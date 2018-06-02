Marriage licenses

St. Clair County
- Abbott, Jeremy Jerel of O'Fallon to Clay, Dana Nicole of O'Fallon.
- Alammouri Jr., Hamza Said of O'Fallon to Hatton, Jasmine Lene of Washington Park.
- Amsden, Thomas James of Dupo to Coy, Mariah Elaine of Dupo.
- Banks, Jordan Ray of Edwardsville to McVey, Emily Mckenzie of Edwardsville.
- Bartholomew, Travis J. of Belleville to Taft, Kyrstin L. of Fairview Heights.
- Bausily, Russell Burnett of Roxana to Weaver, Christina Denise of Roxana.
- Bohnenstiehl, Matthew Brandon of O'Fallon to Buckingham, Natalie Bianca R. of O'Fallon.
- Boyd, Jewell Brian of Cahokia to Carroll, April Yolanda of Cahokia.
- Bridges, Shanchez Darnell of East St. Louis to Porter, Natasha Trion of East St. Louis.
- Briggs, Sonny L. of Belleville to Madison, Tiffany S. of Belleville.
- Brinson, Jeremy Shea of East St. Louis to Williams, Shanekra Krashae of East St. Louis.
- Brown, Anthony David of Swansea to Patrick, Alyssa Lashae of Swansea.
- Brown, Windoll Radeskie of Mascoutah to Boatman, Monisha Shani of Mascoutah.
- Brucker, Jamie Lee of Caseyville to Rawlins, Angela J. of Caseyville.
- Bryant Sr., Demetrius Diallo of Belleville to Patterson, Martina Katrice of Belleville.
- Butchee, Laybreyan Lasalle of East St. Louis to Jefferson, Rachael Nicole of East St. Louis.
- Carpenter, Henry V. of Fairview Heights to Jamerson, Angela J. of Fairview Heights.
- Chaboya, David Jonathan of Arlington, Virginia to Lucio, Laura-Teresa Ramos of Swansea.
- Chacon, Matthew of Lebanon to Spells, Erica Monique of Belleville.
- Chism, Deandre Demon of East St. Louis to Warren, Shadonna Lashay of East St. Louis.
- Ciecka, Mark Anthony of Belleville to Avery, Amy Caroline of Belleville.
- Clay, Jacob Isham of St. Charles, Missouri to Hirst, Elisabeth Anne of St. Charles, Missouri.
- Clement, Ryan Anthony of Shiloh to Suemnicht, Michele Sue of Shiloh.
- Climaco, Mykll Maunakehaulani of Mascoutah to Chapman, Madison Shae of New Baden.
- Clossen III, August A. of Belleville to Cowgill, Brenda S. of Belleville.
- Cobb, James David of Marissa to Hook, Melissa Christine of Marissa.
- Cobb, Joshua Tom of Belleville to Crawford, Mari Faith of Belleville.
- Coleman, Octavious Lamon of Belleville to Davis, Latisha Lynnette of Belleville.
- Daniels Sr., Lefel E. of Belleville to Moore, Cassandra A. of Belleville.
- Davis Jr., Stacey Lamont of East St. Louis to Miller, Charlesa Monique of East St. Louis.
- Deschene, Peter Michael of Belleville to Walters, Amy Elizabeth of Belleville.
- Dietz, Mark Dwaine of Marissa to McNelly, Bethany Marie of Marissa.
- Dominguez Narvaez, Emmanuel of Swansea to Orozco Rodriguez, Ana C. of Belleville.
- Dooley, Gunnar Alec of Mascoutah to Williams, Alexandra Nicole of Mascoutah.
- Duhr, Jonathan Paul of Caseyville to Padron-Vietia, Olca Beatricz of Caseyville.
- Dycus, Timothy Alan of Dupo to Nipper, Sherry Lynn of Dupo.
- Earl, Brandon Aaron of Fairview Heights to Softic, Zerina of Fairview Heights.
- Evans, Deon A. of Swansea to Jackson, Zaria Mone of Swansea.
- Farmer Jr., Allen Paul of Scott Air Force Base to Felchlia, Abigail Marie of Belleville.
- Garcia Arango, Rafael of St. Louis to Garcia-Mendoza, Alma Delia of St. Louis.
- Garcia III, Daniel of Mascoutah to Klaver, Beverly Lynn of Mascoutah.
- Garcia Olmos, Edy Armando of Los Angeles, California to Munoz Garcia, Bibiana of Fairmont.
- Gaston, Tarik Y. of Spanish Lake, Missouri to Massey, Amberlin Domonique of Spanish Lake, Missouri.
- Gibbons, Thomas G. of Smithton to Kibort, Mary K. of Smithton.
- Givens, Dushon L. of Maryland Heights, Missouri to Pomerlee, Luvinnie V. of Cahokia.
- Goldberg, John of Belleville to Jones Carrothers, Donnella Lee of Belleville.
- Granger Sr., Joseph Jerome of Northwoods, Missouri to Thomas, Keshia Nicole of Belleville.
- Harden, Marlan Rodriquez of East Carondelet to Wilson, Jamie Frances of Wood River.
- Harris Jr., James P. of Granite City to Barksdale, Montanique L. of Granite City.
- Haynes, Dartagnan Ormon of Cahokia to Johnson, Alisha E. of Cahokia.
- Herrmann, Mark Edward of Belleville to Grammer, Barbara Jo of Belleville.
- Higgins Sr., Rosen Marquies of St. Louis to Britton, Jeanette of Cahokia.
- Hood, Steven Donald of Belleville to Minor, Dominique Janay of Belleville.
- Horton, Willie J. of Mascoutah to Harlan, Florince Marie of Mascoutah.
- Howard, Alexander James of O'Fallon to Butler, Chelsea M. of O'Fallon.
- Huckleberry, James M. of Marissa to Snider, Kayla J. of Marissa.
- Hueffmann Jr., William G. of Belleville to Smith, Kelly M. of Belleville.
- Hunt Sr., Brian of Belleville to Burrell, Jacqueline L. of Belleville.
- Jagla, Jason G. of Belleville to Agne, Elysia M. of Belleville.
- Julmus, Steven J.C. of Sappington, Missouri to Rich, Lamonique S.D. of Sappington, Missouri.
- Juscius, Joseph Michael of Santa Maria, California to Rzeznik, Judyta Agnieszka of Santa Maria, California.
- Keefe, Matthew John of Belleville to Unsell, Samantha Sue of Belleville.
- Leffler, Brandon Edward of Palmyra, Missouri to Diaz Deleon, Claudia of Belleville.
- Lemcke, Jordan Rashad of Belleville to Flores, Leah Nicole of Belleville.
Comments