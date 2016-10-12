What would America look like if Trump or Hillary win?

The 2016 Election is just 26 days away. Republican Donald J. Trump and Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton are starting to wrap up a contentious campaign by making their closing arguments about why you should elect them to replace President Barack Obama.
The McClatchy Washington Bureau took a look at what the country could be like if Donald Trump becomes the 45th president and what the country could look like if Hillary Clinton becomes the first female to lead the free world.
President Trump’s America: Lower taxes, higher deficits, fewer immigrants
Donald Trump would not get everything he proposed during the 2016 campaign through Congress. But this is how America would look if he got his way, based on numerous independent analyses of how his proposals would work on such things as paychecks, prices, immigration, abortion and LGBTQ rights.
President Clinton’s America: Tax hikes for the rich, bigger government, cheaper college
Hillary Clinton wouldn’t get everything she wants, of course. But if she did, this is how her 2016 promises would pan out for people in four years – based on independent analyses of her policies in areas including taxes, wages, trade, health care, immigration and abortion rights.
