Marriage licenses

Madison County
▪ Drake, Bryan Michael of Edwardsville to McGee, Ashley Lynn of Edwardsville.
▪ Ruyle, Charles Andrew of Glen Carbon to Morgan, Jessica Lee of Glen Carbon.
▪ Edmond, Antonio Mauquis of St. Louis to Rhyne, Dana Lynn of Alton.
▪ Peterson, Brendan Simon of Maryville to Huck, Mackenzie Lyn of Collinsville.
▪ Beneze, Amanda Jo of Wood River to Abdullah, Halimah Nafeesa of Edwardsville.
▪ Lael, Donald Scott of St. Louis to Stratton, Allora Kayta of Granite City.
▪ Jacks Jr, Thomas William of Granite City to Lindsey, Kathryn Louise Lenora of Granite City.
▪ Payne, Blaine David of Granite City to Petras, Keri Leigh of Granite City.
▪ Lambert Jr, David Andrew of Granite City to Smith, Samantha Marie of Granite City.
▪ Asbury, Derrick Anthony of Collinsville to Collazo, Vanessa Marie of Collinsville.
▪ Brown, Calvin Dwayne of Edwardsville to Martin, Denise Michelle of Edwardsville.
▪ Cerentano, Ryan Nolan of Granite City to Skaggs, Amber Allyce of Granite City.
▪ Smith, Gerald Paul of Granite City to Webb-Stork, Morgan Jean of Granite City.
▪ LeGrone, Darryl Thaddeus of Granite City to Wright, Emily Marie of Granite City.
▪ Jennings, John Peter of Oak Lawn to Ross, Debra Elaine of Wildwood, Missouri
▪ Vanek, Noel Lee of Maryville to McIntyre, Tamara Jill of Maryville.
▪ Brefeld, Bryan Lee of Piasa to Godar-Shank, Deborah Ann of Alto.
▪ Foreshee Jr, Robert Burl of Granite City to Shipley, Amy Louann of Granite City.
▪ Whitehead, Gregory Alan of Brighton to Vogt, Christine Lynn of Brighton.
▪ Clark, Stephen Richard of East Alton to Hunter, Brandy Masuda of East Alton.
▪ Breiter, Austin Lee of Troy to Brown, Kayla Deanne of Troy.
▪ Freeman, Hans William of Collinsville to Johnston, Christina Lynn of Collinsville.
▪ White, Jacob Edward of Granite City to Endicott, Haley Nicole of Granite City.
▪ Allen, Matthew Timothy of Troy to Merkel, Susan Elizabeth of Troy.
▪ Talbert, James Edward of Godfrey to Huff, Regina Celeste of Alton.
▪ Albers, Timothy Earl of Staunton to Scott, Trudy Yvonne of Mt. Olive.
▪ Herberts, Tim William of Collinsville to Hischke, Deborah Jan of Collinsville.
▪ Avila, Jesus of Collinsville to Aguilar, Michelle Alexandra of Collinsville.
▪ Green, William Alford of Belleville to Hobbs, Victoria Custodio of Belleville.
▪ Pearson, Dustin Scott of Collinsville to Allen, Lindsey Marie of Collinsville.
▪ Martinez, Markanthony Gilbert of Crest Hill to Miofsky, Emily Ann of Glen Carbon.
▪ Davis, Nathan William of Collinsville to Dogan, Nida of Collinsville.
▪ Broussard-Chatman, Kiarri Ramone of Chicago to Brooks, Adryan Treasure of Edwardsville.
▪ Kotze, Damien William of Collinsville to Brown, Brittany Nicole of Collinsville.
▪ Keller, Curtis Wayne of Collinsville to Meehan, Leanne Marie of Collinsville.
▪ Lane Jr, Norman Oneal of Carlinville to Chesnut, Yulanda Evette of Alton.
▪ Compton, Joshua Ryan of Pontoon Beach to Crockett, Carrie Lynn of Pontoon Beach.
▪ Leitschuh, Jeremy Michael of Troy to Leitschuh, Angelina Marie of Troy.
