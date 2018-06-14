Public Records

Marriage licenses

By Heidi Wiechert

June 14, 2018 09:42 AM

St. Clair County

  • Aideloje, Michael of St. Louis to Mason, Misty Rochelle of Belleville.

  • Al Tawabeyeh, Sief of East St. Louis to Graham, Angela M. of Belleville.

  • Arora, Vickrant James of SAFB to Long, Kendall Alexandra of SAFB.

  • Aubrecht, Daniel Joseph of Okawville to Mense, Whitney Irene of Okawville.

  • Bailey Jr., Charles Elwood of Swansea to Roles, Mary Margaret of Swansea.

  • Barber, Cory Jacob of SAFB to Difiore, Tiegen Marie of Stillman Valley.

  • Barton, George L. of Marissa to Germain, Candice of Marissa.

  • Beachy, Kurtis Cameron of Eieleson AFB, Arkansas to Burkett, Claudette Elizabeth of Belleville.

  • Billops, Charlie Lee of Fairview Heights to Williams, Alita S. of Fairview Heights.

  • Blaes, Larry Dean of Millstadt to Wilson, Lisa Kaye of Brighton.

  • Bradford, Jake B. of Washington Park to Hickman, April Jaenette of Washington Park.

  • Bradford, Richard Dennis of O'Fallon to Robbs, Ashley Nicole of O'Fallon.

  • Brolan, Kevin Joseph of Fairview Heights to Kadavi, Bobbie Ann of Fairview Heights.

  • Browning, Ricky W. of Belleville to Marcus, Michelle L. of Belleville.

  • Buck, Vernon Richard of Collinsville to Barfield, Amy Michele of Swansea.

  • Burnett, Alan Ray of Fairview Heights to Kenton, Sheila Marie of Collinsville.

  • Burt, Robert L. of Venice to Mathis, Latasha I. of O'Fallon.

  • Cade, Ramond L. of Belleville to Ezell, Enchantra M. of Belleville.

  • Carney, Jesse Aaron of Belleville to Wilkerson, Tiffany Taylor of Belleville.

  • Carter, Jarrod Dillon of Belleville to Amezola, Margarita of Belleville.

  • Cazares Villa, Eufemio of Collinsville to Alvarez Morales, Miriam Elizabeth of Collinsville.

  • Chamberlain Jr., Darell Erwin of Millstadt to Underwood, Katie Jo of Millstadt.

  • Clements, Kristopher Patrick of Troy to Seiffert, Jill Elizabeth of Troy.

  • Cooper Jr., Torrance Waylend of East St. Louis to Smith, Gennie Anita of East St. Louis.

  • Coughlin, Tyler Allen of Washington, Missouri to Meyer, Julia Ann of Washington, Missouri.

  • Cyvas Jr., Joseph Carl of Fairview Heights to Hodges, Caren Lee of Fairview Heights.

  • Dale, Sean P. of O'Fallon to Spiller, Burnadette Marie of O'Fallon.

  • Echols II, James Lee of East St. Louis to Clark, Alarice Demetres of East St. Louis.

  • Evans, Quinton Isaiah of Belleville to Sharp, Deneen Teresa of Belleville.

  • Fields, Syvel of Swansea to Brown, Crystal Ann of Swansea.

  • Fitzgerald, Michael Eugene of Berea, Kentucky to Brown, Alicia Kay of Berea, Kentucky.

  • French, Michael W. of Cahokia to Lowe, Patricia A. of Cahokia.

  • Gardner Jr., Ricky W. of Belleville to Clark, Kendra A. of O'Fallon.

  • Gilmore, Stevie of East St. Louis to Lee, Tamara Elise of Swansea.

  • Glaenzer, Larry Fred of Millstadt to Martz, Sherri Lynn of Millstadt.

  • Gloeckner, Joseph Francis of Dupo to Shearrer, Hailey Elizabeth of Dupo.

  • Godfrey, Patrick L. of Granite City to Luster, Courtney L. of Granite City.

  • Gotsch, Zachary David of Mehlville, Missouri to Nolan, Mariah Odessa Winifred of Mehlville, Missouri.

  • Grant, Jerry Ulysses of Fairview Heights to Wade, Quinette Lynn of Springfield.

  • Grau, Jacob Michael of Freeburg to Behne, Mary Danielle of Freeburg.

  • Grimmett, Daren Mark of East St. Louis to Guardian, Jessica Caroline of Belleville.

  • Gueye, Lamine Mohamed of Belleville to Gueye, Andrea Terrianna of Belleville.

  • Hampton, Ronald Burgess of Belleville to Kirby, Betty Ann of Brighton.

  • Heidelberg, Dannon Lamont of East St. Louis to Smith, Shakiya Tranace of East St. Louis.

  • Hofeman Jr., Jacque L. of Washington Park to Johnson, Olevia N. of Washington Park.

  • Hyde, Albert Lynnell of Alorton to Hibbler, Natasha Michelle of Alorton.

  • Johnson II, Kevin Lamont of Belleville to Chatman, Tamara Tania of Belleville.

  • Johnson Sr., Timothy Edward of Washington D.C. to Minor, Wilma Marcia of Washington D.C.

  • Johnson, Josh Timothy of Swansea to Berkel, Chelsey Richelle of Swansea.

  • Jones, Barry Nelson of Washington Park to Moore-Young, Teresia of Washington Park.

  • Jones, Demarcus Lee of Granite City to Mims, Jenine Alise of Granite City.

  • Jones, Dennis Keith of New Athens to Dudenbostel, Alicia Paige of New Athens.

  • Jones, Kevin Marc of O'Fallon to Weatherman, Ashlei Marie of O'Fallon.

  • Jones, Steven Bryant of Oakville, Missouri to Moore, Lacretia Nicole of Oakville, Missouri.

  • Juma, Allan S. of Florissant, Missouri to Mayes, Brenda L. of Swansea.

  • Kale, Aaron Christopher of Columbia, Missouri to Amann, Kara Marie of Columbia, Missouri.

  • Kelly, Roger L. of East St. Louis to Jones, Florie S. of East St. Louis.

  • Kennedy, Wesley of Shiloh to Harris, Crystal Tenail of Shiloh.

  • Knox, Norvell T. of Belleville to Phiffer, Kenisha J. of Belleville.

  • Kozi, Jacob James of Collinsville to Whicker, Logan Riley of Collinsville.

  • Leadley, Timothy John of O'Fallon to Totty, Tina Elaine of O'Fallon.

  • Luebbers, Christopher Adrian of Freeburg to Mondek, Malaysia Kim of Freeburg.

  • Manalo, Marlon Capulong of O'Fallon to Torres, Jeliefer Datu of O'Fallon.

  • Marcus, Steven Paul of Collinsville to Kochanski, Lisa Ann of Collinsville.

