Marriage licenses

Madison County
- Alexander, Branden Lee of Alton to Craycraft, Tara Dawn of Alton.
- Orr, Brandon Robert of Collinsville to Fournie, Amber Michelle of Collinsville.
- French, Matthew Steven of East Alton to Goodson, Jeanna Marie of East Alton.
- Kneeland, Taylor Steven of Wood River to Pate, Lauren Marie of Wood River.
- Muenstermann, Brent Lee of Granite City to Wilkinson, Holly Nicole of Granite City.
- Porter, Caleb Jesse of Hartford to Morse, Miranda Dawn of Wood River.
- Smith, Jeffrey Nathaniel Joles of Bethalto to Allison, Charity Kristina of Altonna, Pennsylvania.
- Bertrand, Dallas Michael of Edwardsville to Davidson, Hayley Nichole of Edwardsville.
- Wieneke, Dustin Ray of Wood River to Yinger, Jessica Loren of Wood River.
- Wigfall, Courtney Allen of Godfrey to Mansfield, Toshia Kaye of Godfrey.
- Brown, Howard Leroy of Godfrey to Green, Andrea Jean of Godfrey.
- Stoyanov, Ivaylo Dimitrov of Troy to Bangeova, Marieta Iurieva of Troy.
- Callahan, Shane William of Edwardsville to O'Neill, Masie Michelle of Edwardsville.
- Wilson, Don Edward of Alton to Nickell, Elizabeth Ann of Alton.
- Jones, Donald Ray of Granite City to Littlejohn, Amy Rena of Granite City.
- Peiffer, Codey Ray of Brighton to Byrd, Courtney Ann of Godfrey.
- Spagnolo, Mark Allen of Granite City to Watkins, Brooke Nicole of Granite City.
- Miller, Christopher Kurt of Troy to Polson, Jessica Lauren of Ankeny, Iowa.
- Adams, Mark Richard of Glen Carbon to Osborn, Diane Marie of Glen Carbon.
- Rombach, Andrew Jerome of Glen Carbon to Herman, Misty Dawn of Glen Carbon.
- Walker, Keith Darvell of Madison to Hines, Nakeya Dainelle of East St Louis.
- Crismon, Jeremy Keith of Alton to Mason, Alicia Nicole of Alton.
- Brumfield Sr., Marlon Wardell of Ferguson, Missouri to Horton, Lisa Aslyn of Ferguson, Missouri.
- Voss, Gregory Alan of Granite City to Nance, Christina Nicole of Granite City.
- Pleasant Jr, Eric Lee of Wood River to Samson, Lyndi Lee of Wood River.
- Loveless, Blake Mathew of Staunton to Layton, Samantha Amber of Wilsonville.
- Eaton, Michael Rashad of Madison to Walker, Lakesha Leshea of Madison.
- Caldwell, Rakesha Nannette of Alton to Drew, Danielle Marie of Alton.
- Edwards, Brandon James of Wood River to Bridges, Kristin Deserae of Wood River.
- Klomps, Ken Thomas of Troy to Lake, Heather Danielle of Troy.
- Cobin, Antonio LaJuan of Madison to Johnson, Deborah Lynette of Madison.
- Cruz Ponce, Enrique of Bethalto to Matos, Virginia Dee of Bethalto.
- Johnson, Jeremy Thomas of Mitchell to Walker, Rachel Elizabeth of Mitchell.
- Boateng, Mark Kofi of Venice to Lockett, Danyelle Ebony of Venice.
- Bushrow, Zachery James of Worden to Davis, Brittany Nicole of Collinsville.
- Miller, Richard Keith of Collinsville to Cornstubble, Donna Denise of Collinsville.
- Chasteen, Bryan Edward of Highland to Kannall, Hilary Dale of Highland.
- Roberts, James Nickilos of Hartford to Perry, Jessica Marie of Hartford.
- Buckley, Zachary Ryan of Arnold, Missouri to Neudecker, Kayla Ann of Arnold, Missouri.
- Cuervo Ortiz, Bladimir of Granite City to Galvan, Shelley Denise of Granite City.
- Owen, Cody Alan of Trenton to Clubb, Kassandra Nicole of Trenton.
- Scott, Kenny Lee of Wood River to Grover, Kelsey Kay of Hartford.
- Wright, James Michael of East Alton to Brooks, Erica Ann of East Alton.
- Flavan, Matthew David of Godfrey to Davis, Lauren Taylor of Godfrey.