▪ Pierson, Brandon DeVon of Alton to Workman, Lillie Mae of Alton.
▪ Idowu, Adesayo Emmanuel of Collinsville to Adeyeye, Patricia Ann of Collinsville.
▪ Duvall, Gary of Collinsville to Gourley, Caitlyn Danielle of Collinsville.
▪ Alexander, Branden Lee of Alton to Craycraft, Tara Dawn of Alton.
▪ Orr, Brandon Robert of Collinsville to Fournie, Amber Michelle of Collinsville.
▪ French, Matthew Steven of East Alton to Goodson, Jeanna Marie of East Alton.
St. Clair County
▪ Acuna Naranjo, Alex Adrian of Springfield, Missouri to Weilmuenster, Amanda Rose of Freeburg.
▪ Allen II, Keith E. of Cahokia to Fultz, India R. of Cahokia.
▪ Armstead, Steven David of Swansea to Dugar, Sharon Teresa of Belleville.
▪ Ashford, Demonta Malik of Swansea to Johnson, Tanyell Daquanda of Swansea.
▪ Baer, Anthony C. of Belleville to Turner, Nakendra D. of Belleville.
▪ Barger, Rudy Lee of O'Fallon to Robinson, Rachel Ada of O'Fallon.
▪ Beishir, Cody Alan of Belleville to Suchman, Lydia Louise of Belleville.
▪ Bravo-Alavez, Adolfo of Swansea to Corea, Lina Marcela of Swansea.
▪ Brinkman, David Gabriel of Belleville to Fox, Jennifer Marie of Belleville.
▪ Butler, Eric Deshun of Cahokia to Scott, Nicole Marie of Cahokia.
▪ Byrum, Clarence of East St. Louis to Hasan, Lateefah Nadiyah of East St. Louis.
▪ Cecil, Jonathan Bruce of Fairview Heights to Wilson, April Renee of Fairview Heights.
▪ Conway, Jerry Dale of O'Fallon to Cox, Kathy Woelzlein of O'Fallon.
▪ Cosey, Mario Demetrius of O'Fallon to Dunn, Lakeshia Nicole of O'Fallon.
▪ Crawford, Mariquese William of Collinsville to Harper, Laquetta Marie of Collinsville.
▪ Dawson, Felton Alexander of Cahokia to Smith, Pearlie M. of Cahokia.
▪ Dearborn, Bradley Charles of Belleville to Canaday, Jacquelyn Lynn of Belleville.
▪ Diliberto, Joseph Anthony of Lebanon to Sparks, Donna Ann of Belleville.
▪ Dothager, Sean Patrick of O'Fallon to Collins, Samantha Marie of O'Fallon.
▪ Dungan, Royneiss Lee of East St. Louis to McCall, Dayona Nicole of East St. Louis.
▪ Espino, Jahn W. of Mascoutah to Nieves, Heather A. of Mascoutah.
▪ Finley, Carlos Ladell of Swansea to Wilson, Linda Darnell of Swansea.
▪ Gaffney, Thomas P. of Mehlville, Missouri to Walker, Victoria L. of Freeburg.
▪ Glander, Brandon John of Belleville to Parke, Amanda Leigh of Belleville.
▪ Glass, Mark William of O'Fallon to Deremer, Logan Erin of O'Fallon.
▪ Gleason, Sean M. of Belleville to Wilson, Christina Irene of Belleville.
▪ Graham Sr., Richard of Cahokia to Brooks, Tara Mona of Cahokia.
▪ Gundlach Jr., Donald Charles of Belleville to Paule, Celeste Nicole of Belleville.
▪ Haas, Andrew A. of Belleville to Shoemaker, Danielle J. of Belleville.
▪ Haire, Dorman K. of St. Louis to Bogay-Taylor, Janine of O'Fallon.
▪ Jarmon, Wilson P. of Belleville to Crawford, Ashley D. of Belleville.
▪ Jenkins, Antionio Lamont of Mt. Vernon to Ray, Latrescha Denise of Belleville.
