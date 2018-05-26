Public Records

Marriage licenses

By Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

May 26, 2018 12:07 AM

Madison County

  • Lopez, Edgar of Godfrey to Rowe Cordova, Nuri of Godfrey.

  • Koch, Brandon Anthony of Edwardsville to Domitrovich, Ashley Lauren of Edwardsville.

  • Cunningham, Alex Steven Paul of Alton to Maggart, Brandy Louise of Alton.

  • File, Eric Louis of Bethalto to Hosto, Vicki Lynn of Bethalto.

  • Hill, Jason William of Marine to Lewis, Madilyn Marie of Marine.

  • Mullins, Joseph Lee of Granite City to Phillips, Frieda Kay of Granite City.

  • Javier, Jorge Odvina of Highland to Keck, Linda Kay of Highland.

  • Stock, Steven Joseph of O'Fallon, Missouri to Hammond, Jan Michelle of Alton.

  • Roderick, Christian Alexander of Springfield, Missouri to Willis, Leanne Grace of Springfield, Missouri.

  • Rivera-Ayala, Hector Jesus of Bethalto to Cox, Gabrielle Marie of Bethalto.

  • Haxton, Scott Alexander of Glen Carbon to Salimraftar, Nasim of Glen Carbon.

  • Alexander, Jeremy David of Granite City to Church, Courtney Erica of Granite City.

  • Wallace, Anthony Joseph of Granite City to Keils, Katherine Danette of Granite City.

  • Azzarello, Caleb Manuel Dean of Alton to Mason, Rachelle Ashely of Roxana.

  • Douglas Jr., Bernard James of East Alton to Payne, Sally Jean of East Alton.

  • Reznack, Andrew Vance of Edwardsville to Doudera, Crystal Renae of Edwardsville.

  • Turner, Allen William of Alton to Chambers, Lindsey Nicole of Alton.

  • Donath, Matthew Blain of Waterloo to Harris-England, Holly Kathryn of Edwardsville.

  • Ussery, David Bryan of St. Jacob to Cain, Rachel Lynn of St. Jacob.

  • Alberts, Jerad Charles of Alton to Smith, Alyssa Katharine of Alton.

  • Grover, Corey Kennisan of Bethalto to Lange, Jennifer Lee of Bethalto.

  • Huntley, Lee Edward of Glen Carbon to Caldwell, Alisa Renee of Collinsville.

  • Stimac, John Joseph of East Alton to Spaniol, Sara Lynn of East Alton.

  • Piskacek, Jan of Raleigh, North Carolina to Reinhardt, Theresa Ann of Raleigh, North Carolina.

  • Koethe, Todd Michael of St. Jacob to Weder, Colleen Marie of Troy.

  • Maldonado Saavedra, Nelson Humberto of Granite City to Marquez, Amanda Sue of Granite City.

  • Kish Jr., Randy Gene of Collinsville to Kohl, Steven Robert of Collinsville.

  • Blain, Robert Raymond of Edwardsville to Fralinger, Nancy Jane of Edwardsville.

  • Hall, Samuel Arthur Dee of Maryville to Cougill, Carrie Marie of Brighton.

  • Meyer, Edward David of Collinsville to Aubuschon, Bethany Anne of Collinsville.

  • Chitty, Stephen Earl of Collinsville to Foster, Susan Frances of Collinsville.

  • O'Connell Sr., John William of Edwardsville to Harper, Patricia Amelia of Edwardsville.

  • Brown, Casey Robert of Greenville to Braye, Carlee Bryanne of Greenville.

  • Barber, Isaac Samuel of Matteson to Cottrell, Danielle Marie of Edwardsville.

  • Isaak, Austin Anthony of New Baden to Carroll, Courtney Jean of New Baden.

  • Stennis, Craig Lee Evan of Collinsville to Coleman, Sarah Antoinette Sheri of Collinsville.

  • Nichols, Jerry Joe of Belleville to Elsperman, Cherie Elizabeth of Wood River.

  • Jacobs, Patrick Thomas of Highland to Kloss, Jamie Danielle of Highland.

  • Tague Sr, Jeffrey Wayne of Alton to Saviers, LaQuita Renee of Alton.

  • Rodriguez, Diego Luis of Worden to Sharp, Gracie Rae Nicole of Poughkeepsie, Arkansas.

  • Langford, Michael Allen of Marine to Kniser, Kara Ann of Marine.

  • Pearson, Marcus Deron of Alton to Green, Rikki Brehan of Alton.

  • Guthrie Jr, Straughter James of Edwardsville to Lovett, Riley Denise of Alton.

  • Cheatham, Rodney Allen of Collinsville to Cheatham, Julie Ann of Collinsville.

  • Miller, Montez Rolando of Granite City to McClure, Brandi Lynn of Granite City.

  • Onion, Bodrick Connor of Belleville to Cochran, Crystal D of Belleville.

  • Blaine, James Christopher of Marine to Reeves, Tami Lynn of Marine.

  • Tardino, Timothy John of Collinsville to Parker, Shaunna Leigh of Collinsville.

  • Plafcan, George Timothy of Granite City to Berger, Jennifer Lee of Granite City.

  • Slonaker, Michael Dennis of Bethalto to Foster, Tina Sue of Bethalto.

  • Goree Jr., Timothy of Godfrey to Kelley, Amanda Rene of Godfrey.

  • Winkle, Warren Keith of Granite City to Lakin, Kathleen Corin of Granite City.

  • Lewis, Gerrell Marcel of Edwardsville to McCullum, Jackee Lynn of Edwardsville.

  • Smith, James Maurice of Highland to Smith, Eileen Marie of Highland.

  • Fowosire, Olusola Adeola of Edwardsville to Brinker, Deja Nicole of Edwardsville.

  • Dukes, Avion Deangelo of St. Louis to Turnage, Kristy Jene of Granite City.

