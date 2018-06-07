Marriage licenses

St. Clair County
- Leon, Jaquin Tavel of Belleville to Schrader, Ashley Lynn of Belleville.
- Lipsey, Kevin Bernard of East St. Louis to Ford, Briana Esprit of East St. Louis.
- Marlen, Matthew James of Millstadt to Heller, Tammie Katrina of O'Fallon.
- Marshall, Heaven-leigh M. of Belleville to Shaikh, Mahnoor A. of Belleville.
- Mason, Davion E. of Centreville to Wright, McKayla Gabriel of Centreville.
- Matter, Scott T. of Belleville to Leidner, Susan E. of Belleville.
- Mayberry, Karl Devan of St. Johns/Overland, Missouri to Jenkins, Malessah Ann of Belleville.
- McDonald, Clinton Edward of O'Fallon to Kaiser, Samantha Michelle of O'Fallon.
- McGlown Sr., Dorian Martez of East St. Louis to Rogers, Brittany Lashae of East St. Louis.
- Mennerick, Douglas Robert of O'Fallon to Laney, Sarah Irma of Fairview Heights.
- Missey, Kevin Lee of Trenton to Yates, Shelby Lynn of Trenton.
- Moffett, Donnishia R. of East St. Louis to Sykes, Briand N. of St. Louis.
- Murphy, Ronald Gerald of O'Fallon to Booker, Sheila Rochelle of O'Fallon.
- Neeley, Milbert A. of Washington Park to Carlisle, Michael C. of Washington Park.
- Newcombe Jr., Michael A. of Belleville to Shell, Abriel M. of Belleville.
- Nichols, Michael J. of O'Fallon to Coombs, Jessica Renee of O'Fallon.
- Oneal, Byron C. of Caseyville to Chapman, Jenna Kailene of Belleville.
- Palleja Jr., Robert of Belleville to Fields, Marsha Ann of Jackson, Missouri.
- Parks Jr., James E. of Fairview Heights to Wells, Dock L. of Belleville.
- Poole, Chaz Jonathon of Belleville to Cavins, Megan Lee of Belleville.
- Price, Xavier D. of Lebanon to Baer, Teri J. of Lebanon.
- Ramirez, Joshua Bendito of Fairmont City to Johnson, Kelsey Lynn of Fairmont City.
- Reese II, Bruce Roger of Belleville to Tade, Stacy Anne of Belleville.
- Reyes, Romeo of Belleville to Amezquita Nunez, Arizbe of Belleville.
- Robinson, Brandon J. of St. Louis to Gilkey, Narvella L. of St. Louis.
- Schadegg, Barry F. of Breese to Willyard, Carla W. of Mascoutah.
- Schrader, Dwain Allen of Evansville to Fair, Maryanne of O'Fallon.
- Scott, Wayne Dumetz of O'Fallon to Davis, Roshan Denise of O'Fallon.
- Shields, Donovan Lee of Belleville to Biggs, Jamey Lee of Belleville.
- Sketch, Matthew Alan of Belleville to Hansen, Amy Lorraine of Belleville.
- Smith, Jesse James of Cahokia to Ford, Kimberly Yevette of Cahokia.
- Spinks, Brian Keith of Fairview Heights to Allgire, Tara Lynn of Collinsville.
- Stein, Bradley P. of Mascoutah to Pfeil, Lisa M. of Mascoutah.
- Taylor, Christopher Dremaine of St. Louis to Rowe, Keyonna Desirae of East St. Louis.
- Warnke, Teagan M. of Caseyville to Leblanc, Haylee M. of O'Fallon.
- Yates Jr., Milton of Belleville to Griffin, Monishia Sherreace of East St. Louis.
- Zahn, Aaron J. of Caseyville to Schmidt, Amanda R. of Collinsville.
- Zelechowski, Lance J. of Belleville to Burjes, Leah Rae of Belleville.
- Hall, Serria K.H. of Washington Park to Wardell, Angelica M.L. of East St. Louis.
- McGath, Michael J. of O'Fallon to Mundy, Eric M. of O'Fallon.
- Newton, Jon R. of Belleville to Sullivan, Jerry W. of Belleville.
- Poore, Taiyana R.E. of Belleville to Thomas, Morgan Ashley of Belleville.
- Moffett, Venicia Nicole of Belleville to Sampson, Taneisha S. of Belleville.
Madison County
- Smith, James Maurice of Highland to Smith, Eileen Marie of Highland.
- Fowosire, Olusola Adeola of Edwardsville to Brinker, Deja Nicole of Edwardsville.
