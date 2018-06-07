Public Records

Marriage licenses

By Heidi Wiechert

June 07, 2018 04:49 PM

St. Clair County

  • Leon, Jaquin Tavel of Belleville to Schrader, Ashley Lynn of Belleville.

  • Lipsey, Kevin Bernard of East St. Louis to Ford, Briana Esprit of East St. Louis.

  • Marlen, Matthew James of Millstadt to Heller, Tammie Katrina of O'Fallon.

  • Marshall, Heaven-leigh M. of Belleville to Shaikh, Mahnoor A. of Belleville.

  • Mason, Davion E. of Centreville to Wright, McKayla Gabriel of Centreville.

  • Matter, Scott T. of Belleville to Leidner, Susan E. of Belleville.

  • Mayberry, Karl Devan of St. Johns/Overland, Missouri to Jenkins, Malessah Ann of Belleville.

  • McDonald, Clinton Edward of O'Fallon to Kaiser, Samantha Michelle of O'Fallon.

  • McGlown Sr., Dorian Martez of East St. Louis to Rogers, Brittany Lashae of East St. Louis.

  • Mennerick, Douglas Robert of O'Fallon to Laney, Sarah Irma of Fairview Heights.

  • Missey, Kevin Lee of Trenton to Yates, Shelby Lynn of Trenton.

  • Moffett, Donnishia R. of East St. Louis to Sykes, Briand N. of St. Louis.

  • Murphy, Ronald Gerald of O'Fallon to Booker, Sheila Rochelle of O'Fallon.

  • Neeley, Milbert A. of Washington Park to Carlisle, Michael C. of Washington Park.

  • Newcombe Jr., Michael A. of Belleville to Shell, Abriel M. of Belleville.

  • Nichols, Michael J. of O'Fallon to Coombs, Jessica Renee of O'Fallon.

  • Oneal, Byron C. of Caseyville to Chapman, Jenna Kailene of Belleville.

  • Palleja Jr., Robert of Belleville to Fields, Marsha Ann of Jackson, Missouri.

  • Parks Jr., James E. of Fairview Heights to Wells, Dock L. of Belleville.

  • Poole, Chaz Jonathon of Belleville to Cavins, Megan Lee of Belleville.

  • Price, Xavier D. of Lebanon to Baer, Teri J. of Lebanon.

  • Ramirez, Joshua Bendito of Fairmont City to Johnson, Kelsey Lynn of Fairmont City.

  • Reese II, Bruce Roger of Belleville to Tade, Stacy Anne of Belleville.

  • Reyes, Romeo of Belleville to Amezquita Nunez, Arizbe of Belleville.

  • Robinson, Brandon J. of St. Louis to Gilkey, Narvella L. of St. Louis.

  • Schadegg, Barry F. of Breese to Willyard, Carla W. of Mascoutah.

  • Schrader, Dwain Allen of Evansville to Fair, Maryanne of O'Fallon.

  • Scott, Wayne Dumetz of O'Fallon to Davis, Roshan Denise of O'Fallon.

  • Shields, Donovan Lee of Belleville to Biggs, Jamey Lee of Belleville.

  • Sketch, Matthew Alan of Belleville to Hansen, Amy Lorraine of Belleville.

  • Smith, Jesse James of Cahokia to Ford, Kimberly Yevette of Cahokia.

  • Spinks, Brian Keith of Fairview Heights to Allgire, Tara Lynn of Collinsville.

  • Stein, Bradley P. of Mascoutah to Pfeil, Lisa M. of Mascoutah.

  • Taylor, Christopher Dremaine of St. Louis to Rowe, Keyonna Desirae of East St. Louis.

  • Warnke, Teagan M. of Caseyville to Leblanc, Haylee M. of O'Fallon.

  • Yates Jr., Milton of Belleville to Griffin, Monishia Sherreace of East St. Louis.

  • Zahn, Aaron J. of Caseyville to Schmidt, Amanda R. of Collinsville.

  • Zelechowski, Lance J. of Belleville to Burjes, Leah Rae of Belleville.

  • Hall, Serria K.H. of Washington Park to Wardell, Angelica M.L. of East St. Louis.

  • McGath, Michael J. of O'Fallon to Mundy, Eric M. of O'Fallon.

  • Newton, Jon R. of Belleville to Sullivan, Jerry W. of Belleville.

  • Poore, Taiyana R.E. of Belleville to Thomas, Morgan Ashley of Belleville.

  • Moffett, Venicia Nicole of Belleville to Sampson, Taneisha S. of Belleville.

Madison County

  • Smith, James Maurice of Highland to Smith, Eileen Marie of Highland.

  • Fowosire, Olusola Adeola of Edwardsville to Brinker, Deja Nicole of Edwardsville.

