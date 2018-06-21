Public Records

Marriage licenses

By Heidi Wiechert

hwiechert@bnd.com

June 21, 2018 03:53 PM

Madison County

  • Price, Robert Casean of Granite City to Milan, Jocelyn Carnell of Granite City.

  • Cory, Paul James of Collinsville to Wilson, Michelle Ann of Collinsville.

  • Stieg, Jason Jeffrey of Collinsville to Dobrinich, Lindsay Marie of Collinsville.

  • Watt, Travon Lamont of Madison to McNeese, Avis Elaine of Madison.

  • Rippy, David Allen of Collinsville to Parris, Rhonda Jean of Collinsville.

  • Myers, Tyson Miles of Edwardsville to Stahl, Emily Christine of Edwardsville.

  • Holster, Timothy William of St. Louis to Miller, Mellisa Darlene of Collinsville.

  • Roberts, Zachary James of Vandalia to Spicer, Lara Ann of Trenton.

  • Griffin, Shawn Daniel of Granite City to Gueldener, Jennifer Lynn of Granite City.

  • Bronaugh, Michael Paul Gerald of Granite City to Vernoy, Alicia Ann of Granite City.

  • Kelley, Shawn Del of Roxana to Volkmar, Kathryn Jane of Roxana.

  • Harper, Aaron Dale of Troy to Bickel, Rebecca Nichole of Troy.

  • Ellerbrook, Timothy Michael of Maryland Heights, Missouri to Stahlhut, Jennifer Marie of Troy.

  • Brockmeyer, Robert Gregory of Granite City to Range, Lauren Nicole of Granite City.

  • Haynes, Michael Thomas of Alton to Raesly, Abigail Frances of Alton.

  • Bywater, Richard Andrew of Worden to Schumacher, Brandi Leigh of Worden.

  • Edwards, Keith Patrick of Alton to Pirrello, Donna Elaine of Alton.

  • Seehausen, Sean Mica of Godfrey to Carter, Lisa Ellen of Godfrey.

  • Benson, Dylan James of Alton to Lindsay, Elizabeth Mae of Alton.

  • Burns, Jared Edwin of Bethalto to Izquierdo, Celine Arianna of Bethalto.

  • Brown, Mark of Madison to Woodfork, Kim of Collinsville.

  • Holtmann, George Eli of Cottage Hills to Gray, Ashley Michelle of Cottage Hills.

  • Copeland, Dustin James of Edwardsville to Calk, Jessica Lynn of Edwardsville.

  • Callahan II, James Lester of Alton to Damm, Lisa Renee of Alton.

  • Dixon, Alan Eugene of Hartford to Weinberg, Heather Marie of Hartford.

  • Helm, Eric Rowland of Edwardsville to Hommert, Michelle Marie of Edwardsville.

  • Tarvin, Shannon Dale of East Alton to Farley, Amanda Noel of East Alton.

St. Clair County

  • Martin, Isaiah Samuel of Belleville to McCollum, Erin Margaret of Belleville.

  • McBride, Keith W. of East St. Louis to Long, Nykesia L. of St. Louis.

  • McFadden Jr., Dennis Paul of O'Fallon to Ray, Veronica Joyce of Valley Park, Missouri.

  • Means, Dennis E. of Freeburg to Kennedy, Angela L. of Freeburg.

  • Menn III, William Joseph of Smithton to Bergmann, Kerry Teresa of Smithton.

  • Miller, Blake Tanner of El Paso, Texas to Montez, Graziela of Collinsville.

  • Mitchell, Alex Michael of Belleville to Uhde, Brook Marie of Belleville.

  • Morris Jr., Christopher Alexander of Belleville to Crawford, Shanta Alfaneisha of Belleville.

  • Morton, David Zachery of Belleville to Riesenberger, Jennifer Lynn of Belleville.

  • Neto, Galileu Brabo of Belleville to Jenkins, Lauri Rae of Salem.

  • Neumann, Zachary M. of Belleville to Cummins, Jennifer L. of Belleville.

  • Pal, Surinder of Belleville to Kaur, Kamaldeep of Belleville.

  • Ribbing, Robert Gerard of Mascoutah to Mueller, Kenda Sue of New Baden.

  • Riley, Justin John Anthony of Alorton to Thomas, Daveeonna Leeah of St. Louis.

  • Rogers, Tori P. of Belleville to Erwin, Chandress L. of Belleville.

  • Stanley, Darius Montez of Belleville to Bell, Cassidy Charlisa of East St. Louis.

  • Stegman, Drew Carson of Fairview Heights to Thombleson, Rachel Malia of Belleville.

  • Taylor, Christopher Dremaine of St. Louis to Moore, Toni Lamiya of East St. Louis.

  • Taylor, Jeffrey J. of Maryland Heights, Missouri to Ray, Shermiya K. of Fairview Heights.

  • Tew, Ryan of Camp Pendleton, California to Maurer, Layne N. of Troy.

  • Thenhaus, Adam Gerard of Oak Park to Schaberg, Caroline Marie of Oak Park.

  • Tomas Fernandez, Fernando Miguel of Fairview Heights to Mitchell, Kassandra of Fairview Heights.

  • White, Ezekiel E. of St. Louis to Campbell, Jerbrie B. of Granite City.

  • Wicker, David Vernon of Cahokia to Green, Linda Lee of Cahokia.

  • Worlds, Antonio D. of Washington Park to Bradley, Kimberly J. of Washington Park.

  • Young, Thurston Lee of Swansea to Smith, Stephaney Alexis of Swansea.

  • Zuno-Gazcon, Cornelio of Marissa to Munoz, Maria Reyna of Marissa.

  • Bangafoe, Delano Hesdy of New York, New York to Williams, Jr., Kinnis of East St. Louis.

  • Costello, Vanessa Nicole of Swansea to McCoy, Sierra Michalean of Swansea.

  • Mercado, Veronica of Fairview Heights to Dacosta, Maricel L. of Fairview Heights.

  • Murillo, Secilia of Belleville to Rujawitz, Tara N. of Belleville.

  • Rauckman, Bryan Michael of O'Fallon to Rowe, Brian Patrick of O'Fallon.

  • Seavey, Teresa K. of Belleville to Butcher, Lashonda A. of Belleville.

  • Smith, Brandy Nicole of Belleville to Turner, Reaysha Monae of Belleville.