- Dukes, Avion Deangelo of St. Louis to Turnage, Kristy Jene of Granite City.
- Mathena, Zain Cornelius of Pacific, Missouri to Archer, Tabitha Michelle of St. Louis.
- Williams, Eric Eugene of Alton to Smith, Tammy Yvette of Alton.
- Hanlon, Patrick Thomas of Edwardsville to Bernaix, Chrystal Shannon of Edwardsville.
- Dine, Nickolas Brandon of Granite City to Johnson, Leah Marie of Granite City.
- East, Thomas Alan of Edwardsville to Hlafka, Brooklyn Mackenzie of Sorento.
- Johnson, Donald Lee of Granite City to Schoolfield, Myrna Jean of Granite City.
- Shepherd, Bryant Byron of Alton to Johnson, Jessica Nicole of Wood River.
- Barendregt, Shane Edward of Fairmont City to Serwatka, Andrea Janay of Fairmont City.
- Gonzalez Vargas, Edwin of Granite City to Cortes, Analicia of Fairmont City.
- Conner, Timothy Craig of Crossville, Tennessee to Glueck, Alexandria Leigh of Crossville, Tennessee.
- Leonard Jr, Danny Charles of Holiday, Florida to Leonard, Melanie Louise of Livingston.
- Laughlin, Spencer Nicholas of Highland to Jiles, Shanice Marie of Glen Carbon.
- Sarandis, John Steven of Wood River to Kamp, Kaitlyn Dawn of East Alton.
- Castelli, James Lee of Edwardsville to Dexter, Amy Elizabeth of Edwardsville.
- Hopper, Daniel Lee of Port Costa, California to Suniga Jr, Daniel Larry of Port Costa, California.
- Lane Jr, William David of Gillespie to Chapman, Samantha Lee of Gillespie.
- Vinyard, Bill Glenn of Hamel to Bauer, Jennifer Marie of Edwardsville.
- Borders, Artavius LaMario of Alton to Saulsberry, Cynthia Tayunia of Alton.
- Wilhelm, Jacob Eugene of Trenton to Spires, Kaitlyn Nicole of New Memphis.
- Schehl, Roy Edward of Cottage Hills to Gernigin, Angela Marie of Cottage Hills.
- Warren, Bradley Quinelle of Litchfield to Weaver, Christina Denise of Litchfield.
- Roberts, Rickie Eugene of Highland to Jarrell, Mary Ann of Highland.
- Parrott, Mathew Allen of Granite City to Clark, Ashley Sue of Granite City.
- Feicho, Forrest Barrett of Granite City to Gunkel, Clarissa Beth of Granite City.
- Seddati, Bader of Bethalto to Morris, Alla Angel of Bethalto.
- Usher Jr., Richard Lee of Alton to Richardson, Dawn Elizabeth of Alton.
- Ford, Jacob Dale of Brighton to Baruxen, Brittney Nicohle of Brighton.
- Smith, Mark Allen of Alton to Rhodes, Julie Lynn of Alton.
- Noel, Joshua Wayne of Alton to Reynolds, Samantha Jo of Alton.
- Cenobio, Jose Luis of Fairmont City to Santiago Melo, Rosalia of Fairmont City.
- Scott, Matthew Allen of Collinsville to Rukavina, Christine Ann of St. Jacob.
- Mueller, Bryce Anthony of Trenton to Wright, Alexandra Jade of Trenton.
- Johnson, Arthur Lynn of Granite City to Johnson, Kimberly Ann of Granite City.
- Riddle, Kenneth Wayne of South Roxana to Stewart, Tonya Lynn of South Roxana.
- Campbell, Casey Dean of Grand Island, Nebraska to Nosbaum, Jesse Noel of Grand Island, Nebraska.
- DeSimone, Christopher Charles of Mascoutah to Feldman, Lauren Kathleen of Mascoutah.
- Kovar, Jeremiah Christopher of Wood River to Blake, Marie Juihua of Wood River.
- Snow, Brandon Lee of East Alton to Goforth, Haley Ruthann of Wood River.
- Hodge, Daniel Robert of Edwardsville to Viviano, Tara Nichole of Edwardsville.
- Thompson, James Michael of Wood River to Foster, Susan Elizabeth of Wood River.
- Broyles, William Chad of Highland to Radford, Rebekah Denea of Highland.
- Moore Jr., Barry Neal of Collinsville to Jansen, Paige Marie of O'Fallon.
- Schwab, Clinton Ray of Mascoutah to Honchell, Jill Marie of Mascoutah.
- Griffith, William Edward of Staunton to Sammon, Natalie Yvonne of Staunton.
