky, Emily Ann of Glen Carbon.

Davis, Nathan William of Collinsville to Dogan, Nida of Collinsville.

Broussard-Chatman, Kiarri Ramone of Chicago to Brooks, Adryan Treasure of Edwardsville.

Kotze, Damien William of Collinsville to Brown, Brittany Nicole of Collinsville.

Keller, Curtis Wayne of Collinsville to Meehan, Leanne Marie of Collinsville.

Lane Jr, Norman Oneal of Carlinville to Chesnut, Yulanda Evette of Alton.

Compton, Joshua Ryan of Pontoon Beach to Crockett, Carrie Lynn of Pontoon Beach.

Leitschuh, Jeremy Michael of Troy to Leitschuh, Angelina Marie of Troy.

Pierson, Brandon DeVon of Alton to Workman, Lillie Mae of Alton.

Idowu, Adesayo Emmanuel of Collinsville to Adeyeye, Patricia Ann of Collinsville.

Duvall, Gary of Collinsville to Gourley, Caitlyn Danielle of Collinsville.

Alexander, Branden Lee of Alton to Craycraft, Tara Dawn of Alton.

Orr, Brandon Robert of Collinsville to Fournie, Amber Michelle of Collinsville.

French, Matthew Steven of East Alton to Goodson, Jeanna Marie of East Alton.

St. Clair County

Acuna Naranjo, Alex Adrian of Springfield, Missouri to Weilmuenster, Amanda Rose of Freeburg.

Allen II, Keith E. of Cahokia to Fultz, India R. of Cahokia.

Armstead, Steven David of Swansea to Dugar, Sharon Teresa of Belleville.

Ashford, Demonta Malik of Swansea to Johnson, Tanyell Daquanda of Swansea.

Baer, Anthony C. of Belleville to Turner, Nakendra D. of Belleville.

Barger, Rudy Lee of O'Fallon to Robinson, Rachel Ada of O'Fallon.

Beishir, Cody Alan of Belleville to Suchman, Lydia Louise of Belleville.

Bravo-Alavez, Adolfo of Swansea to Corea, Lina Marcela of Swansea.

Brinkman, David Gabriel of Belleville to Fox, Jennifer Marie of Belleville.

Butler, Eric Deshun of Cahokia to Scott, Nicole Marie of Cahokia.

Byrum, Clarence of East St. Louis to Hasan, Lateefah Nadiyah of East St. Louis.

Cecil, Jonathan Bruce of Fairview Heights to Wilson, April Renee of Fairview Heights.

Conway, Jerry Dale of O'Fallon to Cox, Kathy Woelzlein of O'Fallon.

Cosey, Mario Demetrius of O'Fallon to Dunn, Lakeshia Nicole of O'Fallon.

Crawford, Mariquese William of Collinsville to Harper, Laquetta Marie of Collinsville.

Dawson, Felton Alexander of Cahokia to Smith, Pearlie M. of Cahokia.

Dearborn, Bradley Charles of Belleville to Canaday, Jacquelyn Lynn of Belleville.

Diliberto, Joseph Anthony of Lebanon to Sparks, Donna Ann of Belleville.

Dothager, Sean Patrick of O'Fallon to Collins, Samantha Marie of O'Fallon.

Dungan, Royneiss Lee of East St. Louis to McCall, Dayona Nicole of East St. Louis.

Espino, Jahn W. of Mascoutah to Nieves, Heather A. of Mascoutah.

Finley, Carlos Ladell of Swansea to Wilson, Linda Darnell of Swansea.

Gaffney, Thomas P. of Mehlville, Missouri to Walker, Victoria L. of Freeburg.

Glander, Brandon John of Belleville to Parke, Amanda Leigh of Belleville.

Glass, Mark William of O'Fallon to Deremer, Logan Erin of O'Fallon.

Gleason, Sean M. of Belleville to Wilson, Christina Irene of Belleville.

Graham Sr., Richard of Cahokia to Brooks, Tara Mona of Cahokia.

Gundlach Jr., Donald Charles of Belleville to Paule, Celeste Nicole of Belleville.

Haas, Andrew A. of Belleville to Shoemaker, Danielle J. of Belleville.

Haire, Dorman K. of St. Louis to Bogay-Taylor, Janine of O'Fallon.

Jarmon, Wilson P. of Belleville to Crawford, Ashley D. of Belleville.

Jenkins, Antionio Lamont of Mt. Vernon to Ray, Latrescha Denise of Belleville.

