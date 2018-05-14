Public Records

Marriage licenses

By Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

May 14, 2018 10:54 PM

Madison County

  • Alexander, Branden Lee of Alton to Craycraft, Tara Dawn of Alton.

  • Orr, Brandon Robert of Collinsville to Fournie, Amber Michelle of Collinsville.

  • French, Matthew Steven of East Alton to Goodson, Jeanna Marie of East Alton.

  • Kneeland, Taylor Steven of Wood River to Pate, Lauren Marie of Wood River.

  • Muenstermann, Brent Lee of Granite City to Wilkinson, Holly Nicole of Granite City.

  • Porter, Caleb Jesse of Hartford to Morse, Miranda Dawn of Wood River.

  • Smith, Jeffrey Nathaniel Joles of Bethalto to Allison, Charity Kristina of Altonna, Pennsylvania.

  • Bertrand, Dallas Michael of Edwardsville to Davidson, Hayley Nichole of Edwardsville.

  • Wieneke, Dustin Ray of Wood River to Yinger, Jessica Loren of Wood River.

  • Wigfall, Courtney Allen of Godfrey to Mansfield, Toshia Kaye of Godfrey.

  • Brown, Howard Leroy of Godfrey to Green, Andrea Jean of Godfrey.

  • Stoyanov, Ivaylo Dimitrov of Troy to Bangeova, Marieta Iurieva of Troy.

  • Callahan, Shane William of Edwardsville to O'Neill, Masie Michelle of Edwardsville.

  • Wilson, Don Edward of Alton to Nickell, Elizabeth Ann of Alton.

  • Jones, Donald Ray of Granite City to Littlejohn, Amy Rena of Granite City.

  • Peiffer, Codey Ray of Brighton to Byrd, Courtney Ann of Godfrey.

  • Spagnolo, Mark Allen of Granite City to Watkins, Brooke Nicole of Granite City.

  • Miller, Christopher Kurt of Troy to Polson, Jessica Lauren of Ankeny, Iowa.

  • Adams, Mark Richard of Glen Carbon to Osborn, Diane Marie of Glen Carbon.

  • Rombach, Andrew Jerome of Glen Carbon to Herman, Misty Dawn of Glen Carbon.

  • Walker, Keith Darvell of Madison to Hines, Nakeya Dainelle of East St Louis.

  • Crismon, Jeremy Keith of Alton to Mason, Alicia Nicole of Alton.

  • Brumfield Sr., Marlon Wardell of Ferguson, Missouri to Horton, Lisa Aslyn of Ferguson, Missouri.

  • Voss, Gregory Alan of Granite City to Nance, Christina Nicole of Granite City.

  • Pleasant Jr, Eric Lee of Wood River to Samson, Lyndi Lee of Wood River.

  • Loveless, Blake Mathew of Staunton to Layton, Samantha Amber of Wilsonville.

  • Eaton, Michael Rashad of Madison to Walker, Lakesha Leshea of Madison.

  • Caldwell, Rakesha Nannette of Alton to Drew, Danielle Marie of Alton.

  • Edwards, Brandon James of Wood River to Bridges, Kristin Deserae of Wood River.

  • Klomps, Ken Thomas of Troy to Lake, Heather Danielle of Troy.

  • Cobin, Antonio LaJuan of Madison to Johnson, Deborah Lynette of Madison.

  • Cruz Ponce, Enrique of Bethalto to Matos, Virginia Dee of Bethalto.

  • Johnson, Jeremy Thomas of Mitchell to Walker, Rachel Elizabeth of Mitchell.

  • Boateng, Mark Kofi of Venice to Lockett, Danyelle Ebony of Venice.

  • Bushrow, Zachery James of Worden to Davis, Brittany Nicole of Collinsville.

  • Miller, Richard Keith of Collinsville to Cornstubble, Donna Denise of Collinsville.

  • Chasteen, Bryan Edward of Highland to Kannall, Hilary Dale of Highland.

  • Roberts, James Nickilos of Hartford to Perry, Jessica Marie of Hartford.

  • Buckley, Zachary Ryan of Arnold, Missouri to Neudecker, Kayla Ann of Arnold, Missouri.

  • Cuervo Ortiz, Bladimir of Granite City to Galvan, Shelley Denise of Granite City.

  • Owen, Cody Alan of Trenton to Clubb, Kassandra Nicole of Trenton.

  • Scott, Kenny Lee of Wood River to Grover, Kelsey Kay of Hartford.

  • Wright, James Michael of East Alton to Brooks, Erica Ann of East Alton.

  • Flavan, Matthew David of Godfrey to Davis, Lauren Taylor of Godfrey.

