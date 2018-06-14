Marriage licenses

St. Clair County
- Aideloje, Michael of St. Louis to Mason, Misty Rochelle of Belleville.
- Al Tawabeyeh, Sief of East St. Louis to Graham, Angela M. of Belleville.
- Arora, Vickrant James of SAFB to Long, Kendall Alexandra of SAFB.
- Aubrecht, Daniel Joseph of Okawville to Mense, Whitney Irene of Okawville.
- Bailey Jr., Charles Elwood of Swansea to Roles, Mary Margaret of Swansea.
- Barber, Cory Jacob of SAFB to Difiore, Tiegen Marie of Stillman Valley.
- Barton, George L. of Marissa to Germain, Candice of Marissa.
- Beachy, Kurtis Cameron of Eieleson AFB, Arkansas to Burkett, Claudette Elizabeth of Belleville.
- Billops, Charlie Lee of Fairview Heights to Williams, Alita S. of Fairview Heights.
- Blaes, Larry Dean of Millstadt to Wilson, Lisa Kaye of Brighton.
- Bradford, Jake B. of Washington Park to Hickman, April Jaenette of Washington Park.
- Bradford, Richard Dennis of O'Fallon to Robbs, Ashley Nicole of O'Fallon.
- Brolan, Kevin Joseph of Fairview Heights to Kadavi, Bobbie Ann of Fairview Heights.
- Browning, Ricky W. of Belleville to Marcus, Michelle L. of Belleville.
- Buck, Vernon Richard of Collinsville to Barfield, Amy Michele of Swansea.
- Burnett, Alan Ray of Fairview Heights to Kenton, Sheila Marie of Collinsville.
- Burt, Robert L. of Venice to Mathis, Latasha I. of O'Fallon.
- Cade, Ramond L. of Belleville to Ezell, Enchantra M. of Belleville.
- Carney, Jesse Aaron of Belleville to Wilkerson, Tiffany Taylor of Belleville.
- Carter, Jarrod Dillon of Belleville to Amezola, Margarita of Belleville.
- Cazares Villa, Eufemio of Collinsville to Alvarez Morales, Miriam Elizabeth of Collinsville.
- Chamberlain Jr., Darell Erwin of Millstadt to Underwood, Katie Jo of Millstadt.
- Clements, Kristopher Patrick of Troy to Seiffert, Jill Elizabeth of Troy.
- Cooper Jr., Torrance Waylend of East St. Louis to Smith, Gennie Anita of East St. Louis.
- Coughlin, Tyler Allen of Washington, Missouri to Meyer, Julia Ann of Washington, Missouri.
- Cyvas Jr., Joseph Carl of Fairview Heights to Hodges, Caren Lee of Fairview Heights.
- Dale, Sean P. of O'Fallon to Spiller, Burnadette Marie of O'Fallon.
- Echols II, James Lee of East St. Louis to Clark, Alarice Demetres of East St. Louis.
- Evans, Quinton Isaiah of Belleville to Sharp, Deneen Teresa of Belleville.
- Fields, Syvel of Swansea to Brown, Crystal Ann of Swansea.
- Fitzgerald, Michael Eugene of Berea, Kentucky to Brown, Alicia Kay of Berea, Kentucky.
- French, Michael W. of Cahokia to Lowe, Patricia A. of Cahokia.
- Gardner Jr., Ricky W. of Belleville to Clark, Kendra A. of O'Fallon.
- Gilmore, Stevie of East St. Louis to Lee, Tamara Elise of Swansea.
- Glaenzer, Larry Fred of Millstadt to Martz, Sherri Lynn of Millstadt.
- Gloeckner, Joseph Francis of Dupo to Shearrer, Hailey Elizabeth of Dupo.
- Godfrey, Patrick L. of Granite City to Luster, Courtney L. of Granite City.
- Gotsch, Zachary David of Mehlville, Missouri to Nolan, Mariah Odessa Winifred of Mehlville, Missouri.
- Grant, Jerry Ulysses of Fairview Heights to Wade, Quinette Lynn of Springfield.
- Grau, Jacob Michael of Freeburg to Behne, Mary Danielle of Freeburg.
- Grimmett, Daren Mark of East St. Louis to Guardian, Jessica Caroline of Belleville.
- Gueye, Lamine Mohamed of Belleville to Gueye, Andrea Terrianna of Belleville.
- Hampton, Ronald Burgess of Belleville to Kirby, Betty Ann of Brighton.
- Heidelberg, Dannon Lamont of East St. Louis to Smith, Shakiya Tranace of East St. Louis.
- Hofeman Jr., Jacque L. of Washington Park to Johnson, Olevia N. of Washington Park.
- Hyde, Albert Lynnell of Alorton to Hibbler, Natasha Michelle of Alorton.
- Johnson II, Kevin Lamont of Belleville to Chatman, Tamara Tania of Belleville.
- Johnson Sr., Timothy Edward of Washington D.C. to Minor, Wilma Marcia of Washington D.C.
- Johnson, Josh Timothy of Swansea to Berkel, Chelsey Richelle of Swansea.
- Jones, Barry Nelson of Washington Park to Moore-Young, Teresia of Washington Park.
- Jones, Demarcus Lee of Granite City to Mims, Jenine Alise of Granite City.
- Jones, Dennis Keith of New Athens to Dudenbostel, Alicia Paige of New Athens.
- Jones, Kevin Marc of O'Fallon to Weatherman, Ashlei Marie of O'Fallon.
- Jones, Steven Bryant of Oakville, Missouri to Moore, Lacretia Nicole of Oakville, Missouri.
- Juma, Allan S. of Florissant, Missouri to Mayes, Brenda L. of Swansea.
- Kale, Aaron Christopher of Columbia, Missouri to Amann, Kara Marie of Columbia, Missouri.
- Kelly, Roger L. of East St. Louis to Jones, Florie S. of East St. Louis.
- Kennedy, Wesley of Shiloh to Harris, Crystal Tenail of Shiloh.
- Knox, Norvell T. of Belleville to Phiffer, Kenisha J. of Belleville.
- Kozi, Jacob James of Collinsville to Whicker, Logan Riley of Collinsville.
- Leadley, Timothy John of O'Fallon to Totty, Tina Elaine of O'Fallon.
- Luebbers, Christopher Adrian of Freeburg to Mondek, Malaysia Kim of Freeburg.
- Manalo, Marlon Capulong of O'Fallon to Torres, Jeliefer Datu of O'Fallon.
- Marcus, Steven Paul of Collinsville to Kochanski, Lisa Ann of Collinsville.
