Woman gives birth on side of Utah highway

A woman is doing well after giving birth to a healthy baby girl on the side of Interstate 80 near the Utah-Nevada border.
KSL-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2e4r9i3 ) that the woman and the baby's father left their Wendover home Monday morning for a Salt Lake City hospital after she began having contractions.
The father pulled over less than 20 miles into the trip and the mother had the baby on the side of the road.
The couple called emergency dispatchers to report the birth, and emergency crews transported them to a hospital.
The roadside delivery came a day after a woman gave birth in a checkout line at a Walmart in Payson.
Both the woman and her newborn were also reported to be in good condition.