  • Dukes, Avion Deangelo of St. Louis to Turnage, Kristy Jene of Granite City.

  • Mathena, Zain Cornelius of Pacific, Missouri to Archer, Tabitha Michelle of St. Louis.

  • Williams, Eric Eugene of Alton to Smith, Tammy Yvette of Alton.

  • Hanlon, Patrick Thomas of Edwardsville to Bernaix, Chrystal Shannon of Edwardsville.

  • Dine, Nickolas Brandon of Granite City to Johnson, Leah Marie of Granite City.

  • East, Thomas Alan of Edwardsville to Hlafka, Brooklyn Mackenzie of Sorento.

  • Johnson, Donald Lee of Granite City to Schoolfield, Myrna Jean of Granite City.

  • Shepherd, Bryant Byron of Alton to Johnson, Jessica Nicole of Wood River.

  • Barendregt, Shane Edward of Fairmont City to Serwatka, Andrea Janay of Fairmont City.

  • Gonzalez Vargas, Edwin of Granite City to Cortes, Analicia of Fairmont City.

  • Conner, Timothy Craig of Crossville, Tennessee to Glueck, Alexandria Leigh of Crossville, Tennessee.

  • Leonard Jr, Danny Charles of Holiday, Florida to Leonard, Melanie Louise of Livingston.

  • Laughlin, Spencer Nicholas of Highland to Jiles, Shanice Marie of Glen Carbon.

  • Sarandis, John Steven of Wood River to Kamp, Kaitlyn Dawn of East Alton.

  • Castelli, James Lee of Edwardsville to Dexter, Amy Elizabeth of Edwardsville.

  • Hopper, Daniel Lee of Port Costa, California to Suniga Jr, Daniel Larry of Port Costa, California.

  • Lane Jr, William David of Gillespie to Chapman, Samantha Lee of Gillespie.

  • Vinyard, Bill Glenn of Hamel to Bauer, Jennifer Marie of Edwardsville.

  • Borders, Artavius LaMario of Alton to Saulsberry, Cynthia Tayunia of Alton.

  • Wilhelm, Jacob Eugene of Trenton to Spires, Kaitlyn Nicole of New Memphis.

  • Schehl, Roy Edward of Cottage Hills to Gernigin, Angela Marie of Cottage Hills.

  • Warren, Bradley Quinelle of Litchfield to Weaver, Christina Denise of Litchfield.

  • Roberts, Rickie Eugene of Highland to Jarrell, Mary Ann of Highland.

  • Parrott, Mathew Allen of Granite City to Clark, Ashley Sue of Granite City.

  • Feicho, Forrest Barrett of Granite City to Gunkel, Clarissa Beth of Granite City.

  • Seddati, Bader of Bethalto to Morris, Alla Angel of Bethalto.

  • Usher Jr., Richard Lee of Alton to Richardson, Dawn Elizabeth of Alton.

  • Ford, Jacob Dale of Brighton to Baruxen, Brittney Nicohle of Brighton.

  • Smith, Mark Allen of Alton to Rhodes, Julie Lynn of Alton.

  • Noel, Joshua Wayne of Alton to Reynolds, Samantha Jo of Alton.

  • Cenobio, Jose Luis of Fairmont City to Santiago Melo, Rosalia of Fairmont City.

  • Scott, Matthew Allen of Collinsville to Rukavina, Christine Ann of St. Jacob.

  • Mueller, Bryce Anthony of Trenton to Wright, Alexandra Jade of Trenton.

  • Johnson, Arthur Lynn of Granite City to Johnson, Kimberly Ann of Granite City.

  • Riddle, Kenneth Wayne of South Roxana to Stewart, Tonya Lynn of South Roxana.

  • Campbell, Casey Dean of Grand Island, Nebraska to Nosbaum, Jesse Noel of Grand Island, Nebraska.

  • DeSimone, Christopher Charles of Mascoutah to Feldman, Lauren Kathleen of Mascoutah.

  • Kovar, Jeremiah Christopher of Wood River to Blake, Marie Juihua of Wood River.

  • Snow, Brandon Lee of East Alton to Goforth, Haley Ruthann of Wood River.

  • Hodge, Daniel Robert of Edwardsville to Viviano, Tara Nichole of Edwardsville.

  • Thompson, James Michael of Wood River to Foster, Susan Elizabeth of Wood River.

  • Broyles, William Chad of Highland to Radford, Rebekah Denea of Highland.

  • Moore Jr., Barry Neal of Collinsville to Jansen, Paige Marie of O'Fallon.

  • Schwab, Clinton Ray of Mascoutah to Honchell, Jill Marie of Mascoutah.

  • Griffith, William Edward of Staunton to Sammon, Natalie Yvonne of Staunton.

