Marriage licenses

Madison County
- Lopez, Edgar of Godfrey to Rowe Cordova, Nuri of Godfrey.
- Koch, Brandon Anthony of Edwardsville to Domitrovich, Ashley Lauren of Edwardsville.
- Cunningham, Alex Steven Paul of Alton to Maggart, Brandy Louise of Alton.
- File, Eric Louis of Bethalto to Hosto, Vicki Lynn of Bethalto.
- Hill, Jason William of Marine to Lewis, Madilyn Marie of Marine.
- Mullins, Joseph Lee of Granite City to Phillips, Frieda Kay of Granite City.
- Javier, Jorge Odvina of Highland to Keck, Linda Kay of Highland.
- Stock, Steven Joseph of O'Fallon, Missouri to Hammond, Jan Michelle of Alton.
- Roderick, Christian Alexander of Springfield, Missouri to Willis, Leanne Grace of Springfield, Missouri.
- Rivera-Ayala, Hector Jesus of Bethalto to Cox, Gabrielle Marie of Bethalto.
- Haxton, Scott Alexander of Glen Carbon to Salimraftar, Nasim of Glen Carbon.
- Alexander, Jeremy David of Granite City to Church, Courtney Erica of Granite City.
- Wallace, Anthony Joseph of Granite City to Keils, Katherine Danette of Granite City.
- Azzarello, Caleb Manuel Dean of Alton to Mason, Rachelle Ashely of Roxana.
- Douglas Jr., Bernard James of East Alton to Payne, Sally Jean of East Alton.
- Reznack, Andrew Vance of Edwardsville to Doudera, Crystal Renae of Edwardsville.
- Turner, Allen William of Alton to Chambers, Lindsey Nicole of Alton.
- Donath, Matthew Blain of Waterloo to Harris-England, Holly Kathryn of Edwardsville.
- Ussery, David Bryan of St. Jacob to Cain, Rachel Lynn of St. Jacob.
- Alberts, Jerad Charles of Alton to Smith, Alyssa Katharine of Alton.
- Grover, Corey Kennisan of Bethalto to Lange, Jennifer Lee of Bethalto.
- Huntley, Lee Edward of Glen Carbon to Caldwell, Alisa Renee of Collinsville.
- Stimac, John Joseph of East Alton to Spaniol, Sara Lynn of East Alton.
- Piskacek, Jan of Raleigh, North Carolina to Reinhardt, Theresa Ann of Raleigh, North Carolina.
- Koethe, Todd Michael of St. Jacob to Weder, Colleen Marie of Troy.
- Maldonado Saavedra, Nelson Humberto of Granite City to Marquez, Amanda Sue of Granite City.
- Kish Jr., Randy Gene of Collinsville to Kohl, Steven Robert of Collinsville.
- Blain, Robert Raymond of Edwardsville to Fralinger, Nancy Jane of Edwardsville.
- Hall, Samuel Arthur Dee of Maryville to Cougill, Carrie Marie of Brighton.
- Meyer, Edward David of Collinsville to Aubuschon, Bethany Anne of Collinsville.
- Chitty, Stephen Earl of Collinsville to Foster, Susan Frances of Collinsville.
- O'Connell Sr., John William of Edwardsville to Harper, Patricia Amelia of Edwardsville.
- Brown, Casey Robert of Greenville to Braye, Carlee Bryanne of Greenville.
- Barber, Isaac Samuel of Matteson to Cottrell, Danielle Marie of Edwardsville.
- Isaak, Austin Anthony of New Baden to Carroll, Courtney Jean of New Baden.
- Stennis, Craig Lee Evan of Collinsville to Coleman, Sarah Antoinette Sheri of Collinsville.
- Nichols, Jerry Joe of Belleville to Elsperman, Cherie Elizabeth of Wood River.
- Jacobs, Patrick Thomas of Highland to Kloss, Jamie Danielle of Highland.
- Tague Sr, Jeffrey Wayne of Alton to Saviers, LaQuita Renee of Alton.
- Rodriguez, Diego Luis of Worden to Sharp, Gracie Rae Nicole of Poughkeepsie, Arkansas.
- Langford, Michael Allen of Marine to Kniser, Kara Ann of Marine.
- Pearson, Marcus Deron of Alton to Green, Rikki Brehan of Alton.
- Guthrie Jr, Straughter James of Edwardsville to Lovett, Riley Denise of Alton.
- Cheatham, Rodney Allen of Collinsville to Cheatham, Julie Ann of Collinsville.
- Miller, Montez Rolando of Granite City to McClure, Brandi Lynn of Granite City.
- Onion, Bodrick Connor of Belleville to Cochran, Crystal D of Belleville.
- Blaine, James Christopher of Marine to Reeves, Tami Lynn of Marine.
- Tardino, Timothy John of Collinsville to Parker, Shaunna Leigh of Collinsville.
- Plafcan, George Timothy of Granite City to Berger, Jennifer Lee of Granite City.
- Slonaker, Michael Dennis of Bethalto to Foster, Tina Sue of Bethalto.
- Goree Jr., Timothy of Godfrey to Kelley, Amanda Rene of Godfrey.
- Winkle, Warren Keith of Granite City to Lakin, Kathleen Corin of Granite City.
- Lewis, Gerrell Marcel of Edwardsville to McCullum, Jackee Lynn of Edwardsville.
- Smith, James Maurice of Highland to Smith, Eileen Marie of Highland.
- Fowosire, Olusola Adeola of Edwardsville to Brinker, Deja Nicole of Edwardsville.
- Dukes, Avion Deangelo of St. Louis to Turnage, Kristy Jene of Granite City.
Comments