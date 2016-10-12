Virginia to hand out prescription drug disposal kits

Virginia officials will be handing out thousands of drug disposal kits designed to allow residents to safely get rid of unused prescription opioids.
Attorney General Mark Herring said 80,000 drug deactivation kits were recently donated by the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.
When warm tap water is added, the kits deactivate the pills, allowing them to be thrown safely in the trash. Herring's office says the kits can destroy up to 45 pills each.
About 50,000 of the kits will be distributed statewide through the Virginia Department of Health. The remaining 30,000 kits will be given to local hospitals, law enforcement agencies, pharmacies and nonprofits. The state is not paying for the kits.
Herring says he believes the kits will make "Virginia homes and families safer."
Comments