- Fazio, Anthony Te of Alton to McKenney, Mindy Ann of Alton.
- Cuvar, Robert Paul of Bunker Hill to Cuvar, Christina Lynn of Bunker Hill.
- Warlick, Curtis Lamonte of Alton to Scott, Leslie Terrese of Alton.
- Hines, Earl Humphery of Venice to King, Deborah Annette of Madison.
- Molina Rivera, Martin of Collinsville to Arenas Hernandez, Juana Grisbi Anel of Collinsville.
- Simms, Orlando DeSanchez of Granite City to Sleydin, Charmaine Ashaunte of Granite City.
- Lopez, Edgar of Godfrey to Rowe Cordova, Nuri of Godfrey.
St. Clair County
- Johnson, Antony Cortez of East St. Louis to Dale, Schulanda Renee' of East St. Louis.
- Jolley, Eric Lee of Evansville to Vaughn, Haley Madison of Evansville.
- Jones, Tyler M. of O'Fallon to Hedgecough, Julianne V. of Marissa.
- Keys, Corey R. of Belleville to Steirer, Lauren M. of Belleville.
- Konate, Mamadou Bi of St. Louis to Carter, Selena Marcel of St. Louis.
- Koons, Jacob J. of O'Fallon to Zupec, Stephanie E. of O'Fallon.
- Macklin, Travers Tremayne of Fairview Heights to Macklin, Latonia Rena of Fairview Heights.
- Marshall, Xhyjhaet Thomauhz of Belleville to Graciano Trejo, Irma Esmeralda of Swansea.
- Mason, Keith Duan of East St. Louis to Binford, Ruth Delores of Belleville.
- Midderhoff, Lawrence Gregory of Collinsville to Thomas, Latoya Marie of Collinsville.
- Mitchell, Marcus Antonio of Belleville to Hopkins, Nakeyia Ceante of Belleville.
- Moore Jr., Robert Lee of O'Fallon to Ward, Daveeda W.M. of O'Fallon.
- Munox Ruiz, Reynaldo of Fairmont City to Santos Arango, Viviana of Fairmont City.
- Ortiz, Richard Cameron of Scott AFB to Shirley, Lauren Marie of Scott AFB.
- Palmquist, Matthew D. of Cahokia to Vincent, Virginia M. of Cahokia.
- Reis, Kenneth Steven of Smithton to Caval, Teonila Rose of Smithton.
- Rice, Matthew Isaiah of Centreville to Warren, Shanedra Lasha of Centreville.
- Robitaille, Matthew Joseph of Belleville to Benavidez, Shannon Christine of Belleville.
- Schatte, Drew Louis of New Athens to Whitworth, Lori Catherine of New Athens.
- Shaw, Angelo D. of Fairview Heights to Johnson Brinker, Tandra L. of Fairview Heights.
- Shubert, Joshua Andrew of Marissa to Shepard, Elizabeth Anne of Marissa.
- Sims Sr., Lamont P. of O'Fallon to Leflore, Brenda of East St. Louis.
- Spears, Johnny Lee of Belleville to Staten, Princella Elaine of Belleville.
- Stevenson, Martez Devon of Belleville to Hudson, Tyler Chant'e of Belleville.
- Strubhart, Adam J. of Lebanon to Mernick, Anna L. of Lebanon.
- Swogger, Malcolm Scott of Belleville to Fearday, Lisa Marie of St. Louis.
- Tedesco, Jonathan Michael of Collinsville to Riester, Terra Star of Collinsville.
- Tenn, Victor Leslie John of O'Fallon, Missouri to Johnson, Jessica Lynn of O'Fallon, Missouri.
- Tuttle, Marcus Andrew of Millstadt to Bohnstadt, Melanie Rae of Millstadt.
- Vanderkooi, Cody W. of Mascoutah to Jennings, Megan M. of St. Jacob.
- Whitaker, Jack S. of O'Fallon to Chawianghong, Siriporn of O'Fallon.
- Wicker, Jeffrey A. of East St. Louis to Riggins, Charity L. of East St. Louis.
- Williams, Spencer Joseph of Belleville to Thomas, Shardell Merletise of Cleveland, Texas.
- Robles-Aviles, Christian of O'Fallon to Gabaldon, Andrew Raymond of O'Fallon.
- Stallings, Sara Jo of Jasper, Indiana to George, Katherine Jane of Swansea.
- Fernandez, Kevin Tex of Smithton to Schaefer, Kimberly Renee of Smithton.
Comments