  • Fazio, Anthony Te of Alton to McKenney, Mindy Ann of Alton.

  • Cuvar, Robert Paul of Bunker Hill to Cuvar, Christina Lynn of Bunker Hill.

  • Warlick, Curtis Lamonte of Alton to Scott, Leslie Terrese of Alton.

  • Hines, Earl Humphery of Venice to King, Deborah Annette of Madison.

  • Molina Rivera, Martin of Collinsville to Arenas Hernandez, Juana Grisbi Anel of Collinsville.

  • Simms, Orlando DeSanchez of Granite City to Sleydin, Charmaine Ashaunte of Granite City.

  • Lopez, Edgar of Godfrey to Rowe Cordova, Nuri of Godfrey.

St. Clair County

  • Johnson, Antony Cortez of East St. Louis to Dale, Schulanda Renee' of East St. Louis.

  • Jolley, Eric Lee of Evansville to Vaughn, Haley Madison of Evansville.

  • Jones, Tyler M. of O'Fallon to Hedgecough, Julianne V. of Marissa.

  • Keys, Corey R. of Belleville to Steirer, Lauren M. of Belleville.

  • Konate, Mamadou Bi of St. Louis to Carter, Selena Marcel of St. Louis.

  • Koons, Jacob J. of O'Fallon to Zupec, Stephanie E. of O'Fallon.

  • Macklin, Travers Tremayne of Fairview Heights to Macklin, Latonia Rena of Fairview Heights.

  • Marshall, Xhyjhaet Thomauhz of Belleville to Graciano Trejo, Irma Esmeralda of Swansea.

  • Mason, Keith Duan of East St. Louis to Binford, Ruth Delores of Belleville.

  • Midderhoff, Lawrence Gregory of Collinsville to Thomas, Latoya Marie of Collinsville.

  • Mitchell, Marcus Antonio of Belleville to Hopkins, Nakeyia Ceante of Belleville.

  • Moore Jr., Robert Lee of O'Fallon to Ward, Daveeda W.M. of O'Fallon.

  • Munox Ruiz, Reynaldo of Fairmont City to Santos Arango, Viviana of Fairmont City.

  • Ortiz, Richard Cameron of Scott AFB to Shirley, Lauren Marie of Scott AFB.

  • Palmquist, Matthew D. of Cahokia to Vincent, Virginia M. of Cahokia.

  • Reis, Kenneth Steven of Smithton to Caval, Teonila Rose of Smithton.

  • Rice, Matthew Isaiah of Centreville to Warren, Shanedra Lasha of Centreville.

  • Robitaille, Matthew Joseph of Belleville to Benavidez, Shannon Christine of Belleville.

  • Schatte, Drew Louis of New Athens to Whitworth, Lori Catherine of New Athens.

  • Shaw, Angelo D. of Fairview Heights to Johnson Brinker, Tandra L. of Fairview Heights.

  • Shubert, Joshua Andrew of Marissa to Shepard, Elizabeth Anne of Marissa.

  • Sims Sr., Lamont P. of O'Fallon to Leflore, Brenda of East St. Louis.

  • Spears, Johnny Lee of Belleville to Staten, Princella Elaine of Belleville.

  • Stevenson, Martez Devon of Belleville to Hudson, Tyler Chant'e of Belleville.

  • Strubhart, Adam J. of Lebanon to Mernick, Anna L. of Lebanon.

  • Swogger, Malcolm Scott of Belleville to Fearday, Lisa Marie of St. Louis.

  • Tedesco, Jonathan Michael of Collinsville to Riester, Terra Star of Collinsville.

  • Tenn, Victor Leslie John of O'Fallon, Missouri to Johnson, Jessica Lynn of O'Fallon, Missouri.

  • Tuttle, Marcus Andrew of Millstadt to Bohnstadt, Melanie Rae of Millstadt.

  • Vanderkooi, Cody W. of Mascoutah to Jennings, Megan M. of St. Jacob.

  • Whitaker, Jack S. of O'Fallon to Chawianghong, Siriporn of O'Fallon.

  • Wicker, Jeffrey A. of East St. Louis to Riggins, Charity L. of East St. Louis.

  • Williams, Spencer Joseph of Belleville to Thomas, Shardell Merletise of Cleveland, Texas.

  • Robles-Aviles, Christian of O'Fallon to Gabaldon, Andrew Raymond of O'Fallon.

  • Stallings, Sara Jo of Jasper, Indiana to George, Katherine Jane of Swansea.

  • Fernandez, Kevin Tex of Smithton to Schaefer, Kimberly Renee of Smithton.

