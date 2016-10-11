Striking Minnesota nurses have tentative agreement

Thousands of striking nurses in Minnesota have a tentative agreement with their hospital system.
Gov. Mark Dayton announced the agreement Tuesday morning after a 17-hour session at the governor's residence aided by federal mediators.
The nurses have been on strike at five Allina Health hospitals in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area since Labor Day over issues including health insurance. The agreement now goes to rank-and-file members of the Minnesota Nurses Association for a vote Thursday. An earlier tentative agreement was rejected last week.
Nurses association Executive Director Rose Roach says nurses have earned improvements in several areas through the new tentative agreement, including workplace safety, staffing policies and insurance.
Allina President and CEO Penny Wheeler says the agreement is "fair to our nurses and sustainable for our organization."
