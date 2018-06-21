Marriage licenses

Madison County
- Price, Robert Casean of Granite City to Milan, Jocelyn Carnell of Granite City.
- Cory, Paul James of Collinsville to Wilson, Michelle Ann of Collinsville.
- Stieg, Jason Jeffrey of Collinsville to Dobrinich, Lindsay Marie of Collinsville.
- Watt, Travon Lamont of Madison to McNeese, Avis Elaine of Madison.
- Rippy, David Allen of Collinsville to Parris, Rhonda Jean of Collinsville.
- Myers, Tyson Miles of Edwardsville to Stahl, Emily Christine of Edwardsville.
- Holster, Timothy William of St. Louis to Miller, Mellisa Darlene of Collinsville.
- Roberts, Zachary James of Vandalia to Spicer, Lara Ann of Trenton.
- Griffin, Shawn Daniel of Granite City to Gueldener, Jennifer Lynn of Granite City.
- Bronaugh, Michael Paul Gerald of Granite City to Vernoy, Alicia Ann of Granite City.
- Kelley, Shawn Del of Roxana to Volkmar, Kathryn Jane of Roxana.
- Harper, Aaron Dale of Troy to Bickel, Rebecca Nichole of Troy.
- Ellerbrook, Timothy Michael of Maryland Heights, Missouri to Stahlhut, Jennifer Marie of Troy.
- Brockmeyer, Robert Gregory of Granite City to Range, Lauren Nicole of Granite City.
- Haynes, Michael Thomas of Alton to Raesly, Abigail Frances of Alton.
- Bywater, Richard Andrew of Worden to Schumacher, Brandi Leigh of Worden.
- Edwards, Keith Patrick of Alton to Pirrello, Donna Elaine of Alton.
- Seehausen, Sean Mica of Godfrey to Carter, Lisa Ellen of Godfrey.
- Benson, Dylan James of Alton to Lindsay, Elizabeth Mae of Alton.
- Burns, Jared Edwin of Bethalto to Izquierdo, Celine Arianna of Bethalto.
- Brown, Mark of Madison to Woodfork, Kim of Collinsville.
- Holtmann, George Eli of Cottage Hills to Gray, Ashley Michelle of Cottage Hills.
- Copeland, Dustin James of Edwardsville to Calk, Jessica Lynn of Edwardsville.
- Callahan II, James Lester of Alton to Damm, Lisa Renee of Alton.
- Dixon, Alan Eugene of Hartford to Weinberg, Heather Marie of Hartford.
- Helm, Eric Rowland of Edwardsville to Hommert, Michelle Marie of Edwardsville.
- Tarvin, Shannon Dale of East Alton to Farley, Amanda Noel of East Alton.
St. Clair County
- Martin, Isaiah Samuel of Belleville to McCollum, Erin Margaret of Belleville.
- McBride, Keith W. of East St. Louis to Long, Nykesia L. of St. Louis.
- McFadden Jr., Dennis Paul of O'Fallon to Ray, Veronica Joyce of Valley Park, Missouri.
- Means, Dennis E. of Freeburg to Kennedy, Angela L. of Freeburg.
- Menn III, William Joseph of Smithton to Bergmann, Kerry Teresa of Smithton.
- Miller, Blake Tanner of El Paso, Texas to Montez, Graziela of Collinsville.
- Mitchell, Alex Michael of Belleville to Uhde, Brook Marie of Belleville.
- Morris Jr., Christopher Alexander of Belleville to Crawford, Shanta Alfaneisha of Belleville.
- Morton, David Zachery of Belleville to Riesenberger, Jennifer Lynn of Belleville.
- Neto, Galileu Brabo of Belleville to Jenkins, Lauri Rae of Salem.
- Neumann, Zachary M. of Belleville to Cummins, Jennifer L. of Belleville.
- Pal, Surinder of Belleville to Kaur, Kamaldeep of Belleville.
- Ribbing, Robert Gerard of Mascoutah to Mueller, Kenda Sue of New Baden.
- Riley, Justin John Anthony of Alorton to Thomas, Daveeonna Leeah of St. Louis.
- Rogers, Tori P. of Belleville to Erwin, Chandress L. of Belleville.
- Stanley, Darius Montez of Belleville to Bell, Cassidy Charlisa of East St. Louis.
- Stegman, Drew Carson of Fairview Heights to Thombleson, Rachel Malia of Belleville.
- Taylor, Christopher Dremaine of St. Louis to Moore, Toni Lamiya of East St. Louis.
- Taylor, Jeffrey J. of Maryland Heights, Missouri to Ray, Shermiya K. of Fairview Heights.
- Tew, Ryan of Camp Pendleton, California to Maurer, Layne N. of Troy.
- Thenhaus, Adam Gerard of Oak Park to Schaberg, Caroline Marie of Oak Park.
- Tomas Fernandez, Fernando Miguel of Fairview Heights to Mitchell, Kassandra of Fairview Heights.
- White, Ezekiel E. of St. Louis to Campbell, Jerbrie B. of Granite City.
- Wicker, David Vernon of Cahokia to Green, Linda Lee of Cahokia.
- Worlds, Antonio D. of Washington Park to Bradley, Kimberly J. of Washington Park.
- Young, Thurston Lee of Swansea to Smith, Stephaney Alexis of Swansea.
- Zuno-Gazcon, Cornelio of Marissa to Munoz, Maria Reyna of Marissa.
- Bangafoe, Delano Hesdy of New York, New York to Williams, Jr., Kinnis of East St. Louis.
- Costello, Vanessa Nicole of Swansea to McCoy, Sierra Michalean of Swansea.
- Mercado, Veronica of Fairview Heights to Dacosta, Maricel L. of Fairview Heights.
- Murillo, Secilia of Belleville to Rujawitz, Tara N. of Belleville.
- Rauckman, Bryan Michael of O'Fallon to Rowe, Brian Patrick of O'Fallon.
- Seavey, Teresa K. of Belleville to Butcher, Lashonda A. of Belleville.
- Smith, Brandy Nicole of Belleville to Turner, Reaysha Monae of Belleville.
